NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 30, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $75,600.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Michael Currie and Nancy Currie, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: February 9, 2018 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-538317
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Quicken Loans Inc.
Dated: March 9, 2020
Recorded: March 17, 2020 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A552115
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100039033946453820
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Quicken Loans Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Rocket Mortgage, LLC
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 402 2nd St SE, Hinckley, MN 55037-8732
Tax Parcel ID Number: 405363000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Except the Easterly 5 feet thereof, Newman`s First Addition to the Village of Hinckley, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $78,765.04
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 01, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 1, 2023, or the next business day if December 1, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: April 3, 2023
MORTGAGEE: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc.
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050662-F2
Published in the North Pine County News on April 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 1, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $93,966.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Ashley Thompson, an unmarried woman, and Eunieke Lindberg, an unmarried woman, joint tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Eagle Home Mortgage, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 13, 2017 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-537262
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated: January 24, 2020
Recorded: February 7, 2020 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-551497
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1000596-0000254792-0
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Eagle Home Mortgage, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 312 Main St W, Hinckley, MN 55037
Tax Parcel ID Number: 405159000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 7 Less the Easterly One-Half of said Lot 7 and all of Lot 8, Block 121, Town of Hinckley aka Original Townsite of Hinckley
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $89,383.59
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 08, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 8, 2023, or the next business day if December 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: April 12, 2023
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052660-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $170,749.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Kurt D. Wyandt and Brittany Wyandt, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100109835200501390
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 29, 2020, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-554517, thereafter amended by Amendment to Mortgage recorded November 3, 2022 as Document Number A573158
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 43, RANGE 20, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER 610.50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER 499.46 FEET; THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH SAID NORTH LINE 210.5 FEET; THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH SAID WEST LINE 823 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE WEST ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE 400 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6442 Macarthur St, Finlayson, MN 55735
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 380063000 and 380062000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $178,438.50
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 8, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December 8, 2023, or the next business day if December 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: April 11, 2023
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor:Leslie Ann Anderson, A Single Person
Mortgagee:Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage, its successors and assigns
Dated:January 4, 2021
Recorded: January 25, 2021
Pine County Recorder Document No. A558789
Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated:February 7, 2022
Recorded: February 8, 2022
Pine County Recorder Document No. A567759
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:
100139105013224562
Lender or Broker: Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator: Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Block 47, Townsite of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 425387000
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
130 6th Ave SE
Pine City, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $143,749.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $151,212.01
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 22, 2023, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is December 22, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: April 13, 2023
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205
Mendota Heights, MN 55120
801-355-2886
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MN21476.
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 31, 2019
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $262,654.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Christopher Norby, an unmarried man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: June 12, 2019 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A546782
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Dated: October 19, 2019
Recorded: October 21, 2019 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A549376
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006166-0004077664-4
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Bay Equity LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Flagstar Bank, N.A.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 63802 State Highway 48, Hinckley, MN 55037
Tax Parcel ID Number: 23.0273.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: East Half of Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 41, Range 17, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $327,677.15
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 4, 2023, or the next business day if February 4, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 9, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050852-F1
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for August 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to September 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: July 21, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for September 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: August 18, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to December 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: October 13, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for December 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to February 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: December 1, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for February 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to March 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: January 31, 2023
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for March 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to April 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: February 28, 2023
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for April 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to May 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: March 27, 2023
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for May 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to June 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: May 8, 2023
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050852-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on May 18, 2023
request for bid
East Central Isd #2580
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by East Central ISD #2580 for the following supplies and services for the 2023-24 school year, including summer school:
1. Bakery Products
2. Dairy Products
3. Transportation Fuel Products
4. Snow Removal
5. Refuse Removal
6. Recycling
Bids must be received by 12:00 p.m. on May 31, 2023 at the East Central District Office, 61085 State Hwy. 23, Finlayson, MN 55735. The East Central ISD #2580 Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any formal irregularities therein.
Please email kzemke@eastcentral.k12.mn.us or call (320) 245-6000 for bid specifications.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 18, 25, 2023
_____________________________
pine county
highway department
BIDS CLOSE June 13, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday June 13, 2023 by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2302
SAP 058-609-017Pine County State Aid Highway 9 Pedestrian Trail: Grading, Concrete Curb and Sidewalk, Bituminous Trail, Culvert Replacements, and ADA Improvements.
