NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 1, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $93,966.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Ashley Thompson, an unmarried woman, and Eunieke Lindberg, an unmarried woman, joint tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Eagle Home Mortgage, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 13, 2017 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-537262
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated: January 24, 2020
Recorded: February 7, 2020 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-551497
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1000596-0000254792-0
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Eagle Home Mortgage, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 312 Main St W, Hinckley, MN 55037
Tax Parcel ID Number: 405159000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 7 Less the Easterly One-Half of said Lot 7 and all of Lot 8, Block 121, Town of Hinckley aka Original Townsite of Hinckley
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $89,383.59
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 08, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 8, 2023, or the next business day if December 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: April 12, 2023
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052660-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $170,749.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Kurt D. Wyandt and Brittany Wyandt, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100109835200501390
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 29, 2020, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-554517, thereafter amended by Amendment to Mortgage recorded November 3, 2022 as Document Number A573158
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 43, RANGE 20, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER 610.50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER 499.46 FEET; THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH SAID NORTH LINE 210.5 FEET; THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH SAID WEST LINE 823 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE WEST ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE 400 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6442 Macarthur St, Finlayson, MN 55735
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 380063000 and 380062000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $178,438.50
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 8, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December 8, 2023, or the next business day if December 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: April 11, 2023
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor:Leslie Ann Anderson, A Single Person
Mortgagee:Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage, its successors and assigns
Dated:January 4, 2021
Recorded: January 25, 2021
Pine County Recorder Document No. A558789
Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated:February 7, 2022
Recorded: February 8, 2022
Pine County Recorder Document No. A567759
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:
100139105013224562
Lender or Broker: Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator: Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Block 47, Townsite of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 425387000
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
130 6th Ave SE
Pine City, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $143,749.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $151,212.01
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 22, 2023, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is December 22, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: April 13, 2023
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205
Mendota Heights, MN 55120
801-355-2886
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MN21476.
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
_____________________________
request for bid
East Central Isd #2580
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by East Central ISD #2580 for the following supplies and services for the 2023-24 school year, including summer school:
1. Bakery Products
2. Dairy Products
3. Transportation Fuel Products
4. Snow Removal
5. Refuse Removal
6. Recycling
Bids must be received by 12:00 p.m. on May 31, 2023 at the East Central District Office, 61085 State Hwy. 23, Finlayson, MN 55735. The East Central ISD #2580 Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any formal irregularities therein.
Please email kzemke@eastcentral.k12.mn.us or call (320) 245-6000 for bid specifications.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 18, 25, 2023
_____________________________
pine county
highway department
BIDS CLOSE June 13, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday June 13, 2023 by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2302
SAP 058-609-017Pine County State Aid Highway 9 Pedestrian Trail: Grading, Concrete Curb and Sidewalk, Bituminous Trail, Culvert Replacements, and ADA Improvements.
Major quantities of work:
COMMON EXCAVATION 7843 CY; SUBGRADE EXCAVATION 6850 CY; SELECT GRANULAR EMBANKMENT 12,987 CY; COMMON EMBANKMENT 13,127 CY; CLASS 5 AGGREGATE BASE 6322 CY; BITUMINOUS WEAR COURSE TYPE SPWEA2B 3242 TONS; CS PIPE CULVERT 935 FT; 78” RC PIPE CULVERT 70 FT; CONCRETE CURB AND GUTTER 2013 LF; 8” CONCRETE DRIVEWAY PAVEMENT 133 SY; SEEDING 5.3 ACRES; PAVEMENT MARKINGS APPROX. 30,000 LF
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 18, 25, June 1, 2023
_____________________________
STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP
NOTICE FOR SEALED BIDS FOR CLASS FIVE GRAVEL TO BE HAULED AND SPREAD ON STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP’S ROADS
SEALED BIDS WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE TOWNSHIP OF STURGEON LAKE FOR APPROXIMATELY 1,700 YARDS OF CLASS FIVE GRAVEL, More or less, TO BE HAULED AND SPREAD ON STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP’S ROADS. PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR SPECIFICATIONS FOR YOUR CLASS FIVE GRAVEL WITH YOUR BID. THE GRAVEL MUST BE HAULED ON THE TOWNSHIP ROADS NO LATER THAN JULY 30, 2023.
