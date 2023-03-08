NOTICE OF EXPIRATION
STATE OF MINNESOTA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF PINE )
You are hereby notified that the parcels of land hereinafter described, situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, were bid in for the State as stated below, that the legal descriptions and tax parcel identification numbers of such parcels and names of the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041, at the election of the county auditor, are as follows: Tax Parcel number and names for the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition, those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041 on the 13th of May 2020, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2019,
PARCEL NUMBER/OWNERLEGAL DESCRIPTIONAMOUNT IF PAID BY MARCH 2023
R 29.0258.000Sect-24 Twp-038 Range-022 6,191.73
NORMAN ROSENKRANZTHAT PART OF NORTHWEST 1/4 OF
SOUTHEAST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL:
BEG AT POINT 150 FT SOUTH & 12
FT WEST OF EAST 1/8… 1.10 AC
that the time for redemption of such lands from such sale will expire 60 days after service of notice and the filing of proof thereof in my office, as provided by law. The redemption must be made in my office. NOTE: In order to determine the amount necessary to redeem, please contact the office of the County Auditor-Treasurer at (320) 591-1670, email Alison.Hughes@co.pine.mn.us or send inquiry to Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240, Pine City, MN 55063 as in addition to the amounts set forth above, you will be responsible for additional interest and fees incurred as a part of service of this notice on you.
FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.
Inquiries as to the proceeding set forth above can be made to the County Auditor for the County of Pine, whose address is set forth below.
Witness my hand and official seal this 6th day of February, 2023.
Kelly Schroeder
County Auditor-Treasurer
635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News March 2,9, 2023
_______________________________________________________
Foreclosures
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:August 31, 2020
MORTGAGOR: Ronald Patrick English, Jr. and Kathryn English, husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for U.S. Bank National Association its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 13, 2020 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A556290.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association. Dated February 22, 2022 Recorded February 23, 2022, as Document No. A568016.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100021200025860148
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: U.S. Bank National Association
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2203 1st Avenue, Finlayson, MN 55735
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 385057000 & 380017002
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Parcel 1:
Lots 5 and 6, Block 5, Tuttle and Dixon’s Addition to the City of Finlayson
Parcel 2:
Tract “C”. That part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 43, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Southwest Quarter; thence Northerly, along the East line of said Southwest Quarter, a distance of 495.00 feet to the point of beginning of the tract herein described; thence Continuing Northerly, along said East line of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 47.00 feet; thence Westerly, parallel with the South line of said Southwest Quarter, a distance of 80.00 feet; thence Southerly, parallel with said East line of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 47.00 feet; thence Easterly, parallel with said South line of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 80.00 feet to the point of beginning.
Pine County
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $193,431.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$191,347.25
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 6, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: January 27, 2023
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
19 - 23-001194 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on February 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, 2023
________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:November 4, 2019
MORTGAGOR: Cammy Robbins, a single woman.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded December 18, 2019 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A550546.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association. Dated October 1, 2020 Recorded October 2, 2020, as Document No. A556050.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1000922-1400304943-8
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 329 1st Street, Sandstone, MN 55072
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 455032000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Eight (8) and East Half of Lot Seven (7), Block Four (4), Original Townsite of Sandstone, Pine County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $143,256.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$172,354.20
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 6, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: January 30, 2023
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
19 - 22-004348 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on February 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, 2023
________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 31, 2019
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $262,654.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Christopher Norby, an unmarried man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: June 12, 2019 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A546782
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Dated: October 19, 2019
Recorded: October 21, 2019 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A549376
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006166-0004077664-4
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Bay Equity LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Flagstar Bank, N.A.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 63802 State Highway 48, Hinckley, MN 55037
Tax Parcel ID Number: 23.0273.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: East Half of Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 41, Range 17, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $327,677.15
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 4, 2023, or the next business day if February 4, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 9, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050852-F1
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for August 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to September 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: July 21, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for September 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: August 18, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to December 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: October 13, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for December 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to February 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: December 1, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for February 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to March 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: January 31, 2023
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for March 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to April 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: February 28, 2023
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050852-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 2023
_______________________________________________________
Notices
MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF ELECTION AND ANNUAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Mission Creek Township, County of Pine, State of MN that the annual election of Township officers and the Annual Town Meeting will be held Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 at Mission Creek Town Hall, Beroun, MN.
The election poll hours will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. At which time voters will elect: One (1) supervisor for a three (3) year term. The township annual meeting will commence at approximately 8:05 p.m. to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law. In the case of bad weather, the date will be moved to the following Tuesday March 21st, 2023.
Stacy Hancock, clerk
Mission Creek Township
Published in the North Pine County News on March 2, 9, 2023
_______________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS (RFP)
Construction
Services for
310 Main Avenue North
Sandstone, MN 55072
(Former True Value Building)
The City of Sandstone has acquired the building and property, which was formerly the location of True Value, 310 Main Avenue. The Economic Development Authority of the City of Sandstone, Minnesota, is in need of construction services to bring this vacant building up to code and to a usable condition.
Proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The full RFP package is available on the City’s website: www.sandstone.govoffice.com; via e-mail request to Kathy George, City Administrator: administrator@sandstonemn.com; or in person at the Sandstone City Hall, 119 – 4th Street, Sandstone, MN.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
Published in the North Pine County News on February 23, March 2, 9, 2023
______________________________________________________________
CLOVER TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING and
ELECTION OF OFFICERS NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Clover Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the Tuesday March 21, 2023.
The Election Poll hours will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm, at which time the voters will elect: one Supervisor 3 year term, and one Treasurer.
The Board of Canvas will commence at 8:10 pm. and the Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
The Annual meeting and Election will be held at the Clover Town hall located at 48988 State Hwy. 48.
Dated this 25th day of February, 2023
Sandra Nelson
Clerk, Town of Clover
Published in the North Pine County News on March 2, 9, 2023
______________________________________________________________
BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP NOTICE
OF ELECTION AND ANNUAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Birch Creek Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In case of indecent weather the meetings and election may be postponed until Tuesday, March 21,2023.
The Election Poll Hours will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. At this time the voters will elect:
Supervisor (1) for a 3 year term
Treasurer (1) for a 2 year term
The Board of Canvass will meet immediately after the election ends to certify the official election results.
The Annual Meeting will begin at 8:15 pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. Election and all meetings will take place at the following location:
Birch Creek Town Hall
1930 Birch Valley Road
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
Absentee Ballots are available by contacting the clerk (218-565-0352) Starting February 10th, 2023 through March 13th, 2023.
Birch Creek Town Hall will be open On Saturday, March 11th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for absentee voting.
Marissa Rayburn, Clerk
Birch Creek Township
Published in the North Pine County News on March 2, 9, 2023
______________________________________________________________
Finlayson Township Annual Meeting and Election Notice
Finlayson Township will be holding its annual election Tuesday, March 14th from 5-8pm at the Finlayson Townhall. The Annual meeting will follow the election at 8pm.
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 2023
______________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Colleen and Cassidy Vanvleet are requesting a variance at 14549 River Crest Rd, Pine City (PID: 08.0249.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 27, Township 39, Range 20 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance to expand a legally nonconforming structure that does not meet the ordinary high water level and bluff setbacks required by Section 5.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Meeting Link:
HVURnTFIZMmxMVVBout09
Meeting ID: 837 6815 2142
Passcode 910767
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and the North Pine County News March 9, 2023
________________________________________________________
Request for BIDS
BIDS CLOSE April 5, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2301
SAP 058-599-045Windemere Twp Bridge No. 58559 and Approach Grading located 0.9 mi. N. of CSAH 46on Sturgeon Island Rd
Major quantities of work: REMOVE EXISTING BRIDGE 1 EA; STRUCTURE EXCAVATION 1 LS; CIP CONCRETE PILING 12” 390 LF; STRUCTURAL CONCRETE (3B52) 69 CY; REINFORCEMENT BARDS (EPOXY COATED) 6,590 LBS; PREFABRICATED WOOD PANELS 5 EA; HARDWARE 1,421 LBS; TIMBER RAILING 80 LF; TYPE SP 9.5 WEAR COURSE (2,B) 193 TON; REMOVE BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT 1128 SY; COMMON EMBANKMENT 763 CY; CLASS 5 AGGREGATE 875 CY; TEMPORARY BRIDGE 1 LS; 15” RC PIPE SEWER 159 LF; CONC. CURB AND GUTTER D412 770 LF; EROSION CONTROL; TRAFFIC CONTROL.
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 23, 2023
________________________________________________________
Minutes
Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Official Meeting Minutes
I.S.D. 2165
November 14, 2022
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held its regular meeting at 7:00 pm at Hinckley-Finlayson High School. Members present were: Chair Jodi Storlie, Vice Chair Angela Grochowski, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Clerk David Ubl, Director Heather Hanson, Director Toby Hickle, Director Shelly Skaff and Superintendent Brian Masterson, and Erich Richter HFEA Rep. Others present were Jessica Snell, Technology Coordinator, Sarah Beckrich, Transportation Supervisor, Principal Kim Henke, Principal Bonnie Scullard, Mandy Hartl, AD/Dean of Students, and Becky Maki, Community Education, Student Representatives Arianna Williams and Jordan Masterson. Also present was Katie Sanford.
Agenda
Motion by Hickle, seconded by Grochowski to approve the agenda. Motion Carried 7-0
Open Forum
Consent Agenda The consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda that usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for board action. At the request of any board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
A. Minutes - October 10th 2022
B. Minutes - Special Board Meeting - October 24th
C. Bank Accounts- November 2022 Bank Numbers
Total District Funds $ 6,284,435.97
Total District Funds w/o Bonds$ 6,284,435.97
Compares to November 2021
Total District Funds $ 6,290,161.63
Total District Funds w/o Bonds$ 5.867,103.26
Bank account information is not made available digitally. If you wish to review financial information please contact the District office.
