NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 16, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $132,456.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Vernon Brumbaugh, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1008149-0000146512-4
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group, Corporation
SERVICER: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June 22, 2017, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-534029
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 39, Range 21, described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of North along the West line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 132.0 feet; thence East a distance of 286.0 feet; thence South a distance of 129.90 feet to the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence South 89 degrees 34 minutes 45 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 286.0 feet to the point of beginning, subject to town road over the West 33 feet thereof
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 17544 Homestead Rd, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 28.0271.000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $165,575.89
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 16, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 5 weeks from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 23, 2023, or the next business day if March 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 13, 2022
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on December 22, 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 22, 2021
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $169,898.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Alec Reichel, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: April 29, 2021 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A561046
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Dated: September 19, 2022
Recorded: September 19, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A572179
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006166-0004131904-8
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Bay Equity LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 1015 7th St SW, Pine City, MN 55063
Tax Parcel ID Number: 42.5746.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East 125 feet of Lot 2, Block 2, Pennington`s 1st Addition to the Village of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $174,901.17
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 10, 2023, or the next business day if August 10, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 5, 2022
MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052017-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on December 15, 22, 29, 2022. January 5, 12, 19, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 15, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $74,800.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Marilyn Juhl, unmarried
MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 23, 2003, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 423098
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association; thereafter assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC; thereafter assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots Eleven (11) and Twelve (12), Block Sixteen (16), Townsite of Sandstone Quarries
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 422 Park Ave, Sandstone, MN 55072
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 45.5355.000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $76,748.70
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 23, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on August 23, 2023, or the next business day if August 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 20, 2022
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 24, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $175,757.00
MORTGAGOR(S): J Paul Ferkingstad and Emily A. Ferkingstad, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Results Mortgage, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on January 30, 2020 as Document Number A551366; as modified of record by Document recorded on July 21, 2022 as Document Number A571018 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded on April 18, 2022 as Document Number A569198 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A parcel of property in the Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE ¼ of SE ¼), Section 7, Township 45, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Beginning at the Southeast corner of said SE ¼ of SE ¼ and proceeding West along the South line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼, a distance of 735 feet; thence North along the line parallel to the East line of the SE ¼ of SE ¼ a distance of 1188 feet; thence East along a line parallel to the South line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼ a distance of 735 feet to the East line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼; thence South along the East line of said SE ¼ of SE ¼ a distance of 1188 feet to the point of beginning.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 91335 WAGON WHEEL RD, STURGEON LAKE, MN 55783
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $163,872.88
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Results Mortgage, LLC
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 040066000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 101360958075790567
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on February 9, 2024.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: December 16, 2022
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By: /s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(22-1267-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on December 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-22-545
SUMMONS
Dana A. Miller,
Plaintiff,
v.
William C. Covert (deceased), any unknown heirs of William C. Covert; William T. Covert; Matthew Thaemert; Christy Thaemert; any unknown heirs of Christy Thaemert,
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN,
Defendants.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you
can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot Seven (7), Block One (1), Evergreen Acres 1st Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
This property is also known by its Parcel ID number of 19.5073.000 and its common address of 33438 Pine Cone Lane, Hinckley, Minnesota, 55037, is hereinafter referred to as the “Subject Property.”
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby give notice that no personal claim is being made against any of the defendants. However, if Defendants unreasonably defend the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the Court directing that the defendants shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: November 8, 2022
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak #0388929
Attorney for Plaintiff
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
GATEWAY LAW, LLC
Dated: November 8, 2022
/s/ Brock A. Alton
Brock A. Alton #0388335
Attorney for Plaintiff
8661 Eagle Point Blvd.
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
(612) 209-5478
Published in the North Pine County News on January 5, 12, 19, 2023
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
- Digital Display Sign – Sign Structure -
The City of Sandstone is requesting proposals for a Sign Structure to hold an already purchased Digital Display Sign.
The City has purchased the digital display sign. K&M Signs has designed the sign structure and the City has approved of the design. The City is soliciting proposals from qualified contractors for construction and installation of the sign structure for the digital display sign that will be installed at the Sandstone Fire Hall.
Proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
The full RFP package is available on the City’s website: www.sandstone.govoffice.com; via e-mail request to Kathy George, City Administrator: administrator@sandstonemn.com; or in person at the Sandstone City Hall, 119 – 4th Street, Sandstone, MN.
Published in the North Pine County News on January 5, 19, 2023
City of Hinckley
City Council Meeting, December 13, 2022
The agenda was approved on a motion by Hopkins and second by Frank. Motion Carried 4-0.
