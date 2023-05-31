pine county
highway department
BIDS CLOSE June 13, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday June 13, 2023 by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2302
SAP 058-609-017Pine County State Aid Highway 9 Pedestrian Trail: Grading, Concrete Curb and Sidewalk, Bituminous Trail, Culvert Replacements, and ADA Improvements.
Major quantities of work:
COMMON EXCAVATION 7843 CY; SUBGRADE EXCAVATION 6850 CY; SELECT GRANULAR EMBANKMENT 12,987 CY; COMMON EMBANKMENT 13,127 CY; CLASS 5 AGGREGATE BASE 6322 CY; BITUMINOUS WEAR COURSE TYPE SPWEA2B 3242 TONS; CS PIPE CULVERT 935 FT; 78” RC PIPE CULVERT 70 FT; CONCRETE CURB AND GUTTER 2013 LF; 8” CONCRETE DRIVEWAY PAVEMENT 133 SY; SEEDING 5.3 ACRES; PAVEMENT MARKINGS APPROX. 30,000 LF
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 18, 25, June 1, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
TITLE: East Central Schools
ISD#2580
Theatrical Lighting
Upgrades
LOCATION OF WORK:
East Central Schools ISD#2580
61085 State Hwy 23
Finlayson, MN 55735
OWNER: East Central Schools ISD#2580
61085 State Hwy 23
Finlayson, MN 55735
(320) 245-2289
CONSTRUCTION
MANAGER:
ICS Consulting, LLC
1331 Tyler Street NE
Suite 101
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(763) 354-2670
Contact: Rich Gareis
ELECTRICAL ENGINEER:
CMTA
525 Lake Ave S, Suite 222
Duluth, MN 55802
(218) 727-5995
Scott Haedtke
PROJECT DESCRIPTION:
The project consists of upgrading the theatrical lighting in the auditorium.
BID DATE AND LOCATION:
Sealed Bids will be received at East Central Schools ISD #2580 61085 State Hwy 23 Finlayson, MN 55735 then publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be received and stamped-in prior to 2:30 p.m. local time on June 8, 2023. Bids submitted after allotted time will be discarded, NO EXCEPTIONS.
EXAMINATION OF DOCUMENTS:
Bidders may view drawings and specifications for the project at the office of the Construction Manager.
For Electronic access to the bidding documents, please contact Angie Stahnke at 218 336-5901. The Construction Manager can also provide locations of Builders Exchanges holding plans for contractors to access. Bidders are responsible for any and all costs associated with the production of plans and specifications for their use.
BIDDING
REQUIREMENTS:
Each Bidder must comply with the following requirements to reassure acknowledgment and recognition of their Bids:
Bids must be accompanied by Bid security in the form of a certified check, cashier’s check, or Bid bond in the amount of 5% of the base Bid submitted, made payable to the owner, as guarantee that Bidder will, if awarded, enter into contract in accordance with contract documents and submitted Bid.
Submit Bid on the prescribed form, which is furnished with the specification, with full name and address of the Bidder.
Completely fill in all blank spaces on the Bid Form, in ink or typewriter, in both words and figures.
Sign in longhand, executed by a principal duly authorized to enter into an agreement. If a Bidder is a co-partnership, then signatures on the Bid shall be by an authorized member of the firm, with names and addresses of each member of partnership.
Base Bid and all alternate Bids shall be stated both in writing and in figures. In all cases, written and numerical figures must agree; otherwise at Owner’s option, it shall be cause for rejection of Bid. Complete form without alterations.
Submit alternate prices (Bids) for either increasing or decreasing the costs, as called for on Bid form and Description of Alternates. Submit a Bid for all alternates.
Owner may make such investigations as they deem necessary to determine the ability, competency, and responsibility of the Bidder to perform the work. Any Bidder shall furnish to Owner all such information and data for this purpose, as the Owner may request. Owner reserves the right to reject any Bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the contract and to complete the Work contemplated therein. The competence and responsibility of Bidder will be considered in making an award, including, but not limited to; (1) proof of financial responsibility, (2) quality of similar work, (3) amount of experience with similar projects, (4) facilities, personnel and equipment, (5) reputation for performance, and (6) the ability to complete the work within specified time. Owner reserves the right to reject any Bid where there is reasonable doubt as to the qualifications of the Bidder.
Owner reserves the right to: (1) accept Bidder’s Base Bid only, (2) accept any one or more of bidder’s Alternate Bids, in any order regardless of the order in which they were listed, (3) reject all Bids, (4) award contract based on their investigation of Bidders, as well as acceptance of alternates, all of which the Owner deems to be in their best interest, (5) waive informalities or minor irregularities in Bids and waive minor irregularities or discrepancies in Bidding procedure.
Upon award of Contract, Contractor shall provide AIA A312 Performance and Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of Contract Sum in accordance with General Conditions and Amendments to General Conditions.
BIDDING DOCUMENTS & SITE REVIEW:
Each Bidder (including subcontract Bidder where appropriate) is ADVISED to visit the site and to fully inform themself and record their own investigations as to the extent of the Work, the extent of the work performed by other contractors under other construction packages, conditions under which the Work is to be performed, existing buildings and streets, conditions of the area, existing utilities and other features, type of soil, available facilities and difficulties that may be encountered in connection therewith, and other relevant items which will affect their Bid or the Work.