D. Employment-
1. Tony Stiel and Jay Kreger, JH BBB, Step 3 each, $2,118.
2. Austin Lick, C Team BBB, Step 3, $5,155, replaces Kain Furey.
3. Kat Garbow, Bus Para, Range IV Step 4, $18.25, 2 hours per day, effective October 24, 2022. Hiring Letter.
4. McKenzie Okerstrom, Employee Adjustment HS Cook’s Assistant from 3 hours per day to 4.75 hours per day. Range and step stay the same. Replaces Donna Armstrong. Effective October 18, 2022. Hiring Letter
5. Roberta Volk, HS Cook’s Assistant, Range III Step 1, $16.20, 3 hours per day. Replaces McKenzie Okerstrom. Effective October 18, 2022. Hiring Letter.
6. Alex Irizarri, Pool Attendant, Range III Step 1, $16.20, hours set by Community Ed. Replaces Mary Aritt. Effective October 25, 2022. Hiring Letter.
7. Lori Brenny, Employment Adjustment from Long Term Pine County Transition Program Para to Pine County Transition Program Para, Range IV Step 1, $16.79, 5.5 hours per day. Effective October 26, 2022. Hiring Letter
8. Alison Will, HES Para, Range IV Step 1, $16.79, 6.25 hours per day (5.25 hours per day on Wednesday). Effective November 9, 2022. Open position. Hiring Letter.
9. Bridget Knudson, JV Softball Coach, Step 2, $3,892, replaces Erich Richter.
10.Megan Hodena, Employment Adjustment for Pine County Transition Program para hours from 5.5 to 6.5 hours per day (Wednesday is 5.75). Everything else remains the same.
E. Resignations-
1. Laurie Miller, Bus Para, effective October 12, 2022.
2. Jessie Mans, Fitness Center Attendant, effective November 3, 2022.
3. Kain Furey, C Team BBB, effective October 10, 2022.
4. Jenni Thatcher, HES Para, effective October 31, 2022.
F. Leave of Absence -
Greg Janssen, High School Custodian, FMLA (October 13, 2022 through January 3, 2023). Medical need documented.
Jennifer Rush, HS SPED Teacher, FMLA (November 4, 2022 through November 4, 2023). Medical need documented.
G. MSHSL Application for Grant - MSHSL Grant Application
Motion by Ubl, second by Irlbeck to approve the consent agenda. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Bills- November Board Bills
1. Halo transportation to Lindstrom
2. High school roof (2017) bond payment
Motion by Irlbeck second by Ubl to approve the bills. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Reports-
A. Superintendent’s report
B. High School Principal’s Report
Motion by Skaff, second by Hanson to approve curriculum change. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion by Hickle, second by Skaff to approve the Jr/Sr Class Trip. Motion carried 7-0.
C. Elementary Principal’s report
D. Community Education report
E. Transportation, Sarah Beckrich
F. Athletics, Mandy Hartl
G. Board Committees -
Teaching and Learning (Jodi, Angela, and Toby)
Facilities - ICS Tour (Dave, Jodi, and Angela)
Professional Development (Angela)
Communications-
Budget Calendar/ Unfinished Business-
Budget Calendar November items listed below
November 2022
Staff Actions-
High School teachers request changes to classes offered
Admin Actions-
Superintendent and Finance Coordinator review levy and finalize levy options & analyze tax impact- present levy options to board
Superintendent works with auditor to determine budget factors
Finance Coordinator works with auditor to finalize and present audit
High School Principal submits Subject Matters Handbook for approval
School Board Actions-
Reviews Fund balance policy #705 and comparison with local districts
Review Levy options with tax comparisons/ impact
Compare local school taxes- not available at this time- Truth in taxation mailer is ~11/15 - 11/17. We do not have data to compare as the company that offered the comparison spreadsheet is not offering it this year. Superintendent is working with our financial advisor, Ehlers, to build some data for the board.
*Discussion Item Only*
B. Policy re-approval-
Policy #709 - Student Transportation Safety Policy
Motion by Irlbeck, seconded by Hickle for Policy #709 to change wording to 10MPH over the speed limit. Motion carried 7-0.
Policy #722 - Public Data Requests
Policy #903 - Visitors to School District Buildings and Sites
Policy #536 - Social Media for Student Participants
New Business-
A. Jaguar Pride
1. Town and Country for the $390 donation to the HES Giving Tree at HES.
2. Thank you to the to Brandon Schmidt and all of the Hall of Fame Committee members who worked on getting the Hall of Fame started and for selecting a great class: Mandy Hartl, Heather Hanson, Leo Irlbeck, Brad Hopkins, Denny Brennan, Dan Kreft, and Shelly Skaff
3. Congratulations to the first Hall of Fame Class: Jim Berquist, Ken Dittberner, Don Grice, Dave Hopkins, Leo Irlbeck, Ron Jensen, Blaine Miller, Bruce Pogatchnik, Brad Schmidt, Larry Schoenrock, Rob Schroenrock and Bonnie Scullard
