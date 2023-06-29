foreclosure
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor: William P Woischke and Shirley Woischke, husband and wife, as joint tenants
Mortgagee:Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns
Dated: May 11, 2021
Recorded: May 19, 2021
Pine County Recorder Document No. A561558
Assigned To:Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Dated: February 21, 2023
Recorded: February 21, 2023
Pine County Recorder Document No. A574684
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100073001298848969
Lender or Broker: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Freedom Mortgage
Mortgage Originator: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Land referred to herein below is situated In the County of PINE, State of MN, and is described as follows:
Parcel A:
That part of Government Lot 1 of Section 14, Township 39, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, described as commencing at the northwest corner of said Government Lot 1 ; thence on an assumed bearing of North 88° 30’ 21” East along the north line of said Government Lot 1, a distance of 390.9 feet, more or less, to the shore of Pokegama Creek and the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence South 88° 30’ 21” West along said north line 390.9 feet, more or less, to the northwest corner of said Government Lot 1: thence South 0° 48’ 48” East along the west line of said Government Lot 1, a distance of 84. 75 feet; thence North 88° 23’ 50” East, a distance of 343.0 feet; thence South 1° 36’ 10” East, 20.0 feet; thence North 88° 23’ 50” East, 87 feet, more or less, to the shore of Pokegama Lake; thence northerly along the shore of Pokegama Lake, 110 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Subject to Township Road over the west 53 feet thereof.
AND
Parcel B:
That part of the West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 14, Township 39, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, described as beginning at the Southwest corner of the West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of said Section 14; thence on an assumed bearing of North 0° 48’ 48” West along the West line of said West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, a distance of 15.25 feet: thence North 88° 23’50” East, a distance of 390.9 feet, more or less to the shore of Pokegama Creek: thence Southeasterly along the shore of Pokegama Creek, a distance of 20 feet, more or less to the South line of said West 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4; thence South 88° 30’ 21” West along said South line, a distance of 405 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Subject to Township Road over the west 53 feet thereof.
Being the same property as conveyed from Joseph H. Woischke and Neoma H. Woischke, husband and wife, as Trustees under the Joseph H. Wolschke Revocable Trust dated October 14, 1993, and under the Neoma H. Woischke Revocable Trust dated October 14, 1993 to William P. Woischke and Shirley Woischke, husband and wife, as joint tenants as set forth in Deed Instrument #395096 dated 01/16/2001, recorded 01/25/2001, PINE County, MINNESOTA.
Tax ID: 28.0681.001
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 28.0681.001
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
19006 Island Resort Rd
Pine City, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $211,187.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $218,144.07
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 10, 2023, 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is February 10, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: May 30, 2023
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Mortgagee
1333 Northland Drive,
Suite 205
Mendota Heights,
MN 55120
801-355-2886
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MN21519.
Published in the North Pine County News on June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 9, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $211,105.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Caleb Vincent McLaughlin, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc., its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 9, 2020, Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A557665
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc.
Dated: September 10, 2021
Recorded: September 10, 2021, Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A564373
And assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Dated: April 11, 2022
Recorded: April 19, 2022, Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A- 569215
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1004247-1000447053-0
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Cenlar FSB
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 850 9th St SW, Pine City, MN 55063-2039
Tax Parcel ID Number: 425776000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 25 feet of Lot One (1), and all of Lot Two (2), Block One (1), Van Prooein`s Addition to the Village of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $217,363.72
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 29, 2024, or the next business day if January 29, 2024, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 2, 2023
MORTGAGEE: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050916-F2
Published in the North Pine County News June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 18, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $189,393.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Patrick Root, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on October 5, 2017 as Document Number A-535898 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded on February 21, 2019 as Document Number A545046 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to UMB Bank, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as legal title trustee for LVS Title Trust XIII by assignment recorded on June 1, 2021 as Document Number A561864 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The land referred to herein is situated in the State of Minnesota, Pine County described as follows:
The East 300 feet of the SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section Twenty-Five (25), Township Thirty-Nine (39), range Twenty-One (21), lying Southerly of a line beginning at a point on the East line of said SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 distant 772.02 feet South of the Northeast corner thereof,
thence Southwesterly by an angle from said East line of 71 degrees 47 minutes a distance of 315.83 feet to the West line of said East 300 feet and there terminating.