SEALED BID WILL BE RECEIVED UNTIL 5:00 P.M. ON THE 8TH OF JUNE, 2023, AT THE TOWNSHIP HALL LOCATED 86290 NEW TOWN HALL ROAD, STURGEON LAKE, MN. DO NOT MAIL BIDS TO THE TOWN HALL. MAIL BIDS TO: STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHP, 86917 SPRING CREEK ROAD, WILLOW RIVER, MN .55795. THE BIDS MUST BE POSTMARKED BY JUNE 5, 2023. THE BIDS MUST CONTAIN A CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE.
BIDS WILL BE OPEN AT A TOWN MEETING ON JUNE 8, 2023, AT 6:30 P.M. AT THE TOWNSHIP HALL. THE TOWNSHIP RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS IN REGARDS TO THIS BID NOTICE, PLEASE CONTACT EDWARD MAGDZIARZ AT 218-380-1643
NEDENE KUHLMAN,
CLERK OF STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP
86917 SPRING CREEK ROAD, WILLOW RIVER, MN 55795
Published in the North Pine County News on May 18, 25, 2023
_____________________________
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
TITLE: East Central Schools
ISD#2580
Theatrical Lighting
Upgrades
LOCATION OF WORK:
East Central Schools ISD#2580
61085 State Hwy 23
Finlayson, MN 55735
OWNER: East Central Schools ISD#2580
61085 State Hwy 23
Finlayson, MN 55735
(320) 245-2289
CONSTRUCTION
MANAGER:
ICS Consulting, LLC
1331 Tyler Street NE
Suite 101
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(763) 354-2670
Contact: Rich Gareis
ELECTRICAL ENGINEER:
CMTA
525 Lake Ave S, Suite 222
Duluth, MN 55802
(218) 727-5995
Scott Haedtke
PROJECT DESCRIPTION:
The project consists of upgrading the theatrical lighting in the auditorium.
BID DATE AND LOCATION:
Sealed Bids will be received at East Central Schools ISD #2580 61085 State Hwy 23 Finlayson, MN 55735 then publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be received and stamped-in prior to 2:30 p.m. local time on June 8, 2023. Bids submitted after allotted time will be discarded, NO EXCEPTIONS.
EXAMINATION OF DOCUMENTS:
Bidders may view drawings and specifications for the project at the office of the Construction Manager.
For Electronic access to the bidding documents, please contact Angie Stahnke at 218 336-5901. The Construction Manager can also provide locations of Builders Exchanges holding plans for contractors to access. Bidders are responsible for any and all costs associated with the production of plans and specifications for their use.
BIDDING
REQUIREMENTS:
Each Bidder must comply with the following requirements to reassure acknowledgment and recognition of their Bids:
Bids must be accompanied by Bid security in the form of a certified check, cashier’s check, or Bid bond in the amount of 5% of the base Bid submitted, made payable to the owner, as guarantee that Bidder will, if awarded, enter into contract in accordance with contract documents and submitted Bid.
Submit Bid on the prescribed form, which is furnished with the specification, with full name and address of the Bidder.
Completely fill in all blank spaces on the Bid Form, in ink or typewriter, in both words and figures.
Sign in longhand, executed by a principal duly authorized to enter into an agreement. If a Bidder is a co-partnership, then signatures on the Bid shall be by an authorized member of the firm, with names and addresses of each member of partnership.
Base Bid and all alternate Bids shall be stated both in writing and in figures. In all cases, written and numerical figures must agree; otherwise at Owner’s option, it shall be cause for rejection of Bid. Complete form without alterations.
Submit alternate prices (Bids) for either increasing or decreasing the costs, as called for on Bid form and Description of Alternates. Submit a Bid for all alternates.