4. Wesley Sorum and Mairyn Schoshinski for an outstanding Veterans Day Concert performed by our Choir and Band Students.
5. We had 1 all conference VB player Sydney Kreger and Anna Degerstom was our honorable mention player.
6. Cross Country All-Conference Runners - Reese Hartl, Corrina Tvedt, Haley Geiger, and Autumn Painovich. All Conference Honorable Mention Runners were Colton Froehling and Lauren Thom
B. 2023 - 24 School Year Calendar-
Calendar committee had an initial meeting on Tuesday November 8th. The starting point is the 2022- 23 calendar. Draft One is using the same calendar and moving the exact calendar on to the 2022- 23 holidays. A full spring break is included in Draft One.
State law does not allow schools to start before Labor Day. The Legislature will likely discuss the possibility of an earlier start. We must also ensure we have a minimum of 165 school days for students. We currently have 171.
Before we can present calendars to the board the Superintendent will Poll parents, discuss with other SCRED districts, and gauge the legislative atmosphere to determine if school calendars will be discussed. Shared programming with Pine County and SCRED schools will still be a major factor in our calendar decision making and programming.
The Professional development committee will also discuss possibilities of not doing early release days and moving this to late starts rather than early release.
C. School Bus and Type 3 Vehicle Purchases
•The District budgeted for a school bus for the upcoming school year.
•We budgeted in Capital funds for one school bus at $96,500.
•We have been able to find a bus to purchase . The price is $127,000. We do not know how quickly we could get a bus.
•Costs for buses have risen.
•We have had two Type 3 vehicles this school year that have been totaled.
•We need to purchase two Type 3 vehicles as this is how we transport some of our Special Education students and this is what we use for behind the wheel lessons.
•Sarah Beckrich and Dan Lingle have said we could make it through this year without getting a bus.
•We have 5 buses in reserve if we have issues with the 12 buses that are driving routes.
Superintendent recommendation is to use the capital funds to purchase two Type 3 vehicles and not buy a school bus in this budget cycle
Motion by Ubl, seconded by Skaff to approve not purchasing a new bus, and to use capital funds to purchase two Type 3 vehicles. Motion carried 7-0.
D. Policy review- First Reading -
Policy #413 - Harassment and Violence
Policy #506 - Student Discipline
Policy #514 - Bullying Prohibition Policy
E. Stream Special Board Meetings
Traditionally we have not live streamed our Special School Board Meetings. We have only live streamed our regularly scheduled board meetings. Would the board like to change this?
The Board can choose for this to become an action item if you would like to change our procedures.
Motion by Hickle, seconded by Storlie to approve streaming special board meetings. Motion carried 7-0.
F. Meet and Confer -
By Minnesota statute 79A.07 RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF EMPLOYERS Subd. 3. Meet and confer. A public employer has the obligation to meet and confer, under section 179A.08, with professional employees to discuss policies and other matters relating to their employment which are not terms and conditions of employment.
Typically we meet at least once per year. This year the Superintendent met with HFEA representatives on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The following topics were discussed:
We talked about the HS teaching staff having a flexible starting time like the HES teachers have. HES teachers are allowed to start at either 7:30 or 7:45 and HFEA asked if we would look to do this for the HS teaching staff as well.
We talked about paying if a coach transports their own team. Some activity groups drive a type three vehicle to their events and are wondering about getting paid as a driver during the transportation time.
Elementary SPED teachers are looking for prep and due process time similar to what the HS gets. The HS SPED teachers receive two prep periods (rather than covering a SH one of the hours). Elementary SPED teachers are looking for similar due process time.
Coaches are looking for a coaching PD day. This has not been in the contract but was a past practice long ago where a coach could take a coaching PD day to attend a training or clinic.
HFEA was wondering about pay for JH and SH speech. If there are students involved at both the JH and SH speech levels, the coach will get paid. This happened last year as well.
This was a positive meeting and my feelings are there are things we can certainly address and look at in this list. I feel there is good communication between HFEA, Administration and the District.
* Discussion Item Only *
G. Snow removal bids -
Superintendent recommendation to accept bid # 1 from Volden Snow for Hinckley
Superintendent recommendation to accept the bid from Beck construction from Finlayson
Hinckley-
Volden Snow #1 - 2”- 6” snowfall - $620 per time
Volden Snow #2 - 2’- 6” snowfall - $550 per time (minus the staff lot at the HS)
Finlayson-
Beck Construction snow removal $180
• Volden Snow #1 - we had the bids include the staff parking lot at the HS - which had not been bid on before
• Volden Snow #2 - removed the staff parking lot which had not been bid on before
• The recommended bid is higher than year’s past - it is $175 more each time they come to the school.
• The Finlayson bid is the same as years past
• The additional lot was asked to be bid this year on recommendation from the previous Head of Maintenance.
• Accepting bid #1 may allow the Head of Maintenance to be in the building more during snow storms.
