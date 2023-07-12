foreclosure
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor: William P Woischke and Shirley Woischke, husband and wife, as joint tenants
Mortgagee:Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns
Dated: May 11, 2021
Recorded: May 19, 2021
Pine County Recorder Document No. A561558
Assigned To:Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Dated: February 21, 2023
Recorded: February 21, 2023
Pine County Recorder Document No. A574684
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100073001298848969
Lender or Broker: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Freedom Mortgage
Mortgage Originator: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Land referred to herein below is situated In the County of PINE, State of MN, and is described as follows:
Parcel A:
That part of Government Lot 1 of Section 14, Township 39, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, described as commencing at the northwest corner of said Government Lot 1 ; thence on an assumed bearing of North 88° 30’ 21” East along the north line of said Government Lot 1, a distance of 390.9 feet, more or less, to the shore of Pokegama Creek and the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence South 88° 30’ 21” West along said north line 390.9 feet, more or less, to the northwest corner of said Government Lot 1: thence South 0° 48’ 48” East along the west line of said Government Lot 1, a distance of 84. 75 feet; thence North 88° 23’ 50” East, a distance of 343.0 feet; thence South 1° 36’ 10” East, 20.0 feet; thence North 88° 23’ 50” East, 87 feet, more or less, to the shore of Pokegama Lake; thence northerly along the shore of Pokegama Lake, 110 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Subject to Township Road over the west 53 feet thereof.
AND
Parcel B:
That part of the West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 14, Township 39, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, described as beginning at the Southwest corner of the West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of said Section 14; thence on an assumed bearing of North 0° 48’ 48” West along the West line of said West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, a distance of 15.25 feet: thence North 88° 23’50” East, a distance of 390.9 feet, more or less to the shore of Pokegama Creek: thence Southeasterly along the shore of Pokegama Creek, a distance of 20 feet, more or less to the South line of said West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4; thence South 88° 30’ 21” West along said South line, a distance of 405 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Subject to Township Road over the west 53 feet thereof.
Being the same property as conveyed from Joseph H. Woischke and Neoma H. Woischke, husband and wife, as Trustees under the Joseph H. Wolschke Revocable Trust dated October 14, 1993, and under the Neoma H. Woischke Revocable Trust dated October 14, 1993 to William P. Woischke and Shirley Woischke, husband and wife, as joint tenants as set forth in Deed Instrument #395096 dated 01/16/2001, recorded 01/25/2001, PINE County, MINNESOTA.
Tax ID: 28.0681.001
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 28.0681.001
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
19006 Island Resort Rd
Pine City, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $211,187.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $218,144.07
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 10, 2023, 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is February 10, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: May 30, 2023
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Mortgagee
1333 Northland Drive,
Suite 205
Mendota Heights,
MN 55120
801-355-2886
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MN21519.
Published in the North Pine County News on June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 9, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $211,105.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Caleb Vincent McLaughlin, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc., its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 9, 2020, Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A557665
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc.
Dated: September 10, 2021
Recorded: September 10, 2021, Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A564373
And assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Dated: April 11, 2022
Recorded: April 19, 2022, Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A- 569215
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1004247-1000447053-0
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Cenlar FSB
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 850 9th St SW, Pine City, MN 55063-2039
Tax Parcel ID Number: 425776000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 25 feet of Lot One (1), and all of Lot Two (2), Block One (1), Van Prooein`s Addition to the Village of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $217,363.72
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 29, 2024, or the next business day if January 29, 2024, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 2, 2023
MORTGAGEE: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050916-F2
Published in the North Pine County News June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 2023
_____________________________
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 18, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $189,393.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Patrick Root, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on October 5, 2017 as Document Number A-535898 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded on February 21, 2019 as Document Number A545046 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to UMB Bank, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as legal title trustee for LVS Title Trust XIII by assignment recorded on June 1, 2021 as Document Number A561864 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The land referred to herein is situated in the State of Minnesota, Pine County described as follows:
The East 300 feet of the SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section Twenty-Five (25), Township Thirty-Nine (39), range Twenty-One (21), lying Southerly of a line beginning at a point on the East line of said SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 distant 772.02 feet South of the Northeast corner thereof,
thence Southwesterly by an angle from said East line of 71 degrees 47 minutes a distance of 315.83 feet to the West line of said East 300 feet and there terminating.
