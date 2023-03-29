Notice of Public Hearing
Hazardous Buildings and Hazardous Property
On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the Hinckley City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. in the Hinckley City Hall Community Room located at 106 1st Street SE to consider the hazardous buildings and property designation for the property at 106 Poplar Lane S, Hinckley, MN 55037. The purpose of the public hearing is to determine whether the conditions on the property constitute a hazardous building or property and/or nuisance violation. A complete copy of the notice of the hearing is available by contacting the City of Hinckley at the address below. If it is determined to constitute a hazardous building or property, the City Council may immediately thereafter adopt a City Council order which would require total removal or abatement, if feasible, of the violations. If an order is adopted and the property owner fails to comply with the terms of the Order, the City Council will then motion the District Court for enforcement of the Order and request that any costs incurred by the City be paid by the property owner.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend the public hearing on this matter. If you are unable to attend, you may submit a written statement, which will be entered into the record. Please send your comments to: Mark Perry, City Planner/Zoning Administrator, P.O. Box 366, Hinckley, MN 55037.
Published in the North Pine County News on March 16, 23, 30, April 6, 2023
City of Hinckley
Job Posting
City Administrator
The City of Hinckley is looking for one (1) motivated, energetic individual to work as a full-time City Administrator.
Under limited direction, the City Administrator plans and directs all City operations in line with the objectives and guidelines established by the City Council, including financial and administrative functions, personnel management, planning, public works operations, liquor store operations, and fire protection; exercise general and administrative supervision over all City employees either directly or through subordinate supervisors; and coordinates, legal, building and policing activities through contracts. In addition, the City Administrator is responsible for advising the City Council regarding the impact of policy decisions and representing the interest of the City in local, county, and state activities as directed by the City Council.
Minimum Qualifications: Four-year Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in public policy, public administration, political science, urban planning, or a related field.
Three (3) or more years of government experience
Valid Driver’s License
Starting Wage: Starting salary is between $80,000 and $100,000 per year, depending on qualifications, plus excellent benefits, including health, dental, and life insurance, paid holidays, paid time off, and retirement plans.
Application Deadline: The position will be open until filled. Application review will begin on April 10, 2023. Please return the completed application, cover letter, and resume to Don Zeman at Hinckley City Hall.
For Application, Contact
Download at
Or pick it up at City Hall, 106 First Street SE, Hinckley, MN 55037 Phone: 320-384-7491
Published in the North Pine County News on March 23, 30, April 6, 2023
CALL FOR BIDS
EQUIPMENT RENTAL
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. April 17, 2023, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for equipment rental proposals.
EQUIPMENT RENTAL Bid includes backhoe, scraper, dozer, dump truck, trailers, motor graders, tractor/lowboy trailer, tractor/belly dump trailer, haybale mulcher, compactors, skid steer, rubber track skid steer, tree feller buncher, loaders, bituminous crushing, concrete crushing, bituminous paving, gravel crushing and winter maintenance sand.
Specifications and proposal forms may be obtained upon request from the office of the Pine County Public Works, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063. Telephone Number 320-216-4200 or Local Pine City 320-591-1733.
The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Pine County, Minnesota.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News March 23, 30, April 6, 2023
MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF REORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given to the residents of Mission Creek Township, Pine County, MN that the annual Reorganizational meeting for the township will take place on Wednesday April 12th, 2023 at 7:00pm. The regular scheduled board meeting will immediately follow at 7:30p.m. All meetings will be held at the Mission Creek Town Hall in Beroun, Minnesota.
Stacy Hancock, clerk
Mission Creek Township
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, April 6, 2023
BREMEN TOWNSHIP
PINE COUNTY
Ordinance Number: 2
AN INTERIM ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A STUDY AND PLACING A MORATORIUM ON KENNELS
The Town Board of Bremen Township adopted Ordinance No.2, an interim ordinance placing a moratorium on the establishment or expansion of kennels while it conducts a study to determine whether to update its regulations on kennels. A kennel is defined as a place where four or more dogs or cats, or a combination of dogs and cats, over the age of four months of age are kept, bred, boarded, or trained for compensation or are offered for sale or are sold. The ordinance contains findings, definitions of the terms used, provides for a study of kennel regulations, provides exemptions to the moratorium, indicates the moratorium is in effect immediately and will be in place for a period of 12 months unless terminated earlier, and contains various administrative provisions. The full text of the ordinance is available by contacting the Town Clerk and a copy of the ordinance was submitted to the County Law Library and the Sandstone Public Library.