Burkhart made a motion, seconded by Frank, to approve November 15, 2022, Regular Meeting Minutes, November 15, 2022, Special Meeting Minutes, and the November 30, 2022, Special Meeting Minutes. Motion Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Frank, to open the Truth-In-Taxation hearing for the City’s 2023 Property Tax Levy. Motion Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Frank, to deny Nancy Lytle’s request for her fire run bill to be forgiven. Motion Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve the application for the Minnesota Rural Water Micro-Loan. Motion Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to close the public hearing at 7:19 p.m. Motion Carried 4-0.
Burkhardt made a motion, seconded by Hopkins, to approve Resolution 20-2022, approving the 2023 Tax Levy. Motion Carried 4-0.
Frank made a motion, seconded by Hopkins, to approve Ordinance 07-2022 – 2023 Fee Schedule. Motion Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Burkhardt, to make the south side of 5th St NE no parking. Motion Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the posting of a Rink Attendant. Motion Carried 4-0.
Frank made a motion, seconded by Hopkins, to pay the presented claims. Motion Carried 4-0.
General Fund Payables $ 125,495.01
Special Revenue Fund Payables $ 269,326.15
EDA Payables $ 32.45
Payroll $ 45,878.95
On a motion by Hopkins, second by Frank, the meeting was adjourned at 7:40 p.m.
Motion Carried 4-0.
Attest:
Don Zeman, Mayor
Kyle Morell, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on January 19, 2023
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Assumed Name
Minnesota Statues,
Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: North Pine Saloon
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 8381 State Highway 23 Kerrick MN 55756
NAMEHOLDER(S): Michelle Gerster
ADDRESS: 82045 State Highway 23 Kerrick MN 55756
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Michelle Gerster
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: mdgerster@gmail.com
WORK ITEM: 1364342600027
Original File Number: 1226803300028
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
01/05/2023
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News on January 19, 26 2023
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statues,
Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a
business.
ASSUMED NAME: SilverLingings Research
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 29524 Denham Crossing Road Sturgeon Lake MN 55783 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Sara Jane Bratsch
ADDRESS: 29524 Denham Crossing Road Sturgeon Lake MN 55783 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Sara Bratsch
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: silverlingingsresearch@gmail.com
WORK ITEM: 1365524500026
Original File Number: 1365524500026
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
01/09/2023
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News on January 19, 26 2023
City of Denham
Meeting Schedule
Feb 13... 7p*
March 13... 7p
April 10... 7p*
May 8... 7p
June 12... 7p*
July 10... 7p
August 14... 7p*
Sep 11... 7p
Oct 9... 7p*
Nov 13... 7p
Dec 11... 7p
*Meeting will not be called to order. Bill pay only.
All meeting held at
Denham Run Bar & Grill
(87439 Denham Rd)
Published in the North Pine County News on January 19, 26 2023
SECTION 00 1113 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed Bids will be received for a single Prime Contract until 1:00 PM local time on Friday, February 10 2023 at the Sandstone City Hall, 119 Fourth Street, Sandstone, MN 55072, to the attention of Kathy George, City Administrator, at which time will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the Robinson Quarry Park Site Improvements – Phase 1 & 1A project.
Meeting can be joined virtually, link below to Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84836323748?pwd=TXc4cjMrL0NwN09XVjhtREhKbURpZz09
Meeting ID: 848 3632 3748 Passcode: 389458 +1 (309) 205-3325
The Project consists of site clearing, removals, erosion control, excavation, the protection of historic artifacts, new paving, fencing, installation of a City-procured prefabricated vault toilet building and City-procured picnic shelter, as well as associated site amenities and landscaping for the central portion of the park improvements. Specifically, the work includes the construction of a bituminous drop-off and parking lot area, porous asphalt trail, concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalks, footings, staircases and landings for public water access, and placement of large sandstone boulders for reflective seating. In addition, a small amount of electrical work will be required for new lighting at the prefabricated vault toilet building. The improvements will also address stormwater runoff with minimal storm pipe and planted pre-treatment basins.
A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 for all interested Bidders.
Meeting will be virtual, link below to Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83189360932?pwd=T0hrYXZwTFBBeHdMcTloTjkyQmlXZz09 Meeting ID: 831 8936 0932 Passcode: 560169 +1 (309) 205-3325
Bidders are encouraged to visit the site and fully inform themselves to the extent of the Work and familiarize themselves with the site conditions. No extra payment or time will be allowed to the Contractor as a result of misunderstanding of the scope of the Work or as a result of their failure to study and record their own findings. Submission of a Bid shall be proof that such examinations have been made and that the Bidder has become thoroughly familiar with all Contract Documents. Failure or omission of any Bidder to examine the site and Contract Documents shall in no way relieve them from any obligation in respect to their Bid.
Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bonds, and Prevailing Wages are applicable to this Project. All Bidders and persons or companies providing a submission for this Project shall comply with each of the minimum provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The Owner reserves the right to reject a Bid which is in any way incomplete, irregular, or to waive informalities or irregularities in the Bid received. The Owner also reserves the right to reject a Bid that is within the Owner’s judgment to be in the Owner’s best interest.
No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after bid opening without written consent of the Owner.
All questions are to be directed to Heidi Bringman, LHB, via email only at Heidi.Bringman@LHBcorp.com. Questions must be submitted in written form via email by 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Bidding Documents may be viewed at no cost at http://www.lhbcorp.com/, by selecting the Bidding link Robinson Quarry Park Site Improvements Phase 1 & 1A ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID LHB Project No. 200209 00 1113-2 located at the bottom of the page, or at www.questcdn.com (Quest Project #8366075). Bidding Documents can be downloaded from the QuestCDN website for a non-refundable charge of $25.00. Prospective Bidders are urged to register with the designated website as a plan holder, even if Bidding Documents are obtained from a plan room or source other than the designated website in either electronic or paper format. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered only through the designated website. Neither Owner nor LHB will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated website. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233- 1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with viewing or downloading documents.
Kathy George
City Administrator
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Published in the North Pine County News on January 12, 19, 26, 2023
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting Tuesday, December 20, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 No, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting in person, by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
The Truth in Taxation Minutes contained an inaccuracy and will be corrected to reflect Patrice Winfield in attendance.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the December 8, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication and the corrected December 8, 2022 Truth in Taxation Minutes. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – November 10, 2022
Department of Human Services correspondence – December 6, 2022
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund
November 30, 2021
November 30, 2022
Increase/Decrease
General Fund
8,518,833
8,070,120
(448,713)
Health and Human Services Fund
3,352,256
3,870,057
517,801
Road and Bridge Fund
1,376,754
2,069,312
692,558
COVID Relief
2,571,371
4,483,628
1,912,258
Land
2,311,345
2,781,741
470,396
Self Insurance
595,106
4,166
(590,941)
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
21,608,740
24,603,732
2,994,992
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 529 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling 6,785,558.37 were paid during the month of November 1-November 30, 2022: Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc, 30,808.18; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 6,832.33; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc 4,000.00; Anoka Co Juv Ctr-Shelter & Dia 8,120.00; ANOKA COUNTY TREASURY OFFICE 12,875.00; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc 2,854.17; Askov Deep Rock 3,404.30; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA 4,420.00; Cavallin Inc 3,177.93; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services 19,119.82; Chamberlain Oil Co., Inc 5,929.07; Cleanitsupply.com - Cardmember Service 2,090.99; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC 6,875.70; D. Schlomka, Inc. 25,600.00; Dhs Maps Ccdtf 4,974.55; Dhs Maps Mmis Cd Maxis 9986,105.30; DIAMOND SURFACE INC 3,721.60; DSC Communications 28,097.34; East Central Energy Of Braham 17,968.03; East Central Reg Juvenile Center 8,669.00; East Central Solid Waste Comm 4,037.02; Ehlers & Associates, Inc 2,800.00; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc 9,663.20; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC 7,040.50; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC 3,931.67; Family Alternatives 10,495.66; Family Pathways - North Branch 6,180.00; Federal National Mortgage Association 135,026.41; GUARDIAN 9,460.01; JSB Construction Inc 13,872.06; Knife River Corp 1,443,204.91; KY Interpreting Services 2,377.50; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council 6,258.59; Laveau’s Excavating 18,900.00; LeadsOnline LLC 2,772.00; LHB INC 4,987.50; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC 6,598.20; Mactek Systems Inc 3,826.00; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC 4,072.03; MEDSURETY, LLC 6,177.55; MEMBERS COOPERATIVE CREDIT UNION 5,861.54; Mille Lacs Band Family Services 13,715.10; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP 18,967.04; MINNESOTA POLLUTION CONTROL AGENCY 50,459.16; MINNESOTA POWER 2,483.04; Mn Depart Of Transportation 13,625.50; Mn State Auditor 75,460.00; MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INC 12,854.26; Newman Traffic Signs 13,790.42; NORTHSTAR MEDIA INC 6,823.35; Nuss Truck Group Inc 9,972.62; Obi’s Outdoor Maintenance 3,500.00; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES 6,779.08; PennyMac Loan Services, LLC 73,797.63; Phase Inc (Pc Dac) Dac 2,009.22; Pine City Water And Sewer 2,582.57; Pine Co Agricultural Society 10,000.00; PRECISION GRADE LLC 22,750.00; PREMIER OUTDOOR SERVICES OF MINNESOTA 4,750.00; QUALTEK 2,500.00; Regents Of The U Of Mn 29,862.25; Richards Transportation Service Inc 2,070.00; Roberts Excavating 13,800.00; Ron’s Roll-Off Service 2,600.00; Schools In-Cardmember Service 2,319.56; SEACHANGE PRINT INNOVATIONS 4,566.78; Slims Texaco Service 4,849.11; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC 4,050.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc 4,843.80; Summerland Excavating, Inc 6,412.50; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 20,498.73; SYLVESTER CUSTOM GRINDING INC 7,771.94; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32 4,365.00; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC 11,505.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 321,088.96; Veolia Environmental Services 26,516.46; Verizon Wireless 10,602.14; Village Ranch Residential Facility 6,065.46; West Group 2,162.46; WSB AND ASSOCIATES 16,715.63; Ziegler Inc.16,911.30
Approve the following applications:
A. Temporary Wine License
i. Minnesota Climbers Association for an event at Ospry Wilds Environmental Center, 54165 Audubon Dr, Sandstone, January 6-8, 2023.
