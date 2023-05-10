NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 16, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $132,456.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Vernon Brumbaugh, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1008149-0000146512-4
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group, Corporation
SERVICER: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June 22, 2017, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-534029
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 39, Range 21, described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of North along the West line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 132.0 feet; thence East a distance of 286.0 feet; thence South a distance of 129.90 feet to the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence South 89 degrees 34 minutes 45 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 286.0 feet to the point of beginning, subject to town road over the West 33 feet thereof
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 17544 Homestead Rd, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 28.0271.000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $165,575.89
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 16, 2023, 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 5 weeks from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 23, 2023, or the next business day if March 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 13, 2022
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
_______________________________________________
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for February 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., has been postponed to May 18, 2023, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated byJune 22, 2023. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: February 9, 2023.
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
18-109868
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for May 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., has been postponed to July 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., and will be held at sheriffs main address 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated byAugust 24, 2023. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: May 4, 2023
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
18-109868
Published in the North Pine County News on May 11, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 30, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $75,600.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Michael Currie and Nancy Currie, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: February 9, 2018 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-538317
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Quicken Loans Inc.
Dated: March 9, 2020
Recorded: March 17, 2020 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A552115
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100039033946453820
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Quicken Loans Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Rocket Mortgage, LLC
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 402 2nd St SE, Hinckley, MN 55037-8732
Tax Parcel ID Number: 405363000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Except the Easterly 5 feet thereof, Newman`s First Addition to the Village of Hinckley, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $78,765.04
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 01, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 1, 2023, or the next business day if December 1, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: April 3, 2023
MORTGAGEE: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc.
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050662-F2
Published in the North Pine County News on April 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 2023
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 1, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $93,966.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Ashley Thompson, an unmarried woman, and Eunieke Lindberg, an unmarried woman, joint tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Eagle Home Mortgage, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 13, 2017 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-537262
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated: January 24, 2020
Recorded: February 7, 2020 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-551497
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1000596-0000254792-0
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Eagle Home Mortgage, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 312 Main St W, Hinckley, MN 55037
Tax Parcel ID Number: 405159000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 7 Less the Easterly One-Half of said Lot 7 and all of Lot 8, Block 121, Town of Hinckley aka Original Townsite of Hinckley
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $89,383.59
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 08, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 8, 2023, or the next business day if December 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: April 12, 2023
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052660-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $170,749.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Kurt D. Wyandt and Brittany Wyandt, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100109835200501390
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 29, 2020, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-554517, thereafter amended by Amendment to Mortgage recorded November 3, 2022 as Document Number A573158
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 43, RANGE 20, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER 610.50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER 499.46 FEET; THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH SAID NORTH LINE 210.5 FEET; THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH SAID WEST LINE 823 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE WEST ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE 400 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6442 Macarthur St, Finlayson, MN 55735
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 380063000 and 380062000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $178,438.50
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 8, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December 8, 2023, or the next business day if December 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: April 11, 2023
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor:Leslie Ann Anderson, A Single Person
Mortgagee:Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage, its successors and assigns
Dated:January 4, 2021
Recorded: January 25, 2021
Pine County Recorder Document No. A558789
Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated:February 7, 2022
Recorded: February 8, 2022
Pine County Recorder Document No. A567759
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:
100139105013224562
Lender or Broker: Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator: Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Block 47, Townsite of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 425387000
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
130 6th Ave SE
Pine City, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $143,749.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $151,212.01
That prior to the commencement
of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 22, 2023, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is December 22, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: April 13, 2023
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205
Mendota Heights, MN 55120
801-355-2886
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MN21476.
