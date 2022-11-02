NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 26, 2004
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $15,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Paulette O. Pince
MORTGAGEE: Members Cooperative Credit Union, as successor in interest to Lake State Federal Credit Union
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: September 7, 2004, in the Office of the Pine County Recorder
Document Number: 436322
The person holding the Mortgage is not a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, subd. 30: The name(s) of the residential mortgage servicer and the lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is/are Members Cooperative Credit Union
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 7338 Main Street, Rutledge, MN 55778
Tax Parcel ID Number: 44-5032-000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot One (1) and North Half of lot Two (2), Block Four (4), Townsite of Kettle River, Pine County, Minnesota.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $4,398.29
The requisites of Minn. Stat. 580.02 have been satisfied.
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff`s office, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 18, 2023, or the next business day if March 22, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGEE: Members Cooperative Credit Union
Parrish J. Jones
823 Belknap Street, Suite 222
Superior, WI 54880
Published in the North Pine County News on September 29, October 6, 13, 20, 27, November 3, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 12, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $146,464.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Dana Kitchenmaster, a single woman and Roy Hiler, IV, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1003763-0003089374-5
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Broker Solutions Inc. dba New American Funding
SERVICER: New American Funding
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed January 23, 2019, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A544627
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Broker Solutions Inc. dba New American Funding
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots 10, 11 and 12, Block 15, Original Townsite of Pine City, excepting the East 75 feet thereof
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 900 2nd Avenue SW, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: R42.5103.000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $144,875.96
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 15, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on June 15, 2023, or the next business day if June 15, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: October 17, 2022
Broker Solutions Inc. dba New American Funding
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on October 27, November 3. 10, 17, 24, December 1, 2022
SUMMARY OF
MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY
BOARD MEETING
REGULAR MEETING
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4,
2022-10:00 A.M.
PINE COUNTY BOARD ROOM
635 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE NW
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson were present.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Rock Creek property owner Tony Samuel stated his neighbor’s building does not have rain gutters and that allows rain to be diverted onto the county road. Mr. Samuel is concerned it will be a safety concern in the winter.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of September 20, 2022 Regular County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Surveyor’s Monthly Report – September, 2022
Chemical Health Coalition Minutes - September 12, 2022
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – August 25, 2022
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the following Applications:
Repurchase Application
i. Resolution 2022-49 authorizing US Bank Home Mortgage, mortgagee at the time of forfeiture, to repurchase the parcel at 27661 Pine Tree Dr., Pine City (PID 19.5052.000) in full.
ii. Resolution 2022-50 authorizing contract reinstatement for Green Mountain Properties, LLC, owner at the time of contract cancellation of the parcel at 73393 Markville Rd, Sandstone (PID 02.0292.003).
Approve the following Contracts/Agreements:
A. Ratify the professional services agreement between Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative (MCCC) and Strategic Technologies Incorporated (STI) for the period January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2025 for the maintenance and support of MCAPS. The per attorney cost is $2,200 for 2023.
B. Prosecution Agreement with Pine City Township to prosecute misdemeanor violations of their septic ordinances within their jurisdiction for the period of September 1, 2022 through December 31, 2023. The Township will pay $100 per case file submitted to the county for review or charging.
Acknowledge the 21 tracts offered for sale consisting of 973.51 acres at an appraised value of $860,400; 17 tracts sold with bids totaling $742,210.
Authorize the hiring of Children’s Mental Health Social Worker Jenna Furlong, effective October 10, 2022, $25.88 per hour, Grade 10, Step 1.
Approve the following training: Human Resources Generalist Jessica Blesener to attend the Minnesota Counties Human Resource Management Association Fall Conference. Total cost: $490.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to accept the 2021 Audit, Financial Statements with Unmodified Opinion and one material weakness, and Federal Awards with Unmodified/ Qualified Opinion with two significant deficiencies and one material weakness, and authorize Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2022-51 proclaiming October as Manufacturing Month in Pine County. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Schedule a Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole for December 13, 2022, 9:00 a.m., Boardroom, Courthouse, Pine City.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to remain with Guardian as the county’s dental carrier for 2023. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:25 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No, Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the North Pine County News on November 3, 2022
Public Notice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST. The City of Hinckley will test electronic voting machines to be used for vote marking in the General Election to be held on November 8, 2022. The tests will be held on Friday, November 4th, 2022 at 1:00 PM. The tests will be conducted at: City Hall, 106 1st St SE. Hinckley, MN. The public is invited to attend.
