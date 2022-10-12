NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 7, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $69,285.00
MORTGAGOR(S): James L Erickson, an unmarried person
MORTGAGEE: Northview Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: November 10, 2014 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-517532
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Dated: November 7, 2014
Recorded: November 10, 2014 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-517533
Re-recorded Assignment of Mortgage:
Assignor: Northview Bank
Assignee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (MERS)
Dated: February 5, 2015
Recorded: February 10, 2015
Document No.: A-518965
Ref. Doc. No.: A-517532
*Re-recorded Assignment A-517533 to add the reference number
And assigned to: Origin Bank
Dated: July 12, 2022
Recorded: July 25, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A571100
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Northview Bank
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Origin Bank
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 6312 Kirke Alle, Askov, MN 55704
Tax Parcel ID Number: 34.5012.000; 34.5011.001
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 57.5 feet of Lot 8 and the North 12.5 feet of Lot 9, of Block 2, of the Townsite of Partridge (now Village of Askov) and the North 5.00 feet of the South 62.5 feet of Lot 8, Block 2, of the Townsite of Partridge (now Village of Askov), Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $74,454.13
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on April 27, 2023, or the next business day if April 27, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: September 2, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Origin Bank
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050930-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on September 8, 15, 22, 29, October 6, 13, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated June 25, 2012, executed by Rodney C. Sycks, a single person, as mortgagor(s), to Woodlands National Bank, a corporation existing under the laws of the United States of America, as mortgagee, in the original or maximum principal amount of Forty Four Thousand Four Hundred ($44,400.00) Dollars, recorded with the Pine County Recorder, State of Minnesota, on August 10, 2012, as Document. No. A-502453; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon, including taxes, if any, paid by mortgagee, the sum of Eighteen Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety-Five and 11/100 ($18,995.11) Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, the mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit:
Lot 4, Block 166, Original Townsite of Hinckley, Pine County, Minnesota
AND
The North Twelve (12) feet of Lot Five (5), Block One Hundred Sixty-six (166), Original Townsite of Hinckley, Pine County, Minnesota
Property address: 406 Dunn Avenue South, Hinckley, MN 55037
Parcel I.D. #: 40.5293.000
Transaction Agent: N/A
Transaction agent’s Mortgage Identification Number: N/A
Mortgage Originator: Woodlands National Bank, a corporation existing under the laws of the United States of America
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None.
will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on November 10, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), his heirs or assigns, within twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 10, 2023, (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday).
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: September 7, 2022
Woodlands National Bank, Mortgagee
Christopher L. Olson, GDO LAW, Attorneys for Mortgagee, 4770 White Bear Parkway, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 (651) 426-3249
Published in the North Pine County News on September 8, 15, 22, 29, October 6, 13, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 26, 2004
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $15,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Paulette O. Pince
MORTGAGEE: Members Cooperative Credit Union, as successor in interest to Lake State Federal Credit Union
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: September 7, 2004, in the Office of the Pine County Recorder
Document Number: 436322
The person holding the Mortgage is not a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, subd. 30: The name(s) of the residential mortgage servicer and the lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is/are Members Cooperative Credit Union
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 7338 Main Street, Rutledge, MN 55778
Tax Parcel ID Number: 44-5032-000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot One (1) and North Half of lot Two (2), Block Four (4), Townsite of Kettle River, Pine County, Minnesota.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $4,398.29
The requisites of Minn. Stat. 580.02 have been satisfied.
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff`s office, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 18, 2023, or the next business day if March 22, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGEE: Members Cooperative Credit Union
Parrish J. Jones
823 Belknap Street, Suite 222
Superior, WI 54880
Published in the North Pine County News on September 29, October 6, 13, 20, 27, November 3, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 13, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $121,025.32
MORTGAGOR(S): Mary Hoefler and Gerald Hoefler, Wife and Husband
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: October 16, 2006 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A459259
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company
Dated: September 19, 2017
Recorded: September 19, 2017 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A535511
And assigned to: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
Dated: February 10, 2022
Recorded: February 10, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A567806
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage - Reverse
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 423 Chadwood Ln SW, Pine City, MN 55063-2105
Tax Parcel ID Number: 260488000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Government Lot 4, Section 32, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, which lies North of the South 447.4 feet and East of the following described Line “A”
Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Government Lot 4; thence on an assumed bearing of West along the South line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 605 feet; thence on a bearing of North 447.4 feet; thence on a bearing of West 129.28 feet to the point of beginning of Line “A”; thence North 5 degrees, 28 minutes, 42 seconds West 1607 feet, more or less to the South Shore of the Snake River and Line “A” there terminating
and
The North 397.4 feet of the South 447.4 feet of the East 605 feet of said Government Lot Four (4)
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $95,891.37
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 21, 2023, or the next business day if July 21, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: May 31, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 045194F01
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for July 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NWPine City, MN 55063 in said County and State.