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
___________________________________________________
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Norman Township Chair Bruce Jensen asked the board to consider not selling tax forfeited land in Norman Township. (Resolution 2023-13 authorized the sale of approximately 120 acres in Norman Township). Jensen stated the potential costs to the township due to the sale of tax forfeited properties, such as the establishment of a cartway to gain access of a landlocked parcel, can be an expensive process to townships.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of the April 4, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence
None.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
Increase/ Decrease
General Fund
3,642,423
3,246,163
(396,260)
Health and Human Services Fund
2,019,778
2,526,167
506,390
Road and Bridge Fund
2,569,131
2,946,948
377,816
Opioid
Settlement
0
254,694
254,694
COVID Relief
2,413,212
3,261,118
847,906
Land
2,485,478
2,685,642
200,164
Self Insurance
412,917
570,802
157,886
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
15,246,629
17,774,455
2,527,826
Approve the March 2023 disbursements including the individual listing of claims over $2,000 and 584 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $900,944.18 as follows: Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc, 30,808.18; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 2,562.87; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; Anoka Co Juv Ctr Main Res, 10,235.00; ARROWHEAD REGIONAL DEV COMMISSION, 2,750.00; Askov Deep Rock, 18,625.51; Auto Value-Hinckley, 5,801.30; Beaudry Oil & Propane, 45,629.93; Beaudry Oil & Propane, 39,189.63; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 10,147.00; BlueCross BlueShield of Minnesota, 261,844.79; BONKS SAND & GRAVEL, 5,674.50; CALTOPO-Cardmember Service, 2,000.00; Cargill, Inc, 34,974.56; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 25,465.53; Chamberlain Oil Co.,Inc, 4,469.60; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 10,112.50; Dales Heating & Appliances Llc, 2,809.00; Daves Oil Corporation, 4,873.32; Dhs Maps Mmis Cd Maxis 998, 5,708.79; DHS State Operated Services, 15,883.55; DIAMOND DRUGS INC, 2,522.14; EAST CENTRAL DRUG TASK FORCE, 6,250.00; East Central Energy Of Braham, 24,261.08; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 17,946.00; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 10,250.14; ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS RESEARCH INSTITUTE, 2,714.00; Family Alternatives, 15,568.92; Family Pathways - North Branch, 3,915.00; GUARDIAN, 23,542.07; Hennepin County Dept of Accts Receivable, 2,411.83; HOMETOWN FIBER LLC, 41,816.01; HOUSTON ENGINEERING INC, 3,499.90; Information Systems Corp-ISC, 40,345.00; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,531.44; League Of Minnesota Cities, 3,330.00; LHB INC, 14,592.15; LITTLE FALLS MACHINE INC, 22,343.60; Locators & Supplies Inc., 2,344.89; LSQ FUNDING GROUP LC, 37,429.00; LSS, 2,250.00; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,112.70; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 6,493.50; MEDSURETY, LLC, 4,813.57; METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, 1,194.42; MIDWEST MONITORING & SURVEILLANCE, 2,259.50; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 6,912.14; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 16,656.01; MINNESOTA POWER, 4,295.32; Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust, 23,066.00; Mn Life Insurance Company, 5,163.85; Mora Chevrolet Buick, 16,160.00; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 8,066.08; North Homes Inc, 18,005.86; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 10,305.78; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,153.75; Pine Co Soil & Water Cons District, 88,049.00; Pine Technical & Community College, 4,635.00; Pitney Bowes Global Financial Serv, 2,408.94; Polk County Human Services Department, 2,650.00; PREMIER SEALCOATING & SNOW REMOVAL, 6,190.00; Pro-West & Associates Inc, 2,344.07; Purchase Power, 4,035.00; ROYAL TIRE, 2,775.76; SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC, 3,078.00; SEH INC, 16,217.61; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,905.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 4,466.80; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 48,578.83; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 118,819.00; Town Of Windemere, 24,808.00; TRITECH SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, 81,134.49; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC, 46,825.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 9,577.37; UTILITY ASSOCIATES INC, 8,712.00; Verizon Wireless, 10,641.75; Village Ranch Residential Facility, 12,162.08; WCMP AM-FM, 2,016.00; WELIA HEALTH, 4,572.00; Ziegler Inc., 16,234.59
Approve Resolution 2023-26, extending a special assessment to Edwin E. Hiler, Jr. and Jennifer M. Hiler, PID 28.0777.001, $10,981.69, beginning in 2024 for 10 years at 3% interest.