B. Tobacco License
i. Rocking K Lazy E LLC DBA Banning Junction Off Sale, 60684 State Highway 23, Finlayson
C. Pawnshop License
i. Gerald Phillips DBA Northern Pawn Shop, 60622 State Highway 23, Finlayson
D. Disaster Abatement
i. Philip & Kathy Sheppard, PID 01.0112.000, 39998 Barry Ln, Arlone Twp.
ii. Evergreen Park, LLC, PID 15.113.000, 330 Night Heron Dr, Hinckley Twp.
iii. Kenneth Stachowski, PID 28.0147.000, 21624 Aubrecht Shores Dr, Pokegama Twp
iv. Hughes Land & Property, PID 28.0198.000, 19072 Homestead Rd, Pokegama Twp
v. Alison Hall & Chad Hughes, PID 28.0646.000, 18709 Bay Ln S, Pokegama Twp
vi. Dale & Elaine Krueger, PID 28.0647.000, 18691 Bay Ln S, Pokegama Twp
vii. Scott & Mary Lou Olson, PID 28.5100.000, 15590 Edgewater Rd NE, Pokegama Twp
viii. Donald & Donna Siebendaler, PID 28.5208.000, 18904 Edgewater Rd NE, Pokegama Twp
ix. Renee St. Louis & Andrew Edgell, PID 28.5210.000, 18990 Edgewater Rd NE, Pokegama Twp
x. Kelly Byrkit, PID 28.5511.000, 17438 Peggy Ln, Pokegama Twp
xi. Forever Herky, LLC, PID 28.5726.000, 23097 Freeway Blvd, Pokegama Twp
xii. Dennis & Sandra Bonk, PID 43.0328.000, 5363 State Highway 70, Rock Creek
E. 2023 Waste Hauler Licenses
Cloquet Sanitary Service, Quality Disposal Systems Inc, Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal Inc, Curt’s Rolloffs, STEMM Enterprizes DBA Holdt’s Disposal LLC, LePage & Sons, Matt’s Sanitation, Mike’s Sanitation, Nordstrom’s Sanitation, LLC, Hartl Enterprises, LLC DBA Ron’s Roll Offs, SKB Environmental Cloquet Landfill, Inc, Talon Sanitation LLC, Tri-Township Disposal District, Vanderpoel Disposal, Veit Disposal Systems, O’Brien Transport
Accept the following donations:
A. $7,000 donation from the Rock Creek Lions to be put towards the purchase of a new veteran’s van.
B. $500 donation from Cabak Law, LLC designated to the Benjamin Neel Gun Range.
C. $1,000 donation from the Askov American Legion designated to the Veterans Service Office for veteran outreach expenses.
Approve commissioners’ expense claim forms.
Approve of the 2023-2025 Assessor Contracts: Arlone Township, Barry Township, Birch Creek Township, Bremen Township, Brook Park Township, Bruno Township, Chengwatana Township, Clover Township, Crosby Township, Danforth Township, Dell Grove Township, Finlayson Township, Fleming Township, Kerrick Township, Kettle River Township, Munch Township, New Dosey Township, Nickerson Township, Norman Township, Ogema Township, Park Township, Partridge Township, Pine Lake Township, Pokegama Township, Royalton Township, Sturgeon Lake Township, Wilma Township, Windemere Township, Askov City, Brook Park City, Bruno City, Denham City, Finlayson City, Henriette City, Hinckley City, Kerrick City, Pine City, Rock Creek, Rutledge City, Sandstone City, Sturgeon Lake City, and Willow River City.
