ANNUAL DISCLOSURE REPORT
CITY OF SANDSTONE, MINNESOTA
Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
Name of TIF District: TIF 1 - 4
Current net tax capacity 25,024
Original net tax capacity 538
Captured net tax capacity 24,486
Principal and interest payment due in 2023 39,476
Tax increment received in 2022 42,716
Tax increment expended in 2022 40,436
First tax increment receipt June, 2018
Date of required decertification Dec. 31, 2043
Increased property taxes to be paid from outside
the district if fiscal disparities Option A applies 0
Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from:
Kathy George
City of Sandstone
119 4th Street
Sandstone, MN 55072
Phone: 320-245-5241
Published in the North Pine County News on July 27, 2023
foreclosure
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 26, 2006
MORTGAGOR: Deborah A. Carpentier, Single woman.
MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 12, 2006 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A 459161.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Deutsche Bank National
Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-11 Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-11. Dated January 4, 2021 Recorded April 5, 2021, as Document No. A560441.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 24657 Brook Park Road, Brook Park, MN 55007
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 06.0313.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The East 660 feet of the South Half of the South Half of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 40, Range 22. Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $119,200.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE,
INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $88,136.57
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by
the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner- occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 14, 2024, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 13, 2023
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee
Mortgagee/Assignee
of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
38 - 23-004108 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on July 20, 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2023
notices
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Ditch/Roadside Mowing for 2023
ARLONE TOWNSHIP
Arlone Township is accepting bids for ditch/roadside mowing for 2023.
Mowing bid must include total price for mowing of up to 17 miles of roads. The mowing would need to include mowing to the edge of the right away where applicable. The successful bidder would need to submit proof of insurance if awarded the bid. The Township reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Sealed bids need to be received by Monday, August 14, 2023 to Arlone Township 40532 Swede Alley Hinckley MN 55037, marked “Roadside Mowing Bid”. Bids will be opened Monday, August 14th @ 6:30 p.m. at the Regular Monthly Meeting @ 38736 Cloverdale Rd Hinckley MN.
Question may be addressed to Steve Nelson, Town Chairman, at 320-279-2884.
Submitted by Denise Christiansen, Arlone Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on July, 20, 27, 2023
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the Hinckley City Council will hold a public hearing at their regular meeting scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in the Hinckley City Hall Community Room located at 106 1st Street SE. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider a proposed Interim Ordinance Authorizing a Study and Imposing a Moratorium on the Operation of Cannabis Businesses within the City. Any person wishing to express a view on the proposed Interim Ordinance will be heard orally or in writing.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend the public hearing on this matter. You may submit a written statement, which will be entered into the record. Please send your comments to: Mark Perry, City Planner/Zoning Administrator, 106 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 366, Hinckley, MN 55037.
Mark Perry
City Planner/Zoning Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on July 20, 27, 2023
CITY OF SANDSTONE
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
The Planning Commission of the City of Sandstone will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Sandstone City Hall, 119 Fourth Street, P.O. Box 641, Sandstone, MN 55072 to take public comment on a:
Request for a conditional use permit in accordance with City Code Section 515.23, subdivision 4(c), by Charles Slama, to conduct the salvage of auto parts on property zoned Highway Mixed Use, located at 202 State Highway 23 S.
All persons desiring to be heard with reference to the above matter may do so at the public hearing. If you are unable to attend the meeting but wish to comment, you may submit a letter to the Planning Commission, City of Sandstone, at the above address or you may send an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com no later than 5:00 p.m. on the date of the hearing. Any such communications will be forwarded to the Planning Commission at the public hearing.
Dated July 20, 2023
/s/ Kathy George, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on July 27, Aug. 3, 2023
Public Notice
East Central School District is requesting insurance carrier proposals for Group Medical Insurance in accordance with Minnesota Statute 471.6161 Subd. 8. The RFP (with submission instructions, general information and all pertinent underwriting details) can be obtained by contacting Jake Owen at Gallagher Benefit Services -- 3600 American Blvd W – Suite 500, Bloomington, MN 55431-- Email: Jake_Owen@ajg.com. All questions regarding this RFP should be directed to Jake Owen at Gallagher. Quoting carriers must provide a sealed proposal to the District following the instructions outlined in the RFP no later than 2:00 pm on September 1st. Proposals received after the deadline will be considered late and ineligible for consideration.
Published in the North Pine County News on July 27, 2023
Public Notice
There will be an Open Hearing regarding the Conditional Use Permit applied for by TDP Automation and Design at 366 Morris Ave in Barry Township on Tuesday August 8th, 2023, at 7 pm at 104 Old 61 N in Hinckley. The public is welcome to attend and express support or concerns.