DATED: July 11, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to November 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NWPine City, MN 55063 in said County and State.
DATED: October 04, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 045194F01
Published in the North Pine County News on October 13, 2022
Notice
Finnish Lutheran Cemetery will be hold their annual meeting on October 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Crazy Mary’s.
Published in the North Pine County News on October 6, 13, 2022
Bruno Township Regular Meeting Notice
Bruno Township regular October meeting will be changed to Thursday, October 13 at 6:30 pm at township hall due to scheduling conflict.
Karen Dracy
Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on October 6, 13, 2022
Birch Creek Township
Regular Board Meeting
Please be advised that the regular board meeting of the Birch Creek Town Board will take place at 7:00 p.m. On October 20, 2022. Meeting will be held at the Birch Creek Town Hall in Denham, MN. All residents are welcome to attend.
Marissa Rayburn
Clerk, Birch Creek Township
Published in the North Pine County News on October 13, 20, 2022
Hinckley - Finlayson Schools invite you to bid on Snow Removal for our schools.
The Hinckley-Finlayson Public School District will be accepting bids for snow removal until 4:00 pm Friday October 28, 2022. Separate bids are to be submitted for the Hinckley and Finlayson School buildings. This is a two year bid. The school board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Bids can be mailed to Hinckley -Finlayson Public Schools PO Box 308 Hinckley, MN 55037 or dropped off at the District Office. Please put in a sealed envelope with Snow Bid on the outside of the envelope.
Specifications:
Hinckley snow removal for the following parking lots:
Elementary - lots west and north of the school
Secondary - lots north, south and the bus garage/DNR parking lot
Finlayson snow removal of the driveways at the elementary school and the south and north lots.
Other Specifications:
• All lots must be cleared of snow by 7:00 a.am. After snowstorms of the more than 2”
• Bidder must specify if they have the equipment to blow the snow off the lot edges and specify if there will be a charge for snow blowing.
• Bidder must specify if they have the equipment to load and haul snow away if the snow piles are excessive and must specify the hourly charge for loading and hauling.
• Bidder must show proof of liability insurance. (One million dollar minimum)
• The bids will be for a 2 year agreement for the fall of 2022 through the spring of 2024.
Please call Brian Masterson, Superintendent, at 320-384-6277 for any questions.
Published in the North Pine County News on October 13, 20 2022
NORMAN TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF CARTWAY HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of Norman Township will hold a public hearing on October 24, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. for the purpose of hearing, considering, and acting on a petition from Joshua M. Nelson to establish a cartway to the property located in the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW1/4 of NE1/4, Section
Seven (7), Township Forty-Four (44), Range Nineteen (19). The hearing will be convened at the intersection of Pine Tunnel Road and Two Son Road, to allow the Town
Board to inspect the proposed route and any alternative routes. The hearing will then be continued to the Norman Town Hall, 41455 County Road 43, Willow River, MN 55795 to receive additional public input and to possibly act on the petition. All interested persons may appear and be heard at the public hearing or may file written comments with the Town Clerk before the hearing.
Judy Nelson- Norman Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on October 13, 20, 2022
Notice of Public Hearing
Request for Zoning Amendment
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the 7:00 p.m. Hinckley Planning Commission meeting, a public hearing will be held to consider a request for a zoning amendment by Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures (MLCV). The request, if approved, will change the zoning of the property from General Business District (GBD) to Multiple Dwelling District (R-3). The property requesting the rezoning is located along the east side of Weber Ave., south of Lady Luck Drive and north of Old Trail Rd. MLCV is the current property owner. The property is legally described as follows: Sect-30 Twp-041 Range-020 MILLE LACS OJIBWE PLAT Lot-001 Block-001, Parcel ID #405649000. A complete legal description is available at City Hall.
The request is being made to allow for a proposed multi-family residential development. The adjacent properties are currently zoned GBD and R-3.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend the public hearing on this matter. If you are unable to attend, you may submit a written statement, which will be entered into the record. Please send your comments to: Mark Perry, City Planner/Zoning Administrator, P.O. Box 366, Hinckley, MN 55037.
Published in the North Pine County News on October 13, 20, 2022
STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC NOTICE
ACCURACY TEST
Notice is hereby given by the Town Board of Sturgeon Lake Township: Pursuant to M.S. 206.83: At 5:00 p.m. on the 2nd of November, 2022, a Public Accuracy Test will be conducted to ascertain the voting system to be used at the town hall for the general election and the township election to be held on the 8th day of November, 2022, will correctly scan the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be held at the Sturgeon Lake Town Hall at 86290 New Town Hall road in Sturgeon Lake Township, Minnesota. This test will be open to representatives of the political parties candidates, the press, and the public.