Approve Resolution 2022-60 declaring East Central Public School, Finlayson Elementary School, Hinckley-Finlayson Fitness Center at the High School 2nd Floor Lobby, and Pine City High School as designated polling places for independent school district elections held in 2023.
Acknowledge list of 2022 assessment clerical corrections.
Authorize restricting accounts 12-481-485-0002-5761 (Sauer Family Foundation grant) and 12-481-485-000x-6xxx (various expense accounts related to the grant).
Approve 2022 budget adjustments, transfer $50,000 from the General Fund/IT to the Technology Fund, and recognition of spending of reserves.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Kimberly Baxter, Social Worker, effective December 21, 2022, Grade 10, Step 1, $25.88 per hour.
B. Esther Sereti, Children’s Mental Health Social Worker, effective December 27, 2022, Grade 10, Step 1, $25.88 per hour.
C. Andrew Beith, Highway Maintenance Worker, effective January 12, 2023, Grade 6, Step 1, $20.49 per hour, contingent upon successful background check.
Approve Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson to attend the Septic System Certification training through the University of Minnesota Onsite Sewage Treatment Program. Total cost $560.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig provided an overview of the December 12, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Eligibility Worker Julie Cox, effective March 11, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Office Support Specialist Brittney Hemsworth, effective November 28, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
iii. Approve the job description for the Family Resources Center Coordinator, with the position grade of Grade 9, and authorize the recruitment for the position and approve backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
iv. Approve the job description for the Community Support Technician, with the position grade of Grade 7, and authorize recruitment for the position and the backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Assessor
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Clerk III Jackie Ness, effective December 16, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Sheriff’s Office
i. Approval to update the job descriptions for Sheriff Deputy, Sheriff Investigator, Sheriff Sergeant, and Chief Deputy to include :
• Ability to provide credible court testimony.
• Ability to lawfully possess and use firearms.
D. Sheriff’s Office – Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Courtney Hart, effective November 19, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
E. Administration
i. Approve changes to update and simplify the Pine County Purchasing Policy — Procurements for Non-Federal Funding to simplify the policy and include more explicit information related to credit cards.
F. 2023 Elected Official Salaries
i. Consider 2023 salary for County Attorney Reese Frederickson. The Personnel Committee recommended $145,788 effective January 1, 2023.
ii. Consider 2023 salary for County Sheriff Jeff Nelson. The Personnel Committee recommended $132,515 effective January 1, 2023.
iii. Discussion 2023 county commissioner compensation.
Discussion was held regarding a 2% increase to commissioner salaries, which would increase the current commissioner compensation from $21,844 to $22,281, a $437 increase. Commissioners last received a 3% increase in 2016; an additional $1,200 stipend for the board chair was established in 2019. Commissioner compensation for surrounding counties was discussed. Consideration of county commissioner compensation, per diems and mileage is addressed at Regular Agenda Item 8 below.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve recommendations A – E of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to set the 2023 salary for County Attorney Reese Frederickson at $145,788 and County Sheriff Jeff Nelson at $132,515, effective January 1, 2023. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to reappoint Connie Mikrot to the Personnel Board of Appeals for a three-year term, January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2025. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2022-59 authorizing Participation in a Hazard Mitigation Planning Process and Letter of Commitment of Funds to update the Pine County Hazard Mitigation Plan . Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2022-65 Declaring a Local Emergency. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve proposed adjustments to the ARPA Funds spreadsheet, authorize transfer of $300,000 from Fund 19 (Covid Relief) to Fund 60 (Self Insurance Fund), authorize the transfer of $621,263 from Fund 19 (Covid-19 Relief Fund) to Fund 01 (General Revenue Fund) for use in the 2023 operating budget. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2022-61 setting the 2023 Pine County Property Tax Levy at $21,272,255. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-62 adopting the 2023 Pine County Budget. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to set 2023 Cost-of-Living Adjustment for Non-Union, Non-Elected Employees at 2% effective January 1, 2023. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve revised Resolution 2022-64 setting commissioner salaries at $22,281 and board chair salary at $23,505, per diems, and mileage set at the IRS rate for business mileage. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-1, Commissioner Waldhalm opposed.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-63 establishing per diems at $75.00 for various board and committees (does not apply to county commissioners) for 2023 (unchanged from 2022). Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:11 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