Original bids are in the district office for review and will be present at board meeting for review.
Motion by Hanson, seconded by Irlbeck to approve Volden Snow’s bid #1 (including the parking lot on the south side of the high school), and Brian Beck Construction’s bid for FES. Motion carried 7-0.
H. Additional Jag Credit for Staff -
Superintendent is recommending additional a third round of Jag Credit during the school year for teaching staff. Currently we give 0.67 credits to staff for projects and activities they complete that will benefit their teaching and their students learning two times a year. The Superintendent is recommending adding a third round for the year.
This does not have an immediate impact on our budget. It will once staff earn lane changes but we will be able to budget for that. Staff would accumulate these credits towards a license change. These credits are only good for the teachers in the HF District and it is a way to help keep teachers in the district and it will help earn credits for projects that will impact HF students.
Motion by Ubl, seconded by Grochowski to approve adding a third round of Jag Credit for teaching staff. Motion carried 7-0.
I. Mid - Year Superintendent Evaluation -
The Board discussed the mid-year evaluation of the Superintendent.
J Special November Board Meeting Discussion-
The Board will engage in discussion of having a Special School Board meeting November 28, 29 or November 30.
With no further business to discuss the board adjourned at 8:53 PM
Motion by Hanson, second by Skaff to approve adjourning the meeting. Motion passed. 7 - 0
HInckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 2023
______________________________________________________________
Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Official Meeting Minutes
I.S.D. 2165
December 12, 2022
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held its regular meeting at 7:00 pm at Finlayson Elementary School. Members present were: Chair Jodi Storlie, Vice Chair Angela Grochowski, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Clerk David Ubl, Director Heather Hanson, Director Shelly Skaff and Superintendent Brian Masterson, and Erich Richter HFEA Rep. Others present were Jessica Snell, Technology Coordinator, Principal Kim Henke, Principal Bonnie Scullard, Jonathan Horbacz, Curriculum Director, Student Representatives Arianna Williams and Jordan Masterson. Also present were Aaron Bushberger, Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, and Sara St. Claire. Members absent were: Director Toby Hickle.
Agenda
Motion by Grochowski, seconded by Irlbeck to approve the agenda. Motion Carried 6-0
Open Forum
Sara St, Clair requested a bus stop at Sandy Pines in Sandstone.
Consent Agenda The consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda that usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for board action. At the request of any board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
A. November 2022 Board Minutes
B. Bank Accounts- December 2022
December 1, 2022
Total District Funds$ 5,454,641.90
Compares to December 1, 2021
Total District Funds$ 5,459,149.99
Total District Funds w/o Bonds$ 5,036,082.65
Bank account information is not made available digitally.
If you wish to review financial information please contact the District office.
C. Employment-
1. Jada Oquist, HES 1-1 Para, Range IV Step 1, $16.79, 6.25 hours per day (5.25 hours on Wednesdays). Open position. Effective November 14, 2022. Hiring Letter.
2. Warren Zaudtke, Long Term HS Custodian, Range IV Step 1, $16.79, 8 hours per day, November 16, 2022 through January 2, 2023. Fills Greg Janssen’s position. Hiring Letter.
3. Shalai Moffat, HES Para, Range IV Step 1, $16.79, 6.25 hours Monday and Friday (5.25 hours on Wednesdays). Open position. Effective November 28, 2022. Hiring Letter.
4. Annette Erickson, Weekend Building Check, $2,288 through June 30, 2023 prorated. Effective November 26, 2022. Open position to cover comp time. Position to follow regular payroll dates. Hiring Letter.
D. Resignations-
1. Kat Garbow, Bus Para, effective November 18, 2022.
2. Clayton Fritz, HES Board Washer, effective December 9, 2022.
3. Siiri Foeller, HES Teacher, effective December 22, 2022.
E. Employee leave-
1. Jenna Goad (Williamson), maternity leave, January 24, 2023 through April 14, 2023. Medical need documented.
F. Girls Hockey Agreement between HF Schools and Moose Lake -
Girls Hockey Agreement - terms have not changed
G. Minnesota State High School League Grant -
We have a second grant opportunity through the MSHSL for leadership opportunities, AEDs, and Transportation. B2 Resolution
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Heather to approve the consent agenda. Motion Carried 6 - 0
Bills- November Board Bills
Board Bills 12/12/2022
Motion by Irlbeck second by Skaff to approve the bills. Motion Carried 6 - 0
Reports-
A. Integration/ American Indian Education Report (virtual)
B. World’s Best Workforce plan/ Curriculum Director report
Motion by Grochowski second by Hanson to approve the World’s Best Workforce plan. Motion Carried 6 - 0
C. Superintendent’s report
D. High School Principal’s Report
Motion by Skaff second by Irlbeck to approve the Subject Matter corrections. Motion Carried 6 - 0
E. Elementary Principal’s Report
F. Board Committees reports
SEE - Hickle
SCRED - Hanson (2 meetings)
Professional Development - Grochowski
Communications-
Budget Calendar/ Unfinished Business-
A. Budget Calendar December items listed below
December 2022
Staff Actions-
Enrollment updates- Enrollment and levy provide the starting point of our revenue projections
December 2022
FES-53, HES-493, HFHS-444, Empower-17, Total-1007
December 2021
FES-63, HES-477, HFHS-452, Empower-29, Total-1021
December 2022
FES-65, HES-457, HFHS-413, Empower-29, Total-965
Admin Actions-
Elementary Principal begins reviewing 2023-24 section needs by grade level. (Kindergarten enrollment is conservatively estimated and watched closely through summer time).