Major quantities of work:
COMMON EXCAVATION 7843 CY; SUBGRADE EXCAVATION 6850 CY; SELECT GRANULAR EMBANKMENT 12,987 CY; COMMON EMBANKMENT 13,127 CY; CLASS 5 AGGREGATE BASE 6322 CY; BITUMINOUS WEAR COURSE TYPE SPWEA2B 3242 TONS; CS PIPE CULVERT 935 FT; 78” RC PIPE CULVERT 70 FT; CONCRETE CURB AND GUTTER 2013 LF; 8” CONCRETE DRIVEWAY PAVEMENT 133 SY; SEEDING 5.3 ACRES; PAVEMENT MARKINGS APPROX. 30,000 LF
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 18, 25, June 1, 2023
_____________________________
STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP
NOTICE FOR SEALED BIDS FOR CLASS FIVE GRAVEL TO BE HAULED AND SPREAD ON STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP’S ROADS
SEALED BIDS WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE TOWNSHIP OF STURGEON LAKE FOR APPROXIMATELY 1,700 YARDS OF CLASS FIVE GRAVEL, More or less, TO BE HAULED AND SPREAD ON STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP’S ROADS. PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR SPECIFICATIONS FOR YOUR CLASS FIVE GRAVEL WITH YOUR BID. THE GRAVEL MUST BE HAULED ON THE TOWNSHIP ROADS NO LATER THAN JULY 30, 2023.
SEALED BID WILL BE RECEIVED UNTIL 5:00 P.M. ON THE 8TH OF JUNE, 2023, AT THE TOWNSHIP HALL LOCATED 86290 NEW TOWN HALL ROAD, STURGEON LAKE, MN. DO NOT MAIL BIDS TO THE TOWN HALL. MAIL BIDS TO: STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHP, 86917 SPRING CREEK ROAD, WILLOW RIVER, MN .55795. THE BIDS MUST BE POSTMARKED BY JUNE 5, 2023. THE BIDS MUST CONTAIN A CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE.
BIDS WILL BE OPEN AT A TOWN MEETING ON JUNE 8, 2023, AT 6:30 P.M. AT THE TOWNSHIP HALL. THE TOWNSHIP RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS IN REGARDS TO THIS BID NOTICE, PLEASE CONTACT EDWARD MAGDZIARZ AT 218-380-1643
NEDENE KUHLMAN,
CLERK OF STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP
86917 SPRING CREEK ROAD, WILLOW RIVER, MN 55795
Published in the North Pine County News on May 18, 25, 2023
notices
ORDER FOR ABATEMENT
In the matter of the Hazardous violations located at 106 Poplar Lane S, Hinckley MN, and legally described as follows:
Sect-24 Twp-041 Range-021
EASTSIDE ADDITION HINCKLEY LOT 4 AND NORTHERLY 25 FT OF LOT 5, BLOCK 7.
Owned by KAJA HOLDINGS, LLC.
WHEREAS, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 463.15 Subd. 3 and City of Hinckley’s Code of Ordinances Title IX General Regulations, and Title XV Land Usage, the City Council of the City of Hinckley having duly considered the matter, finds the property to be a hazard to public health and safety for the following reasons:
• Failing roofing material on the residence and garage structures.
• Multiple broken or missing windows and doors on both structures.
• No water or sewer service to the property per City utility records (unsanitary condition).
• Buildings not secured from unauthorized entry by the public or nuisance animals.
WHEREAS, pursuant to the foregoing findings of fact in accordance with Minnesota Statutes and said City of Hinckley Code of Ordinances, the Hinckley City Council hereby orders the owner of record and occupant of the property to abate and/or remediate said violations and bring said property into compliance with City Ordinances by completing the following tasks:
1. No residential occupancy of the property until a Certificate of Occupancy is issued by the City;
2. Immediately secure the property from unauthorized entry by the public or nuisance animals;
3. File a plan with the City to raze or repair the structures to remove the potentially hazardous and unsafe conditions from the property within 20 days.
4. Obtain all required building and zoning permits and approvals required prior to conducting any construction work or demolition as required by applicable building and zoning codes.
WHEREAS, the Hinckley City Council further orders that unless action is taken, or an answer is served upon the City of Hinckley within twenty (20) days from the date of service of this order, an action for enforcement of this order will be made to the District Court of Pine County, Minnesota.
