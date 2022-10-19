NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 26, 2004
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $15,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Paulette O. Pince
MORTGAGEE: Members Cooperative Credit Union, as successor in interest to Lake State Federal Credit Union
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: September 7, 2004, in the Office of the Pine County Recorder
Document Number: 436322
The person holding the Mortgage is not a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, subd. 30: The name(s) of the residential mortgage servicer and the lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is/are Members Cooperative Credit Union
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 7338 Main Street, Rutledge, MN 55778
Tax Parcel ID Number: 44-5032-000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot One (1) and North Half of lot Two (2), Block Four (4), Townsite of Kettle River, Pine County, Minnesota.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $4,398.29
The requisites of Minn. Stat. 580.02 have been satisfied.
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff`s office, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 18, 2023, or the next business day if March 22, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGEE: Members Cooperative Credit Union
Parrish J. Jones
823 Belknap Street, Suite 222
Superior, WI 54880
Published in the North Pine County News on September 29, October 6, 13, 20, 27, November 3, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 31, 2019
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $262,654.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Christopher Norby, an unmarried man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: June 12, 2019 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A546782
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Dated: October 19, 2019
Recorded: October 21, 2019 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A549376
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006166-0004077664-4
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Bay Equity LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Flagstar Bank, FSB
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 63802 State Highway 48, Hinckley, MN 55037
Tax Parcel ID Number: 23.0273.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: East Half of Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 41, Range 17, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $327,677.15
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 4, 2023, or the next business day if February 4, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 9, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050852-F1
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for August 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to September 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: July 21, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for September 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: August 18, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to December 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: October 13, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050852-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on October 20, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 7, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $69,285.00
MORTGAGOR(S): James L Erickson, an unmarried person
MORTGAGEE: Northview Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: November 10, 2014 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-517532
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Dated: November 7, 2014
Recorded: November 10, 2014 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-517533
Re-recorded Assignment of Mortgage:
Assignor: Northview Bank
Assignee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (MERS)
Dated: February 5, 2015
Recorded: February 10, 2015
Document No.: A-518965
Ref. Doc. No.: A-517532
*Re-recording Assignment A-517533 to add the reference number
And assigned to: Origin Bank
Dated: July 12, 2022
Recorded: July 25, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A571100
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Northview Bank
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Origin Bank
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 6312 Kirke Alle, Askov, MN 55704
Tax Parcel ID Number: 34.5012.000; 34.5011.001
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 57.5 feet of Lot 8 and the North 12.5 feet of Lot 9, of Block 2, of the Townsite of Partridge (now Village of Askov) and the North 5.00 feet of the South 62.5 feet of Lot 8, Block 2, of the Townsite of Partridge (now Village of Askov), Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $74,454.13
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on April 27, 2023, or the next business day if April 27, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: September 2, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Origin Bank
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050930-F1
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for October 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to December 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Pine County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: October 5, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Origin Bank
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050930-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on October 20, 2022
Birch Creek Township
Regular Board Meeting
Please be advised that the regular board meeting of the Birch Creek Town Board will take place at 7:00 p.m. On October 20, 2022. Meeting will be held at the Birch Creek Town Hall in Denham, MN. All residents are welcome to attend.
Marissa Rayburn
Clerk, Birch Creek Township
Published in the North Pine County News on October 13, 20, 2022
Hinckley - Finlayson Schools invite you to bid on Snow Removal for our schools.
The Hinckley-Finlayson Public School District will be accepting bids for snow removal until 4:00 pm Friday October 28, 2022. Separate bids are to be submitted for the Hinckley and Finlayson School buildings. This is a two year bid. The school board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Bids can be mailed to Hinckley -Finlayson Public Schools PO Box 308 Hinckley, MN 55037 or dropped off at the District Office. Please put in a sealed envelope with Snow Bid on the outside of the envelope.
Specifications:
Hinckley snow removal for the following parking lots:
Elementary - lots west and north of the school
Secondary - lots north, south and the bus garage/DNR parking lot
Finlayson snow removal of the driveways at the elementary school and the south and north lots.