And also
The East 300 feet of the NW 1/4 of SW 1/4, Section Twenty-Five (25), Township Thirty-Nine (39), range Twenty-One (21), lying North of the Snake River.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 15102 CANYON WAY, PINE CITY, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $175,418.53
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 08.0453.000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1008671-0000072550-5
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 03, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on February 5, 2024.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: June 05, 2023
UMB BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR LVS TITLE TRUST XIII
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By:/s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(23-0590-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News June 15, 22, 29 July 6, 13, 20, 2023
notices
NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR ELECTION TO THE SCHOOL BOARD
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2580
(EAST CENTRAL SCHOOLS)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing Affidavits of Candidacy for the office of School Board member of Independent School District No. 2580 shall begin on August 1, 2023, and shall close at 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 15, 2023.
The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. At the general election, three individuals will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each.
Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the School District Clerk, Independent School District No. 2580, 61085 State Hwy 23, Finlayson, MN 55735. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the School District from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or general election.
The Affidavits of Candidacy must be filed in the office of the School District Clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 15, 2023.
Dated: July 10, 2023
BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
/s/ Angela Presley
School District Clerk
Independent School District No. 2580
(East Central Schools)
State of Minnesota
Published in the North Pine County News July 6, 13, 2023
_____________________________
PLANNING/ZONING MEETING
Norman Township
Notice is hereby given that the Norman Township Planning & Zoning Committee will meet at the Norman Township Town Hall at 7 p.m. on July 20, 2023, for general review and discussion of our ordinances, including a discussion on the number of residences allowed per parcel. The meeting will include a general review of the Township’s Comprehensive Plan.
This notice is given by my hand on this 6th of July, 2023.
Judy Nelson, Clerk
Norman Township
Published in the North Pine County News July 6, 13, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City of Sandstone will meet on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 119 Fourth Street, Sandstone, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing on a proposed Interim Ordinance Authorizing a Study and Imposing a Moratorium on the Operation of Cannabis Businesses. At the public hearing, any person wishing to express a view regarding the proposed Interim Ordinance will be heard orally or in writing.
Written comments may be submitted to City Administrator, City of Sandstone, 119 Fourth Street, P.O. Box 641, Sandstone, MN 55072, or email to administrator@sandstonemn.com.
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL
Kathy George, City Administrator
Dated: June 30, 2023
Published in the North Pine County News on July 13, 2023
HINCKLEY-FINLAYSON
PUBLIC SCHOOL
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF FILING DATES
FOR ELECTION TO THE SCHOOL BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of School Board member of Independent School District #2165 shall begin on August 1, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. and shall close at 5:00 p.m. on August 15, 2023.
The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2023. At that election, three members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each.
Affidavits of Candidates are available at the School District office from the administrative assistant, 201 Main Street East, Hinckley MN. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office and must have not been convicted of an offense for which they are required to register as a predatory offender under Minnesota Statutes 243.166. A candidate for this office must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next ensuing general election.
The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the District Office with the School District administrative assistant and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 p.m. on August 15, 2023.
Published in the North Pine County News July 6, 13, 2023
Sandstone Township
Notice of Zoning Ordinance
Amendment
The Town Board hereby amends the following as its summary of the Ordinance: Public Notice. On the 6th day of July, 2023, the Town Board of Sandstone Township amended the Sandstone Township Zoning Ordinance. The ordinance applies to land-use activities within Sandstone Township and provides for procedures and restrictions regarding the same. A printed copy of the Ordinance is available for inspection by any person during the clerk’s regular office hours by contacting the clerk, and may obtain copies by covering printing costs and clerk’s fees at the Sandstone Township office, Sandstone, MN, or the community library – the ECRL Library in the city of Sandstone.