WHEREAS, the Hinckley City Council further orders that if the City is compelled to take further action herein, all necessary costs expended by the City will be assessed against the real estate concerned and will be collected in accordance with the City of Hinckley’s Code of Ordinances and Minnesota State Statutes.
WHEREAS, the Mayor, City Administrator, City attorney and other officers and employees of the City are authorized to take such action, prepare, sign and serve such papers as necessary to comply with this order and to assess the costs thereof against the real estate described for collection along with taxes.
Adopted by the City Council of Hinckley this 11th day of April, 2023.
Don Zeman, Mayor
Linda Woulfe, Interim City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
_____________________________
Bruno Township Residents
Annual Road Inspection
The Bruno township supervisors will be doing annual road review on Saturday, May 20, 2023 beginning at 8:30 am. They will be reviewing township roads for additional work needed during the coming year and in the future.
Anyone wanting to join supervisors, can meet at Matt Storebo’s, 48174 Wild Haven Road, Bruno.
Karen Dracy, Clerk
Bruno Township
Published in the North Pine County News on May 11, 18, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE OF SALE – ONLINE STORAGE AUCTION
Pursuant to the Minnesota Self-Storage Lien Law, the owner of a self-storage facility has a lien upon all personal property located at the self-service storage facility for rent or other charges incurred for the storage of the personal property. Due to the failure to pay the rent, Second Street Storage of Hinckley, LLC is enforcing its lien and intends to sell or otherwise dispose of the personal property located in the rented spaces listed in this notice.
THIS NOTICE IS BEING PROVIDED PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATE LAW BEFORE the sale, the tenants listed may pay the amount necessary to satisfy the lien and the reasonable expenses incurred to redeem the personal
property.
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE: Notice is hereby given that on or thereafter May 24, 2023 the personal property located in the following storage units will be sold by competitive bidding
Location Name: Second Street Storage of Hinckley, LLC
Location Address: 667 Second Street NW Hinckley, MN 55037
Unit Numbers: 20, 23, and 40 (each listed separately)
Start: May 19, 2023 10:00 am (CST)
End: May 24, 2023 17:00 (CST)
Tenant Names: Angela Owens
Description: fishing gear, chains and binders, comics, and misc. items.
Tenant Names: Mark Kratovil
Description: compound bows, sporting goods, households items, storage containers and trunks, two wheel dolly.
Tenant Names: Vernon Sullivan
Description: John Deere riding lawn mover, snow blower attachment for riding lawn mower, smoker, coolers, TracRac universal truck bed ladder rack, baby and youth items, misc.
Bidding: All bidding will take place online at www.storageactions.com on Unit Auction ID: #106567
Published in the North Pine County News on May 11, 18, 2023
_____________________________
Public Notice
North Pine Area Hospital District
The NPAHD will have a regular board meeting on the 4th Tuesday of the month (except December) at 6:45 p.m. at the Askov Community Center in Askov, MN or via Zoom.
Join the Zoom Meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 896 9747 5611
One tap mobile
+1-312-626-6799 US
(Chicago)
Published in the North Pine County News on May 18, 2023
_____________________________
PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF THE AMENDMENT TO
ORDINANCE No. 154
Notice is hereby given, that the City of Finlayson amended Ordinance No. 154, Snow Emergency/Snow Removal for the City of Finlayson. Amended section is as follows:
Subd. 3 Removal Policy. Snow will be removed in a snow emergency in accordance with policies developed by the City. Minnesota Statute 160.2715 Section (a) Subdivision (1) advised that pushing/blowing snow from driveways and sidewalks onto public roads may be punishable as a misdemeanor. Snow deposited or left on roadways creates a real hazard to passing motorists which can cause serious accidents. Even heavy snowplows have been damaged when hitting impacted and frozen snow deposits on the roadways. Because the practice is illegal to begin with, the person depositing the snow, as the prime cause of the accident, may also find him/herself faced with civil liability lawsuits. The City of Finlayson’s Public Works Department urges you, as good neighbors and motorists, not to add to the hazards of winter time driving.
A complete copy can be obtained on request to the City of Finlayson, City Clerk, or can be viewed at City Hall, 2217 Finland Ave, Finlayson, MN during normal business hours.