Published in the North Pine County News on October 20, 27, 2022
Notice
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)-Construction Services for Investigative Openings, Shoring, and Access-
The City of Sandstone is requesting proposals for Construction Services for Investigative Openings, Shoring, and Access at the historic Sandstone School. These services will be funded, in part, by a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant (“Legacy Grant”). These construction services are required in order for architectural and engineering services to be completed for the design of the roof repair and replacement. Proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December, 2022. For full RFP package, e-mail Kathy George, City Administrator: administrator@sandstonemn.com
Published in the North Pine County News on November 3, 10 2022
Notice
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)-Architectural and Engineering Services for Design and Construction Documents for Roof Stabilization-
The City of Sandstone is requesting proposals for Architectural and Engineering Services for Design and Construction Documents for Roof Stabilization at the historic Sandstone School. These services will be funded, in part, by a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant (“Legacy Grant”). Proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December, 2022. For full RFP package, e-mail Kathy George, City Administrator: administrator@sandstonemn.com
Published in the North Pine County News on November 3, 10, 2022
Notice of Public Hearing
City of Sandstone
Minnesota Small Cities Development
CDAP-18-0040-O-FY19
2022 Program Update
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Sandstone, of Pine County Minnesota will hold a Public Hearing on: Wednesday, November 16th, at 6:00 p.m. at the Sandstone City Hall located at 119 4th Street, Sandstone, Minnesota.
The purpose of the Public Hearing is to provide information and to receive public input and comments on the Sandstone 2019 Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Small Cities Development Program (DEED SCDP) for the 2021 Water System Improvements Project.
All persons interested are invited to attend the Public Hearing to offer comments related to this project. Written comments can also be submitted to the City of Sandstone-119 4th Street, Sandstone, Minnesota 55072 or e-mail administrator@sandstonemn.com
Published in the North Pine County News on November 3, 10, 2022
City of Rutledge
Notice of Public Accuracy
Public accuracy test Sunday Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Rutledge Community Center.
Published in the North Pine County News on November 3, 2022
NOTICE
Bremen Township
Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 206.83, notice is hereby given that at 6:30 pm on Sunday, the 6th day of November, 2022, a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain the voting system to be used at the General Election to be held on the 8th day of November, 2022, will correctly count and scan the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be held at Rutledge Community Center on Co. Hwy 61 in Rutledge, MN, and will be open to representatives of the political parties, candidates, the press and the public.
Taylor Bednar, Clerk
On behalf of the Township of Bremen
Published in the North Pine County News on November 3, 2022
BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC NOTICE
ACCURACY TEST
Notice is hereby given by Birch Creek Township; Pursuant to M.S. 206.83: at 7:00 pm on the 7th day of November, 2022, a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain the voting system to be used at the town hall for the Township of Birch Creek Township for the General Election to be held on the 8th day of November, 2022, to demonstrate the accuracy of the voting equipment. This test will be held at 1930 Birch Valley Road, Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota. This test will be open to representatives of the political parties, candidates, the press and the public. Election hours for Birch Creek Township will be 10:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. on the 8th day of November, 2022.
Marissa Rayburn, Clerk, Birch Creek Township
Published in the North Pine County News on November 3, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-22-82
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
In Re: Estate of
Kermit Nicholas McDonald
a/k/a Kermit McDonald
Decedent.
It is Ordered that on November 30, 2022 at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court VIA ZOOM REMOTE HEARING TECHNOLOGY at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN, 55063, on the petition.
The petition represents that the Decedent died testate more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
• Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time for the hearing.
• Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401(3).
Dated: 10-25-22
/s/ Amy Ericksen
Deputy of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street South, Pine City MN 55063
Telephone: (320) 629-2529
Facsimile: (855) 629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the North Pine County News on November 3, 10, 2022