Other Specifications:
• All lots must be cleared of snow by 7:00 a.am. After snowstorms of the more than 2”
• Bidder must specify if they have the equipment to blow the snow off the lot edges and specify if there will be a charge for snow blowing.
• Bidder must specify if they have the equipment to load and haul snow away if the snow piles are excessive and must specify the hourly charge for loading and hauling.
• Bidder must show proof of liability insurance. (One million dollar minimum)
• The bids will be for a 2 year agreement for the fall of 2022 through the spring of 2024.
Please call Brian Masterson, Superintendent, at 320-384-6277 for any questions.
Published in the North Pine County News on October 13, 20 2022
NORMAN TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF CARTWAY HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of Norman Township will hold a public hearing on October 24, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. for the purpose of hearing, considering, and acting on a petition from Joshua M. Nelson to establish a cartway to the property located in the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW1/4 of NE1/4, Section
Seven (7), Township Forty-Four (44), Range Nineteen (19). The hearing will be convened at the intersection of Pine Tunnel Road and Two Son Road, to allow the Town
Board to inspect the proposed route and any alternative routes. The hearing will then be continued to the Norman Town Hall, 41455 County Road 43, Willow River, MN 55795 to receive additional public input and to possibly act on the petition. All interested persons may appear and be heard at the public hearing or may file written comments with the Town Clerk before the hearing.
Judy Nelson- Norman Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on October 13, 20, 2022
Notice of Public Hearing
Request for Zoning Amendment
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the 7:00 p.m. Hinckley Planning Commission meeting, a public hearing will be held to consider a request for a zoning amendment by Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures (MLCV). The request, if approved, will change the zoning of the property from General Business District (GBD) to Multiple Dwelling District (R-3). The property requesting the rezoning is located along the east side of Weber Ave., south of Lady Luck Drive and north of Old Trail Rd. MLCV is the current property owner. The property is legally described as follows: Sect-30 Twp-041 Range-020 MILLE LACS OJIBWE PLAT Lot-001 Block-001, Parcel ID #405649000. A complete legal description is available at City Hall.
The request is being made to allow for a proposed multi-family residential development. The adjacent properties are currently zoned GBD and R-3.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend the public hearing on this matter. If you are unable to attend, you may submit a written statement, which will be entered into the record. Please send your comments to: Mark Perry, City Planner/Zoning Administrator, P.O. Box 366, Hinckley, MN 55037.
Published in the North Pine County News on October 13, 20, 2022
Sandstone Township
Planning Committee
Notice of Public Hearing
Sandstone Township Planning Committee will be holding a public hearing on a variance request for property at 54597 United Country Court, Sandstone, MN 55072 parcel ID# 30.500.9000. The variance request is for a non-conforming lot size and frontage requirement to be used for a residential building. Sandstone Township residents are welcomed to voice their opinion on the variance request. The meeting will be held at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, MN 55072, at 6 p.m., Nov. 3, 2022. Written comments must be received by Oct. 28, 2022. Send them to: Sandstone Township, PO Box, 564, Sandstone, MN 55072
Ailene Croup, clerk
Sandstone Township
Published in the North Pine County News on October 20, 2022
NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENT
Notice is hereby given that the Town Board of Arna Township, Pine County, Minnesota, will meet at 7:00 p.m. on the 14th day of November, 2022, or soon thereafter at the Arna Township Hall, located at 50252 First Avenue, Markville, Minnesota, to pass upon the proposed assessment of costs related to the elimination of nuisances located on Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, Block 3, Townsite of Markville, Pine County, Minnesota. The property proposed to be assessed is legally described as Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, Block 3, Townsite of Markville, Pine County, Minnesota.
The proposed assessment roll is on file for public inspection in the Township Clerk’s office at the Arna Township Hall. The total amount of the proposed assessment is $36,803.00. Adoption of the proposed assessment by the Town Board may be taken at the hearing. Written or oral objections to the proposed assessments by any property owner will be considered at the meeting. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of the assessment unless a written objection, signed by the property owner, is filed with the Township Clerk prior to the hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing.