Accept a $100 donation from Terry Stepan, designated to the Veterans Outreach Fund.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Accept the 2024-2025 Remote Electronic Alcohol Monitoring Grant from the Department of Corrections, in the amount of $13,000 for the biennium at $6,500 per year for fiscal years 2024-2025. The program assists indigent offenders with monitoring costs upon release from jail.
Accept the $118,962 for fiscal years 2024-2025 for the Caseload/Workload grant. This will be paid at $59,481 per year and pays for part of one agent’s salary.
Approve Resolution 2023-25 cancelling state contracts where the 2022 annual payment and/or 2022 taxes have not been paid if the contracts and/or taxes remain unpaid 90 days after the service of notice of cancellation.
Approve the final payment on Contract #1801 in the amount of $23,394.90 to OMG Midwest Inc. dba Minnesota Paving & Materials, for the following:
SAP 058-647-007Between CSAH 48 and TH 23 in Duquette
SAP 058-548-013Between CSAH 47 and CR 164, NW of Duquette
Authorize Fleet Services to purchase a used skid loader for the North Pine Transfer Station (Willow River), not to exceed $50,000, using General Fund reserves.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Jason Knutson as a Property Appraiser, effective April 24, 2023, Grade 8, Step 1, $23.49 per hour.
B. Joshua Alleman, temporary Watercraft Inspector, effective April 19, 2023, $15.00 per hour.
C. Michelle Crandall, temporary Watercraft Inspector, effective April 19, 2023, $16.00 per hour.
D. Steven Martin, part-time Hazardous Waste Recycling Attendant, effective April 18, 2023, pending successful baseline medical examination for working with hazardous waste, $16.10 per hour, non-union, Grade 1.
E. Jay Kaelberer, temporary Watercraft Inspector, effective April 19, 2023, $17.00 per hour.
F. Robert Sunstrom, temporary Watercraft Inspector, effective April 19, 2023, $17.00 per hour.
Approve the following training:
A. Assessor/Recorder Lori Houtsma, Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder, Deputy Assessor Troy Stewart, and Property Appraiser Karen Stumne to attend the Minnesota Association of Assessing Officer’s Summer Seminars. Total cost is $1,000.
B. Probation Director Terry Fawcett and Career Agent Sherry Johnson to attend a site visit and banquet at Boys Town (Nebraska).
C. Social Workers Esther Sereti, Ashley Gnat and Deanna Williams, Public Health Educators Hailey Freedlund, Krista Jensen, Jenae Hicks and Samantha Burch, Public Health RN Amber Stumne to attend the Wildookadadidaa Chinoojimoyang Conferenc, at Grand Casino Hinckley.
D. Public Health Nurse Dawn Moffett to attend the Children & Youth with Special Health Care Needs Conference, St. Paul.
E. Human Resources Manager Jackie Koivisto to attend the Minnesota Counties Human Resources Management Association (MCHRMA) Spring Conference, at Waite Park. Total cost: $731.42.
Facilities Committee Report
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to enter into a new, 5-year Contract for Deed, with the City of Sandstone for the sale of property located at 130 Oriole Avenue, Sandstone and authorize Board Chair and County Administrator to sign the contract for deed. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Personnel Committee Report
A. Probation
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Probation Supervisor Kevin Glass, effective April 14, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Ratify the promotion of Career Agent Sherry Johnson to Probation Supervisor, effective April 17, 2023.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the resignation of Probation Supervisor Kevin Glass, effective April 14, 2023 and approve the backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer; and ratify the promotion of Career Agent Sherry Johnson to Probation Supervisor, effective April 17, 2023. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
B. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Adult Mental Health Social Worker Jennifer Felland, effective April 10, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Eligibility Worker Jennifer Rowland, effective April 10, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Veterans Services
i. Approve the Job Description for Assistant Veterans Service Officer at Grade 9 and authorize recruitment for the part-time position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Approve Changes to the Job Description for the Veterans Service Officer. Position remains a Grad 10.