High School Principal/Counselor completes student registrations for 2023-24 school year
Superintendent and Finance Coordinator begin preparing revenue projection. Initial projection is completed after levy is approved.Compare the projection to previous year.
School Board Actions-
Reviews (may re-approve or modify) Fund balance policy #705. Policy was re-approved in April 2018.
School Board adopts final levy for property taxes payable in 2023 - action item in new business. Audit findings are presented to the board including fund balance information.
B. Home learning during inclement weather days update -
For the 2022 - 23 school year Superintendent will follow the guidelines home learning plan. Currently the calendar drafts do not have any snow days built in. If the e-learning plan is not successful, the calendar for 2023- 24 will need to be adapted.
C. Policy re-approval -
Policy #413 - Harassment and Violence
Policy #506 - Student Discipline
Policy #514 - Bullying Prohibition Policy
Policy #537 - Updated Policy #537 - update to October approval. MSBA and the Attorney General made updates to this policy - we were already following the updates but the policy needs to match our actions.
Motion by Skaff second by Hanson to re-approve the policies. Motion Carried 6 - 0
New Business-
A. Jaguar Pride
All District/Conference in Football - Levi Degerstrom, Jeremiah Krone, Griffin Stiel
All District/Conference Honorable Mention in Football - Maclane Storlie, Jordan Masterson, and Trey Visser
State Academic Silver Award - 2022 Varsity Football Team - to qualify our team GPA had to be between 3.5-3.74.
Individual Academic All State in Football - Jordan Masterson
R & S Hardware and Whistle Stop Cafe for donations to Santa’s Workshop.
Elsa Kohl for organizing Santa Day Stockings for the community.
Katie Kreger and her Foods class for providing a delicious Senior Tea for our Senior Class and for the Staff.
Hinckley Lions for the $5400 donation for door and window and coverings at HES.
B. Truth and Taxation Hearing- TAX DATA COMPILED BY EHLERS
Budget outlook at this stage.
Fund balance is still healthy but the board has prioritized fund balance The Supt. will recommend a budget that prioritizes stability in fund balance.
State aid is not set for 2023- 24 fiscal year. There has been positive talk in the Government but we will not know more until after the new year.
Special education costs increased again this year, mostly due to unanticipated student move-ins.
Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten funding is only guaranteed through 2022- 23.
Enrollment is lower than anticipated.
Option 1 - Levy the Max of additional $169,936
Option 2 - Underlevy $10,000 in unemployment 1 = $159,936
Option 3 - Underlevey $10,000 in unemployment and $5000 in safe schools = $154,936
Motion by Irlbeck to underlevy - no second.
Motion by Ubl second by Grochowski to approve Option 1 - Levy the Max of additional $169,936. Motion Carried 5-1 with Irlbeck opposing.
C. Fund HFHS and HES Summer Roof Projects -
The Board has three options to fund the Roof projects at HFHS and HES.
Because we were completing our Audit and going through projects that were coded under ESSER funds we are now aware that we have $650,000 in LTFM reserve monies. Some of the facilities projects we have done were coded under ESSER (rather than LTFM) and some of the facilities projects that were budgeted for with LTFM dollars did not have as high of a price as we budgeted for. The $650,000 would cover the majority of the outstanding balance.
Pay for the $657,000 out of the Fund balance
This would allow us to not have to pay interest
We would work on paying our fund balance back
We would not tie our capital budget by $90 - $95 each year for the next 11 years
Our Fund balance did start the 22-23 school year higher than anticipated.
We could spend next 3-5 years building fund balance back rather than have an 11 year payment
We could stake a Facilities bond for the following costs: Costs for the Roof
There are two payment plans we could take: Debt Payment Plans
Payments would come from our capital budget (we have about $240,000 each year in capital)
If we chose either option in #3 - on the advice from ehlers we have the following options:
OPTION #1
December 12: Board approves reimbursement resolution
January 9: Board approves intent resolution to issue bonds, Ehlers presents Presale Report
February 13: Sell bonds; Board approves resolution awarding sale of bonds
March 9: district receives funds
OPTION #2
December 12: Board approves reimbursement resolution
February 13: Board approves intent resolution to issue bonds, Ehlers presents Presale Report
March 13: Sell bonds; Board approves resolution awarding sale of bonds
April 6: district receives funds
Superintendent is recommending option #1 - pay for the roofs out of the reserve LTFM Fund.