Election hours for the general/township election will be 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on 8th day of November, 2022. This notice is given by my hand on this day of October, 2022.
Nedene Kuhlman, Clerk
Sturgeon Lake Township
Published in the North Pine County News on October 13, 2022
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statues, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Club & Co.
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 4841 S Riverside Rd Moose Lake MN 55767 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): CLUB Systems Installation LLC
ADDRESS: 4841 S Riverside Rd Moose Lake MN 55767 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Camden Berg
MAILING ADDRESS: 4841 S Riverside Rd Moose Lake MN 55767
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: clubcompanyemail@gmail.com
WORK ITEM: 1339238000022
Original File Number: 1339238000022
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
09/29/2022
/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the North Pine County News October 6, 13, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
REGULAR MEETING
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 - 10:00 A.M.
NORTH PINE GOVERNMENT CENTER
1602 HWY. 23 NORTH
SANDSTONE, MINNESOTA
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson were present.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the September 6, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund Aug. 31, 2021 Aug. 31, 2022 Increase/Decrease
General Fund
6,583,603 5,890,474 (693,129)
Health and Human Services Fund 3,043,509 2,877,047 (166,462)
Road and Bridge Fund
6,026,608 11,898,639 5,872,031
COVID Relief
2,841,310 4,625,725 1,784,415
Land Management Fund
1,941,870 2,132,325 190,455
Self Insurance
545,363 93,401 (451,963)
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
23,934,996 31,594,688 7,659,691
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 488 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $515,518.14, were paid during the period of August 1, 2022-August 31, 2022: 4.0 SCHOOL SERVICES OF EAST CENTRAL, 3,056.85; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 17,007.62; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; Anoka Co Juv Ctr-Shelter & Dia, 7,840.00; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc, 3,314.44; Askov Deep Rock, 3,384.25; Atlas Outfitters - Cardmember Service, 3,112.00; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 4,290.00; C & T CONTRACTING, 6,800.00; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 29,346.18; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,967.70; Cps Technology Solutions, 4,649.00; D&M EXCAVATING INC, 15,925.00; DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, 7,701.75; Deutschlander Fencing LLC, 8,907.90; DHS State Operated Services, 6,739.40; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 27,096.54; DSC Communications, 3,628.10; East Central Energy Of Braham, 28,908.54; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,669.00; East Central Solid Waste Comm, 3,382.56; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 4,806.94; ENVIRONMENTAL TROUBLESHOOTERS INC, 2,100.00; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 5,134.50; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 3,826.91; Family Pathways - North Branch, 2,950.00; FURTHER, 5,159.08; Heartland Girls Ranch, 9,079.28; Interstate Power Systems Inc, 2,707.24; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 48,300.00; Kanabec Co Family Serv Dept, 2,701.44; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,684.21; L&O INVESTMENTS LLC, 18,203.22; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council, 29,009.23; Lakes Gas #41, 17,110.04; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 5,431.62; Linwood Group Meetings LLC, 3,393.45; LITTLE FALLS MACHINE INC, 4,703.93; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,052.30; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 5,652.50; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 26,256.71; MIDWEST CONTRACTING LLC, 47,965.48; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 13,538.63; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 9,707.45; Minnesota Hoarding, 2,755.00; MINNESOTA POWER, 2,714.55; Mn Life Insurance Company, 9,021.50; Mohr Parts & Supplies, 5,596.91; Mora Psychological Services PLLC, 2,392.50; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 4,033.26; North Homes Inc, 22,841.04; North Pine Aggregate Inc, 9,374.40; North Pine Aggregate Inc, 4,586.40; Northwestern Mn Juvenile Center, 8,411.65; NOW MICRO INC, 77,994.00; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 11,381.01; Office Depot - Cardmember Service, 2,147.46; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,323.75; PDS, 44,777.00; POKEGAMA LAKE ASSOCIATION, 2,000.00; Port Group Home, 8,083.87; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 8,866.00; PRECISION GRADE LLC, 18,800.00; Roberts Excavating, 46,430.00; Ron’s Roll-Off Service, 2,400.00; Rydberg & Sons, Inc., 16,918.50; Slims Texaco Service, 7,326.22; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 4,050.00; Streicher’s Inc, 16,015.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 9,687.80; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 29,674.59; SUPERIOR AUTOMOTIVE, 2,520.00; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 115,605.00; Therapeutic Serv Ag Too Inc, 8,644.04; THRIFTY WHITE PHARMACY, 3,260.27; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC, 2,078.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 333,660.08; UTILITY ASSOCIATES INC, 35,250.00; Verizon Wireless, 10,440.84; WELIA HEALTH, 19,906.78; WELIA HEALTH COMMUNITY PHARMACY, 2,976.53; WSB AND ASSOCIATES, 10,595.05.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Approve the following contracts:
A. School Resource Officer – Willow River School: One-year contract between Pine County Sheriff’s Office and East Central Schools for a part-time school resource officer (10 hours per week). Rate: $39.97 for school year 2022/2023.