Owner may make such investigations as they deem necessary to determine the ability, competency, and responsibility of the Bidder to perform the work. Any Bidder shall furnish to Owner all such information and data for this purpose, as the Owner may request. Owner reserves the right to reject any Bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such Bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such Bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the contract and to complete the
Work contemplated therein. The competence and responsibility of Bidder will be considered in making an award, including, but not limited to; (1) proof of financial responsibility, (2) quality of similar work, (3) amount of experience with similar projects, (4) facilities, personnel and equipment, (5) reputation for performance, and (6) the ability to complete the work within specified time. Owner reserves the right to reject any Bid where there is reasonable doubt as to the qualifications of the Bidder.
Owner reserves the right to: (1) accept Bidder’s Base Bid only, (2) accept any one or more of bidder’s Alternate Bids, in any order regardless of the order in which they were listed, (3) reject all Bids, (4) award contract based on their investigation of Bidders, as well as acceptance of alternates, all of which the Owner deems to be in their best interest, (5) waive informalities or minor irregularities in Bids and waive minor irregularities or discrepancies in Bidding procedure.
Upon award of Contract, Contractor shall provide AIA A312 Performance and Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of Contract Sum in accordance with General Conditions and Amendments to General Conditions.
BIDDING DOCUMENTS & SITE REVIEW:
Each Bidder (including subcontract Bidder where appropriate) is ADVISED to visit the site and to fully inform themself and record their own investigations as to the extent of the Work, the extent of the work performed by other contractors under other construction packages, conditions under which the Work is to be performed, existing buildings and streets, conditions of the area, existing utilities and other features, type of soil, available facilities and difficulties that may be encountered in connection therewith, and other relevant items which will affect their Bid or the Work.
Prior to submitting a Bid, each Bidder is required to examine all of the bidding requirements, all Contract Documents, all drawings, and specifications for the Project (including those primarily for other Subcontracts). Contractors shall become thoroughly familiar with the scope of the Project and all factors and items of work which will affect their Bid or the Work, whether shown or specified in documents primarily for Work of others or Work of this Contract.
No extras will be allowed the Contractor as a result of misunderstanding of the extent of scope of the Work as a result of their failure to study and record their own findings. Submission of a Bid shall be proof that such examinations have been made and that Bidder has recorded their own investigation and has become thoroughly familiar with all contract documents (including all addenda). The failure or omissions of any Bidder to examine any form, instrument or document shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation in respect to their Bid. Nor shall it be the responsibility of ICS or its counterparts to ensure you have read all documentation. This is the sole responsibility of the Bidder and its Sub-Contractor(s).
PRE-BID CONFERENCE:
No Pre-Bid conference will be held. If Bidders want to visit the physical site, please coordinate with ICS’s Rich Gareis (Rich.gareis@ics-builds.com). No extras will be allowed because of the Bidder’s misinterpretation as to the amount of work involved, Bidder’s own error, negligence, or failure to examine the site.
START DATE:
Work will begin after receipt of the signed contract from the Owner. The anticipated award date is June 13, 2023. Pre-construction and submittals work related to the project is to commence immediately after receipt of the signed contract. The onsite work will begin on the premises no later than September 1, 2023.
SUBSTANTIAL AND COMPLETION DATE:
Owner requires all work to be substantially by November 1, 2023.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 25, June 1, 2023
notices
ORDER FOR ABATEMENT
In the matter of the Hazardous violations located at 106 Poplar Lane S, Hinckley MN, and legally described as follows:
Sect-24 Twp-041 Range-021
EASTSIDE ADDITION HINCKLEY LOT 4 AND NORTHERLY 25 FT OF LOT 5, BLOCK 7.
Owned by KAJA HOLDINGS, LLC.
WHEREAS, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 463.15 Subd. 3 and City of Hinckley’s Code of Ordinances Title IX General Regulations, and Title XV Land Usage, the City Council of the City of Hinckley having duly considered the matter, finds the property to be a hazard to public health and safety for the following reasons:
• Failing roofing material on the residence and garage structures.
• Multiple broken or missing windows and doors on both structures.
• No water or sewer service to the property per City utility records (unsanitary condition).
• Buildings not secured from unauthorized entry by the public or nuisance animals.