Sue Dutcher
Barry Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on July 27, Aug. 3, 2023
BREMEN TOWNSHIP
ORDINANCE NO. 2023-01
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE BREMEN TOWNSHIP
ZONING ORDINANCE REGARDING RACE TRACKS
The Town Board of Bremen Township adopted Ordinance No. 2023-01 to include the County’s definition of “race track” in the Bremen Township Zoning Ordinance and to allow race tracks in the A-1 Agricultural District with the issuance of a conditional use permit. The ordinance is effective immediately. A copy of the full ordinance is available at the Hinckley Public Library and can be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk.
Taylor Bednar, Town Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on July 27, 2023
BREMEN TOWNSHIP
The Town Board of Bremen Township is considering a Conditional Use Permit for a Race Track. A public hearing will be held on Monday, August 14th 2023, 7:00pm, at the Bremen Town Hall. This Public Hearing is conducted for the purpose to hear public comment on the potential Race Track.
Given under my hand this 27th day of July, 2023.
Taylor Bednar, Town Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on July 27, 2023
probates
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 58-PR-23-54
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
JoAnn Mans Hedtke
a/k/a JoAnn M. Hedtke a/k/a JoAnn Hedtke a/k/a Jo Ann Hedtke
Decedent.
IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, VIA ZOOM REMOTE HEARING TECHNOLOGY on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Linda Lee Roberts whose address is 21399 Sikkink Road, Hinckley, MN 55037, as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
If you wish to participate in the hearing, you are instructed to contact Court Administration at (320) 591-1500 prior to the hearing to make arrangements to appear.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims t0 the Personal Representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
/s/ Heather Wynn
Judge of District Court
Dated: July 10, 2023
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2529
Facsimile: 855-629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
Published in the North Pine County News on July 20, 27, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 58-PR-23-51
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
In Re: Estate of
Cynthia Dee Guss,
Decedent.
Robert Lee Guss (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent.
It is Ordered that on August 16, 2023, at 9:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063, on the petition.
The petition represents that the Decedent died intestate more than three (3) years ago leaving PERSONAL property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
• Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.
• Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.1- 401(3).]
BY THE COURT
/s/ Wynn Heather
Judge of District Court
Dated: 7/6/2023
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: (320) 629-2529
Facsimile: (855) 629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the North Pine County News on July 20, 27, 2023
MEetings
Sandstone City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
July 19, 2023
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Peter Spartz, Julena Rahier, Val Palmer, Randy Riley
Members absent: Cassie Gaede
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George; Community Service Partner Sirena Samuelson, Deputy Clerk/Utility Billing Charles Koch
Others present: Fire Chief Chaz Mann, Sheriff Jeff Nelson, Deputy Carter Lagergren, Zak Sharp with Wipfli LLP, Madlyn Novak
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Riley, second Rahier to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Riley to open the public hearing to consider a moratorium on the operation of cannabis businesses at 6:05 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier, to close the public hearing at 6:10 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to adopt Ordinance No. 20230719-01 Moratorium on the Operation of Cannabis Businesses through July 1, 2025, and further to adopt Ordinance No. 20230719-02 Summary Publication. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to open the public hearing to consider the special assessment of demolition and clean up costs for 313 Minnesota Street at 6:12 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to close the public hearing at 6:15 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to adopt Resolution No. 20230719-01 Certifying Charges for Demolition Expenses incurred to clean up fire damage at 313 Minnesota Street. Motion carried 4-0.