An owner may appeal an assessment to the District Court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 429.081 by serving written notice of the appeal upon the Arna Town Board Chair or Township Clerk within thirty (30) days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the District Court within ten (10) days after service upon the Arna Town Board Chair or the Arna Township Clerk.
Minnesota Statutes Section 435.193 through 435.195 authorize a municipality to defer the payment of assessments against homestead property owned by persons 65 years of age and older, or who are retired because of permanent and total disability under circumstances where it would be a hardship for such person to make the assessment payments. When deferment of the special assessment has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided in that law, all amounts accumulated plus applicable interest become due. To date, Arna Township has not authorized the deferral of assessments under Minnesota Statute Sections 435.193 through 435.195 and no such deferral option is currently available.
Dated: October 17, 2022
/s/ Cheryl Wickham
Township Clerk
Arna Township
Published in the North Pine County News on October 20, 2022
CITY OF STURGEON LAKE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ACCURACY TEST
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN BY THE CITY OF STURGEN LAKE; PURSUANT TO M.S. 206.83: AT 4:00 P.M. ON THE 3RD OF NOVEMBER, 2022, A PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST WILL BE CONDUCTED TO ASCERTAIN THE VOTING SYSTEM TO BE USED AT THE TOWN HALL FOR THE CITY OF STURGEON LAKE FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION TO BE HELD ON THE 8TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2022, THE TESTING WILL BE ON THE TWO NEW VOTING MACHINES (NEW AUTOMARK MACHINE AND DS200 DIGITAL PRECINCT SCANNER). THESE TWO MACHINES WILL BE TESTED ON THE ACCURACY OF CORRECTLY SCANNING VOTES. THIS TEST WILL BE HELD AT THE CITY OF STURGEON LAKE TOWN HALL AT 3084 FARM TO MARKET ROAD, STURGEON LAKE, MINNESOTA. THIS TEST WILL BE OPEN TO REPRESENTATIVES OF THE POLITICAL PARTIIES, CANDIDATES, THE PRESS AND THE PUBLIC.
ELECTION HOURS FOR THE CITY OF STURGEON LAKE FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION WILL BE 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. ON THE 8TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2022. THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN BY MY HAND THIS 12TH DAY OF OCTOBER, 2022.
SANDRA OSTERDYK
CITY OF STURGEON LAKE
CITY CLERK/ TREASURER
Published in the North Pine County News on October 20, 27, 2022
Notice
Notice is hereby given that a GENERAL ELECTION will be held at the City Hall of the City of Hinckley located at 106 1st Street SE on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, for the purpose of electing the following:
Mayor for a 2 yr. term, 2 council members for 4 yr. terms 1 council member for 2 yr. terms.
Polls will be open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.
Published in the North Pine County News on October 20, 27, 2022
Notice
Notice: The November General Election Public Accuracy Test for Barry Township will take place on
November 2nd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at 104 Old Highway 61 North, Hinckley, Minnesota. The public is invited to attend.
Sue Dutcher,
Barry Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on October 20, 2022
OGEMA TOWNSHIP
General Election Accuracy Test
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83, notice is
hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2022 at 10:00 am, a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain the voting system to be used at the Ogema Township for the General Election to be held on the 8th day of November, 2022, will correctly count the votes cast for all candidates.
This test will be held at the Ogema Town Hall, 41040 Alma Razor Rd., Hinckley, Minnesota and will be open to representatives of the political parties,candidates, the press and the public.
Robert Sunstrom
Clerk, Ogema Township
Published in the North Pine County News on October 20, 2022
Public Notice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST. The City of Hinckley will test electronic voting machines to be used for vote marking in the General Election to be held on November 8, 2022. The tests will be held on Friday, November 4th, 2022 at 1:00 PM. The tests will be conducted at: City Hall, 106 1st St SE. Hinckley, MN. The public is invited to attend.