WHEREAS, pursuant to the foregoing findings of fact in accordance with Minnesota Statutes and said City of Hinckley Code of Ordinances, the Hinckley City Council hereby orders the owner of record and occupant of the property to abate and/or remediate said violations and bring said property into compliance with City Ordinances by completing the following tasks:
1. No residential occupancy of the property until a Certificate of Occupancy is issued by the City;
2. Immediately secure the property from unauthorized entry by the public or nuisance animals;
3. File a plan with the City to raze or repair the structures to remove the potentially hazardous and unsafe conditions from the property within 20 days.
4. Obtain all required building and zoning permits and approvals required prior to conducting any construction work or demolition as required by applicable building and zoning codes.
WHEREAS, the Hinckley City Council further orders that unless action is taken, or an answer is served upon the City of Hinckley within twenty (20) days from the date of service of this order, an action for enforcement of this order will be made to the District Court of Pine County, Minnesota.
WHEREAS, the Hinckley City Council further orders that if the City is compelled to take further action herein, all necessary costs expended by the City will be assessed against the real estate concerned and will be collected in accordance with the City of Hinckley’s Code of Ordinances and Minnesota State Statutes.
WHEREAS, the Mayor, City Administrator, City attorney and other officers and employees of the City are authorized to take such action, prepare, sign and serve such papers as necessary to comply with this order and to assess the costs thereof against the real estate described for collection along with taxes.
Adopted by the City Council of Hinckley this 11th day of April, 2023.
Don Zeman, Mayor
Linda Woulfe, Interim City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
_____________________________
Norman Township
Notice of Road Inspections
Norman Township Residents please be advised that the Supervisors of Norman Township will be conducting their Annual Road Inspection for 2023 on June 3, 2023, starting 9:00 a.m. at the Town Hall located at: 41455 Co. Rd. 43 Willow River, MN 55795. All questions or concerns regarding the Township Roads can be communicated at 9:00 a.m. on June 3, 2023, or emailed to: mn.normantownship@gmail.com, or mailed to the clerk’s residence at: 80212 Sangren Rd. Willow River, MN 55795. Supervisors will discuss the condition of the Township roads at the June Board Meeting, held at the town hall, on June 29, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.
Judy Nelson, Norman Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on May 18, 25, 2023
_____________________________
probate
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-39
Estate of
Raymond Clarence Rohloff, aka Raymond C. Rohloff, aka Raymond Rohloff,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 29, 2023, at 10:40, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Annette Schilling, whose address is W9936 Birch Circle Dr., Ladysmith, WI, 54848 and Terry Rohloff, whose address is 1403 North Washington Ave, Apt. 301, St. Peter, MN, 56082 as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated May 9, 2023
Heather Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Kevin A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
PO Box 134
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the North Pine County News on May 18, 25, 2023
_____________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-41
Estate of
Alan N. Bartz, also known as Alan Norman Bartz, also known as Alan Bartz,
Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Trevor Bartz, whose address is 3240 Big McGraw Rd, Danbury, Wisconsin, 54830, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: May 18, 2023
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Kevin A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
P.O. Box 134
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the North Pine County News on May 25, June 1, 2023
county board
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY
BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, May 2, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse Board Room
635 Northridge Drive, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke. County Attorney Reese Frederickson arrived at 10:40 a.m.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Teresa Dawson stated her opposition to a bill in the state legislature related to the revision of Minnesota Statute 2022, Section 363A.03/Sexual Orientation. J.J. Waldhalm stated his opposition to Pine County’s contribution to the East Central Regional Library above the required contribution, and his opposition to Narcan being provided at public libraries.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of the April 18, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication, and April 25, 2023 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole Minutes. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – January 26, 2023
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly report – April 2023
Notice of Intent to Local Government Units and Workplan (amendment) – Hinckley Wellhead Protection Program – April 11, 2023
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Board, Committees and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Accept the following donations:
A. $600 from the Bruno American Legion Auxiliary for the Veterans Outreach Fund.
B. $1,000 from the Pine City Lions for the Pine County Operation Community Connection Event, to be held August 23, 2023 at the Hinckley-Finlayson High School.