The 2022 Audit Report was presented.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to approve the minutes from the June 21, 2023 Regular Council Meeting. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Rahier, second Spartz to hire Madlyn Novak to fill the Deputy Clerk position pending results of the background check. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Rahier, second Palmer to adopt Resolution No. 20230719-02 Accepting donation for Panther Park: $1,000 from Methven Funeral Home. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to adopt Resolution No. 20230719-03 Supporting Tax Increment Financing for the redevelopment of the Historic Sandstone School. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Rahier, second Riley to accept the proposal from Lundberg’s Plumbing and Heating and to hire Ty Johnson for construction necessary to create an ADA accessible unisex bathroom facility on the upper floor of the City Hall building. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Rahier, second Riley to accept the proposal from Lundberg’s Plumbing and Heating and to hire Ty Johnson for construction necessary to create an ADA accessible unisex bathroom facility at the John Wright Building to serve the Community Center. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to adopt Ordinance No. 20230719-03 Enacting a Code of Ordinances for the City of Sandstone, Revising, Amending, Restating, Codifying and Compiling Certain Existing General Ordinances of the Political Subdivision Dealing with Subjects Embraced in Such Code of Ordinances, and Declaring an Emergency; and further adopting Ordinance No. 20230719-04 Summary Publication. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve Change Order No. 2 on the Water Treatment Plant Improvement Project to extend the final completion date of the project to November 3, 2023. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to set a public hearing on August 16 at 6:00 p.m. on the Wastewater Treatment Facilities Plan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to adopt Resolution No. 20230719-04 Opting to Increase the Benefit Level for Firefighters who are Vested in the Statewide Volunteer Firefighter Plan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to approve the 2023 Service Agreement with the Sandstone Flower & Garden Club. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Rahier, second Riley to approve the 2023 Service Agreement with 210 Gallery and Arts Center. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve change orders for the Robinson Quarry Park Legacy Grant Project: Change Order No. 1 for $9,600 to clear and grub 24 additional trees, Change Order No. 2 for $2,937 to provide electricity to the picnic shelter. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Riley to approve the Services Agreement with Molly Krakowski to provide prevailing wage reporting services on the Robinson Quarry Park Legacy Grant Project. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to adopt Resolution No. 20230719-05 Supporting the Legacy Grant Application for Phase 2 of the Robinson Quarry Park improvement project. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier to hire Geneva Vork for the Summer Helper position in the Public Works Department with a wage of $15.00/hour. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve the June financial reports: Cash Balance, Revenue & Expenditure Report; the Total Residual Income/Loss Report; and A/P Clerk Claims in the total amount of $365,144.60. Motion carried 4-0.
The 2024 Budget Work Session was scheduled for August 30th at 4:30 p.m.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to adjourn at 9:02 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at
Published in the North Pine County News on July 27, 2023
CITY OF SANDSTONE
PINE COUNTY
ORDINANCE
NO. 20230719-02
ORDINANCE APPROVING SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A STUDY AND IMPOSING A MORATORIUM ON THE OPERATION OF CANNABIS BUSINESSES
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Sandstone acted at its July 19, 2023 meeting to adopt Ordinance No. 20230719-01, “An Interim Ordinance Authorizing a Study and Imposing a Moratorium on the Operation of Cannabis Businesses” (“Ordinance”); and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes, section 412.191, subdivision 4 allows publication of adopted ordinances by title and summary in the case of lengthy ordinances or those containing charts or maps; and
WHEREAS, the City Council determines publishing the entire text of the Ordinance is not in the best interests of the City as the Ordinance is lengthy and is readily available to the public by contacting City Hall; and
WHEREAS, the City Council determines the following summary clearly informs the public of the intent of the Ordinance and where to obtain a copy of the full text.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the City Council of the City of Sandstone hereby approves the following summary language as publication of the Ordinance:
CITY OF SANDSTONE SUMMARY PUBLICATION Ordinance No. 20230719-01
AN INTERIM ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A STUDY AND IMPOSING A MORATORIUM ON THE OPERATION OF CANNABIS BUSINESSES
The Sandstone City Council adopted the above-referenced ordinance at its meeting on July 19, 2023. The ordinance is an interim ordinance authorizing a study and imposing a moratorium on the operation of cannabis businesses, as defined by Minnesota Statutes, within the City. The ordinance includes citations to authority and legislative findings, definitions of terms used, and provides for a study regarding the adoption or amendment of reasonable restrictions on the time, place, and manner of the operation of cannabis businesses, as well as the other potential local regulations allowed under Minnesota Statutes. The ordinance provides that the moratorium is in effect upon publication and will be in place until January 1, 2025, unless repealed earlier. Exceptions from the moratorium include (1) the continued operation of a business as part of the Medical Cannabis Program administered by the Minnesota Department of Health that was lawfully operating within the City prior to July 1, 2023, (2) the lawful sale of edible cannabinoid products in compliance with Minnesota Statutes, section 151.72 and (3) sales of edible cannabinoid products at an exclusive liquor store in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, section 340A.412, subdivision 14. The full text of the ordinance is available by contacting City Hall.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED by the Sandstone City Council that the City Administrator keep a copy of the Ordinance at City Hall for public inspection, place a copy in a public location within the City, and place it in the City’s ordinance book within 20 days from publication of the summary.
Dated July 19, 2023
Peter Spartz, Mayor
ATTEST:
Kathy George, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on July 27, 2023
Ordinance
CITY OF SANDSTONE, MINNESOTA
ORDINANCE NO.
