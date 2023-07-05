foreclosure
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor: William P Woischke and Shirley Woischke, husband and wife, as joint tenants
Mortgagee:Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns
Dated: May 11, 2021
Recorded: May 19, 2021
Pine County Recorder Document No. A561558
Assigned To:Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Dated: February 21, 2023
Recorded: February 21, 2023
Pine County Recorder Document No. A574684
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100073001298848969
Lender or Broker: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Freedom Mortgage
Mortgage Originator: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Land referred to herein below is situated In the County of PINE, State of MN, and is described as follows:
Parcel A:
That part of Government Lot 1 of Section 14, Township 39, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, described as commencing at the northwest corner of said Government Lot 1 ; thence on an assumed bearing of North 88° 30’ 21” East along the north line of said Government Lot 1, a distance of 390.9 feet, more or less, to the shore of Pokegama Creek and the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence South 88° 30’ 21” West along said north line 390.9 feet, more or less, to the northwest corner of said Government Lot 1: thence South 0° 48’ 48” East along the west line of said Government Lot 1, a distance of 84. 75 feet; thence North 88° 23’ 50” East, a distance of 343.0 feet; thence South 1° 36’ 10” East, 20.0 feet; thence North 88° 23’ 50” East, 87 feet, more or less, to the shore of Pokegama Lake; thence northerly along the shore of Pokegama Lake, 110 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Subject to Township Road over the west 53 feet thereof.
AND
Parcel B:
That part of the West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 14, Township 39, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, described as beginning at the Southwest corner of the West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of said Section 14; thence on an assumed bearing of North 0° 48’ 48” West along the West line of said West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, a distance of 15.25 feet: thence North 88° 23’50” East, a distance of 390.9 feet, more or less to the shore of Pokegama Creek: thence Southeasterly along the shore of Pokegama Creek, a distance of 20 feet, more or less to the South line of said West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4; thence South 88° 30’ 21” West along said South line, a distance of 405 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Subject to Township Road over the west 53 feet thereof.
Being the same property as conveyed from Joseph H. Woischke and Neoma H. Woischke, husband and wife, as Trustees under the Joseph H. Wolschke Revocable Trust dated October 14, 1993, and under the Neoma H. Woischke Revocable Trust dated October 14, 1993 to William P. Woischke and Shirley Woischke, husband and wife, as joint tenants as set forth in Deed Instrument #395096 dated 01/16/2001, recorded 01/25/2001, PINE County, MINNESOTA.
Tax ID: 28.0681.001
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 28.0681.001
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
19006 Island Resort Rd
Pine City, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $211,187.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $218,144.07
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 10, 2023, 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is February 10, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: May 30, 2023
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Mortgagee
1333 Northland Drive,
Suite 205
Mendota Heights,
MN 55120
801-355-2886
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MN21519.
Published in the North Pine County News on June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 9, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $211,105.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Caleb Vincent McLaughlin, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc., its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 9, 2020, Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A557665
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc.
Dated: September 10, 2021
Recorded: September 10, 2021, Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A564373
And assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Dated: April 11, 2022
Recorded: April 19, 2022, Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A- 569215
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1004247-1000447053-0
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Cenlar FSB
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 850 9th St SW, Pine City, MN 55063-2039
Tax Parcel ID Number: 425776000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 25 feet of Lot One (1), and all of Lot Two (2), Block One (1), Van Prooein`s Addition to the Village of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $217,363.72
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 29, 2024, or the next business day if January 29, 2024, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 2, 2023
MORTGAGEE: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050916-F2
Published in the North Pine County News June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 18, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $189,393.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Patrick Root, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on October 5, 2017 as Document Number A-535898 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded on February 21, 2019 as Document Number A545046 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to UMB Bank, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as legal title trustee for LVS Title Trust XIII by assignment recorded on June 1, 2021 as Document Number A561864 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The land referred to herein is situated in the State of Minnesota, Pine County described as follows:
The East 300 feet of the SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section Twenty-Five (25), Township Thirty-Nine (39), range Twenty-One (21), lying Southerly of a line beginning at a point on the East line of said SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 distant 772.02 feet South of the Northeast corner thereof,
thence Southwesterly by an angle from said East line of 71 degrees 47 minutes a distance of 315.83 feet to the West line of said East 300 feet and there terminating.