Taylor Bednar, Town Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, 2023
NOTICE TO ARLONE TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS
Important Information Regarding Property Assessments
This may affect your 2024 property taxes
The Board of Appeal and Equalization for Arlone Township will meet on April 10, 2023, 4 :00 PM at Arlone Town Hall (formally the Senior Center). The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Denise Christiansen, Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, 2023
Sandstone Township Notice
Sandstone Township Notice Board of Appeal and Equalization Sandstone Township will be holding.its Board of Appeal and Equalization (BAE) on Tuesday, April 11 2023, at North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, MN 55072. For those residents who wish to challenge their property tax evaluation, they should contact the county and come to the SandstoneTownship BAE. Ailene Croup, clerk Sandstone Township
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, 2023
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
Board Room, Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrero, Arecibo PR, a location open and accessible to the public.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the February 21, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the 2023 Solid Waste Management Facility License-Recycling Facility License for Jones Construction Services.
Approve Resolution 2023-12 extending a special assessment as follows:
Edward L. Egdorf and Sherry A. Egdorf (fka Sherry Feela), PID 28.0522.003, $1,037.33, beginning in 2024 for one year at 3% interest.
Review and consider approval of commissioners’ expense claim form.
Approve the 2022 gas tax distribution to townships.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Eligibility Worker Jennifer Rowland, effective March 13, 2023, $20.90 per hour, Grade 6, Step 1.
B. Part-time Corrections Officer Kayla McKinney, effective March 8, 2023, $23.16 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1.
C. Full-time Corrections Officer Matt Yerke, effective March 8, 2023, $23.16 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1.
Approve the attendance at the following training:
A. County Veterans Service Officer Mindy Sandell to attend the Minnesota Association of County Veterans Service Officers Conference. Total cost: $225.
B. Any commissioner desiring to attend the AMC Leadership Summit. Total cost: $875.
C. Any commissioner desiring to attend the 2023 National Association of Counties (NACo) annual conference and exposition. Early bird registration $530. Travel, meals and lodging to be determined.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2023-17 adopting the Snake River Comprehensive Management Plan. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to appointment Chair Hallan as a representative to the Pine City Fiber Network Joint Powers Board. Second by Commissioner Ludwig.
Commissioner Lovgren amended her motion to include herself as the alternate representative to the Pine City Fiber Network Joint Powers Board. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 10:57 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News March 30, 2023
MINUTES OF
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
SPECIAL MEETING-COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
March 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m.
Board Room, Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means and participated from 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrero, Arecibo, PR, a location open and accessible to the public.
Others Present / In Person: John Shardlow, Stantec Consulting; Hinckley Planning & Zoning Administrator Mark Perry; Hinckley Mayor Don Zeman; Bruno Mayor Douglas Blechinger; Jerry Krueger, Bruno township resident; Pine County Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter; Pine County Land Commissioner/Forester Greg Beck; Pine County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder; and Pine County Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson.
Others Present / Via Electronic Means
Beth Gruber, Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures Director of Planning & Community Engagement; Jeanette Swenson, Bruno City Clerk/Treasurer; Pine County Public Works/County Engineer Mark LeBrun; Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson; and Pine County Probation Director Terry Fawcett.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
1. I-35 (Hinckley) Traffic and Tribal Economy Business Park Feasibility Study
John Shardlow, Stantec Consulting, reviewed the traffic study and feasibility study prepared by Stantec for Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures in cooperation with Pine County and the City of Hinckley, for the proposed business park located south of TH48 and east of Interstate 35. The report provided information relating to the planning process and included analysis of traffic conditions, alternative access improvements, cost estimates, and recommendations for next steps and implementation plans. Discussion took place regarding water and sewer infrastructure, and grants and funding opportunities. Beth Gruber, MLCV, stated this project is in the very early information-gathering stage and is a long-term project. Hinckley Mayor Zeman stated the City of Hinckley is supportive of the project moving forward.
