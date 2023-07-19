foreclosure
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 26, 2006
MORTGAGOR: Deborah A. Carpentier, Single woman.
MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 12, 2006 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A 459161.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Deutsche Bank National
Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-11 Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-11. Dated January 4, 2021 Recorded April 5, 2021, as Document No. A560441.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 24657 Brook Park Road, Brook Park, MN 55007
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 06.0313.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The East 660 feet of the South Half of the South Half of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 40, Range 22. Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $119,200.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE,
INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $88,136.57
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by
the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner- occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 14, 2024, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 13, 2023
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee
Mortgagee/Assignee
of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
38 - 23-004108 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on July 20, 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2023
notices
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Ditch/Roadside Mowing for 2023
ARLONE TOWNSHIP
Arlone Township is accepting bids for ditch/roadside mowing for 2023.
Mowing bid must include total price for mowing of up to 17 miles of roads. The mowing would need to include mowing to the edge of the right away where applicable. The successful bidder would need to submit proof of insurance if awarded the bid. The Township reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Sealed bids need to be received by Monday, August 14, 2023 to Arlone Township 40532 Swede Alley Hinckley MN 55037, marked “Roadside Mowing Bid”. Bids will be opened Monday, August 14th @ 6:30 p.m. at the Regular Monthly Meeting @ 38736 Cloverdale Rd Hinckley MN.
Question may be addressed to Steve Nelson, Town Chairman, at 320-279-2884.
Submitted by Denise Christiansen, Arlone Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on July, 20, 27, 2023
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the Hinckley City Council will hold a public hearing at their regular meeting scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in the Hinckley City Hall Community Room located at 106 1st Street SE. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider a proposed Interim Ordinance Authorizing a Study and Imposing a Moratorium on the Operation of Cannabis Businesses within the City. Any person wishing to express a view on the proposed Interim Ordinance will be heard orally or in writing.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend the public hearing on this matter. You may submit a written statement, which will be entered into the record. Please send your comments to: Mark Perry, City Planner/Zoning Administrator, 106 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 366, Hinckley, MN 55037.
Mark Perry
City Planner/Zoning Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on July 20, 27, 2023
birch creek township
BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP
IS REQUESTING PROPOSED ESTIMATES FOR REMOVING AN OLD CULVERT AND REPLACING WITH A NEW 40” CULVERT ON INTERSECTION OF DENHAM ROAD AND HAZELBRUSH ROAD. BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP WILL SUPPLY THE CULVERT THAT IS NEEDED. THE ROAD MUST BE REPAIRED BY AUGUST 31, 2023. PROPOSED ESTIMATES WILL BE RECIEVED UNTIL 5:00 P.M. ON THE 20TH OF JULY, 2023, AT THE TOWNSHIP HALL LOCATED AT 1930 BIRCH VALLEY ROAD, STURGEON LAKE, MN. ESTIMATES CAN BE PLACED IN MAILBOX OR HAND GIVEN TO CLERK, MARISSA RAYBURN BY APPOINTMENT. ESTIMATES MUST CONTAIN A CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE. ESTIMATES WILL BE OPENED UP AT THE REGULAR BOARD MEETING ON JULY 20, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M. AT THE TOWNSHIP HALL. THE TOWNSHIP RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL ESTIMATES. PLEASE CONTACT ROAD SUPERVISOR BRANDON RAYBURN TO SET UP AN ONSITE INSPECTION AT 218-565-1327.
MARISSA RAYBURN, CLERK
CALL/TEXT 218-565-0352
BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP
Published in the North Pine County News June 22, 29, July 6, 13, 20, 2023
Public Notice
North Pine Area Hospital District
The NPAHD will have a regular board meeting on the 4th Tuesday of the month (except December) at 6:45 p.m. at the Askov Community Center in Askov, MN or via Zoom.
Join the Zoom Meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 896 9747 5611
One tap mobile
+1-312-626-6799 US
(Chicago)
Published in the North Pine County News on July 20, 2023
probates
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-23-47
In Re: Estate of Florian Kwapick,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 7, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., a hearing will be held REMOTELY VIA ZOOM TECHNOLOGY by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs filed by Rebecca Kwapick and Raymond Kwapick, and for the appointment of Rebecca Kwapick whose address is 2899 Edgerton Street, Little Canada, MN 55117, as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
If you wish to appear at the remote Zoom hearing, please contact the court by phone at (320) 591-1500 so that arrangements can be made for you to appear.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either of the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated 6/22/2023
Jason Steffen
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
/s/John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2529
Facsimile: 855-629-2500
Published in the North Pine County News July 6, 13, 20, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 58-PR-23-54
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
JoAnn Mans Hedtke
a/k/a JoAnn M. Hedtke a/k/a JoAnn Hedtke a/k/a Jo Ann Hedtke
Decedent.
IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, VIA ZOOM REMOTE HEARING TECHNOLOGY on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Linda Lee Roberts whose address is 21399 Sikkink Road, Hinckley, MN 55037, as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
If you wish to participate in the hearing, you are instructed to contact Court Administration at (320) 591-1500 prior to the hearing to make arrangements to appear.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims t0 the Personal Representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
/s/ Heather Wynn
Judge of District Court
Dated: July 10, 2023
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2529
Facsimile: 855-629-2500
Published in the North Pine County News on July 20, 27, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 58-PR-23-51
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
In Re: Estate of
Cynthia Dee Guss,
Decedent.
Robert Lee Guss (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent.
It is Ordered that on August 16, 2023, at 9:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063, on the petition.
The petition represents that the Decedent died intestate more than three (3) years ago leaving PERSONAL property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
• Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.
• Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.1- 401(3).]
BY THE COURT
/s/ Wynn Heather
Judge of District Court
Dated: 7/6/2023
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: (320) 629-2529
Facsimile: (855) 629-2500
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the North Pine County News on July 20, 27, 2023
Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Official Meeting Minutes
I.S.D. 2165
June 26, 2023
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held a special meeting at 6:30 pm at Hinckley-Finlayson High School. Members present were: Chair Jodi Storlie, Vice Chair Shelly Skaff, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Clerk David Ubl, Director Heather Hanson, Director Angela Grochowski, Director Toby Hickle, Superintendent Brian Masterson, Technology Director Jessica Snell and HFEA Rep Erich Richter. Others present were Principal Kim Henke, Principal Bonnie Scullard, Val Kunze, Empower Learning Center. Guests present were Tonya Stensrud, Jase Eubanks, Bella Eubanks, Ameed Abuhamed, and Angus Benjamin.
Agenda
Motion by Skaff, second by Grochowski to approve the agenda. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Open Forum
Erich Richter and Val Kunze discussed emails Richter and Kunze sent regarding staffing at Empower Learning Center.
Consent Agenda- The consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda that usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for board action. At the request of any board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
A. Minutes-
1. May 2023 School Board Minutes
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Skaff to approve the agenda. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Budget Calendar Update & Unfinished Business-
A. Budget Update-
The budget is built to fit into our fund balance policy and history
New Business
A. 2023 - 24 Annual Budget-
Proposed 2023-24 District Budget
Final Budget Breakdown
Motion by Ubl, second by Hanson to approve the 2023-2024 proposed budget. Motion carried 7-0
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Hanson to approve adding the first grade teacher into the 2023-2024 budget. Motion carried 6-1.
Approve: Irlbeck, Hanson, Ubl, Grochowski, Skaff, Storlie. Oppose: Hickle
Motion by Irlbeck, second to Ubl to approve adding the Behavior Interventionist into the 2023-2024 budget. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Hanson, second by Irlbeck to approve adding a second teacher at Empower Learning Center into the 2023-2024 budget. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion by Skaff, second by Grochowski to approve adding College Art and Native American Literature to the 2023-2024 budget. Motion carried 5-2.
Approve: Hickle, Grochowski, Skaff, Hanson, Storlie. Oppose: Ubl, Irlbeck
J. Adjourn -
With no further business to discuss, motion by Skaff, second by Grochowski to adjourn the board meeting at
7:55 p.m. Motion passed 7-0
Hinckley - Finlayson Public Schools
Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on July, 20, 2023
City of Hinckley
City Council Meeting, June 13, 2023
Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, the Regular Meeting of the Hinckley City Council was called to order on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Don Zeman.
The agenda was approved on a motion by Hopkins and second by Scharpnick with the addition of 5F, 5G, and 8H. Motion Carried 5-0.
Frank made a motion, seconded by Hopkins, to approve May 9, 2023, Regular Meeting Minutes. Motion Carried 5-0.
Frank made a motion, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve the Consent Agenda. Motion Carried 5-0.