And also
The East 300 feet of the NW 1/4 of SW 1/4, Section Twenty-Five (25), Township Thirty-Nine (39), range Twenty-One (21), lying North of the Snake River.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 15102 CANYON WAY, PINE CITY, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $175,418.53
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 08.0453.000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1008671-0000072550-5
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 03, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on February 5, 2024.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: June 05, 2023
UMB BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR LVS TITLE TRUST XIII
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By:/s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(23-0590-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News June 15, 22, 29 July 6, 13, 20, 2023
notices
NOTICE OF SALE – ONLINE STORAGE AUCTION
Pursuant to the Minnesota Self-Storage Lien Law, the owner of a self-storage facility has a lien upon all personal property located at the self-service storage facility for rent or other charges incurred for the storage of the personal property. Due to the failure to pay the rent, Second Street Storage of Hinckley, LLC is enforcing its lien and intends to sell or otherwise dispose of the personal property located in the rented spaces listed in this notice.
THIS NOTICE IS BEING PROVIDED PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATE LAW BEFORE the sale, the tenants listed may pay the amount necessary to satisfy the lien and the reasonable expenses incurred to redeem the personal property.
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE: Notice is hereby given that on or thereafter July 13, 2023 the personal property located in the following storage unit will be sold by competitive bidding
Location Name: Second Street Storage of Hinckley
Location Address: 667 2nd St. NW Hinckley, MN 55037
Location Contact: 320-384-6678 or secondstreetstorage.mn@gmail.com
Unit Number: 18
Start: July 13, 2023 1:00 p.m.
End: July 27, 2023 1:00 p.m.
Tenant Name: Michael Bahn
Description: tools, vehicle parts, tires, metal storage locker, tool boxes, craftsman patriotic toolbox, suitcases.
Bidding: All bidding will take place online at storagetreasures.com
Published in the North Pine County News June 29, July 6, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR ELECTION TO THE SCHOOL BOARD
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2580
(EAST CENTRAL SCHOOLS)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing Affidavits of Candidacy for the office of School Board member of Independent School District No. 2580 shall begin on August 1, 2023, and shall close at 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 15, 2023.
The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. At the general election, three individuals will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each.
Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the School District Clerk, Independent School District No. 2580, 61085 State Hwy 23, Finlayson, MN 55735. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the School District from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or general election.
The Affidavits of Candidacy must be filed in the office of the School District Clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 15, 2023.
Dated: July 10, 2023
BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
/s/ Angela Presley
School District Clerk
Independent School District No. 2580
(East Central Schools)
State of Minnesota
Published in the North Pine County News July 6, 13, 2023
_____________________________
PLANNING/ZONING MEETING
Norman Township
Notice is hereby given that the Norman Township Planning & Zoning Committee will meet at the Norman Township Town Hall at 7 p.m. on July 20, 2023, for general review and discussion of our ordinances, including a discussion on the number of residences allowed per parcel. The meeting will include a general review of the Township’s Comprehensive Plan.
This notice is given by my hand on this 6th of July, 2023.
Judy Nelson, Clerk
Norman Township
Published in the North Pine County News July 6, 13, 2023
_____________________________
HINCKLEY-FINLAYSON
PUBLIC SCHOOL
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF FILING DATES
FOR ELECTION TO THE SCHOOL BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of School Board member of Independent School District #2165 shall begin on August 1, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. and shall close at 5:00 p.m. on August 15, 2023.
The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2023. At that election, three members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each.
Affidavits of Candidates are available at the School District office from the administrative assistant, 201 Main Street East, Hinckley MN. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office and must have not been convicted of an offense for which they are required to register as a predatory offender under Minnesota Statutes 243.166. A candidate for this office must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next ensuing general election.