2. Recycling and Solid Waste Management
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson provided an overview of the county recycling options and cost. Discussion was held whether to (1) continue with the five recycling sites, (2) eliminate the Bruno recycling site, (3) contract with another recycling hauler to service the Bruno site, or (4) expand curbside pickup.
The consensus of the board was to continue through the remainder of 2023 with the county’s recycling contractor, Cloquet Riverside Recycling, including recycling at the Bruno site. This action will result in the contract being about $31,000 over budget. The recycling program will be revisited as part of the 2024 budget process.
3. Land Advisory Committee Report
County Forester/Land Commissioner Greg Beck stated the Land Advisory Committee met March 1, 2023 and recommended approval of the following resolutions and authorization for the Board Chair and County Administrator to sign:
A. 2023 Tax Forfeit Land Classification (Non Conservation)
Resolution 2023-13 to classify identified lands as non-conservation lands, allow the distribution of lands to local government for review, and requests approval from the Minnesota DNR for the sale of identified parcels of non-conservation lands.
B. Withdraw of Previously Offered Land Auction Parcels
Resolution 2023-14 to allow Pine County to withdraw from sale all unsold parcels of land from past tax-forfeit public land auctions, including the September 16, 2022 tax forfeit land auction, as well all those unsold parcels that were offered at auction and limited to adjoining landowners.
C. Homestead Property Repurchase and Contract Reinstatement Deadline
Resolution 2023-15 to establish that all application requests and for repurchases and contract reinstatements must be submitted to the Pine County Auditor’s Office by a deadline of July 25, 2023. After July 25, 2023, no written application request for the repurchase or contract reinstatement will be accepted for those lands to be conveyed, sold, or offered at auction in the year 2023.
Beck stated Memorial Forests land was discussed, and reviewed the five criteria for consideration of acreage for memorial forest eligibility.
• Large acreage
• Timber/resource potential
• Management access
• Environmental uniqueness
• Public recreation value
Commissioner Waldhalm stated his connectivity and the audio was not good at his location and would like to discuss Land Committee recommendations when he is able to attend in-person county board meetings.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2023-13/Tax Forfeit Land Classification, Resolution 2023-14/Withdraw of Previously Offered Land Parcels, and Resolution 2023-15/Homestead Property Repurchase and Contract Reinstatement Deadline. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan: District 2-Commissioner Mohr/Aye; District 3-Commissioner Lovgren/Aye; District 4-Commissioner Waldhalm/Abstain; District 5-Commissioner Ludwig/Aye; District 1-Chair Hallan/Aye. Motion carried 4-0. Commissioner Waldhalm abstained from voting.
D. Set Aside of Tax Forfeit/Timber Sale Revenues
County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder reviewed the breakdown of the restricted funds and balances within the land department, stating the percentage for each fund remain unchanged from last year. The resolution sets aside:
• five percent (5%) of tax forfeit land sale revenues for the purposes of blight clean up,
• five percent (5%) of tax forfeit land sale and timber sale revenues for purposes of timber development, and
• twenty percent (20%) of tax forfeit land sale and timber sale revenues for the purposes of acquisition and maintenance of county parks or recreational areas.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2023-16 for Set Aside of Tax Forfeit/Timber Sale Revenues. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan: District 2-Commissioner Mohr/Aye; District 3-Commissioner Lovgren/Aye; District 4-Commissioner Waldhalm/Abstain; District 5-Commissioner Ludwig/Aye; District 1-Chair Hallan/Aye. Motion carried 4-0. Commissioner Waldhalm abstained from voting.
E. Easement on the Abandoned Dosey Town Road
County Forester/Land Commissioner Greg Beck explained the request by Tim Gohla for a non-exclusive public easement across Memorial Forest land in New Dosey Township, which easement would be over an abandoned town road.