Approve the following contracts/agreements:
A. Surplus Medical Equipment to Pine Technical & Community College Contract between Pine County and the State of Minnesota Colleges and Universities for the benefit of Pine Technical and Community College.
B. Mutual Aid Agreement with St. Louis County Law Enforcement Contract between Pine County and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office for Law Enforcement Mutual Aid.
Approve the 2023 Equipment Rental Bids. Bids were opened April 17, 2023.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Brenda Danielson, Social Worker, effective May 8, 2023, Grade 10, Step 6, $32.05 per hour.
B. Taylor Gustafson, Senior Corrections Agent, effective May 8, 2023, Grade 10, $27.18 per hour, contingent upon a negative pre-employment urinalysis.
C. Scott Pearson, temporary part-time Hazardous Waste Recycling Attendant, effective May 2, 2023, non-union, Grade 1, $16.10 per hour, pending successful baseline medical examination for working with hazardous waste and background check
Approve Probation Director Terry Fawcett to attend the Community-Led Juvenile Diversion: Building a New Paradigm in Youth Justice conference, and participate as a panelist for the Government & Law Enforcement Partners Section, in San Diego, California.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2023-29 designating the week of May 21-27, 2023 as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week in Pine County. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to authorize a letter be submitted to the East Central Solid Waste Commission requesting the following landfill tonnage for the next 10 years:
2023 - 22,412
2024 - 22,861
2025 - 23,318
2026 - 23,784
2027 - 24,260
2028 - 24,745
2029 - 25,240
2030 - 25,745
2031 - 26,260
2032 - 26,785
Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2023-28 recognizing correctional officers and correctional employees in Pine County. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
A Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole for strategic planning is scheduled for June 13, 2023, commencing at 9:00 a.m., at the Courthouse Board Room, Pine City.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:35 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 25, 2023
_____________________________
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY
BOARD MEETING
SPECIAL MEETING
and
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
May 9, 2023 – 9:00 a.m.
Courthouse Board Room
635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
Others present: Sheriff Jeff Nelson, Jail Administrator Rod Williamson, Chief Deputy Scott Grice, Pine County/East Central Task Force Inv. Drew Abrahamson, Inv. Barry Sjodahl, Inv. Brad Carlson, Sgt. Patrick Ellstrom, and Inv. Zach Libra.
The pledge of allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan welcomed those present.
Sheriff’s Office Updates
The following presentations were provided by sheriff’s office personnel:
Inv. Andrew Abrahamson:Overview of sheriff’s office investigations/ cases and the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force
Inv. Barry Sjodahl:
Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT)
At 10:07 a.m. the county board meeting moved outdoors to the north parking lot of the Pine County Sheriff’s Department where the Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored vehicle, SWAT van, and drones were available for viewing.
Sgt. Patrick Ellstrom:
provided information on the MRAP vehicle and equipment utilized by SWAT
Inv. Brad Carlson:
provided information on the drones currently used by the sheriff’s office
At 10:55 a.m. the county board meeting returned indoors to the county board room.
Inv. Brad Carlson provided additional information related to the K-9 program, drone usage, as well as other technology used in the investigation of cases.
Chief Deputy Scott Grice:
Body Camera overview
Sheriff Jeff Nelson provided an overview on staffing, gun permits, and Emergency Management. Sheriff Nelson stated sheriff’s office personnel additions for future consideration by the board to include the addition of a lieutenant, analyst, system coordinator, and additional deputy. Current sheriff’s office budgetary concerns include staff overtime and the professional and technical services costs.
Jail Administrator Rod Williamson provided an overview of jail operations, jail medical budget, mental health services, staffing and budget.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 2:30 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 25, 2023
school board
EAST CENTRAL ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
May 15, 2023
The East Central School Board held a regular meeting on Monday, May 15, 2023 in the Community Board Room.
