NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2013
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $126,326.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jason L Isaacson and Jodi L Isaacson, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Lake State Federal Credit Union, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: March 28, 2013 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-506934
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Towne Mortgage Company
Dated: June 3, 2022
Recorded: June 3, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A570039
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100574511300000494
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Lake State Federal Credit Union
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Towne Mortgage Company d/b/a AmeriCU Mortgage
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 24726 Nurses Rd, Sandstone, MN 55072
Tax Parcel ID Number: 30.0618.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the North 660 feet of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 32, Township 42, Range 20, lying West of the East 660 feet thereof. Subject to Cartway recorded as Document #352955.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $119,153.68
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 25, 2023, or the next business day if March 25, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: July 28, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Towne Mortgage Company
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 051367-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on August 4, 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 2022
NOTICE
OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 20, 2013 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $108,191.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Charles R. Magnuson, an unmarried man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Cole Taylor Bank TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100880800010396915 SERVICER: Fifth Third Bank LENDER: Cole Taylor Bank, an Illinois Chartered Bank DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Pine County Minnesota, Recorder, on January 8, 2014, as Document No. 512590. ASSIGNED TO: Fifth Third Bank, National Association by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 04/25/2022 and recorded on 05/09/2022 as Document No. A569561. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Commencing at the center of Section 35, Township 45, Range 18, and running East 2 rods along the quarter line between the Northeast 1/4 and Southeast 1/4 of said Section; thence South at right angles 2 rods to the point of beginning of the land to be described; thence continuing South 20 rods on a line parallel with and 2 rods East of the quarter line between the Southeast 1/4 and Southwest 1/4 of said Section 35; thence running East at angles a distance of 16 rods; thence North at right angles a distance of 20 rods; thence West at right angles a distance of 16 rods to place of beginning; said tract containing 2 acres and all being within the Northwest 1/4 of Southeast 1/4 of Section 35, Township 45, North of Range 18, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian. Also an easement for right-of-way for road purposes on a strip of land 2 rods wide along the South side of the quarter line between the Northeast 1/4 and Southeast 1/4 of said Section 35, starting at the center of the Section and running East, a distance of 40 rods. The Northwest corner of said strip being the center of Section 35.PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5374 OAK LN, KERRICK, MN 55756 PROPERTY I.D: 41.0037.000 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Six Thousand Six Hundred Fifty-Six and 19/100 ($106,656.19) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on September 29, 2022 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Lobby, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Ste.100, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 29, 2023, or the next business day if March 29, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. “Dated: August 11, 2022 Fifth Third Bank, National Association Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/MortgageeEdinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00146-1 A-4756268 08/11/2022, 08/18/2022, 08/25/2022, 09/01/2022, 09/08/2022, 09/15/2022
Published in the North Pine County News on August 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 15, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 18, 2004
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $69,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Robert Myhre, single
MORTGAGEE: Ameriquest Mortgage Company
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Ameriquest Mortgage Company
SERVICER: NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed March 18, 2004, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 430792, thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on July 20, 2017 as Document Number A534428
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: CitiFinancial Mortgage Company, LLC; thereafter assigned to Ditech Financial LLC F/K/A Green Tree Servicing, LLC; thereafter assigned to Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC; thereafter assigned to US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot One (1), Block Two (2), Royal River Woods
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5134 Royal River Rd, Braham, MN 55006
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 295113000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $20,632.01
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 20, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 20, 2023, or the next business day if October 20, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: August 22, 2022
US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on August 25, September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE COURT DIVISION
Court File No.: 58-PR-22-64
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Ancillary
In Re: Estate of Bruce D. Koecher,
a/k/a Bruce David Koecher,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Kevin E. Koecher, whose address is 1552 Net Lake Road, Holyoke MN 55749, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.03-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: August 25, 2022
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
John M. Warp (MN #114674)
John M. Warp, P.A.
302 Elm Avenue
P.O Box 280
Moose Lake Minnesota 55767
Telephone: (218) 485-4489
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Published in the North Pine County News on September 1, 8, 2022
Pine County Tax-Forfeit Land Auction September 16, 2022
Note: appraised values listed may have been discounted to reflect conditions of the parcel and may not represent the valuation determined by the Assessor’s Office for determining property taxes
Previously Offered Last Year
1. BREMEN TOWNSHIP (05.0298.000)- landlocked: no legal access
NE ¼ of SW ¼; (Timber Value $10,800). Torrens Certificate #1828 (Examiner’s Directive Fee Required $150)
35-44-21 40 acres
Appraised Value: $24,900
2. MUNCH TOWNSHIP (19.0186.003)- landlocked: no legal access
S ½ of NW ¼; Subject to public waters.