It was the consensus of the board that Resolution 2023-20 granting a nonexclusive public easement be brought back before the board for consideration after review of the easement legal description by the County Land Surveyor.
Chair Hallan called a recess at 11:25 a.m.
The county board meeting reconvened at 11:32 a.m.
4. County Board Strategic Planning Review
Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter reviewed the strategic planning process, identifying that long-term objectives and strategic actions should be added to the board’s strategic plan. The board requested a special meeting / Committee of the Whole be scheduled to discuss goals and identified topics to be discussed, and requested that department heads be invited to identify areas of need within their departments and that Lezlie prepare a survey for commissioners prior to the special meeting.
With no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 12:15 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to County Board
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News March 30, 2023
EAST CENTRAL ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
March 20, 2023
The East Central School Board held a regular meeting on Monday, March 20, 2023 in the Community Board Room.
Members Present: Judy Loken, Julie Domogalla, Angie Presley, Pete Brown, Doug Ecklund, Genny Swenson, Stefanie Youngberg. Absent: Rich Thomsen. Others Present: Carmen Carpenter, Kris Chryst, Kristi Zemke, Payton Marshall, Jenny Nelson, Jennie Carlin, Julie Vinaja, Zak Vork, Lorelei Finley, Alex Coker.
I. Chair Loken called the meeting to order at 6:00 pm.
II. No items presented at Open Forum.
II. Motion by Brown, second by Ecklund to approve the agenda. Motion unanimously approved.
III. Motion by Brown, second by Ecklund to approve the following consent agenda items. Motion unanimously approved.
A. March Bills
B. February Meeting Minutes
C. Employment
i. Resignation - Liz Flann, Special Education Teacher effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
ii. Resignation - Joy Class, ALC Teacher effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
iii. Resignation - Kathy Vadnais, ALC Teacher effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
iv. Bill Groskreutz - Extra one hour per day classroom teacher hourly rate effective February 21, 2023 through March 6, 2023.
v. Chase Moon - Long Term Substitute Math Teacher effective March 6, 2023 through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year at BA, Step 1.
vi. Darren Fogt, medical leave effective March 31, 2023 for approximately six weeks.
vii. Jon DeRungs, Long Term PE/Health Teacher Sub effective March 31, 2023 for up to six weeks.
viii. Amber Benner, Spring Play Director Year 1
ix. Kevin Burgess, Assistant Track Coach Year 3
x. Remington Steele, Assistant Track Coach Year 1
xi. Trevor Christensen, Volunteer Track Coach
xii. Chelsea Fisher, JH Baseball Coach Year 2
xiii. Mike Rote, Volunteer Baseball Coach
IV. REPORTS
A. Early Childhood Report – Jennie Carlin reported on new marketing efforts, more flexibility in early childhood screening process, finishing up LETRS training, preschool graduation May 26th, 40 kids in Getting to Know You, 20 kids Terrific 3’s, 22 children in EFCE; collaboration with Pine County Health Nurses and students reaching expectations to be ready for Kindergarten.
B. School Resource Officer – Pine County Deputy, Zak Vork reported on his 6th year at EC averaging 20 hours a week, 34 documented calls, students behaviors, vaping, K9 presentation to 6th graders, home to school issues, continue to connect with kids at lunch, assist Carmen and Todd and continue to try to build relationships with kids.
C. New Direction – Julie Vinaja - data tracking through quarters, EC referrals 86, 167 daily, vaping first half down, third quarter has picked up, tardy & attendance issues high.
D. Superintendent Youngberg reported on a busy month, the death of a student, challenging weather, search committee for Executive Director at SCRED, meetings, Capitol visits, budget cuts, Washington DC trip, MSBA model overdose medication policy 516.5 and legislative updates.
E. High School Principal reported on PLC curriculum dig, Substance Prevention Week, Fond du Lac college career fair visit, Pow Wow in Hinckley on April 14th, upcoming MCA testing, Rachel’s
Challenge activities operation can do/try our best, fun basketball games and looking forward to spring!
i. Presentation from Alex Coker, World Classrooms:
Alex handed out a detailed packet on a potential trip to Washington DC for students currently attending grades 6-7th. The packet included cost, timelines, specific trip details and references.