A. Approve alternate firewall quote from VC3
B. Resolution 13-2023 Certifying Unpaid Utility Charges
C. Resolution 14-2023 Approve County Project within Municipal Corporate Limits- Hwy 18
D. Approve to NOT waive monetary limits on municipal tort liability
E. Approve support of the Hinckley Finlayson Summer Recreation Program
F. Approve Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater Fireworks Permit- July 1, 2023
G. Resolution 17-2023 Accepting Donation from PDI Foods, LLC- $460.00
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to accept the Monthly Run Report and approve the Volunteer Fire Assistance Matching Grant Application. Motion Carried 5-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Burkhardt, to set a Special Council Meeting for 6 p.m. on July 11, 2023, for a presentation by Zenith Property Management. Motion Carried 5-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the 2022 Audited Financial Statements and Executive Summary as presented. Motion Carried 5-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Scharpnick, to approve Resolution 15-2023 Join NRWA PFAS Cost Recovery Program by Retaining Napoli Shkolnik PLLC Effective June 13, 2023. Motion Carried 5-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to approve Resolution 16-2023, Establishing Juneteenth as a City Holiday. Motion Carried 5-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Scharpnick, to approve Memorandum of Understanding RE: Modification of the 2022-2024 Collective Bargaining Agreement between AFSCME Council 65, Local 1647-6, and the City of Hinckley. Motion Carried 5-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Frank, to approve Summary Enforcement and Abatement of 312 Main St. W. Motion Carried 5-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Scharpnick, to approve all claims as presented. Motion Carried 5-0.
On a motion by Frank, second by Burkhardt, the meeting was adjourned at 8:21 p.m.
Motion Carried 5-0.
Attest:
Don Zeman, Mayor
Leaha Jackson, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on July, 20, 2023
EAST CENTRAL ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
July 10, 2023
The East Central School Board held a regular meeting on Monday, July 10, 2023 in the Community Board Room.
Members Present: Doug Ecklund, Julie Domogalla, Angie Presley, Pete Brown, Rich Thomsen, Genny Swenson, Stefanie Youngberg. Absent: Judy Loken. Others Present: Kristi Zemke, Becky Maki, Trent Hippen, Marlana Benzie-Lourey.
I. Vice Chair Ecklund called the meeting to order at 6pm.
II. No items presented at Open Forum.
III. Motion by Domogalla, second by Presley to approve the agenda. Motion unanimously approved.
IV. Motion by Thomsen, second by Brown to approve the following consent agenda items. Motion
unanimously approved.
A. Bills - June and July
B. Minutes for the June meeting
C. Employment
i. Resignation - Ashley Cummins as Social Worker effective June 26, 2023.
ii. Jacob Truby, Dean of Students/Student Support Specialist at MA+40, Step 12 effective for the 2023-24
school year.
iii. Kris Chryst, Elementary School Principal contract renewal July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2025.
iv. Pam Jensen, Long Term Substitute ALC Teacher at BA, Step 1 effective on or about September 5, 2023
for approximately ten weeks.
D. Reapprove all School District Policies
E. Policy 714 Fund Balance – annual review and renewal
F. MSBA Membership - $4,809 (last year we paid $4,755)
V. REPORTS
A. Community Education - Becky Maki, Director: Office hours update 12 to 4pm, great Aristocats
performance, Effective June 1, 2023 MN law requires mandatory reporting by youth recreation programs employees 18 or older, new EC Community Ed Facebook page, offering two sessions of Behind the Wheel/Classroom Drivers Ed, youth sports update, pool update and goals for FY24.
B. Superintendent Youngberg reported on day to day duties, ARCC Superintendent summer session, staffing and license updates, World’s Best Workforce, roof and playground projects, policies, transportation invoices, MSBA Leadership seminar.
C. The High School Principal provided a written report outlining handbook updates.
D. Elementary Principal - no report.
E. Business Manager provided a written report including certifying preliminary levy, long term facilities maintenance ten year revenue and expenditure plans, ADM’s and Activity account balances.
F. School Board Committees
i. Schools for Equity in Education (SEE) – Brown, Loken
ii. St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) – Domogalla
iii. Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) – Domogalla
iv. Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) – Thomsen
v. East Central Minnesota Education Cable Cooperative (ECMECC) – Swenson
vi. Safety & Security Committee – Ecklund, Brown
vii. Facilities Committee - Presley, Thomsen, Brown
viii. Finance Committee – Loken, Ecklund, Thomsen
ix. Marketing Committee - Domogalla, Presley
x. Student Representative – Payton Marshall (absent)
VI. COMMUNICATIONS
A. National Night Out - August 1st
B. Quarry Days- August 11 & 12
C. Rutabaga Days-August 25 & 26
VII. OLD BUSINESS
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Eagle Pride:
i. Youth Softball and Baseball Volunteers
ii. Summer School Teachers
iii. Amber Benner for directing the summer play Aristocats.