And also
The East 300 feet of the NW 1/4 of SW 1/4, Section Twenty-Five (25), Township Thirty-Nine (39), range Twenty-One (21), lying North of the Snake River.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 15102 CANYON WAY, PINE CITY, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $175,418.53
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 08.0453.000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1008671-0000072550-5
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 03, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on February 5, 2024.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: June 05, 2023
UMB BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR LVS TITLE TRUST XIII
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By:/s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(23-0590-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News June 15, 22, 29 July 6, 13, 20, 2023
notices
Kroschel Township
Kroschel Township 2023 4th committee Zoning meeting, July 11, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. at the Kroschel town hall.
Laura McCaughan,
Kroschel Township Clerk,
Published in the North Pine County News June 29, 2023
NOTICE OF SALE – ONLINE STORAGE AUCTION
Pursuant to the Minnesota Self-Storage Lien Law, the owner of a self-storage facility has a lien upon all personal property located at the self-service storage facility for rent or other charges incurred for the storage of the personal property. Due to the failure to pay the rent, Second Street Storage of Hinckley, LLC is enforcing its lien and intends to sell or otherwise dispose of the personal property located in the rented spaces listed in this notice.
THIS NOTICE IS BEING PROVIDED PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATE LAW BEFORE the sale, the tenants listed may pay the amount necessary to satisfy the lien and the reasonable expenses incurred to redeem the personal property.
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE: Notice is hereby given that on or thereafter July 13, 2023 the personal property located in the following storage unit will be sold by competitive bidding
Location Name: Second Street Storage of Hinckley
Location Address: 667 2nd St. NW Hinckley, MN 55037
Location Contact: 320-384-6678 or secondstreetstorage.mn@gmail.com
Unit Number: 18
Start: July 13, 2023 1:00 p.m.
End: July 27, 2023 1:00 p.m.
Tenant Name: Michael Bahn
Description: tools, vehicle parts, tires, metal storage locker, tool boxes, craftsman patriotic toolbox, suitcases.
Bidding: All bidding will take place online at storagetreasures.com
Published in the North Pine County News June 29, July 6, 2023
PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF THE AMENDMENT TO
ORDINANCE 155
Notice is hereby given, that the City of Finlayson amended Ordinance 155, An ordinance adopting a scheduling of fees and charges for various services, licenses and permits for the City of Finlayson, Minnesota, and hereby repealed in its entirety any prior ordinance and replaced by this Ordinance 155. Amended sections is as follows:
Fire:
Fire Call (first two hours) - 650.00
Fire Call (per additional hour)-250.00
Service Call per hour for False
Alarm - 1st offense - No Charge
False Alarm or malfunction within 30 days - 2nd offense - 325.00 per hour
3rd offense - 650.00 per hour
4,001 gallons or more per load - 50.00
Foam per gallon - 50.00
Miscellaneous supplies (damaged tools) - Replacement Cost
Heavy equipment for extinguishing fire - Contractor Rate
Wildland Fires - Billed per DNR Rate
A complete copy can be obtained on request to the City of Finlayson, City Clerk, or can be viewed at City Hall, 2217 Finland Ave, Finlayson, MN during normal business hours.