An upcoming digital parent meeting will be on April 12th at 6pm.
F. Elementary Principal reported on wrapping up I Love to Read month, conference numbers 89%, book fair a huge draw - thank you to PTO! PLC’s vocabulary strategies, literacy coaches working with K-2 on reading instruction, loss of a student and upcoming MCA testing.
G. Business Manager reported on access to SMART is back. Finance committee recap including a preliminary FY23 budget revision and a preliminary FY24 budget, highlighting potential expenditures and revenues. We are anxiously awaiting legislative decisions!
H. School Board Committees & Board Appointments
i. Schools for Equity in Education (SEE) – Brown, Loken
ii. St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) – Domogalla: May 9th - DAPE event in Rush City.
iii. Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) – Domogalla: Leadership Conference recap and MSBA joined COSSBA.
iv. Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) – Thomsen
v. East Central Minnesota Education Cable Cooperative (ECMECC) – Swenson
vi. Safety & Security Committee – Ecklund, Brown
vii. Facilities Committee - Presley, Thomsen, Brown
viii. Finance Committee – Loken, Ecklund, Thomsen
ix. Marketing Committee - Domogalla, Presley
x. Student Representative – Payton Marshall
V. COMMUNICATIONS
VI. OLD BUSINESS
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Eagle Pride:
i. Elementary staff for the support showed to the family of Owen Benjamin and each other.
ii. Boys Basketball All Conference Honors.
iii. Thank you to youth sports parents and volunteers who have donated many hours to help build
programs.
B. Motion by Brown, second by Ecklund to accept the following donations. Motion unanimously approved.
i. Trap Team - Pine Co Thunderin’ Toms NWTF $250
ii. 2nd Field Trip - Richard & Kathryn Williams $397.50
C. Motion by Domogalla, second by Presley to approve FY 2024 Achievement and Integration Plan & Budget of $31,544.40. Motion unanimously approved.
D. Motion by Ecklund, second by Presley to approve School Board Policy 610 - Field Trips. Motion unanimously approved.
E. Motion by Brown, second by Ecklund to approve the revisions to 2023-24 Calendar; discussion on changes.
Motion unanimously approved.
F. Motion by Brown, second by Loken to approve Memorandum of Understanding with MN Department of Human Services in regards to school linked behavioral health. Motion unanimously approved.
G. Motion by Presley, second by Domogalla to approve the student trip to Washington DC with World Classroom scheduled for June 19-22, 2024. Motion unanimously approved.
VIII. Chair Loken adjourned the meeting at 7:22 pm.
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-CV-23-34
Case Type: Harassment
NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF HARASSMENT RESTRAINING ORDER BY PUBLICATION
Misty Rose Hultquist
Petitioner
vs.
Martha Elmina Lambert
Respondent
To Respondent:
A hearing is scheduled for the following date, time, and location:
Date: April 06, 2023
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Isanti County Court Administration
555 18th Ave SW
Cambridge, MN 55008 via
Zoom
Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.
Date: March 20, 2023
/s/ Andrew Degerstrom-Hanley
Court Administrator/Deputy
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-23-113
SUMMONS IN ACTION TO QUIET TITLE
John Ervin Dietz a/k/a John E. Dietz and Carol M. Dietz, husband and wife,
Plaintiffs
v.
Audrey R. Samuelson (now deceased); unknown heirs of Audrey R. Samuelson; the unknown spouse of Robert L. Samuelson (if any);
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN,
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer, you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff’s everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 16, Block 4, Windemere Acres, Pine County, Minnesota.