Ailene Croup, clerk
Sandstone Township
Published in the North Pine County News on July 13, 2023
request for bid
birch creek township
BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP
IS REQUESTING PROPOSED ESTIMATES FOR REMOVING AN OLD CULVERT AND REPLACING WITH A NEW 40” CULVERT ON INTERSECTION OF DENHAM ROAD AND HAZELBRUSH ROAD. BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP WILL SUPPLY THE CULVERT THAT IS NEEDED. THE ROAD MUST BE REPAIRED BY AUGUST 31, 2023. PROPOSED ESTIMATES WILL BE RECIEVED UNTIL 5:00 P.M. ON THE 20TH OF JULY, 2023, AT THE TOWNSHIP HALL LOCATED AT 1930 BIRCH VALLEY ROAD, STURGEON LAKE, MN. ESTIMATES CAN BE PLACED IN MAILBOX OR HAND GIVEN TO CLERK, MARISSA RAYBURN BY APPOINTMENT. ESTIMATES MUST CONTAIN A CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE. ESTIMATES WILL BE OPENED UP AT THE REGULAR BOARD MEETING ON JULY 20, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M. AT THE TOWNSHIP HALL. THE TOWNSHIP RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL ESTIMATES. PLEASE CONTACT ROAD SUPERVISOR BRANDON RAYBURN TO SET UP AN ONSITE INSPECTION AT 218-565-1327.
MARISSA RAYBURN, CLERK
CALL/TEXT 218-565-0352
BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP
Published in the North Pine County News June 22, 29, July 6, 13, 2023
_____________________________
probate
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-23-47
In Re: Estate of Florian Kwapick,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 7, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., a hearing will be held REMOTELY VIA ZOOM TECHNOLOGY by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs filed by Rebecca Kwapick and Raymond Kwapick, and for the appointment of Rebecca Kwapick whose address is 2899 Edgerton Street, Little Canada, MN 55117, as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
If you wish to appear at the remote Zoom hearing, please contact the court by phone at (320) 591-1500 so that arrangements can be made for you to appear.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either of the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated 6/22/2023
Jason Steffen
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
/s/John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2529
Facsimile: 855-629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
Published in the North Pine County News July 6, 13, 2023
Meetings
Sandstone EDA Meeting - Motion Summary
June 28, 2023
Call to order: 6:05 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Peter Spartz, Val Palmer, Julena Rahier, Matt Anderson
Members absent: Cassie Gaede, Tim Schmutzer, Randy Riley
Staff present: Executive Director Kathy George
Others present: Steve Harrison, Kariann Darkow
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Rahier, second Spartz to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Rahier, second Anderson to approve the minutes of the May 24, 2023 Regular EDA meeting. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Rahier, second Spartz to approve additional work on the True Value Construction Project as presented by Blackhawk Construction in the amount of $201,841.25. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to adopt Resolution No. 20230628-01 supporting submission of the Minnesota Management & Budget Capital Budget Request for redevelopment of the auditorium portion of the Historic Sandstone School. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to approve Pay Application #2 from Gardner Builders in the amount of $33,328.61 for the Historic Sandstone School plans and specifications for roof replacement. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Anderson to accept the proposal from Braun Intertec for Geotechnical Services on the Historic Sandstone School project for $10,482.00. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Rahier, second Palmer to accept the proposal from Windsor Engineers for Geo-Exchange Feasibility Study Services for the Historic Sandstone School which is funded by a $9,600 grant from the Initiative Foundation. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Rahier, second Spartz to adjourn at 6:50 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
Attest: Kathy George, Executive Director
Valerie Palmer, President
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on July 13, 2023
County Board
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING SPECIAL MEETING and COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
June 13, 2023 – 9:00 a.m.
Courthouse Board Room
635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Commissioner Josh Mohr was absent (excused).
Others present: Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter, Human Resources Generalist Jessica Blesener, County Sheriff Jeff Nelson, IT Manager Ryan Findell, Health & Human Services Director Rebecca Foss, Probation Supervisor Sherry Johnson, Public Works Director Mark LeBrun, and Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder.
The pledge of allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan welcomed those present.