D. Sheriff’s Office – Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Kristy Aronoff, effective April 13, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
E. Assessor
i. Approve updates to the Appraiser job description with no change in grade.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Personnel Committee Report items 2B through 2E. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to submit a letter to the Minnesota Board on Aging regarding concern for the equitable distribution of funding for aging services in Minnesota. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to award Contract #2301 to S & R Reinforcing, Inc., in the amount of $647,257.07. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2023-27 Declaring a Local Emergency. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2023-24 designating April 2023 as National County Government Month in Pine County. Authorize Board Chair and County Administrator to sign. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
2023 First Quarter Budget Report
County Administrator David Minke provided an update of the budget for the first three months of 2023 reviewing the expenditure and revenue of the major funds, and reviewed the American Rescue Plan Act funds allocations/spent and unspent funds. The budget is on tract, however there is inflationary pressure to stay within the 2023 budget.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to schedule a Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole for sheriff’s office/jail discussion, May 9, 2023, 9:00 a.m., at the Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:25 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 11, 2023
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Mikayla Kelly &
Tyler Fitzsimmons
7818 671h St CourtS
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated September 17, 2021, to Mikayla Kelly & Tyler Fitzsimmoms., and filed for record October 15,2021, as Document #565214 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Lots 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22, Block 5 and Vacated Alley, Kelsey’s First Addition to the Townsite of Brook Park, Section 15, Township 40, Range 22
PID #35.5021.000 & 35.5022.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on September 17, 2021 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for mthe reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $4,320.00
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 86.40
TOTAL DUE: $4,406.40
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: William Kaper, Jr
300 East Main Street
Barrington, IL 60010
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated October 7,2015, to William Kaper, Jr., and filed for record October 13,2015, as Document #T-18813 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
South Half of the Northwest Quarter (S1/2 of NW1/4) East of Right-of-Way of State Highway 35 and the North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N1/2 of SW1/4) East of Right-of-Way of State Highway 35, all in Section Thirteen (13), Township Forty-four (44), Range Twenty (20).
PID #17.0162.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on October 1, 2015 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 4, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $6,888.25
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 137.77
TOTAL DUE: $7,026.02
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
_______________________________________________
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Jesus Muchacho
3339 Huntly Square Dr #84
Temple Hills, MD 20748
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the County Auditor’s Receipt (issued on repurchase pursuant to Laws 194 7, Chapter 490), dated July 21, 2021 to Jesus Muchacho, and filed for record September 17, 2021 as Document# 564503 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Northeast 1/4 of Northeast 1/4, Section Fifteen (15), Township Forty (40}, Range Twenty-one (21)
PID #18.0112.000
The property was repurchased by County Board Resolution dated August 3, 2021, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor-Treasurer has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before JULY 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $ 772.96
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 15.46
TOTAL DUE: $ 788.42
In addition to the amounts shown above, you will also be required to pay the cost of this service, publication, and additional interest owed if paid after May 31, 2023.
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor-Treasurer who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. Since the amounts stated above are subject to increase, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Kamran Mortezaee
15737 Sunset Trail
Pine City, MN 55063
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated October 13, 2021, to Kamran Mortezaee, and filed for record October 13, 2021, as Document #565150 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
That part of Government Lot 7, Section 33, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, and also being part of Lot 1, Auditor’s Subdivision of Section 33, Township 39, Range 21 , Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of said Government Lot 7; thence at an assumed bearing of North along the east line of said Government Lot 7, a distance of 926.86 feet; thence west at right angles bearing North 90 degrees West a distance of 100.00 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence continuing North 90 degrees West 93.50 feet; thence on a bearing of North a distance of 179 feet , more or less, to the shoreline of Cross Lake; thence easterly along said shoreline to the intersection with a line that bears North from the point of beginning; thence on a bearing of South a distance of 193 feet , more or less, to the point of beginning.