27-40-20 80 acres
Appraised Value: $15,900
3. MUNCH TOWNSHIP (19.0192.000) - landlocked: no legal access
SW ¼ of NE ¼; Subject to public waters.
28-40-20 40 acres
Appraised Value: $7,900
New Offerings
4. CITY OF BRUNO (36.0009.001) - landlocked: no legal access
That part of Lot 1, of Auditor’s Subdivision of Section 19, Township 44 North, Range 18 West, Pine County, Minnesota lying East of the following described line: Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Lot 1, Auditor’s Subdivision of Section 19, Township 44 North, Range 18 West, Pine County, Minnesota, thence East along the North line of said Lot 1, a distance of 265.00 feet to the actual point of beginning of the line to be described, thence South parallel with the West line of Said Lot 1 to the South line of said Lot 1, Auditor’s Subdivision of Section 19, Township 44 North, Range 18 West, and there terminating.
19-44-18 2.67 acres
Appraised Value: $1,700
5. BRUNO TOWNSHIP (07.0311.000) - landlocked: no legal access
NE ¼ of SE ¼, reserving a public road and utility easement over, under, and across the east 50 feet thereof.
26-44-18 40 acres
Appraised Value: $63,900
6. BRUNO TOWNSHIP (07.0311.001) - landlocked: no legal access
SE ¼ of SE ¼, reserving a public road and utility easement over, under, and across the east 50 feet thereof.
26-44-18 40 acres
Appraised Value: $51,900
7. DANFORTH TOWNSHIP (11.0198.001) - landlocked: no legal access
SE ¼ of SE ¼
32-42-18 40 acres
Appraised Value: $34,400
8. KERRICK TOWNSHIP (16.0042.000, 16.0058.000, and 16.0059.000) - landlocked: no legal access
S ½ of SE ½ in 5-45-18; AND NE ¼ of NE ¼ and NW ¼ of NE ¼ in Section 8-45-18; Subject to public waters.
Sections 5 and 8 of 45-18
160 acres
Appraised Value: $149,600
9. KERRICK TOWNSHIP (16.0039.000) - landlocked: no legal access
S ½ of NE ¼ and NE ¼ of SE ¼; (Timber Value $13,000).
5- 45-18 120 acres
Appraised Value: $117,900
10. KERRICK TOWNSHIP (16.0037.000) - landlocked: no legal access
S ½ of SW ¼; Subject to public waters. (Timber Value $17,500).
4-45-18 80 acres
Appraised Value: $69,000
11. PINE LAKE TOWNSHIP (27.0456.000) - landlocked: no legal access
S ½ of SW ¼; Subject to public waters.
30-43-21 82.2 acres
Appraised Value: $19,900
12. WILMA TOWNSHIP (32.0097.003)
SW ¼ of SW ¼, reserving for Pine County, it’s successors and assigns, a highway easement which extends 50 feet north of the centerline of Pine County Road 141; (Timber Value $9,100).
11-42-17 40 acres
Appraised Value: $64,900
13. WILMA TOWNSHIP (32.0089.002)
N ½ of N ½ of SE ¼, reserving a public ingress, egress, roadway, and utility easement over, under, and across the east 100 feet thereof. (Timber Value $5,900). Appraised Value: $44,200
10-42-17 40 acres
14. WILMA TOWNSHIP (32.0089.001)
S ½ of N ½ of SE ¼, reserving a public easement on existing State Recreational Trail pursuant to State of Minnesota regulations AND reserving a public ingress, egress, roadway, and utility easement over, under, and across the east 100 feet thereof. (Timber Value $4,800). Appraised Value: $45,900
10-42-17 40 acres
15. WILMA TOWNSHIP (32.0089.000)
S ½ of SE ¼, reserving a public easement on existing State Recreational Trail pursuant to State of Minnesota regulations; AND reserving a public ingress, egress, roadway, and utility easement over, under, and across the east 100 feet thereof; AND reserving for Pine County, it’s successors and assigns, a highway easement which extends 50 feet north of the centerline of Pine County Road 141.
