NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:August 31, 2020
MORTGAGOR: Ronald Patrick English, Jr. and Kathryn English, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for U.S. Bank National Association its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 13, 2020 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A556290.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association. Dated February 22, 2022 Recorded February 23, 2022, as Document No. A568016.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100021200025860148
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: U.S. Bank National Association
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2203 1st Avenue, Finlayson, MN 55735
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 385057000 & 380017002
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Parcel 1:
Lots 5 and 6, Block 5, Tuttle and Dixon’s Addition to the City of Finlayson
Parcel 2:
Tract “C”. That part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 43, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Southwest Quarter; thence Northerly, along the East line of said Southwest Quarter, a distance of 495.00 feet to the point of beginning of the tract herein described; thence Continuing Northerly, along said East line of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 47.00 feet; thence Westerly, parallel with the South line of said Southwest Quarter, a distance of 80.00 feet; thence Southerly, parallel with said East line of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 47.00 feet; thence Easterly, parallel with said South line of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 80.00 feet to the point of beginning.
Pine County
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $193,431.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$191,347.25
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 6, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: January 27, 2023
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
19 - 23-001194 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on February 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:November 4, 2019
MORTGAGOR: Cammy Robbins, a single woman.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded December 18, 2019 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A550546.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association. Dated October 1, 2020 Recorded October 2, 2020, as Document No. A556050.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1000922-1400304943-8
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 329 1st Street, Sandstone, MN 55072
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 455032000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Eight (8) and East Half of Lot Seven (7), Block Four (4), Original Townsite of Sandstone, Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $143,256.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$172,354.20
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 6, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: January 30, 2023
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
19 - 22-004348 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on February 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, 2023
Request for BIDS
BIDS CLOSE April 5, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2301
SAP 058-599-045Windemere Twp Bridge No. 58559 and Approach Grading located 0.9 mi. N. of CSAH 46on Sturgeon Island Rd
Major quantities of work: REMOVE EXISTING BRIDGE 1 EA; STRUCTURE EXCAVATION 1 LS; CIP CONCRETE PILING 12” 390 LF; STRUCTURAL CONCRETE (3B52) 69 CY; REINFORCEMENT BARDS (EPOXY COATED) 6,590 LBS; PREFABRICATED WOOD PANELS 5 EA; HARDWARE 1,421 LBS; TIMBER RAILING 80 LF; TYPE SP 9.5 WEAR COURSE (2,B) 193 TON; REMOVE BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT 1128 SY; COMMON EMBANKMENT 763 CY; CLASS 5 AGGREGATE 875 CY; TEMPORARY BRIDGE 1 LS; 15” RC PIPE SEWER 159 LF; CONC. CURB AND GUTTER D412 770 LF; EROSION CONTROL; TRAFFIC CONTROL.
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 23, 2023
Notice of Public Hearing
Hazardous Buildings and Hazardous Property
On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the Hinckley City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. in the Hinckley City Hall Community Room located at 106 1st Street SE to consider the hazardous buildings and property designation for the property at 106 Poplar Lane S, Hinckley, MN 55037. The purpose of the public hearing is to determine whether the conditions on the property constitute a hazardous building or property and/or nuisance violation. A complete copy of the notice of the hearing is available by contacting the City of Hinckley at the address below. If it is determined to constitute a hazardous building or property, the City Council may immediately thereafter adopt a City Council order which would require total removal or abatement, if feasible, of the violations. If an order is adopted and the property owner fails to comply with the terms of the Order, the City Council will then motion the District Court for enforcement of the Order and request that any costs incurred by the City be paid by the property owner.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend the public hearing on this matter. If you are unable to attend, you may submit a written statement, which will be entered into the record. Please send your comments to: Mark Perry, City Planner/Zoning Administrator, P.O. Box 366, Hinckley, MN 55037.
Published in the North Pine County News on March 16, 23, 30, April 6, 2023
Bremen township notice
The Bremen Township Board Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 15, 2023 has been changed to Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM.
Taylor Bednar, Clerk
Bremen Township
Published in the North Pine County News on March 16, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-23-15
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
In Re: Estate of
Ralph William Nelson, Jr.
a/k/a Ralph Nelson,
Decedent.
Ellen Snoeyenbos (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent.
It is Ordered that on April 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063, on petition.
The petition represents that the Decedent died intestate more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time for the hearing.
Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401(3).
BY THE COURT
Dated: Feb. 27, 2023
/s/ Amy Erickson
Deputy
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: (320) 629-2529
Facsimile: (855) 629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 2023
IN PROCEEDINGS SUBSEQUENT TO INITIAL REGISTRATION OF LAND
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Civil-Torrens
Court File No. 58-CV-22-624
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE
In the matter of the Petition of:
Roy Fred Bailey and William R. Bailey
For a new Certificate of Title after Contract for Deed Payoff for real property legally described as Lots 2,3,4,5, and 28, Block 3, Wild Acres East,
Issued for land in Pine County, Minnesota.