Reimbursement Resolution (if we go with option #3): Reimbursement Resolution
Motion by Skaff second by Irlbeck to approve Option 1. Motion Carried 6-0
D. Board Committee and Officer Discussion-
Current Committee and officer list. The board acts on officers in January and Committees in July. Please discuss if you wish to change roles, take on a new role or vacate a role. Past practice is that the Board Chair assigns committees after taking requests.
E. Policy Review- First Reading -
Policy #209 - Code of Ethics
Policy #417 - Chemical Use and Abuse
Policy #418 - Drug-Free Workplace/ Drug-Free School
Policy #515 - Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records
F. Purchase Approval -
Motion by Skaff second by Irlbeck to approve requiring both the Superintendent and the
Business Manager to sign off on all purchases over $2500 and to both being required to sign off on any bid over $2500. Motion Carried 6-0
G. Calendar Adjustment for the 22-23 School Year -
Due to January 2nd being the observed holiday for January 1st, we are not going to be able to have our scheduled staff inservice day. Superintendent is recommending we change January 3rd, 2023 to a Staff In service Training day and becoming a no school day for students. We will still be within state guidelines for the number of student days we have.
To meet the Teacher’s 182 work days, the Superintendent is proposing that the teachers need to complete their 7.5 hours of time, outside of the teacher work day, document what they worked on, and the time, and then turn this into their building Principal by June 2nd.
MOU
Motion by Ubl second by Irlbeck to approve the calendar adjustment for the 2022-2023 school year. Motion Carried 6-0
With no further business to discuss the board adjourned at 8:25 PM
Motion by Skaff second by Grochowski to approve adjourning the meeting. Motion passed. 7 - 0
HInckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 2023
______________________________________________________________
City of Hinckley
City Council Meeting, July 12, 2022
On a motion by Hopkins, second by Frank, the agenda was approved. Carried 3-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the June 14, 2022, Regular Meeting Minutes. Carried 3-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve the Consent Agenda item A, item B was presented for review. Carried 3-0.
A. Resolution 12-2022 – Adopting Election Judges
B. Draft Ordinance 0- 2022 - Chickens
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to proceed with discussions with the developer on a development agreement for consideration. Carried 3-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to approve Pay Request #3 to Classic Protective Coatings in the amount of $192,327.50. Carried 3-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve the roof replacement of the Water Treatment Plant by Miller’s Roofing. Carried 3-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve Resolution 13-2022 and accept the resignation of Courtney Hart. Carried 3-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve the paving quote from Prefer Paving in the amount of $34,600.00. Carried 3-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the lawn renovation with landscaping for $10,108.50. Carried 3-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve up to $500 for the National Night Out event. Carried 3-0.
Hopkins made a motion, seconded by Burkhardt, to pay the presented claims. Carried 3-0.
General Fund Payables $ 441,476.42
Special Revenue Fund Payables $ 368,048.00
EDA Payables $ 0.00
Payroll $ 39,133.69
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins to enter into a closed session at 8:05 p.m. to discuss potential litigation. Carried 3-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to open the closed session at 8:08 p.m. Carried 3-0.
On a motion by Hopkins, second by Burkhardt, the meeting was adjourned at 8:11 p.m.
Carried 3-0.
Attest:
Don Zeman, Mayor
Kyle Morell, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 2023
______________________________________________________________
City of Hinckley
City Council Meeting, August 16, 2022
Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, the Regular Meeting of the Hinckley City Council was called to order on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Don Zeman.
The agenda was approved on a motion by Burkhardt and second by Hopkins. Carried 4-0.
Hopkins made a motion, seconded by Frank, to approve the July 12, 2022, Regular Meeting Minutes and Summary Minutes and the July 19, 2022, Special Meeting Minutes. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve the Consent Agenda. Carried 4-0.
A. Family Dollar – 3.2 Off-Sale License
B. Hinckley Fire Relief Association – Temporary On-Sale License – 10/1/2022
C. Hinckley Fire Relief Association – Raffle – 10/1/2022
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Frank, to approve Pay Request #4 to Classic Protective Coatings for $274,455.00. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Burkhardt, to purchase a new Digester and Post Aeration blower. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the purchase and outfitting of a new grass rig, not to exceed the cost of $45,000.00. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to authorize the Department to get quotes and estimated financing for a new Tanker. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Frank, to approve Ordinance 05-2022 – Winter Parking. Carried 4-0.
Hopkins made a motion, seconded by Frank, to approve the Ordinance language with the changes discussed. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Hopkins, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve the installation of a streetlight at Morris Ave and Sandy Lane. Carried 4-0.
Frank made a motion, seconded by Hopkins, to pay the presented claims. Carried 4-0.
General Fund Payables $ 436,133.60
Special Revenue Fund Payables $ 190,171.93
EDA Payables $ 1,675.23
Payroll$ 51,430.46
On a motion by Hopkins, second by Frank, the meeting was adjourned at 7:49 p.m.
Carried 4-0.