Lot 17, Block 4, Windemere Acres, Pine County, Minnesota
Lot 16, Block 1, Windemere Acres, Pine County, Minnesota.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Subject Property and determining that the Defendants have no right, title or interest therein.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against the Defendant. However, if Defendant unreasonably defends the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendant shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
Dated: March 21, 2023
CABAK LAW, LLC
/s/ John M. Cabak
John mM. Cabak #0388929
Attorney for Plaintiff
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, April 6, 13, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-23
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
James Marion Hart, also known as James M. Hart, also known as James Hart,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Linda R. Hart, whose address is PO Box 59, Finlayson, Minnesota, 55735, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 21, 2023
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Kevin A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad. Ltd
PO Box 134
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No. 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email:
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, April 6, 2023
St. Croix Tribal Court
In the interest of:
P.S DOB: 5/11/2006
child. Case No. 21-CW-14
SUMMONS
(BY PUBLICATION)
GUARDIANSHIP PETITION HEARING
To: Mother
Carmen Taylor
25023 Angeline Ave.
Webster, WI 54893
To: Father
John Shabaiash
1473 Grouse St.
Sandstone, MN 55072
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the hearing on this Guardianship Petition will be held as follows:
DATE: May 9, 2023 (Tuesday) by Zoom.
TIME: 11:00 a.m.
PLACE: St. Croix Tribal Court, St. Croix Tribal Justice Center, Hertel, Wisconsin.
This hearing will be by zoom. Please notify the court as soon as possible to make arrangement with the court to appear for this hearing. Need to contact the Tribal Court to appear by phone or video conferencing. Please call 715-349-2195, ext. 5178 or 5437.
You have the right to represented by legal counsel at your own expense. You must also submit documentation of prior custodial placement.
FAILURE TO RESPOND AT THIS HEARING MAY RESULT IN THE PETITIONERS OBTAINING THE RELIEF REQUESTED.
Dated: March 23, 2023
/s/ Elizabeth Lowe
Signature of Petitioner or representative
Address and phone number of Petitioner or legal representative:
St. Croix Indian Child Welfare Department
Tribal Attorney Ashley Duffy
Elizabeth Lowe, director of St. Croix Indian Child Welfare Department
24663 Angeline Ave.
Webster, WI 54893
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:March 12, 2009
MORTGAGOR: Richard W. Barth, as a single person.
MORTGAGEE: Frandsen Bank & Trust successor by merger to Rural American Bank.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 24, 2009 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A478939 as modified by Document Dated May 1, 2022 Recorded June 9, 2022 as Document No. A-570178.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Rural American Bank
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Frandsen Bank & Trust
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 11074 550th Street, Rush City, MN 55069
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 430190002
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
THE EAST 300 FEET OF THE WEST 630 FEET OF THE NORTH 1452 FEET OF THE EAST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 38, RANGE 20, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$102,406.05
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$128,020.15
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 27, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: March 22, 2023
Frandsen Bank & Trust
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
78 - 23-001562 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 31, 2019
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $262,654.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Christopher Norby, an unmarried man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: June 12, 2019 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A546782
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Dated: October 19, 2019
Recorded: October 21, 2019 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A549376
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006166-0004077664-4
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Bay Equity LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Flagstar Bank, N.A.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 63802 State Highway 48, Hinckley, MN 55037
Tax Parcel ID Number: 23.0273.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: East Half of Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 41, Range 17, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $327,677.15
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 4, 2023, or the next business day if February 4, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 9, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050852-F1
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for August 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to September 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: July 21, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for September 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: August 18, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to December 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: October 13, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for December 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to February 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: December 1, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for February 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to March 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: January 31, 2023
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for March 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to April 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: February 28, 2023
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for April 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to May 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: March 27, 2023
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050852-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, 2023
KETTLE RIVER TOWNSHIP
Important Information Regarding Property Taxes.
This may affect your 2023 property taxes.
The Board of Appeal & Equalization for Kettle River Township will meet on April 10, 2023, 2:30 PM at the Kettle River Township Hall located on Hwy 61.
The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal & equalization.
The re-org meeting will take place immediately following the close of lhe board of appeal & equalization meeting. The regular monthly meeting will commence immediately following the re-org meeting.
Given by my hand on this 27th day of March, 2023
Mindy Jerry, Kettle River Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, 2023