PID #42.0242.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on September 17, 2021 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment and 2022 Property Taxes.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31. 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $9,576.00
b) 2022 Taxes $ 718.91
c) 2% of Amount in Default $ 205.90
TOTAL DUE: $10,500.81
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
______________________________________________
East Central Schools ISD 2580
Finlayson, MN
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Notice is hereby given that East Central Schools ISD 2580, MN
Requests proposals for:
Group Term Life, Long Term Disability, and Dental Insurance
Specifications will be available from
National Insurance Services, 300 North Corporate Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield WI, 53045, Phone: 800-627-3660
Proposals are due no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at National Insurance Services, 300 North Corporate Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield WI, 53045 or as specified in the RFP.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 4, 11, 2023
notices
ORDER FOR ABATEMENT
In the matter of the Hazardous violations located at 106 Poplar Lane S, Hinckley MN, and legally described as follows:
Sect-24 Twp-041 Range-021
EASTSIDE ADDITION HINCKLEY LOT 4 AND NORTHERLY 25 FT OF LOT 5, BLOCK 7.
Owned by KAJA HOLDINGS, LLC.
WHEREAS, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 463.15 Subd. 3 and City of Hinckley’s Code of Ordinances Title IX General Regulations, and Title XV Land Usage, the City Council of the City of Hinckley having duly considered the matter, finds the property to be a hazard to public health and safety for the following reasons:
• Failing roofing material on the residence and garage structures.
• Multiple broken or missing windows and doors on both structures.
• No water or sewer service to the property per City utility records (unsanitary condition).
• Buildings not secured from unauthorized entry by the public or nuisance animals.
WHEREAS, pursuant to the foregoing findings of fact in accordance with Minnesota Statutes and said City of Hinckley Code of Ordinances, the Hinckley City Council hereby orders the owner of record and occupant of the property to abate and/or remediate said violations and bring said property into compliance with City Ordinances by completing the following tasks:
1. No residential occupancy of the property until a Certificate of Occupancy is issued by the City;
2. Immediately secure the property from unauthorized entry by the public or nuisance animals;
3. File a plan with the City to raze or repair the structures to remove the potentially hazardous and unsafe conditions from the property within 20 days.
4. Obtain all required building and zoning permits and approvals required prior to conducting any construction work or demolition as required by applicable building and zoning codes.
WHEREAS, the Hinckley City Council further orders that unless action is taken, or an answer is served upon the City of Hinckley within twenty (20) days from the date of service of this order, an action for enforcement of this order will be made to the District Court of Pine County, Minnesota.
WHEREAS, the Hinckley City Council further orders that if the City is compelled to take further action herein, all necessary costs expended by the City will be assessed against the real estate concerned and will be collected in accordance with the City of Hinckley’s Code of Ordinances and Minnesota State Statutes.
WHEREAS, the Mayor, City Administrator, City attorney and other officers and employees of the City are authorized to take such action, prepare, sign and serve such papers as necessary to comply with this order and to assess the costs thereof against the real estate described for collection along with taxes.
Adopted by the City Council of Hinckley this 11th day of April, 2023.
Don Zeman, Mayor
Linda Woulfe, Interim City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
_____________________________
Bruno Township Residents
Annual Road Inspection
The Bruno township supervisors will be doing annual road review on Saturday, May 20, 2023 beginning at 8:30 am. They will be reviewing township roads for additional work needed during the coming year and in the future.
Anyone wanting to join supervisors, can meet at Matt Storebo’s, 48174 Wild Haven Road, Bruno.
Karen Dracy, Clerk
Bruno Township
Published in the North Pine County News on May 11, 18, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE OF SALE – ONLINE STORAGE AUCTION
Pursuant to the Minnesota Self-Storage Lien Law, the owner of a self-storage facility has a lien upon all personal property located at the self-service storage facility for rent or other charges incurred for the storage of the personal property. Due to the failure to pay the rent, Second Street Storage of Hinckley, LLC is enforcing its lien and intends to sell or otherwise dispose of the personal property located in the rented spaces listed in this notice.
THIS NOTICE IS BEING PROVIDED PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATE LAW BEFORE the sale, the tenants listed may pay the amount necessary to satisfy the lien and the reasonable expenses incurred to redeem the personal property.