Department Presentations
The following presentations were provided by department delegates sharing successes, critical issues and 2-5-year goals:
A. Current Demographic & Economic Information - Lezlie Sauter
B. Current Workforce Information -Jessica Blesener
C. County Attorney - Reese Frederickson
D. County Sheriff - Jeff Nelson
E. Information Technology - Ryan Findell
F. Health and Human Services - Becky Foss
G. Probation - Sherry Johnson
H. Highway / Public Works - Mark LeBrun
I. Auditor/Treasurer - Kelly Schroeder
The commissioners identified the following issues for consideration:
• 2024 levy and additional funding streams
• Support collaboration between Health & Human Services, Sheriff’s Office, Attorney’s Office and Probation
• Public Safety
• Sheriff Office Space Planning & Office Workload
• Building Maintenance and Upgrades
• Supervisor Supports
• Staff Retention
• County Attorney Office Workload
• Jail Bonding Project
The proposed strategic issues will be reviewed and refined at a future meeting.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 1:15 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News July 13, 2023
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Loren and Carol Peterson requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 10006 Lakeside Drive, Finlayson (PID: 27.0091.000), Pine Lake Township, Section 7, Township 43, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a conditional/interim use permit operate a vacation rental, consistent with Section 4.4.3 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Khu Thao is requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 16195 Par Circle (PID: 26.5325.000), Pine City Township, Section 08, Township 38, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants has requested a conditional/interim use permit to operate a vacation rental, consistent with Section 4.4.3 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Bruce and Ladaun Johnson are requesting a variance at 67207 Michaelson Rd S, Finlayson (PID: 27.0140.000), Pine Lake Township, Section 10, Township 43, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance from Section 5.2.1B and 6.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct an enlarged replacement dwelling that does not meet the 20’ road right-of-way setback.
Stanley Genadek is requesting a variance at 75540 Happy Valley Rd, Willow River (PID: 17.5143.000), Kettle River Township, Section 21, Township 44, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance from Section 5.2.1A and 6.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct an enlarged replacement dwelling that does not meet the 100’ Ordinary High Water Level setback from Long Lake.
Richard Trask is requesting a variance at 52468 West Grindstone Road, Sandstone (PID: 12.0345.000), Dell Grove Township, Section 21, Township 42, Range 12 as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Section 5.2.1A and 6.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct a dwelling addition to a structure that does not meet the Ordinary High Water Level setback from Grindstone Lake.
Ryan and Stefanie Jones and Sandra Pangerl are filing an appeal at 11681 Snake River Dr, Pine City (PID: 28.5222.000), Pokegama Township, Section 36, Township 39, Range 22 as follows:
The applicant has appealed a denial of an after-the-fact Conditional Use Permit for a structure constructed within the Floodway District, pursuant to Sections 4.3 and 10.32 of the Pine County Floodplain Management Ordinance.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News July 13, 2023
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING-Regular Meeting
Tuesday, June 20, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Commissioner Josh Mohr was absent (excused).
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve:
Minutes of the June 6, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication, and June 12, 2023 County Board of Appeal and Equalization Minutes.
Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence: None.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Fund
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2023
Increase
Decrease
General Fund
$1,026,010
$874,297
($151,713)
Health and Human Services Fund
$1,421,799
$1,979,658
$557,859
Road and Bridge Fund
$2,067,953
$2,957,991
$890,038
Opioid
Settlement
$0
$241,148
$241,148
COVID Relief
$2,273,453
$3,093,145
$819,692
Land
$2,550,088
$2,705,721
$155,632
Self Insurance
$321,504
$276,168
($45,336)
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
$32,154,695
$35,736,790
$3,582,096
Approval the May 2023 disbursements including the individual listing of claims over $2,000 and 486 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $3,820,940.63, as follows: 4.0 SCHOOL SERVICES OF EAST CENTRAL, 4,472.12; Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc, 30,808.18; Anoka Co Juv Ctr Main Res, 23,411.00; Askov Deep Rock, 8,626.23; Assoc Of Minn Counties, 3,775.00; Auto Value-Hinckley, 3,277.62; BLAINE BROTHERS INC, 2,073.22; Blue Zones LLC, 32,500.00; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 292,652.85; BUETOW TRUCKING EXCAVATION LLC, 3,900.00; C & T CONTRACTING, 5,900.00; Calm.com Inc, 3,852.91; Cargill, Inc, 17,944.34; Cavallin Inc, 3,005.70; CELLEBRITE INC, 6,100.00; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 32,000.53; Chamberlain Oil Co., Inc, 5,969.29; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 10,395.00; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 45,840.07; Dales Heating & Appliances Llc, 2,694.00; Dhs Maps Ccdtf, 2,701.03; DHS State Operated Services, 39,748.05; DIAMOND DRUGS INC, 5,541.03; East Central Energy Of Braham, 14,612.22; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,973.00; Eide Auto Center Inc, 105,834.58; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 2,651.50; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 2,423.45; Family Alternatives, 7,916.40; Family Pathways - North Branch, 4,005.00; Grand Casino Hinckley, 5,052.04; GUARDIAN, 9,780.01; GUARDIAN FLEET SAFETY, 47,320.00; Kanabec Co Family Serv Dept, 2,741.76; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,533.07; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council, 95,701.16; LHB INC, 9,941.10; LSQ FUNDING GROUP LC, 3,710.63; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,158.14; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 6,497.50; MEDSURETY, LLC, 2,318.67; MIKE’S SANITATION AND ROLL-OFF SERVICE, 2,328.30; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 4,066.28; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 6,684.09; MINNESOTA POWER, 4,126.15; Mn Depart Of Revenue, 49,840.69; MN Dept of Human Services, 2,560.64; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,637.55; MONARCH PAVING, 4,919.40; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 8,623.30; NORTHERN PAWN SHOP, 13,500.00; NORTHSTAR MEDIA INC, 30,367.20; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 27,486.24; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,153.75; OMG MIDWEST INC, 119,023.85; OWENS COMPANIES INC, 3,565.07; Phase Inc, 2,144.92; PRIMARY PRODUCTS COMPANY, 4,510.00; Purchase Power, 4,035.00; RIDGEWAY & ASSOCIATES, 2,078.00; Rydberg & Sons, Inc., 13,708.00; SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC, 3,528.00; SCI BROADBAND, 24,573.00; Slims Texaco Service, 4,558.53; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,905.00; STEPP MFG. INC, 2,079.50; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 3,767.40; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 24,069.10; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 114,118.00; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC, 8,466.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 470,057.86; Verizon Wireless, 11,506.16; Village Ranch Residential Facility, 10,859.00; WELIA HEALTH, 2,699.97; WOLF CREEK, 16,012.50;
ZIEGLER INC, 2,392.54.
Approve the following applications: A. Temporary Wine License: Osprey Wild Center, 54165 Audubon Dr, Sandstone for Anna VonRueden event on August 12, 2023.
B. Temporary 3.2 License: 19201 Woodland Acres, Sokol Camp, 19201 Woodland Acres, Pine City for annual Booya picnic on August 13 & 14.
C. Temporary Liquor License: Rock Creek Lions, Heidelberger’s, 3925 State Highway 70, Pine City for events on September 1-4, 2023 & September 9, 2023.
Approve commissioners’ expense claim forms.
Approve the following contracts/agreements:
Brook Park Township Ordinance for Law Enforcement
Effective June, 2023 – December 31, 2023, on an as needed basis, at the 2023 rate of $61.29 per hour
City of Finlayson Ordinance for Law Enforcement
Effective June, 2023 – December 31, 2023, on an as needed basis, at the 2023 rate of $61.29 per hour
Local Option Sales Tax Administration with the State of Minnesota Department of Revenue
The Department of Revenue administers Pine County’s local option sales tax. This updated contract will reflect a one-time per month payment, 40 days after the end of the month. The administration fee is changed to reflect a flat fee of 1.35%
2024-2025 Assessment Contract with Sandstone Township
Sandstone Township will pay the county the sum of the number of parcels times $8.00 and $7.00 for the respective assessment years.