Ashley Lucht
City Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on May 18, 2023
_____________________________
arna town board
The Arna Town Board will hold a special Town Board meeting on Wednesday, May 24, at 3 p.m. at the Arna Town Hall, 50252 First Avenue, in Markville, for the purpose of reviewing property line details in and around the Townsite of Markville, and the potential necessity of establishing a Boundary Commission.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 18, 2023
_____________________________
City of Hinckley
The City Council of the City of Hinckley adopted Ordinance 02-2023, which replaces Title III Administration, Chapter 38. This updates all adopted City fees for 2023. A copy of the full ordinance is on file at City Hall for public inspection.
ATTEST:
Linda J. Woulfe,
Interim City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on May 18, 2023
_____________________________
hinckley
Ordinance 03-2023
Amending Title V Public Works, Chapter 50 Water Regulations And Chapter 51 Sewer Regulations
The City Council of the City of Hinckley hereby adopts the following amendment to Title V Public Works, Chapter 50 Water Service, §50.47 and Chapter 51 Sewer Regulations §51.101 (D) and (E):
§ 50.47 WATER SERVICE BILLING; CHANGE OF ADDRESS.
All accounts shall be carried in the name of the property owner who personally, or by his or her authorized agent, applied for such service. A property owner shall be liable for all utility services supplied to the property by the City, whether or not he or she occupies the property. Any unpaid charges shall be a lien upon the property in the form of a special assessment.
All bills and notices shall be mailed to the property owner. For rental properties, a copy of the bill can be mailed to the address where service is provided at the property owner’s request. If non-resident owners or agents desire personal notice sent to a different address, they shall so note on the water service application. Any change or error in address shall be promptly reported to the city’s Clerk-Administrator.
(Prior Code §50.52)
§ Section 51.101 ADMINISTRATION
51.101 (D) Bills for sewer service charges shall be rendered on a quarterly monthly basis succeeding the period for which the service was rendered. Sewer billing shall follow the same water billing procedures established in Section 50.49. and shall be due ten days from the date of rendering. Any bill not paid in full 30 days after the due date will be considered delinquent. At that time, the city shall notify the delinquent owner/occupant in writing regarding the delinquent bill and subsequent penalty. The penalty shall be computed at 10% of the original bill and shall be increased the same 10% for every quarter the bill is outstanding. Disconnection of services for late payment shall follow the procedures established in 51.102 of this chapter.
51.101 (E) The owner of the premises shall be liable to pay for the service to the premises, and the service is furnished to the premises by the city only upon the condition that the owner of the premises is liable therefor to the city. All accounts shall be carried in the name of the property owner who personally, or by his or her authorized agent, applied for such service. A property owner shall be liable for all utility services supplied to the property by the City, whether or not he or she occupies the property. Any unpaid charges shall be a lien upon the property in the form of a special assessment.
All bills and notices shall be mailed to the property owner. For rental properties, a copy of the bill can be mailed to the address where service is provided at the property owner’s request.
This ordinance is in effect upon publication.
Adopted by the Hinckley City Council this 9th day of May 2023.
ATTEST:
Linda J. Woulfe, Interim City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on May 18, 2023
_____________________________
Norman Township
Notice of Road Inspections
Norman Township Residents please be advised that the Supervisors of Norman Township will be conducting their Annual Road Inspection for 2023 on June 3, 2023, starting 9:00 a.m. at the Town Hall located at: 41455 Co. Rd. 43 Willow River, MN 55795. All questions or concerns regarding the Township Roads can be communicated at 9:00 a.m. on June 3, 2023, or emailed to: mn.normantownship@gmail.com, or mailed to the clerk’s residence at: 80212 Sangren Rd. Willow River, MN 55795. Supervisors will discuss the condition of the Township roads at the June Board Meeting, held at the town hall, on June 29, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.