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE: Notice is hereby given that on or thereafter May 24, 2023 the personal property located in the following storage units will be sold by competitive bidding
Location Name: Second Street Storage of Hinckley, LLC
Location Address: 667 Second Street NW Hinckley, MN 55037
Unit Numbers: 20, 23, and 40 (each listed separately)
Start: May 19, 2023 10:00 am (CST)
End: May 24, 2023 17:00 (CST)
Tenant Names: Angela Owens
Description: fishing gear, chains and binders, comics, and misc. items.
Tenant Names: Mark Kratovil
Description: compound bows, sporting goods, households items, storage containers and trunks, two wheel dolly.
Tenant Names: Vernon Sullivan
Description: John Deere riding lawn mover, snow blower attachment for riding lawn mower, smoker, coolers, TracRac universal truck bed ladder rack, baby and youth items, misc.
Bidding: All bidding will take place online at www.storageactions.com on Unit Auction ID: #106567
Published in the North Pine County News on May 11, 18, 2023
_____________________________
Sandstone City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
April 26, 2023
Call to order: 5:01 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Val Palmer, Peter Spartz, Julena Rahier, Cassie Gaede, Randy Riley
Members absent: None
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George
Others present: None
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
PUBLIC HEARING
Motion Palmer, second Riley to open the Public Hearing at 5:05 p.m. to consider the liquor license applications from Whitney’s Country Café, LLC. Motion carried 5-0. No comments from the public were received.
Motion Gaede, second Raher to close the Public Hearing at 5:07 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to approve the 3.2 on-sale, on-sale wine and strong beer, and Sunday liquor licenses with an outdoor endorsement for Whitney’s Country Café, LLC. Motion carried 5-0.
ADJOURN
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to adjourn at 5:08 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 11, 2023
_____________________________
Sandstone City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
April 18, 2023
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Val Palmer, Peter Spartz, Julena Rahier, Cassie Gaede
Members absent: Randy Riley
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George
Others present: Lorri Houtsma and Kim Kylander, Pine County Assessor’s Office
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
BOARD OF APPEAL AND EQUALIZATION
Motion Spartz, second Gaede to make no change to the assessed value of parcel 45.5164.000. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer to make no change to the assessed value of parcel 45.0120.000. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Gaede to make no change to the assessed value of parcel 45.5552.001. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer, to reduce the valuation of 45.5551.001 to $96,000 based on the County Assessor’s recommendation. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Gaede to make no change to the assessed value of parcel 45.5063.000. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer to make no change to the assessed value of parcels 45.5614.000 and 45.5625.000. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Gaede to agree with the Assessor’s proposed adjustments to the assessed value of parcels 45.5613.000, 45.5612.000, 45.5611.000 and 45.5610.000. Motion carried 4-0.
ADJOURN
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to adjourn at 7:15 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 11, 2023
_____________________________
Sandstone EDA Meeting - Motion Summary
April 26, 2023
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Peter Spartz, Val Palmer, Julena Rahier, Cassie Gaede, Randy Riley, Tim Schmutzer
Members absent: Matt Anderson
Staff present: Executive Director Kathy George
Others present: Pam & Noel Jensen, Judee Klumb, Mary & Jonathan Lange
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Gaede, second Riley to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion Schmutzer, second Rahier to approve the minutes of the March 15, 2023 Regular EDA meeting. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion Schmutzer, second Rahier to accept the proposal from Blackhawk Professional Construction Services to provide construction services at 310 Main Avenue North in the amount of $195,000. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion Riley, second Gaede to accept the proposal from Hometown Flips to lease 105 Main Avenue North (the former Family Dollar Building) and further approved the terms as presented in the proposal. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion Schmutzer, second Gaede to approve New Life Thrift Shop to operate at 310 Main Avenue (the former True Value building) once renovations are completed, and further approved the use of both buildings on the property. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley to approve change orders #001 through #004 for Gardner Builders for work related to the Sandstone School Roof Stabilization Construction Documents project, resulting in a total contract price of $81,590.57. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion Schmutzer, second Rahier to approve Grant Contract Agreement No. RDGP-23-0008-o-FY23 regarding the Sandstone School Project to accept a grant from MN DEED in the amount of $674,233. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion Riley, second Gaede to adjourn at 7:05 p.m. Motion carried 6-0.