Ashley Lucht
City Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News June 29, 2023
Sandstone City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
June 21, 2023
Call to order: 6:15 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Peter Spartz, Julena Rahier, Cassie Gaede
Members absent: Val Palmer, Randy Riley
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George; Community Service Partner Sirena Samuelson
Others present: Fire Chief Chaz Mann, Firefighter Jeff Gaede
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to approve the minutes from the May 17, 2023 Regular Council Meeting. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to adopt Resolution No. 20230621-01 Accepting donations for Panther Park: $1,000 from James Abrams and a park bench from the Jamison family. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to approve the Memorandum of Understanding with the International Union of Operating Engineers, adding Juneteenth as a holiday in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to abate the nuisance at 302 5th Street if no improvement is made after CSP Samuelson sends the second Administrative Citation. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Spartz, second Gaede to adopt the Section 3 Policy for the Small Cities Development Program grant as presented. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Rahier, second Spartz to approve the requests for Quarry Days as presented. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier, to approve Partial Payment Request No. 5 from BCI Construction on the Library remodel project in the amount of $47,697.00. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to accept the resignation of firefighter Karla Pankow from the Sandstone Fire Department. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Gaede, second Spartz to refund the permit fee for the commercial use of Robinson Quarry Park to Hard Water Sports, UofM Outdoor Program, Vertical Endeavors, and Midwest Mountain Guides. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to remove the Welcome to Sandstone Sign located at the corner of TH123 and Old Military Road and reuse the base, if possible. Motion Carried 3-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to approve the May financial reports: Cash Balance, Revenue & Expenditure Report; the Total Residual Income/Loss Report; and A/P Clerk Claims in the total amount of $970,389.25. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to
adjourn at 8:45 p.m. Motion carried 3-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News June 29, 2023
request for bid
pine county
Request for bids
BIDS CLOSE July 11, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday July II, 2023, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2303
SAP 058-617-019 - On CSAH 17, from CSAH 18 to CR 140 West; 2.0 miles
SAP 058-618-008 - On CSAH 18, from CSAH 61 to the West County Line; 6.0 miles
CP 058-015-003 - On CSAH 15, between Pelkey Creek and Cross Park; 1500 ft
CP 058-017-004 - On CSAH 17 from BNSF railroad tracks to 0.25 miles north; 0.25 miles
CP 058-140-002 - On CR 140 from TH 48 to TH 48; 3.7 miles
Major quantities ofwork (combined): 6,259 TONS CLASS 5 AGGREGATE; I08,234 SY FULL DEPTHRECLAMATION; 59,548 SY PERMEABLE CEMENT STABILIZED BASE; 136,479 SY MILL BITUMINOUS 2.0”; 43,964 TONS BITUMINOUS SURF ACING (2,B); I26,935 LF 4” MUL TI-COMP. GR-IN (WR) PAVEMENT MARKING.
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News June 15, 22, 29, 2023
birch creek township
BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP IS REQUESTING PROPOSED ESTIMATES FOR REMOVING AN OLD CULVERT AND REPLACING WITH A NEW 40” CULVERT ON INTERSECTION OF DENHAM ROAD AND HAZELBRUSH ROAD. BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP WILL SUPPLY THE CULVERT THAT IS NEEDED. THE ROAD MUST BE REPAIRED BY AUGUST 31, 2023. PROPOSED ESTIMATES WILL BE RECIEVED UNTIL 5:00 P.M. ON THE 20TH OF JULY, 2023, AT THE TOWNSHIP HALL LOCATED AT 1930 BIRCH VALLEY ROAD, STURGEON LAKE, MN. ESTIMATES CAN BE PLACED IN MAILBOX OR HAND GIVEN TO CLERK, MARISSA RAYBURN BY APPOINTMENT. ESTIMATES MUST CONTAIN A CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE. ESTIMATES WILL BE OPENED UP AT THE REGULAR BOARD MEETING ON JULY 20, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M. AT THE TOWNSHIP HALL. THE TOWNSHIP RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL ESTIMATES. PLEASE CONTACT ROAD SUPERVISOR BRANDON RAYBURN TO SET UP AN ONSITE INSPECTION AT 218-565-1327.
MARISSA RAYBURN, CLERK
CALL/TEXT 218-565-0352
BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP
Published in the North Pine County News June 22, 29, July 6, 13, 2023
Public hearing
BREMEN TOWNSHIP
The Town Board of Bremen Township is amending the Bremen Township Zoning Ordinance regarding race tracks. A public hearing will be held on July 19, 2023, 8:00 p.m., at the Bremen Town Hall. This Public Hearing is conducted for the purpose to hear public comment on the new amendment regarding Race Tracks. The regular monthly meeting will immediately follow the public hearing.
Given under my hand this 29th day of June, 2023.