Prior to submitting a Bid, each Bidder is required to examine all of the bidding requirements, all Contract Documents, all drawings, and specifications for the Project (including those primarily for other Subcontracts). Contractors shall become thoroughly familiar with the scope of the Project and all factors and items of work which will affect their Bid or the Work, whether shown or specified in documents primarily for Work of others or Work of this Contract.
No extras will be allowed the Contractor as a result of misunderstanding of the extent of scope of the Work as a result of their failure to study and record their own findings. Submission of a Bid shall be proof that such examinations have been made and that Bidder has recorded their own investigation and has become thoroughly familiar with all contract documents (including all addenda). The failure or omissions of any Bidder to examine any form, instrument or document shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation in respect to their Bid. Nor shall it be the responsibility of ICS or its counterparts to ensure you have read all documentation. This is the sole responsibility of the Bidder and its Sub-Contractor(s).
PRE-BID CONFERENCE:
No Pre-Bid conference will be held. If Bidders want to visit the physical site, please coordinate with ICS’s Rich Gareis (Rich.gareis@ics-builds.com). No extras will be allowed because of the Bidder’s misinterpretation as to the amount of work involved, Bidder’s own error, negligence, or failure to examine the site.
START DATE:
Work will begin after receipt of the signed contract from the Owner. The anticipated award date is June 13, 2023. Pre-construction and submittals work related to the project is to commence immediately after receipt of the signed contract. The onsite work will begin on the premises no later than September 1, 2023.
SUBSTANTIAL AND COMPLETION DATE:
Owner requires all work to be substantially by November 1, 2023.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 25, June 1, 2023
notices
STATE OF MINNESOTA
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other Civil: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-23-230
SUMMONS IN ACTION TO QUIET TITLE
Shelia Norman
Plaintiff,
v.
Wilfred P. Collette (now deceased); Guillermo Antonio Jimenez; Gage E. Lee; Tamiah Ha (a/k/a Tami LaRee Collette); William R. Collette (a/k/a Damjs Collette); Wendy Roy; Patrick Moore; Sandra Barber; Barbara Pomerville;Helen Collette (now deceased); Rod Collette (now deceased); the heirs and devisees, known and unknown, of Wilfred P. Collette; Colleen P. Ottman (now deceased).
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND ALL HEIRS AND DEVISEES, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKOWN, OF ABOVE NAMED PERSONS
Defendants.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lots 62 and 63, Block 1, Pathfinder Village – St. Croix, 6th Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
Hereinafter “Subject Property”. Said parcel can also be identified by its Parcel ID assigned by Pine County of 09.5523.000 and 09.5524.000.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against the Defendants. However, if Defendants unreasonably defends the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendants shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property and determining that all defendants have no right, title, or interest in the subject property.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: May 25, 2023
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
Attorney for Plaintiffs
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Attorney Reg. #0388929
Published in the North Pine County News on June 1, 8, 15, 2023
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Nettle & Mint
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 3852 County Road 11 Barnum MN 55707 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Address:
Daniel Russell Gilbert 3852 County Road 11 Barnum MN 55707 United States
Ellen Nicole Gilbert 3852 County Road 11 Barnum MN 55707 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Ellen Nicole Gilbert
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: egilbert.aveda@gmail.com
Work Item 1388065400026
Original File Number 1388065400026
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED
04/21/2023 11:59 p.m.
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News on June 1, 8, 2023
Sandstone EDA Meeting - Motion Summary
May 24, 2023
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Peter Spartz, Val Palmer, Julena Rahier, Randy Riley, Matt Anderson
Members absent: Cassie Gaede, Tim Schmutzer
Staff present: Executive Director Kathy George
Others present: Mary & Jonathan Lange
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Riley, second Spartz to approve the Agenda with the addition of Megan Bennett – Playground Request. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Rahier, second Riley to approve the minutes of the April 26, 2023 Regular EDA meeting. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Spartz, to approve the request from Quarry Kids Child Care Center for the EDA to issue a check to Minnesota Wisconsin Playground for playground equipment, with Quarry Kids Child Care Center reimbursing the EDA for the expense. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Rahier, second Spartz to approve an arrangement with the Small Business Development Center to provide 10 hours of consulting services a month in Sandstone for $500/month during June through September. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Rahier, second Spartz to approve the Lease Agreement with Jonathan and Mary Lange doing business as Hometown Flips to operate out of the former Family Dollar building. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Anderson, second Rahier to approve the Agreement to Foreclose Holder’s Mortgage and Convey Sheriff’s Certificate of Title regarding the Eagle Drive School property. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Rahier, second Anderson to grant a 3-month extension of the Initial Option Term of the Exclusive Option to Purchase Property between the EDA and Jillpine, LLC., regarding the Historic Sandstone School. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Spartz to adopt Resolution No. 20230524-01 approving the First Amendment to Option Agreement, adding Lots 5 and 6 to the legal description of the Historic Sandstone School. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier to adjourn at 7:15 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Attest: Kathy George, Executive Director
Valerie Palmer, President
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on June 1, 2023
probate
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-41
Estate of
Alan N. Bartz, also known as Alan Norman Bartz, also known as Alan Bartz,
Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Trevor Bartz, whose address is 3240 Big McGraw Rd, Danbury, Wisconsin, 54830, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: May 18, 2023
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Kevin A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
P.O. Box 134
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the North Pine County News on May 25, June 1, 202