Attest: Kathy George, Executive Director
Valerie Palmer, President
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 11, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE
WILMA TOWNSHIP
ROAD INSPECTION,
MONDAY MAY 22, 2023
Meet at Hall 10 a.m.
Open Meeting
Paul Raymond, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on May 11, 2023
probate
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
SPECIAL MEETING - COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Highway and Road Tour
Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 9:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Engineer Mark LeBrun, Assistant County Engineer Aaron Gunderson, and County Administrator David Minke.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
1. Annual Report & 2023-2024 Construction
County Engineer Mark LeBrun reviewed the Highway Department Annual Report. Drainage was discussed and it was noted that sometimes installing a larger culvert will create downstream problems.
LeBrun reviewed the 2022 vehicle purchase and noted the delays in vehicle delivery. Fleet service costs have increased. It was noted that regular maintenance costs as well as major repairs and bodywork have stressed the budget.
The state has indicated its desire to turn back State Highway 123 which runs east and north from Sandstone to State Highway 23. The state would keep the bridge over the Kettle River.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to accept the Highway Department Annual Report. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion passed 3-0.
At 10:05 a.m. commissioners boarded a bus for the road tour.
2. Road Tour
All present joined the road tour and traveled roads north and east and west of Sandstone.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:30 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Board Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to Pine County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 11, 2023
probate
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF Pine
Tenth JUDICIAL DISTRICT
District Court
Probate division
Court File No. 58-PR-23-37
Estate of: Eileen A. Mans aka Eileen Ann Mans akd Eileen Moody Mans,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPHESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 29, 2023, at 9:40 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Pine County Courthouse remotely via Zoom, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, elated January 6, 2017, and codicil(s) to the Will dated and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will’’), and for the appointment or Daniel Joseph Mans whose address is 10810 State Highway 18, Finlayson, Minnesota 55735 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the
Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date or this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice or the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: 4-28-23
Patrick Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for: Personal Representative
Name: John P. Ahlgren
Firm: Ahlgren Law Office, LLC
Street· One North Lake
City, State, ZlP: Mora, MN 55051
Attorney License No: 12039X
Telephone: (320) 679-1754
FAX: (320) 679-1378
Email: john@ahlgrenlawoffice.com
Published in the North Pine County News on May 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Brandi Bennett Trust is requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 22906 Norway Circle, Pine City (PID: 08.5189.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 11, Township 39, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a conditional/interim use permit to operate a vacation rental, consistent with Section 4.43 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
SJ Homes is requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 24885 Crooked River Rd, Pine City (PID: 08.5201.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 24, Township 39, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a conditional/interim use permit to operate a vacation rental, consistent with Section 4.43 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Alice & Michael Schmidt are requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 66794 Northridge Rd, Finlayson (PID: 27.5078.000), Pine Lake Township, Section 18, Township 43, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a conditional/interim use permit to operate a vacation rental, consistent with Section 4.43 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Joseph and Darlene Mallet are requesting a variance at 26884 Crooked River Rd, Pine City (PID: 08.0272.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 30, Township 39, Range 20 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance from Sections 5.2 and 6.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to expand a nonconforming dwelling that is 19’ from the top of a bluff and 85’ from the ordinary high water level (OHWL) as well as construct a garage that is 100’ from the OHWL. The required setbacks are 30’ from the top of a bluff and 150’ from the OHWL.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Meeting ID: 818 9745 5203
Passcode 320528
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Join by Phone:
+1- 833-548-0282
Meeting ID: 818 9745 5203
Passcode 320528
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 11, 2023
Birch Creek Township
Notice of upcoming Meetings
All town residents please be advised that the Birch Creek Town Board will be holding it Annual Road Review on May 17, 2023. Meeting will commence from the Town Hall at 3:00 p.m. All residents are welcome to attend. Birch Creek Township will hold its Regular Town Meeting on May 18, 2023. Meeting begins at 7:00 p.m.
Marissa Rayburn
Clerk, Birch Creek Township
Published in the North Pine County News on May 11, 2023