Published in the North Pine County News on October 20, 27, 2022
CITY OF WILLOW RIVER
NOTICE OF HEARING FOR DELINQUENT ASSESSMENTS
ALSO NOTICE OF PROPOSED ORDINANCE
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Willow River will meet at City Hall, 8099 County Hwy 61, Willow River, at 7:00 P.M. on November 7th, 2021, to approve special assessments of delinquent water/sewer bills. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed assessments will be heard at this meeting. City Council will also be having a final vote on a proposed blight and public nuisance ordinance. Proposed ordinance is posted at Willow River post office and on the Willow River city website.
Published in the North Pine County News on October 20, 2022
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Ditch/Roadside Mowing for 2022
ARLONE TOWNSHIP
Arlone Township is accepting bids for ditch/roadside mowing for 2022.
Mowing bid must include total price for mowing of up to 17 miles of roads. The mowing would need to include mowing to the edge of the right away where applicable. The successful bidder would need to submit proof of insurance if awarded the bid. The Township reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Sealed bids need to be received by Monday, November 7, 2022 to Arlone Township 40532 Swede Alley Hinckley MN 55037, marked “Roadside Mowing Bid”. Bids will be opened Monday, November 14th @ 7:30 p.m. at the Regular Monthly Meeting @ 38736 Cloverdale Rd Hinckley MN.
Question may be addressed to Jim Frye, Town Chairman, at 320-384-7851.
Submitted by Denise Christiansen, Arlone Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on October 20, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC TEST OF ELECTION EQUIPMENT
City of Askov
Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 206.83: Notice is hereby given that the City of Askov will test the voting equipment to be used at the General Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The City of Askov will conduct an accuracy test for the ballot marking machine and the ballot counting machine on Sunday November 6, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Askov Community Center. This test is open to the public.
Kathy Morris
City Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on October 20, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE COURT DIVISION
Court File No.: 58-PR-22-51
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Connie M. Ring
a/k/a Connie Mae Ring,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Probate of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated March 31, 1987. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Patrick E. Ring whose address is 44002 Deerfield Road, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointed personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: October 7, 2022
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
John M. Warp (MN# 114674)
John M. Warp P.A.
302 Elm Avenue
P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake Minnesota 55767
Telephone: (218) 485-4489
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Published in the North Pine County News on October 20, 27, 2022
City of Hinckley
City Council Meeting, September 13, 2022
The agenda was approved on a motion by Hopkins and second by Frank. Carried 4-0.
Burkhart made a motion, seconded by Frank, to approve the August 16, 2022, Regular Meeting Minutes and Summary Minutes and the August 16, 2022, Special Meeting Minutes. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve the Consent Agenda. Carried 4-0.
A. Hinckley Athletic Association – Brennan Field, On-Sale and Sunday, until 09/30/2022
B. Family Dollar Inc. – 3.2% Off-Sale License
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to approve Pay Requests #5 and #6 to Classic Protective Coatings for $62,612.60 and $41,522.90. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Burkhardt, seconded by Frank, to approve Resolution 15-2022 and accept the resignation of Kayla Wolff from the Hinckley Fire Department. Carried 4-0.
Hopkins, seconded by Burkhardt, a motion was made to purchase a new ATM for the Firehouse On-Sale. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve the Preliminary Levy amount of $1,022,204.00 as presented. Carried 4-0.
A motion was made by Frank, seconded by Hopkins, to approve the $1,275.00 credit to Mr. Cabak’s utility account and the $700 WAC reimbursement. Carried 4-0.
Frank made a motion, seconded by Hopkins, to pay the presented claims. Carried 4-0.
General Fund Payables $ 370,007.67
Special Revenue Fund Payables
$ 629,745.25
EDA Payables $2,945.16
Payroll $59,032.77
On a motion by Hopkins, second by Frank, the meeting was adjourned at 7:57 p.m.
Carried 4-0.
Attest:
Don Zeman, Mayor
Kyle Morell, City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on October 20, 2022