B. School Resource Officer – Hinckley-Finlayson Schools: Two-year contract between Pine County Sheriff’s Office and Hinckley-Finlayson Schools for a part-time school resource officer (20 hours per week). Rate: $39.97 for school year 2022/2023, and $41.17 for 2023/2024.
C. Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force Joint Powers Agreement
The Joint Powers Agreement will allow the county to receive funding and support to investigate cases involving suspected human trafficking.
Approve the hiring of Property Appraiser Shona Hughes, effective September 26, 2022, $23.03 per hour, Grade 8, Step 1.
Approve the following training:
A. Probation Director Terry Fawcett to attend the Association of Minnesota Counties District 1 Fall Meeting. Cost: $154.
B. County Administrator and any commissioner desiring to attend the Association of Minnesota Counties District 1 Fall Meeting. Cost: $154 per attendee.
C. Commissioner Terry Lovgren to attend the State Community Health Services Advisory Committee Fall Retreat. Cost: $250.
Public Hearing – Snake River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan (to commence at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson provided an overview of the proposed Snake River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan. Anderson stated no action is necessary by the county board -- this public hearing is to take public input for proposed changes to the plan.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:02 a.m. and called for public comment. There being no public comment, Chair Hallan closed the meeting at 10:03 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to recommend a 17% health insurance rate increase for 2023 and set the 2023 health insurance premiums with Blue Cross Blue Shield and the county contribution to the HSA and VEBA accounts as follows:
Health Insurance Plan, Monthly Premium, County Cost, Employee Cost, Annual HSA/VEBA
CMM-1500/Single $1,034.95, $966.55, $68.40, $0.00
CMM-1500/Family $2,587.06, $2,061.84, $525.22, $0.00
VEBA/Single $1,114.32, $860.30, $254.02, $1,275.00
VEBA/Family, $3,020.51, $1,849.34
$1,171.17, $2,550.00
HSA/Single $ 966.74, $898.33, $68.40, $818.53
HSA/Family $2,355.76, $2,061.84, $293.92, $0.00
Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Commissioner Ludwig provided an overview of the September 12, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendation:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Children’s Mental Health Social Worker Cassie Peterson, effective August 26, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Auditor-Treasurer
i. Recommend authorization for a temporary increase from six (6) FTE Property Appraisers to seven (7) FTE Property Appraisers and approve backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Sheriff’s Office - Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Kayla Wolf, effective September 8, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Joel Long, effective September 12, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
iii. Move all three components of the Corrections staffing plan, with a maximum of four Corrections Officer 2 positions, to the County Board for consideration. If the concepts are approved by the county board, staff would be directed to negotiate the appropriate memorandum of understanding with the bargaining unit.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Personnel items 3A through Cii. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to support the temporary overtime incentive, adjust the pay scale to eliminate step 1, and create Corrections Officer II position; the job description to be brought before the county board for consideration. The county administrator is directed to negotiate the appropriate memorandum of understanding with the bargaining unit and take such other actions as may be necessary to implement these changes. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-1 with Commissioner Waldhalm opposing.
Motion by Commissioner Waldhalm to reappointment Steve Oswald as a commissioner from District 4 to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority-Economic Development Authority Board for the period of October 5, 2022-October 4, 2027. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Chair Hallan called a recess at 11:42 a.m.
Meeting reconvened at 11:47 a.m. in a Committee of the Whole format.
2023 Budget Discussion
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to set the 2023 preliminary budget at $21,272,255. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-1 with Commissioner Waldhalm opposing.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:20 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of
Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the North Pine County News on October 13, 2022
Sandstone EDA Meeting - Motion Summary
October 5, 2022
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Peter Spartz, Val Palmer, Julena Rahier, Matt Anderson, Randy Riley, Cassie Gaede, Tim Schmutzer
Members absent: None
Staff present: Executive Director Kathy George
Others present: Jane Burnes Leverenz
Motion Anderson, second Rahier to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to approve the minutes of the August 24, 2022 Regular EDA meeting and the August 31, 2022 Special EDA meeting. Motion carried 7-0.
Jane Burnes Leverenz was present to discuss her business REGEN Industrial Hemp USA, LLC and the possibility of developing components of the business in the Sandstone Business Park. Discussion will continue at the October 26th EDA meeting.
Motion Gaede, second Schmutzer to approve a $30,000 CED Loan for Kenyi & Sons for a 10-year term at the interest rate of 5.5%, with the condition of paying off the current CED Loan balance of $13,131.61. Motion carried 7-0.
Various updates were provided.
Motion Gaede, second Riley to adjourn at 8:00 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.
Attest: Kathy George, Executive Director
Valerie Palmer, President
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on October 13, 2022