To: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES IDENTIFIED HEREIN, and all persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate interest in or lien upon the real estate situated in Pine County, State of Minnesota, described as follows:
Lots 2, 3, 4, 5 and 25, Block 3, Wild Acres East
Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above-entitled matter,
IT IS ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on April 17, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. in the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, in the City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY and then, or as soon thereafter as said matter can be heard, show cause, if any there be, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:
Directing that the Registrar of Titles of PINE County, Minnesota, to cancel Certificate of Title No. 7205.0, and to issue in lieu thereof, on (1) new Certificate of Title thereof, to Roy Fred Bailey and William R. Bailey, as joint tenants, with address of 87172 Woodstock Road, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783, covering the above-described real estate.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order to Show Cause be served:
1. At least 10 days prior to such hearing upon the parties and interested persons identified in the Examiner’s Report, that upon a reasonable and diligent attempt to locate, are found to be residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in a civil action;
2. At least 14 days prior to such hearing upon any of the parties or interested persons that are non-residents, or those that cannot be found upon a reasonable and diligent attempt to locate, by sending a copy of this Order to such person at his or her post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt;
3. That service upon any party who cannot be found, who may be deceased, and upon “all other persons or parties unknown” be had by two weeks publication of the Order to Show Cause and by sending a copy of this Order to Show Cause at least 14 days prior to the hearing by first class mail to such party at his last known address and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing by first class mail to his address as stated on the Certificate of Title in an address is so stated.
BY THE COURT:
By /s/ K. K. Martin
Krista Martin
JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT
Approved as to form
/s/ Daniel Blake
Daniel W. Blake, Examiner of Titles
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
10th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-FA-22-228
Case Type: Adoption
Notice of Remote
Zoom Hearing
File Copy
In the Matter of the Petition of: Kenneth Donald Damann, Jr. and Kelly Mae Damann to Adopt: Vantz Joseph Elianor III
You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.
Hearing Information
April 11, 2023
Adoption Hearing
9:30 AM
The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Heather Wynn, Pine County District Court.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.
You must:
Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.
Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.
Contact the court at 320-591-1500 if you do not have access to the interent, or are unable to connect by video.
If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one.
To join by internet:
1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):
Meeting ID: 160 806 8323
Passcode: 419085
3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.
4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.
5. Click Share Video.
Para obtener mas informacion y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, includio como enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.
Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto decwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.
To receive an eReminder for future court dates via email or text, visit www.mncourts.gov/Hearing-eReminders.aspx or scan the QR code to enroll.
Dated: February 28, 2023
Amy Willert
Pine County Court Administrator
635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320
Pine City Minnesota 55063
320-591-1500
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 23, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF KANABEC
DISTRICT COURT
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
10th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 33-JV-22-66
Case Type: CHIPS-Permanency
Summons and Notice
Termination of Parental Rights Matter (CHP-115)
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child of: Jacklynn Marie Blaszczyk and Matthew Joseph Thompson
NOTICE TO: Matthew Joseph Thompson, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.
2. This is your notice that this Termination of Parental Rights case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 317 Maple Avenue East, Suite 318 Mora Minnesota 55051-1385, on March 31, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. or as soon as the case can be heard. Please contact administration to get the remote hearing information.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have the right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition.
Dated March 6, 2023
BY: Jessica Howe
Kanabec County
Court Administration
317 Maple Avenue East, Suite 318
Mora Minnesota 55051-1385
320-679-6400
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 23, 2023
IN PROCEEDINGS SUBSEQUENT TO INITIAL REGISTRATION OF LAND
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Civil-Torrens
Court File No. 58-CV-22-585
*AMENDED*
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE
In the matter of the Petition of:
Karl B. Blomseth and Wendy J. Blomseth
husband and wife,
For a new Certificate of Title after
Contract for Deed Payoff for real property legally described as Lot 6, Block 5, Wild Acres East,
Issued for land in Pine County, Minnesota.
To: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES IDENTIFIED HEREIN, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate interest in or lien upon the real estate situated in Pine County, State of Minnesota, described as follows:
Lot 6, Block 5, Wild Acres East, Pine County, Minnesota.
Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above-entitled matter,
IT IS ORDERED, that you and all persons interested, appear before this Court on May 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in the Pine County Courhouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, in the City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY and then, or as soon thereafter as said matter can be heard, show cause, if any there be, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:
Directing that the Registrar of Titles of PINE County, Minnesota, to cancel Certificate of Title No. 2363.0, and to issue in lieu thereof, on (1) new Certificate of Title thereof, to Karl B. Blomseth and Wendy J. Blomseth, with address of 3849 Standish Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407, covering the above-described real estate.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order to Show Cause be served:
1. At least 10 days prior to such hearing upon the parties and interested persons identified in the Examiner’s Report, that upon a reasonable and diligent attempt to locate, are found to be residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in a civil action;
2. At least 14 days prior to such hearing upon any of the parties or interested persons that are non-residents, or those that cannot be found upon a reasonable and diligent attempt to locate, by sending a copy of this Order to such person at his or her post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt;
3. That service upon any party who cannot be found, who may be deceased, and upon “all other persons or parties unknown” be had by two weeks publication of the Order to Show Cause and by sending a copy of this Order to Show Cause at least 14 days prior to the hearing by first class mail to such party at his last known address and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing by first class mail to his address as stated on the Certificate of Title if an address is so stated.
BY THE COURT:
By /s/ Stoney, Hiljus
Judge of District Court
Approved as to form:
Daniel W. Blake, Examiner of Titles
Published in the North Pine County News on March 16, 23, 2023
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statues,
Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME:
LeeMariesSpecialties
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS:
3535 Bregnedalgade Askov MN 55704 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Crystal Schneider
ADDRESS:
3535 Bregnedalgade Askov MN 55704 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Crystal Schneider
MAILING ADDRESS: 3535 Bregnedalgade Askov MN 55704
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
WORK ITEM: 1358307900027
Original File Number:
1358307900027
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
12/20/2022
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 2023
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statues, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Volden Snow
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 12117 Dahl Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Jordan Volden
ADDRESS: 12117 Dahl Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Jordan Volden
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: onlinefilings@legalzoom.com
WORK ITEM: 1376148200026
Original File Number: 1376148200026
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
02/23/2023
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News on March 16, 23, 2023