10-42-17 80 acres
Appraised Value: $56,900
16. WINDEMERE TOWNSHIP (33.5938.000)
Wild Acres, Outlot B, less the west 66 feet; reserving a public easement for ditch maintenance along the northerly 4 rods thereof bordering public roadway. Subject to public waters.
Torrens Certificate #6264 (Examiner’s Directive Fee Required $150)
28-45-19 +/- 19 acres
Appraised Value: $4,400
17. WINDEMERE TOWNSHIP (33.6075.000)
Wild Acres East, Lot 13, Block 3. Torrens Certificate #7412
28-45-19
Appraised Value: $21,900
NOTE: Tracts 18, 19, and 20 Require Payment-In-Full Immediately Following the Auction AND a 2-Year Contract Requiring Demolition of Structures and Clean-Up Before a State Deed Will Be Issued.
18. WINDEMERE TOWNSHIP (33.6100.000)
Wild Acres East, Lot 7, Block 4. Torrens Certificate #6919
28-45-19
Appraised Value: $4,500
NOTE: Purchase requires payment in full and a 2-year contract with demolition/clean-up requirements.
19. WINDEMERE TOWNSHIP (33.6114.000 and 33.6115.000)
Wild Acres East, Lots 3 and 4, Block 5. Torrens Certificate #4709 and #4710
28-45-19
Appraised Value: $19,900
NOTE: Purchase requires payment in full and a 2-year contract with demolition/clean-up requirements.
20. BROOK PARK TOWNSHIP (06.5019.000)
Sportman’s Retreat, Lot 9, Block 2; Subject to public waters.
8-40-22+/- 7.8 Acres
Appraised Value: $5,900
NOTE: Purchase requires payment in full and a 2-year contract with demolition/clean-up requirements.
21. COUNTY FEE PARCEL- PINE LAKE TOWNSHIP (27.0208.000)
SEE 2022 PINE COUNTY FEE LAND AUCTION RESOLUTION FOR TERMS OF SALE
16-43-21 20 acres
Appraised Value: $34,900
Published in the North Pine County News on September 1, 2022
2022 Pine County Tax-Forfeit Land Auction
10:00 A.M., September 16, 2022
Courthouse
635 Northridge Drive N.W., Pine City, MN
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale to the highest bidder (but at not less than the appraised value), in the County Board Room in the Courthouse in the City of Pine City, Minnesota, the following described parcels of land, or lots with buildings or structures forfeited to the State for non-payment of taxes, by resolution of the County Board, authorizing the same, and will commence at 10:00 A.M. on the 16th day of September, 2022.
2022 Pine County Tax-Forfeit Land Auction Sale Terms and Conditions
RESOLUTION 2022-42
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED, that the parcels of land forfeited to the State for non-payment of taxes, appearing on the attached list filed with the County Auditor, which have been classified and appraised as provided by M.S. 282.01 to 282.13, shall be offered for sale by the County Auditor; said sale to commence at 10:00 A.M. on the 16th day of September, 2022, and the County Auditor is hereby directed to publish the notice of sale as provided by law.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the sales of tracts require payment in full OR payment on terms requiring a down payment of $1,000.00 or a minimum down payment thereon of 10%, whichever is greater, with no down payment being less than the appraised timber value plus the proportioned bid increase. The balance is to be paid in ten equal annual principal payments, provided that no payment on principal, except the last payment shall be less than $1,000.00. Interest shall be computed from the day of the sale at the rate set by M.S. 282.01, sub. 4. Both principal and interest are payable annually on or before the Anniversary date of purchase. In the event of a contract cancellation, and less than 50% of the principle (original sale price) has been paid, reinstatement of the contract will not be allowed, requiring full payment of all financial obligations to retain the property.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that payment on terms is not
available on the sale of tracts 18, 19, and 20, with sale requiring payment in full and a 2-year contract with demolition of structures and clean-up requirements.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that all sales are subject to 3% state assurance, as required by state law.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that all sales are subject to recording fees, a state deed fee, state deed tax, well certificate fee, if applicable and an annual billing fee.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that all parcels of said land shall be offered for sale subject to existing leases, easements or tax liens, if any.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that certain tax-forfeited lands may have unpaid special assessments for improvements that were canceled at the time of forfeiture. Upon sale of this land, the municipality may establish an assessment schedule for payment of a portion or all of the unpaid special assessments.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that, except for land in platted subdivisions and lands conveyed for correcting legal descriptions, all deeds requested will contain the following statement, “This property is not eligible for enrollment in a state funded program providing compensation for conservation of marginal land or wetlands”.