20230719-04
(Summary Publication)
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANDSTONE ORDAINS:
Section 1. The City Council has duly adopted Ordinance No. 20230719-03 entitled
AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A CODE OF ORDINANCES FOR THE CITY OF SANDSTONE, REVISING, AMENDING, RESTATING, CODIFYING AND COMPILING CERTAIN EXISTING GENERAL ORDINANCES OF THE POLITICAL SUBDIVISION DEALING WITH SUBJECTS EMBRACED IN SUCH CODE OF ORDINANCES, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
Section 2. The City Council has reviewed the following summary of the ordinance and approved its publication in accordance with Minnesota Statutes Section 412.191, subdivision 4.
Section 3. Summary of Ordinance No. 20230719-03
The general ordinances of the Political Subdivision as revised, amended, restated, codified, and compiled in book form are hereby adopted as and shall constitute the “Code of Ordinances of the City of Sandstone, Minnesota”.
All prior ordinances pertaining to the subjects treated in such Code of Ordinances shall be deemed repealed from and after the effective date of this ordinance except as they are included and reordained in whole or in part in such Code; provided, such repeal shall not affect any offense committed or penalty incurred or any right established prior to the effective date of this ordinance, nor shall such repeal affect the provisions of ordinances levying taxes, appropriating money, annexing or detaching territory, establishing franchises, or granting special rights to certain persons, authorizing public improvements, authorizing the issuance of bonds or borrowing of money, authorizing the purchase or sale of real or personal property, granting or accepting easements, plat or dedication of land to public use, vacating or setting the boundaries of streets or other public places; nor shall such repeal affect any other ordinance of a temporary or special nature or pertaining to subjects not contained in or covered by the Code.
Section 4. Copies available. The complete text of the Ordinance is available for inspection at the office of the City Administrator, 119 – 4th Street, Sandstone, Minnesota.
Section 5. Ordinance No. 20230719-03 is effective upon the day following publication of this Summary.
Adopted by the Sandstone City Council this 19th day of July, 2023.
Peter Spartz, Mayor
ATTEST:
Kathy George, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on July 27, 2023
STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP
PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING NOTICE FOR AUGUST 10TH, 2023
Notice is hereby given by The Town Board of Sturgeon Lake Township: The Sturgeon Lake Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the 10th of August, 2023. The Planning Commission will be reviewing several parcels in our township in regards to Sturgeon Lake Ordinance.
THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN BY MY HAND ON THE 13TH DAY OF
JULY, 2023.
NEDENE KUHLMAN, CLERK OF STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP
Published in the North Pine County News on July 27, 2023
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the June 13, 2023 Minutes of the Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole Minutes (Strategic Planning) and the June 20, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence. Seconded by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the Application for Exempt Permit for Ducks Unlimited White Bear Lake Chapter 032 to conduct lawful gambling on September 9, 2023 at Wings North, 19379 Homestead Road, Pine City.
Accept the following donations:
A. Two (2) buses, value of $3,000 each, from 4.0 School Service, to be used at the Benjamin Neel Gun Range for training.
B. $500 from the Finlayson Giese Lions designated toward offsetting expenses associated with hosting the 2023 Pine County Operation Community Connect.
C. $23,000 from the Grand Casino-Hinckley for third quarter 2023, designated to help offset the expenses in the Sheriff’s Office.
Approve the promotion of Highway Mechanic Tom Lindstrom to Maintenance Supervisor, effective July 6, 2023, $32.35/hour, Grade 11, Step 3.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Brandon Janssen, Highway Mechanic, effective July 6, 2023, Grade 7, Step 1, $22.16/hour.
B. Troy Parker, part-time Corrections Officer, effective July 6, 2023, Grade 7, Step 3, $26.00/hour.
Approve the following training:
A. Child Support Officers Yvette Weis and Marcy Moran, and Child Support Office Support Specialist Donna Olsen to attend the MN Family Support and Recovery Council Conference. Total cost: $1,322.
B. IT Manager Ryan Findell to attend the 2023 Minnesota County IT Leaders Association Annual Conference. Total cost: approx. $499.
C. Any commissioner interested to attend AMC County Government 201 Training for Commissioners. Registration fee: $175 per person.
D. Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder to attend the Advanced Residential Assessing Course. Total cost: $225.
E. Fiscal Supervisor Michelle Kelash, Accounting Case Aide Angie Boelman, Account Technician Judy Billman to attend the Minnesota County Health & Human Services Accountants Conference. Total cost: $2,273.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Amendment 3 to the Joint Powers Agreement with the Minnesota Department of Corrections for Work Release Services. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to schedule 2024 budget meetings as follows:
Budget meeting #1 – August 15, 2023, North Pine Government Center, Sandstone (part of regular board meeting)
Budget meeting #2 – August 22, 2023, 9:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, Pine City
Budget meeting #3 - August 29, 2023, 9:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, Pine City
Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:26 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, North Pine County News July 27, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.