Judy Nelson, Norman Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on May 18, 25, 2023
probate
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF Pine
Tenth JUDICIAL DISTRICT
District Court
Probate division
Court File No. 58-PR-23-37
Estate of: Eileen A. Mans aka Eileen Ann Mans akd Eileen Moody Mans,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPHESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 29, 2023, at 9:40 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Pine County Courthouse remotely via Zoom, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, elated January 6, 2017, and codicil(s) to the Will dated and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will’’), and for the appointment or Daniel Joseph Mans whose address is 10810 State Highway 18, Finlayson, Minnesota 55735 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date or this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice or the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: 4-28-23
Patrick Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for: Personal Representative
Name: John P. Ahlgren
Firm: Ahlgren Law Office, LLC
Street· One North Lake
City, State, ZlP: Mora, MN 55051
Attorney License No: 12039X
Telephone: (320) 679-1754
FAX: (320) 679-1378
Email: john@ahlgrenlawoffice.com
Published in the North Pine County News on May 11, 18, 2023
_____________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-39
Estate of
Raymond Clarence Rohloff, aka Raymond C. Rohloff, aka Raymond Rohloff,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 29, 2023, at 10:40, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Annette Schilling, whose address is W9936 Birch Circle Dr., Ladysmith, WI, 54848 and Terry Rohloff, whose address is 1403 North Washington Ave, Apt. 301, St. Peter, MN, 56082 as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated May 9, 2023
Heather Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Kevin A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
PO Box 134
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the North Pine County News on May 18, 25, 2023
public hearing
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Pine County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing starting at 10:00 a.m. or as soon as practical thereafter, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 State Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, Minnesota. The purpose of the public hearing will be to solicit testimony in consideration of the reclassification and sale of 117.69-acres of tax forfeit property in Sections 28 and 33, Norman Township, identified as Pine County Parcel Numbers 22.0296.000, 22.0299.000, 22.0330.000 thru 22.0333.000, and 22.0335.000 thru 22.0350.000.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the reclassification and sale. Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the County Board Chair and may be sent to Kelly Schroeder, County Auditor-Treasurer at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 240, Pine City, MN 55063.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 18, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Kamran Mortezaee
15737 Sunset Trail
Pine City, MN 55063
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated October 13, 2021, to Kamran Mortezaee, and filed for record October 13, 2021, as Document #565150 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
That part of Government Lot 7, Section 33, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, and also being part of Lot 1, Auditor’s Subdivision of Section 33, Township 39, Range 21 , Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of said Government Lot 7; thence at an assumed bearing of North along the east line of said Government Lot 7, a distance of 926.86 feet; thence west at right angles bearing North 90 degrees West a distance of 100.00 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence continuing North 90 degrees West 93.50 feet; thence on a bearing of North a distance of 179 feet , more or less, to the shoreline of Cross Lake; thence easterly along said shoreline to the intersection with a line that bears North from the point of beginning; thence on a bearing of South a distance of 193 feet , more or less, to the point of beginning.
PID #42.0242.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on September 17, 2021 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment and 2022 Property Taxes.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31. 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $9,576.00
b) 2022 Taxes $ 718.91
c) 2% of Amount in Default $ 205.90
TOTAL DUE: $10,500.81
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Mikayla Kelly &
Tyler Fitzsimmons
7818 671h St CourtS
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated September 17, 2021, to Mikayla Kelly & Tyler Fitzsimmoms., and filed for record October 15,2021, as Document #565214 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Lots 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22, Block 5 and Vacated Alley, Kelsey’s First Addition to the Townsite of Brook Park, Section 15, Township 40, Range 22
PID #35.5021.000 & 35.5022.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on September 17, 2021 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for mthe reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $4,320.00
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 86.40
TOTAL DUE: $4,406.40
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: William Kaper, Jr
300 East Main Street
Barrington, IL 60010
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated October 7,2015, to William Kaper, Jr., and filed for record October 13,2015, as Document #T-18813 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
South Half of the Northwest Quarter (S1/2 of NW1/4) East of Right-of-Way of State Highway 35 and the North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N1/2 of SW1/4) East of Right-of-Way of State Highway 35, all in Section Thirteen (13), Township Forty-four (44), Range Twenty (20).
PID #17.0162.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on October 1, 2015 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 4, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $6,888.25
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 137.77
TOTAL DUE: $7,026.02
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Jesus Muchacho
3339 Huntly Square Dr #84
Temple Hills, MD 20748
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the County Auditor’s Receipt (issued on repurchase pursuant to Laws 194 7, Chapter 490), dated July 21, 2021 to Jesus Muchacho, and filed for record September 17, 2021 as Document# 564503 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Northeast 1/4 of Northeast 1/4, Section Fifteen (15), Township Forty (40}, Range Twenty-one (21)
PID #18.0112.000
The property was repurchased by County Board Resolution dated August 3, 2021, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor-Treasurer has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before JULY 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $ 772.96
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 15.46
TOTAL DUE: $ 788.42
In addition to the amounts shown above, you will also be required to pay the cost of this service, publication, and additional interest owed if paid after May 31, 2023.
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor-Treasurer who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. Since the amounts stated above are subject to increase, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