Attest:
Don Zeman, Mayor
Kyle Morell, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 2023
______________________________________________________________
Probates
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-23-15
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
In Re: Estate of
Ralph William Nelson, Jr.
a/k/a Ralph Nelson,
Decedent.
Ellen Snoeyenbos (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent.
It is Ordered that on April 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063, on petition.
The petition represents that the Decedent died intestate more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time for the hearing.
Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401(3).
BY THE COURT
Dated: Feb. 27, 2023
/s/ Amy Erickson
Deputy
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: (320) 629-2529
Facsimile: (855) 629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 2023
______________________________________________________________
IN PROCEEDINGS SUBSEQUENT TO INITIAL REGISTRATION OF LAND
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Civil-Torrens
Court File No. 58-CV-22-624
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE
In the matter of the Petition of:
Roy Fred Bailey and William R. Bailey
For a new Certificate of Title after Contract for Deed Payoff for real property legally described as Lots 2,3,4,5, and 28, Block 3, Wild Acres East,
Issued for land in Pine County, Minnesota.
To: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES IDENTIFIED HEREIN, and all persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate interest in or lien upon the real estate situated in Pine County, State of Minnesota, described as follows:
Lots 2, 3, 4, 5 and 25, Block 3, Wild Acres East
Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above-entitled matter,
IT IS ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on April 17, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. in the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, in the City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY and then, or as soon thereafter as said matter can be heard, show cause, if any there be, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:
Directing that the Registrar of Titles of PINE County, Minnesota, to cancel Certificate of Title No. 7205.0, and to issue in lieu thereof, on (1) new Certificate of Title thereof, to Roy Fred Bailey and William R. Bailey, as joint tenants, with address of 87172 Woodstock Road, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783, covering the above-described real estate.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order to Show Cause be served:
1. At least 10 days prior to such hearing upon the parties and interested persons identified in the Examiner’s Report, that upon a reasonable and diligent attempt to locate, are found to be residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in a civil action;
2. At least 14 days prior to such hearing upon any of the parties or interested persons that are non-residents, or those that cannot be found upon a reasonable and diligent attempt to locate, by sending a copy of this Order to such person at his or her post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt;
3. That service upon any party who cannot be found, who may be deceased, and upon “all other persons or parties unknown” be had by two weeks publication of the Order to Show Cause and by sending a copy of this Order to Show Cause at least 14 days prior to the hearing by first class mail to such party at his last known address and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing by first class mail to his address as stated on the Certificate of Title in an address is so stated.
BY THE COURT:
By /s/ K. K. Martin
Krista Martin
JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT
Approved as to form
/s/ Daniel Blake
Daniel W. Blake, Examiner of Titles
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 2023
______________________________________________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
10th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-FA-22-228
Case Type: Adoption
Notice of Remote
Zoom Hearing
File Copy
In the Matter of the Petition of: Kenneth Donald Damann, Jr. and Kelly Mae Damann to Adopt: Vantz Joseph Elianor III
You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.
Hearing Information
April 11, 2023
Adoption Hearing
9:30 AM
The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Heather Wynn, Pine County District Court.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.
You must:
Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.
Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.
Contact the court at 320-591-1500 if you do not have access to the interent, or are unable to connect by video.
If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one.
To join by internet:
1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):
Meeting ID: 160 806 8323
Passcode: 419085
3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.
4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.
5. Click Share Video.
Para obtener mas informacion y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, includio como enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.
Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto decwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.
To receive an eReminder for future court dates via email or text, visit www.mncourts.gov/Hearing-eReminders.aspx or scan the QR code to enroll.
Dated: February 28, 2023
Amy Willert
Pine County Court Administrator
635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320
Pine City Minnesota 55063
320-591-1500
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 23, 2023
______________________________________________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF KANABEC
DISTRICT COURT
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
10th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 33-JV-22-66
Case Type: CHIPS-Permanency
Summons and Notice
Termination of Parental Rights Matter (CHP-115)
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child of: Jacklynn Marie Blaszczyk and Matthew Joseph Thompson
NOTICE TO: Matthew Joseph Thompson, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.
2. This is your notice that this Termination of Parental Rights case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 317 Maple Avenue East, Suite 318 Mora Minnesota 55051-1385, on March 31, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. or as soon as the case can be heard. Please contact administration to get the remote hearing information.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have the right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition.
Dated March 6, 2023
BY: Jessica Howe
Kanabec County
Court Administration
317 Maple Avenue East, Suite 318
Mora Minnesota 55051-1385
320-679-6400
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 23, 2023
______________________________________________________________
Assumed Name
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statues,
Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME:
LeeMariesSpecialties
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS:
3535 Bregnedalgade Askov MN 55704 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Crystal Schneider
ADDRESS:
3535 Bregnedalgade Askov MN 55704 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Crystal Schneider
MAILING ADDRESS: 3535 Bregnedalgade Askov MN 55704
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
WORK ITEM: 1358307900027
Original File Number:
1358307900027
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
12/20/2022
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 2023