Taylor Bednar, Town Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News June 29, 2023
probate
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-23-44
In Re: Estate of Duane W. Cisar,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated November 5, 2020. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Brian A. Cisar whose address is 8970 Grand Avenue, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedcnes estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four(4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: June 13, 2023
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
John M. Warp(MN# 114674)
John M. Warp, P.A.
302 Elm Avenue
P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake, Minnesota 55767
Telephone: (218) 485-4489
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Published in the North Pine County News June 22, 29, 2023
County Board
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY
BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the May 16, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication, Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence. Seconded by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve of the following applications:
A. 2023 Pine County Solid Waste Hauler License
i. Schmidt Lawn and Turf, LLC
B. Exempt Permit – authorize County Auditor-Treasurer to sign the applications
• 19201 Woodland Acres to conduct lawful gambling on August 13, 2023 at Sokol Camp, 19201 Woodland Acres So., Pine City (Chengwatana Township)
• Kerrick Firefighters Relief Association to conduct lawful gambling on September 9, 2023 at Wild Horse Tavern, 88159 State Hwy. 23, Kerrick (Kerrick Township)
• Moose Lake Area Chamber of Commerce to conduct lawful gambling on October 19, 2023 at Moose Lake Golf Club, 35311 Parkview Dr., Sturgeon Lake (Windemere Township).
• Ruffed Grouse Society-Rum River Chapter to conduct lawful gambling on August 5, 2023 at Wings North, 19379 Homestead Road, Pine City (Pokegama Township).
C. Temporary Liquor License
i. Jack Pine Riders ABATE of MN for July 7-9, 2023 at 27079 Lease Road, Finlayson, Minnesota
Approve the following donations:
A. $250 donation from the Pine City VFW for the Veterans Outreach Program.
Approve the following contracts/agreements:
A. Easement Agreement with the City of Rock Creek
Easement agreement between the City of Rock Creek and Pine County to allow county access through city property to remove and store material on county property.
B. Brook Park Township Agreement
Prosecution Agreement between the Township of Brook Park and the Pine County Attorney’s Office to prosecute misdemeanor ordinances within their jurisdiction. Agreement is effective June 1, 2023 – December 31, 2023. The township will pay $100 per case file submitted to the county for review or charging.
Approve the following final payments
A. Contract #2102
Knife River in the amount of $270,479.32 for Contract #2102 related to:
SAP 058-614-018Located on CSAH 14 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 10
SAP 058-655-007Located on CSAH 55 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 67
SAP 058-661-030Located on CSAH 61 from the N Cty Line to City of Rutledge
SAP 058-667-002Located on CSAH 67 from CSAH 55 to CSAH 9
CP 058-021-001Located on Parkview Dr. from Lords Lake Rd
CP 058-127-001Located on CR 127 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 14
CP 058-143-001Located on CR 143 from the W Cty Line to CSAH 28
Approve the hiring of:
A. Daniel Burch, Assistant County Veterans Service Officer, effective June 12, 2023, Grade 9, non-union position, $26.50 per hour
B. Zachary Homan, Property Appraiser, effective June 14, 2023, Grade 8, Step 1, $23.49 per hour
C. Jennifer Gossen, full-time Corrections Officer, effective June 7, 2023, Grade 7, Step 1, $23.16 per hour
D. Luke Carlson, full-time Corrections Officer, effective June 7, 2023, Grade 7, Step 2, $24.11 per hour
Approve:
A. Participation of five county staff to attend the online National Association of Counties (NACO) High Performance Leadership Academy, and approval to use up to $5,000 of funds from the Snake River Watershed Management Board allocation (01-613-6917) for payment of this training.