Approve the promotion of Jessica Steffen, Case Aide for Financial Assistance, effective June 21, 2023, $21.97/hour, Grade 5.
Approve the hiring of Joanna Gechas, full-time Administrative Assistant, University of Minnesota Extension. Effective June 21, 2023 $18.60 / hour, Grade 4, Step 1.
Approve the following training:
A. Case Aides Laurie Plessel and Jessica Nichols to attend the Minnesota Counties Health and Human Services Accountants Conference. Registration $100 each, Lodging $610 each, Travel estimate $150. Total cost estimate $1,570.
B. Child Support Supervisor Jodi Blesener to attend the Minnesota Family Support and Recovery Council Conference (Child Support Conference). Registration $295, Lodging/Meals $436.83, travel $155. Total cost estimate $887.
Public Hearing—Norman Township Opposing Classification of Tax Forfeited Property in Norman Township.
County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder stated that on March 14, 2023 the county board approved resolution 2023-13 classifying a number of tax-forfeited properties as non-conservation with the intent to sell the listed parcels, including parcels in Norman Township. Norman Township notified the county of its opposition to the reclassification and sale of the following parcels: 22.0296.000 & 22.0299.000 in Section 28, and parcels 22.0330.000-22.0333.000 & 22.0335.000-22.0350.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:18 a.m. for public comment. Norman Township Chair Bruce Jensen, and property owner George Swanson, stated their opposition to the sale of these properties. Mr. Jensen stated a financial hardship to the township when landlocked land is sold and a cartway is necessary. Mr. Swanson stated the likely access to these lands would fragment his agricultural property adjacent to these tax forfeited parcels. Land Commissioner Greg Beck stated his recommendation would be to offer on sealed bid to adjacent landowners with a timeline of 12 months; if there is no sale, leave it to the recommendation of the Land Advisory Committee to adjust the price or offer it at public auction. With no further public comment, the public hearing was closed at 10:38 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to modify the listing to move the affected parcels to the sealed bid for adjoining landowner section with a timeline of 12 months. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig stated the Personnel Committee met on June 12, 2023. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Highway
i. Ratify the termination of Fleet Supervisor Ed Eiffler, effective April 28, 2023. The position will not be backfilled and the duties will be reassigned within the department and to the proposed Highway Maintenance Supervisor.
ii. Authorize the hiring of a Highway Maintenance Supervisor in place of the recently vacated Fleet Supervisor position. Grade 11, starting pay $29.68 per hour.
B. Zoning & Solid Waste
Acknowledge the resignation of Zoning and Solid Waste Technician Jessica Sonsteby effective June 8, 2023 and authorize backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Assessor
Authorize the regrading of the Assessor Clerk position from grade 4 to grade 6 to reflect an increase in the job complexity, and to rename the position to Assessment Technician, and approve the updated job description.
D. Health & Human Services
i. Ratify the termination of Social Worker Tally Staber, effective April 27, 2023, and request backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Office Support Specialist Amber Koppy, effective June 2, 2023. Backfill of the position is not requested at this time.
iii. Approve the revised job description of the HHS Office Manager to reflect supervisory responsibilities for the office support specialists and approve the regrade of the position from Grade 8 to Grade 9.
E. Administration
Amend Pine County Policy Section 6 – Holidays, to include the addition of the Juneteenth Holiday to be observed annually on June 19th
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Personnel Committee recommendations. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the hiring of Kellie McCord, Social Worker, effective June 26, 2023, $26.40/hour, Grade 10, Step 1. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to award the installation of additional HVAC cooling for the main courthouse IT data closet to Dale’s Heating & Appliance in the amount of $11,220.00, together with the cost of necessary additional electrical wiring. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Commissioner Ludwig left the meeting at 11:27 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2023-32 to continue participating in the Council on Local Results and Innovation Performance Measurement Program. Second by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to award Contract #2302 to New Look Contracting, Inc. in the amount of $2,274,362.24. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 3-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:49 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News July 13, 2023