B. Policies (first read):
i. 102 - Equal Educational Opportunity
ii. 418 - Drug-Free Workplace/Drug-Free School
iii. 419 - Tobacco-Free Environment
iv. 424 - License Status
v. 425 - Staff Development
vi. 506 - Student Discipline
vii. 507 - Corporal Punishment
viii. 509 - Enrollment of Nonresident Students
ix. 621 - Literacy and the Read Act
C. Motion by Thomsen, second by Brown to set the Preliminary Levy for September 18, 2023 (part of
regular meeting, subject to MDE levy sheets being ready). Motion unanimously approved.
D. Motion by Brown, second by Swenson to approve the following fees. Motion unanimously approved.
i. Breakfast & Lunch Prices – Families will have free meals for the 23-24 school year. Staff Prices = $2.25 breakfast and $4.95 lunch
ii. Substitute teacher pay $150 per day
iii. Admission fees:
1. $6 adults
2. $3 students
3. $3 senior citizen
4. $50 individual pass
5. $75 family pass
6. $40 senior citizen pass
iv. Activity fees:
1. $50 per sport - annual per student maximum - $100
2. Harvest Christian – $300 per sport in addition to $50 activity fee, annual per student max -$700
Note: Harvest Christian School will be notified in writing on an annual basis.
3. Trap Shooting Fee - $105 ($70 activity fee plus $35 registration fee)
4. Hockey – $150 ($50 activity fee plus $100) Note: The Moose Lake Hockey Coop bills the school
district $750 per hockey player.
v. Community Education:
1. Wage increase for Pool Attendant from $10.59 to $13.50 effective July 1, 2023.
vi. School board pay:
1. Regular board and committee meetings $60.00 per meeting.
2. If a board member has more than one meeting per day, they are paid for each meeting.
Note: There is preparation time for each meeting and the member should be compensated
for each.
3. Conferences or meetings that last more than 4 hours per day = $120.00 per day. Travel
time is included.
4. Mileage: Board members should try to carpool or use a school vehicle for out of town meetings or conferences. If they use their own vehicle, mileage should be claimed at the IRS rate. Mileage can be claimed when board members use their personal vehicles to represent the district outside of the geological school district boundaries. Mileage will be calculated to/from the school building.
5. Officer Stipends: Chairperson $350.00 annual, Vice chair $20.00 per meeting when acting as chair, Clerk $150.00 annual, Treasurer $150.00 annual. Payment claims have to be turned in the first of each month.
E. Motion by Thomsen, second by Brown to approve Resolution FY 25 Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Ten-Year Plan. Motion unanimously approved.
F. Motion by Domogalla, second by Presley to approve the Education Identity and Access Management (EDIAM) Board Resolution for Superintendent Stefanie Youngberg. Motion unanimously approved.
G. Motion by Brown, second by Thomsen to approve the RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING DATES FOR FILING AFFIDAVITS OF CANDIDACY (The period for filing Affidavits of Candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District No. 2580 shall begin on August 1, 2023, and shall close on August 15, 2023). Motion unanimously approved.
H. Motion by Domogalla, second by Presley to approve the RESOLUTION RELATING TO THE ELECTION OF SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS AND CALLING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL ELECTION (The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023). Motion unanimously approved.
I. Review High School Handbook (first read).
J. Motion by Thomsen, second by Ecklund to approve the Activities Handbook. Motion unanimously approved.
K. Motion by Domogalla, second by Presley to approve the Elementary Handbook. Motion unanimously approved.
IX. Motion by Brown, second by Thomsen to go into closed session at 6:42 pm to discuss Superintendent
Youngberg evaluation. Motion unanimously approved.
X. Motion by Brown, second by Presley to come out of closed session at 6:52 pm. A summary of the Superintendent Evaluation will be presented at the August closed session. Motion unanimously approved
XI. Vice Chair Ecklund adjourned the meeting at 6:52 pm.
Respectfully Submitted,
Angela Presley, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on July 20, 2023