B. Jolene Sievert to attend the following courses: Basic Appraisal Principles course from July 10-13, 2023, in St. Cloud, Minnesota; Basic Appraisal Procedures course from August 7-10, 2023, in St. Cloud, Minnesota; and Mass Appraisal Basics course from September 11-14, 2023, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. No lodging expenses will be incurred. Meals: approx. $68. Mileage: approx. $193.88. Total cost: $1,455.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News June 29, 2023
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, May 16, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the May 2, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication, and May 9, 2023 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole Minutes. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence. Seconded by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund
April 30, 2022
April 30, 2023
Increase
Decrease
General Fund
2,010,412
1,835,102
(175,310)
Health and Human Services Fund
1,495,309
1,948,140
452,831
Road and Bridge Fund
2,290,932
2,722,449
431,517
Opioid
Settlement
0
250,533
250,533
COVID Relief
2,341,124
3,230,518
889,393
Land
2,473,969
2,676,318
202,349
Self Insurance
307,869
700,090
392,221
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
18,370,073
20,878,721
2,508,648
Approve the April 2023 disbursements including the individual listing of claims over $2,000 and 448 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $494,801.23 as follows:
4.0 SCHOOL SERVICES OF EAST CENTRAL, 7,549.83; Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc, 30,808.18; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 7,243.76; American Advisors Group, 292,709.76; AMITY GRAPHICS, 2,031.03; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; Ampersand Psychological Services, 2,000.00; Anoka Co Juv Ctr Main Res, 11,177.92; ANOKA COUNTY TREASURY OFFICE, 12,875.00; Askov Deep Rock, 9,061.14; Aspen Mills, 8,313.81; ATLAS OUTFITTERS, 2,450.00; BETTSCHEN/ZACHARY, 16,000.00; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 216,615.18; CARLSON/ANNE M, 2,287.50; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 36,276.55; Chamberlain Oil Co.,Inc, 7,069.01; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 10,150.00; Colors By Craig, 2,220.00; COMPUTER INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGIES, 15,884.00; Daves Oil Corporation, 2,887.58; DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, 4,001.29; DEPT OF EMPLOYMENT & ECONOMIC DEV, 2,266.42; Dhs Maps Ccdtf, 5,192.64; DSC Communications, 3,617.10; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,973.00; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 4,707.00; Family Alternatives, 8,180.28; Family Pathways - North Branch, 4,390.00; GUARDIAN, 10,021.07; Hero Industries, Inc, 3,450.00; HOUSTON ENGINEERING INC, 5,321.50; Initiative Foundation, 7,450.00; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 3,030.63; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council, 25,750.00; LAWSON PRODUCTS INC, 2,177.02; LSS, 8,725.00; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,366.79; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 6,660.00; MEDSURETY, LLC, 2,062.58; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 4,187.52; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 2,538.19; MINNESOTA POWER, 3,690.73; Minnesota Unemployment Ins, 10,948.69; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 13,966.08; Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust, 2,500.00; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,556.65; MONARCH PAVING, 2,433.03; MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INC, 10,694.97; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 8,901.91; North Homes Inc, 9,242.34; Northbound Collision Center, 4,770.40; NOW MICRO INC, 30,441.30; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 65,482.36; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,153.75; OMG MIDWEST INC, 23,394.90; OWENS COMPANIES INC, 3,108.40; Phase Inc, 4,067.52; Pine County Sheriff FPI Contract, 9,497.56; PREMIER SEALCOATING & SNOW REMOVAL, 5,830.00; RECYCLING ASSOCIATION OF MINNESOTA, 5,400.00; Regents Of The U Of Mn, 30,534.38; Reliance Systems, 2,000.00; Rydberg & Sons, Inc., 7,381.25; SEH INC, 7,174.44; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,905.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 4,664.40; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 21,641.63; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 4,428.00; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC, 129,857.59; UNITED RIVERS LAW FIRM PLLC, 3,364.00; Verizon Wireless, 10,479.08; Village Ranch Residential Facility, 13,465.16; WCMP AM-FM, 2,000.00; West Group, 2,212.09; Ziegler Inc., 7,904.56.
Approve the following applications:
A. 3.2 & Wine License
i. Aufderhar & Aufderhar, LLC (Ray & Marge’s Resort), 36700 Lakeland Rd., Sturgeon Lake
B. 3.2 License
i. DGS Banderson LLC (Duquette General Store), 88235 State Hwy. 23, Kerrick
C. Temporary Wine and Beer
i. Osprey Wilds Center, 54165 Audubon Dr., Sandstone for the Aaron Sundmark wedding June 30-July 2, 2023
D. 2023 Pine County Solid Waste Hauler and Transportation License
i. Curt’s Rolloffs 2.0 LLC.