Any parcel of land or lots not sold at the auction may be purchased at any time thereafter at not less than the appraised value until such time as the County Board may order a re-appraisal of the same or withdraw said land or lots from sale.
PASSED AND APPROVED this 2nd day of August, 2022 by the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AT: www.co.pine.mn.us or 320-216-4225
Published in the North Pine County News on September 1, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
REGULAR MEETING
TUESDAY,
AUGUST 2, 2022 - 10 A.M.
PINE COUNTY BOARD ROOM
635 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE NW
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, and Matt Ludwig. County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson were present. Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm was absent (excused).
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the July 19, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Surveyor’s Monthly Report – July 2022.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
Acknowledge applications and authorize Board Chair and County Auditor-Treasurer to sign the following licenses (all licenses pending approval from the respective townships, county sheriff, county attorney, and State of Minnesota):
A. On Sale, Off Sale & Sunday Liquor Licenses
Badland’s Entertainment LLC (DBA Maverick’s) – Chengwatana Township
Bear Creek Tavern – Arlone Township
Countryside Campground – Sandstone Township
Doc’s Sports Bar & Grill – Windemere Township
Floppie Crappie Lakeside Pub – Pokegama Township
Nemadji Enterprises (DBA Nickerson Bar & Motel) – Nickerson Township
Lake Appeil – Pokegama Township **2AM Close**
Wild Horse Tavern – Kerrick Township
Wings North – Pokegama Township
B. On Sale & Sunday Liquor Licenses
Moose Lake Golf Club – Windemere Township
Pine City Country Club – Pine City Township
Rocking K Lazy E (DBA Banning Junction Lounge) – Finlayson Township
C. Off Sale & Sunday Liquor Licenses
Beroun Crossing Country Store – Pokegama Township
Red’s Liquor Box – Pokegama Township
Rocking K Lazy E (DBA Banning Junction Off Sale) – Finlayson Township
Approve Resolution 2022-41 authorizing Veteran Services Officer Mindy Sandell to sign the grant contract with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs and execute the duties within the grant agreement. The grant amount is $10,000.
Authorize the hiring of the following:
A. Social Worker Jeremy Lindstrom, effective August 15, 2022, Grade 10, Step 2, $26.99 per hour.
B. Public Health Nurse Maria Bernhardt, effective August 22, 2022, Grade 11, Step 7, $34.99 per hour.
C. Part-time Corrections Officer Kyle Miller, effective August 9, 2022, $21.77 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1.
Approve the following training:
A. Veterans Service Officers Michael Harshman and Mindy Sandell to attend the Minnesota Association of County Veterans Service Officer (MACVSO) Conference, September 11-14, 2022 at Nisswa, Minnesota. Lodging/Accommodations: $532/person, travel: $37.50 (ride share with another VSO), Total expenses: $1,102.
B. Child Protection Services Social Worker Angie Ripley to attend Exploring the Sexual Offender and Violent Offender, Understanding the Offender’s Personality, Behavior and Typology training, August 8-9, 2022 at the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. Registration $200, Lodging/meals $160, Travel $50. Total cost $410.
C. AMC Fall Policy Conference, September 14-16, 2022 (pre-conference meeting on September 14, 2022) for County Administrator David Minke, and any commissioner desired to attend. The meeting is at the Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center, Alexandria, MN. Registration $250 per attendee, Lodging: $149 per night; Meals: $34 per day.
Public Hearing - Pine County Resolution 2022-10 to Consider Authorizing the Classification of Non-Conservation and Intent to Sell Listed Parcels (at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)
Parcels Being Opposed are:
• PID 32.0089.000 – 80 acres
• PID 32.0089.001 – 40 acres
• PID 32.0089.002 – 40 acres
• PID 32.0089.003 - 40 acres
County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder stated on March 1, 2022 the county board approved Resolution 2022-10 classifying several tax-forfeit properties as non-conservation and the intent to sell the parcels. This resolution was forwarded to local units of government for their review; Wilma Township opposes the sale of the four parcels that are located within their jurisdiction. In the case of opposition, MS 282.01 requires the county board to hold a public hearing to solicit comments and recommendations about the pending classification or reclassification of the tax-forfeit land.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:15 a.m. and called for public comment.