Members Present: Judy Loken, Doug Ecklund, Julie Domogalla, Angie Presley, Pete Brown, Rich Thomsen, Genny Swenson, Stefanie Youngberg. Others Present: Carmen Carpenter, Kris Chryst, Kristi Zemke, Jenny Nelson, Bill Groskreutz, Ed Chuinard, Jana Chuinard, Shayla Chuinard, Jacob Ackerman, Amanda Thompson, Zoey Gebhart, Kaylee Isaacson, Miranda Solomon, Emily Carlson, Mitch Eiffler, Dalton Eiffler.
I Chair Loken called the meeting to order at 6pm.
II. OPEN FORUM
A. Ed Chuinard proposed questions to the board regarding fair and ethical expectations for students.
B. Emily Carlson proposed questions and concerns to the board regarding additional cameras and supervision needed on the playground, better communication, bus safety and cameras, zero tolerance and bullying policy.
C. Jacob Ackerman spoke on behalf of Ed Chuinard’s character.
D. Jana Chuinard addressed the leadership at EC and asked the board to investigate and take a second look into the situation related to Ed Chuinard.
III. Motion by Thomsen, second by Presley to approve the agenda. Motion unanimously approved.
IV. Motion by Brown, second by Ecklund to approve the following consent agenda items. Motion unanimously approved.
A. May Bills
B. Minutes for the April
meeting
C. Employment:
i. Resignation - Darren Fogt as Phy Ed teacher effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
ii. Resignation - Alyssa Linge as Phy Ed teacher effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
iii. Resignation - John Faber as Custodian effective May 9, 2023.
iv. Termination - Chase Moon as Long Term Substitute Math Teacher effective April 27, 2023.
v. Laura Tautges - Long Term Substitute Math Teacher effective May 8, 2023 for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.
vi. Laura Tautges - Math Teacher effective for the 2023-24 school year at BA, Step 5.
D. Ryan Sadler - Move from Licensed Custodian to Building Engineer effective May 16, 2023.
E. Additional Summer Work Days:
● Bill Groskreutz (Technology) – 25 days
● Tom Gafkjen (Technology Para) – 15 days
● Keith Yehlik (Technology) – Not to exceed 10 days
● Cassie Gaede (High School Counselor) – Not to exceed 15 days for registration and course finalization.
● Cassie Gaede (High School Counselor) - Not to exceed 5 days to complete the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 Minnesota Common Course Catalog.
V. REPORTS
A. Bill Groskreutz – Technology Coordinator reported on recycling, refreshing Chromebook supply, continue with Schoology, hold off on Phase 3 paging system, live streaming has continued, internal security scans, theater lighting project (sound booth rearrangement), scoreboards/video board (learn), and adjust cameras in building over summer.
B. Frank Moyer – 4.0 School Services (written only) reported on building relationships with students, grant to purchase and install stop arm camera systems on our fleet, behavior issues, and Minnesota State Patrol onsite June 12-13.
C. Superintendent Youngberg reported on completion of Great Start, regular meetings with ICS and contractors, open positions, summer building projects update and legislative updates.
i. Graduation – Pete Brown and Rich Thomsen to hand out diplomas at graduation.
D. High School Principal - links to math curriculum that have been narrowed down, Renee Busse will be at PLC’s this week to work on standards, master schedule under construction in synergy, busy with truancy court and several recent and upcoming events.
E. Elementary Principal - spring music concert for grades 1 & 2, Fastbridge testing and Oral Reading Fluency, several field trips, graduations, field day May 25th, currently 84 students registered for summer school and grant for PreK funding summer school.
F. The Business Manager provided a revised budget recap, including a Mock Compliance Table and Budget Summary FY23.
G. School Board Committees
i. Schools for Equity in Education (SEE) – Brown, Loken
ii. St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) – Domogalla
iii. Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) – Domogalla
iv. Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) – Thomsen
v. East Central Minnesota Education Cable Cooperative (ECMECC) – Swenson
vi. Safety & Security Committee
vii. Pine County Leadership meeting update.