Approve the following donations:
A. $23,000 from Grand Casino Hinckley to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, May 2, 2023 for second quarter. These donations help offset the expenses in the Sheriff’s Office.
B. $1,000 from the Sandstone Area Veterans Memorial designated to the Veterans Outreach Fund to help offset associated costs with additional veterans’ outreach expenses and activities.
Approve commissioners’ expense claim forms.
Approve Chair Hallan to sign the DOTGOV registration letter.
Approve the 2023 Federal Supplemental Boating Safety Patrol Grant, in the amount of $4,000. The grant period is May 12, 2023 through September 4, 2023, to be used for enforcement hours only. There is no matching requirement.
Approve the following contracts/agreements:
A. 2024-2025 Assessment Contract
Between Pine County and Bremen Township for assessment years 2024 and 2025. The contract assists in offsetting the cost of providing this service.
B. Kerrick Township Law Enforcement Agreement
Between Pine County Sheriff’s Office and Kerrick Township to help enforce their ordinances, on an as needed basis. The Sheriff’s Office will bill for hours used to enforce ordinances. The 2023 rate is $61.29.
Approve the following final payments:
A. Contract #1703: OMG Midwest, Inc DBA MN Paving in the amount of $44,308.07
B. Contract #1704: OMG Midwest, Inc DBA MN Paving in the amount of $74,715.78
Approve the hiring of:
A. Christine Dillon, Eligibility Worker, effective May 24, 2023, $20.90 per hour, Grade 6, Step 1
B. Makenna Moe, full-time Corrections Officer, effective June 5, 2023, $23.16 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1
C. Andriana Booker, part-time Dispatcher, effective May 31, 2023, $23.16 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1
D. Cara Kuhn, part-time Dispatcher, effective May 31, 2023, $23.16 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1
Consider approval for:
A. Senior Agent Taylor Gustafson to attend Decision Points training in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Total cost: $960.
B. Adult Protective Services Social Worker Austin Lessard to attend the National Adult Protective Services Association Conference, in Boston, Massachusetts. Total cost $3,170. All expenses will be paid by an adult protection grant received from the MN Department of Human Services.
C. Commissioner Terry Lovgren to attend the Minnesota Association of Workforce Boards Summer Conference in Duluth, Minnesota. There is no county cost for attendance at this conference other than mileage as Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Service will cover the cost of the hotel and event registration.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr stated the Personnel Committee met on May 8, 2023. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Highway
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Maintenance Mechanic Derek Johnson, effective August 25, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Sheriff’s Office – Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignations of Corrections Officer David Pangerl and Corrections Officer Hayden Brown, effective April 22, 2023, and approve backfill of the positions and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotions or lateral transfers.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Personnel Committee Report items 1.A.i. and 1.B.i. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
B. Sheriff’s Office – Jail (continuation)
ii. Recommend negotiating a memorandum of understanding to eliminate step 1 and relabel the pay chart for correction officers and dispatchers Step 1- Step 5 / Year 9 / 15-year performance and to authorize a retention bonus in amounts from $1,000 - $5,000 based on years of service and part-time or full-time employment.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Personnel Committee Report item 1.B.ii and authorize the county administrator to negotiate a Memorandum of Understanding for implementation. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
C. Assessor’s Office
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Property Appraiser Shona Hughes, effective April 27, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotions or lateral transfers.
D. Health & Human Services
i. Approve the temporary staffing plan to assist with the increased workload from the end of peace time emergency waivers and to delegate to the administrator authority to adjust the plan as necessary and if within the total state allocation. The estimated one-year cost is $158,500. The state has allocated $225,301 to Pine County for these costs.
E. Administration
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Extension Administrative Assistant Roxanne Orvis, effective May 31, 2023, and authorize a full-time backfill of the position, and approve the updated job description, and authorize backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
F. Sheriff’s Office – Chief Deputy Pay
i. Recommend an annual performance increase under section 10 of the county policy manual and set the chief deputy salary at $110,552, effective May 26, 2023.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Personnel Committee Report items 1.C.i. through 1.F.i. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 10:54 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and the North Pine County News