Wilma Township Supervisor Michael McCullen spoke in opposition of the sale of these public parcels as the township would like to see these lands kept for future public use. With there being no further comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:19 a.m.
Commissioner Mohr inquired if the sale of these parcels would limit public access to other lands. Land Commissioner Beck stated it would not.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to reaffirm Pine County Resolution 2022-10 authorizing the classification of non-conservation and intent to sell listed parcels. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-42: 2022 Pine County Tax-Forfeit Land Auction Sale Terms and Conditions, Resolution 2022-43: Resolution for Tax-Forfeit Land Auction Limited to Adjoining Property Owners, and Resolution 2022-44: 2022 Pine County Fee Land Auction: Sale Terms and Conditions. Motion carried 3-1 with Chair Hallan opposing.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to change the county’s health insurance coverage to Blue Cross Blue Shield for 2023, and MetLife as the 2023 vision plan at the $200 benefit level. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve County Administrator Minke to execute a Memorandum of Agreement between First Children’s Finance (FCF) and Pine County, for the county to provide consulting services to conduct the childcare strategic supply plan process at no cost. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve a Joint Powers Agreement with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) for water quality testing of Rock Lake tributaries with the assistance of county and Pine County Soil & Water Conservation District staff. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to cancel the Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole budget meeting on August 25, 2022 and reschedule to August 30, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Pine County Courthouse Board Room. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to authorize County Administrator David Minke to write a Letter of Support to the Office of Broadband Development in support of Frontier Communications’ application for a Border-to-Border broadband development grant. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
Chair Hallan left the meeting at 11:00 a.m. Vice Chair Mohr chaired the remainder of the meeting.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:26 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No, Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan,
Chair Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the North Pine County News on September 1, 2022
Sandstone City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
August 17, 2022
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Val Palmer, Peter Spartz, Julena Rahier, Randy Riley, Cassie Gaede
Members absent: None
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George, Community Service Partner Sirena Samuelson
Others present: Sandstone Sandstone Fire Chief Chaz Mann, Firefighter Ross Degerstrom, SEH Engineer Greg Anderson, Deputy Nick Solomon, Sheriff Jeff Nelson, Matt & Jennifer Anderson, Brett Westbrook, Stan & Joanne Gustafson, Bonnie VanDerSchaegen, Sandy Sandwick, Neal Johnson
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to approve the Agenda with the addition of Cody Olsen Resignation under the Fire Department Report. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve minutes from the July 20, 2022 Regular Council Meeting. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to adopt Resolution No. 20220817-01 accepting donations for Panther Park in the total amount of $50. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to adopt Resolution No. 20220817-02 accepting the donation of a Milwaukee Sawzall from Sandstone Ace Hardware for the Sandstone Fire Department. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede, to approve the consumption and display of alcohol in Train Park on September 17th in conjunction with the American Legion Post 151 annual picnic. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier to approve an amendment to the Professional Services Agreement with SEH Engineering for the 2020 Waterloop Project to increase the payment amount by $3,842. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to approve Application for Payment No. 2 from Magney Construction for the 2021 Water System Improvements project in the amount of $19,152.43. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Spartz to appoint Nicole Vork as the Secretary of the Sandstone Fire Department effective August 1, 2022 with an annual salary of $2,400, and further to approve the Position Description as proposed. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Gaede, to accept Cody Olsen’s resignation as a Sandstone Firefighter. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to reject the bids on the Robinson Quarry Park Legacy Grant projects, revise the scope of the project to only include the grant-funded items and re-bid the project. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to approve amending the existing Conditional Use Permit for Anderson Recycling to include expansion onto parcel 45.0020.004 and further approves modifications to the conditions in the existing Conditional Use Permit as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to adopt Resolution No. 20220817-03 Authorizing the Execution and Delivery of a Lease-Purchase Agreement and Related Documents regarding the purchase of a Sand/Salt Shed from Greystone Construction for $108,840. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve the July financial reports: Cash Balance, Revenue & Expenditure Report; the Total Residual Income/Loss Report; and A/P Clerk Claims in the total amount of $226,960.56. Motion carried 5-0.
Set Date for 2023 Budget Work Session – September 7th at 5:00 p.m.
Set Date for City Administrator Performance Evaluation – September 21st at 5:00 p.m.
Motion Riley, second Gaede to adjourn at 8:30 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on September 1, 2022