viii. Facilities Committee - Presley, Thomsen, Brown
ix. Finance Committee – Loken, Ecklund, Thomsen
x. Marketing Committee - Domogalla, Presley
xi. Student Representative – Payton Marshall
VI. COMMUNICATIONS
A. All Staff End of Year Awards Breakfast will be June 6 at 7:50 a.m.
VII. OLD BUSINESS
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Eagle Pride:
i. “THANK YOU” to the many staff volunteers, and spouses, that helped with a wonderful carnival for our kids. It was a great event and I appreciate the staff, parents and community members that gave their time for a fun event for our kids and families!
ii. Cassie Gaede for organizing a successful Career Fair!
iii. Ashley Cummins for leading the Rachel’s Challenge Lock-In.
iv. Amber Benner and cast for a fabulous performance of PUFFS!
v. The Figueroa family donated soda pop and candy for treats. They also donated items to the nurse office
vi. All prom advisors and volunteers for a successful prom 2023.
B. Motion by Domogalla, second by Brown to accept the following donations. Motion unanimously approved.
i. Rachel’s Challenge - Vork’s Auto Repair $100
ii. Backpack Program - Grace Lutheran $150
iii. Post Prom - Docs $50
iv. Post Prom - Kettle River Pizza $250
v. Post Prom - Cabak Law $40
vi. Post Prom - Sandstone Dental $100
vii. Post Prom - Vorks Auto Repair $200
viii. Post Prom - DBA Hinckley Party Rentals $50
ix. Post Prom - Methven Funeral $200
x. Post Prom - Town & Country Insurance $100
xi. Post Prom - Sandstone Lions $1,000
xii. Youth Softball - $140 from various parents/grandparents
xiii. Theater - EC Boosters $344
C. Motion by Ecklund, second by Thomsen to approve the revised FY 23 Budget at 735 ADM. Motion unanimously approved.
D. Motion by Brown, second by Ecklund to approve the 2023-2024 Minnesota State High School League Membership, designating school board member Thomsen and school representative Youngberg. Motion unanimously approved.
E. Motion by Domogalla, second by Brown to approve Resource Training and Solutions Agreement: Environmental/Occupational Health and Safety Services July 1, 2023-June 30, 2026. Motion unanimously approved.
F. Motion Ecklund, second by Brown to approve the following Tenure/Probationary Teachers. Motion unanimously approved.
i. Tenure:
● Mavis Degerstrom Hanley (tier 3, probation complete)
● Claire Pauly
● Ashley Nelson
● Sarah Rydberg
● Roxann Winter
ii. Probationary:
● Shea Danaher (tier 2, not eligible for tenure)
● Liz Conway (unlicensed)
● Sydney Fornengo (tier 1, not eligible for tenure)
● Jackie McClain (unlicensed)
● Kevin Burgess (tier 2, not eligible for tenure)
● Mark Nelson (tier 1, not eligible for tenure)
● Hailey Swanson (tenure end of 23-24)
● Shawn Jansen (tenure end of 23-24)
● Sarah Palmer (tenure end of 23-24)
● Nicole Webinger (tenure end of 24-25)
● Bethany Williams (tenure end of 24-25)
● Ashley Cummins (tier 3, end of 24-25 )
● Martha Lehman (tier 3, end of 23-24)
● Carmen Carpenter (extend probation until end of 23-24)
G. Member Thomsen introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION RELATING TO THE TERMINATION AND NONRENEWAL OF THE TEACHING CONTRACT OF ED CHUINARD, A PROBATIONARY TEACHER. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Ecklund and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Swenson, Presley, Domogalla, Ecklund, Thomsen, Loken; Brown abstained from the vote; and the following voted against the same: none;
whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
IX. Motion by Brown, second by Thomsen to adjourn the meeting at 6:54 p.m. Motion unanimously approved.
Respectfully Submitted,
Angela Presley, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on May 25, 2023
Pomroy Township Road Inspection
The Board of Supervisors for Pomroy Township, Kanabec County, Minnesota will hold their annual road inspection on Thursday, June 1, at 5:00 p.m. If you’re interested in riding along, please meet at 2827 Teal Street, Brook Park, MN by 5:00 p.m. If you cannot make that date but would like to give input on township road maintenance, please contact pomroytownclerk@gmail.com with your feedback.
s\Luke Stultz
Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on May 25, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.