The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the District Office with the School District administrative assistant and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 p.m. on August 15, 2023.
Published in the North Pine County News July 6, 13, 2023
request for bid
birch creek township
BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP IS REQUESTING PROPOSED ESTIMATES FOR REMOVING AN OLD CULVERT AND REPLACING WITH A NEW 40” CULVERT ON INTERSECTION OF DENHAM ROAD AND HAZELBRUSH ROAD. BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP WILL SUPPLY THE CULVERT THAT IS NEEDED. THE ROAD MUST BE REPAIRED BY AUGUST 31, 2023. PROPOSED ESTIMATES WILL BE RECIEVED UNTIL 5:00 P.M. ON THE 20TH OF JULY, 2023, AT THE TOWNSHIP HALL LOCATED AT 1930 BIRCH VALLEY ROAD, STURGEON LAKE, MN. ESTIMATES CAN BE PLACED IN MAILBOX OR HAND GIVEN TO CLERK, MARISSA RAYBURN BY APPOINTMENT. ESTIMATES MUST CONTAIN A CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE. ESTIMATES WILL BE OPENED UP AT THE REGULAR BOARD MEETING ON JULY 20, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M. AT THE TOWNSHIP HALL. THE TOWNSHIP RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL ESTIMATES. PLEASE CONTACT ROAD SUPERVISOR BRANDON RAYBURN TO SET UP AN ONSITE INSPECTION AT 218-565-1327.
MARISSA RAYBURN, CLERK
CALL/TEXT 218-565-0352
BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP
Published in the North Pine County News June 22, 29, July 6, 13, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by East Central ISD #2580 for the sale of a 1995 Trailwinds 20 foot enclosed cargo trailer.
Trailer may be viewed at East Central Public Schools at the ALC parking lot and photos are also posted on our website www.eastcentral.k12.mn.us
Sealed bids must be received by 12:00 p.m. on July 20, 2023 at the East Central District Office, 61085 State Hwy 23, Finlayson, MN 55735, (320) 245-6000.
The East Central ISD #2580 Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any formal irregularities therein. Trailer will be sold as is.
Published in the North Pine County News July 6, 2023
Public hearing
ogema township
public hearing notice
In accordance with Minnesota Statute 462.357 subd. 6, notice is hereby given that the Ogema Township Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing for the purpose of collecting testimony for a Variance to Mr. Jesse Obert, residing at 44516 Tamarack River Road, Hinckley, MN. 55037. The property of concern is 44974 Tamarack River Road. Property I.D. R 23.115.000. Section 8, Twp 041, Range 017. North 10 acres of North 1/2 of Northwest 1/4 subject to Hwy. easement. Under this application, Mr. Obert seeks relief from the 50-foot side setback for the construction of a dwelling, to be reduced under this application to a 30-foot side setback.
This hearing will be held on July 13, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ogema Town Hall, 41040 Alma Razor Road, Hinckley, MN. 55037. If you cannot attend, you can also send written comments to be read at this hearing by sending to: Ogema Township Clerk, 41040 Alma Razor Road, Hinckley, MN 55037 or to Zoning Administrator, Robert Brewster, 47196 Witt Lane, Markville, MN. 55072. Written Comments received after the hearing will not be considered.
Robert J. Sunstrom
Clerk, Ogema Township
Published in the North Pine County News July 6, 2023
probate
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-23-47
In Re: Estate of Florian Kwapick,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 7, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., a hearing will be held REMOTELY VIA ZOOM TECHNOLOGY by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs filed by Rebecca Kwapick and Raymond Kwapick, and for the appointment of Rebecca Kwapick whose address is 2899 Edgerton Street, Little Canada, MN 55117, as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
If you wish to appear at the remote Zoom hearing, please contact the court by phone at (320) 591-1500 so that arrangements can be made for you to appear.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either of the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated 6/22/2023
Jason Steffen
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
/s/John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2529
Facsimile: 855-629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
Published in the North Pine County News July 6, 13, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.