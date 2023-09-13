MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Special Meeting – Budget
August 22, 2023 – 9:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse, Pine City Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, JJ Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke, County Attorney Reese Frederickson, County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder, IT Manager Ryan Findell, and Public Works/County Engineer Mark LeBrun.
Others Present: Pine County District Court Administrator Amy Willert and Pine County Historical Museum Board Member Roger Wallace.
The pledge of allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan asked for revisions to the agenda. There were none.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Commissioner Terry Lovgren arrived at 9:05 a.m.
The following 2024 budget requests were presented to the county board:
Pine County Historical Society / MuseumBoard Member Roger Wallace
-Requesting $30,000 appropriation
Court Administration-Court Administrator Amy Willert
-Requesting a 3.9% increase
County Attorney County-Attorney Reese Frederickson
-Law Library – 0% increase request
County Attorney’s Office-1 new attorney position request
-26.83% increase from last year (44% of increase is for the new position; 14.9% increase without new position.
Victim Services
-Request $22,294 increase; remainder from grant funds
Attorney Forfeiture fund was discussed. Can only be used for certain prosecution-related expenses.
Building Maintenance/Highway/Public Works County Engineer Mark LeBrun
-Building Maintenance - Requesting a property tax levy of $654,110 (no increase from 2023) includes $25,000 for the building fund.
-Public Works – Requesting a property tax levy of $2,304,821 ($250,000 levy increase from 2023).
-Includes 32 positions (proposed budgets include a 5.0% COLA, step increases and 10% health insurance premium increase)
-$1,100,000 for fleet vehicle/equipment purchases (planned purchases include 5 marked squads, 1 unmarked squad, 1 armored van). Two tandem dump trucks ordered last year but not received and state has ended the contract which will result in a greater cost.
-State and County funding for $7,945,000 in construction projects
Chair Hallan called a five-minute recess at 10:22 a.m.
Meeting reconvened at 10:27 a.m.
Information Technology-IT Manager Ryan Findell
-Request includes increase of $60,447 from 2023.
-$75,000 for 2024 Technology Fund, an increase of $50,000 from 2023.
AdministrationCounty-Administrator David Minke
-Commissioner – 4% increase.
-Central Services – no increase.
-County Administration –Total budget decreasing $1,380 due to movement of administrative assistant to the Extension budget. Most changes driven by salaries.
-Consulting Labor Attorney – No proposed change/$20,000 budget
-Medical Examiner – No proposed change/$63,000 budget
-East Central Regional Library – Budget request is $369,600 (increase of $15,699 or 3.9% above 2023)
-Snake River Watershed Management Board (SRWMB) – $9,968 previously budgeted; due to new joint power organization to be formed for implementation of 1W1P, the SRWMB allocation has been eliminated.
-Central Minnesota Initiative Foundation – County contribution $7,450; no change proposed in 2024.
-Housing and Redevelopment Authority/Economic Development Authority –
No longer General Fund component
All expenses for Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter are captured in ARPA fund
Sandstone & Finlayson Manor budgets managed by SMR Management
Fiduciary account managed by SMR
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA Update)County Administrator David Minke & County Auditor Treasurer Kelly Schroeder
-Funds as of June 30, 2023:
Availiable: $5,780,987
Spent: $3,134,894
Unspent: $2,646,093
Remaining: $14,452
City of Hinckley infrastructure (line item 12) - $25,000 has been paid
The board discussed line item #11/Sandstone Town Hall septic. There was a concern about designating the funds for a use other than the septic system.
The next Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole (Budget) meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 11:08 a.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to County Board
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Sept. 14, 2023
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Special Meeting – Budget
August 29, 2023 – 9:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse, Pine City Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke, County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder, Health & Human Services Director Becky Foss, Probation Director Terry Fawcett, IT Director Ryan Findell. Commissioner Josh Mohr was absent (excused).
Others Present: Pine County Soil & Water Conservation District Manager Paul Swanson, Pine County Agricultural Society President Pete Leibel.
The pledge of allegiance was said.
Additional Information Provided/Agenda Item #4F: County Administrator David Minke provided copies of Mutual Rescission and Release Agreement of the Pine County School Resource Officer Contract with the East Central School District, Hinckley-Finlayson School District, Willow River School District, and Pine City School District,
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
The following made budget requests to the county board:
Pine County Agricultural Society (Fair)President Pete Leibel
-Requesting $10,000 appropriation
Soil & Water Conservation DistrictDistrict Manager Paul Swanson
-Requesting $69,000 appropriation
County ProbationProbation Director Terry Fawcett
-1 new probation agent requested; $100,000 added for salary/benefit for new position
-$642,196 total reimbursement to Pine County with new formula (this is an increase of $463,042 from the $175,000 received in 2022)
Chair Hallan called a recess at 10:14 a.m.
Meeting reconvened at 10:22 a.m.
Veterans and Health & Human ServicesHHS Director Becky Foss
Veterans Service Office
-The budget request is for $155,689 of which $143,689 is the requested tax levy. This amount is a $20,000 decrease from 2023.
Health & Human Services
-Income Maintenance – Request is for $3,654,243 with a deficit of $52,288.
o Proposed option to balance budget without additional tax levy by using funds from the one-time MA Unwinding Allocation.
o County burials were discussed. $32,000 is budgeted for 2024. The county pays up to $1,500 for an indigent county burial. Discussion of increasing the per burial amount by 10% to $1,650.
-Social Services – Request is for $7,055,529 with a deficit of $78,173.
o Proposed option to balance budget without additional tax levy by using funds from the one-time MA Unwinding Allocation.o Requesting two full-time social workers in the Aging and Disabilities Unit based on case load. These positions are cost neutral as they would be paid for through reimbursements.
o Requesting one full-time Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW) in the Behavioral Health Unit. This position would reduce the backlog of Diagnostic Assessments and be paid for through insurance billing.
-Public Health – Request is for $1,690,192 with a deficit of $90,460.
o No change in staffing.
o MIECHV funds will cover the deficit.
Total Funds necessary to balance HHS budget are $220,92. No levy increase is requested.
Children’s Collaborative
Fiscal host for children’s collaborative. Budget request is for $134,700.
Opioid Lawsuit Settlement
Total amount projected for known activities to be expended in 2024: $138,127
o $50,000 for Section G – Prevent Opioid Misuse
o $10,000 for Section I – Support First Responders
o $78,127 for Section J – Leadership, Planning and Coordination and Staff Development
ExtensionD. Craig Taylor, Regional Director
-8% budget increase ($209,232, $46,000 increase from 2023)
o Added Administrative Assistant position 1.0 FTE dedicated full time to Extension (transferred from County Administration budget)
o Changed 4-H Intern Position to Summer Coordinator/Intern
o Increased personnel costs for Master Gardener (.35 FTE), 4-H Coordinator (1.0) FTE, and Ag Educator (.5 FTE)
Chair Hallan called a recess for lunch at 11:45 a.m.
Meeting reconvened at 12:35 p.m.
School Resource Officer (SRO) Contracts with School Districts – Sheriff Jeff Nelson
Recent legislation has changed the provisions that limit the use of force that law enforcement officers, acting as School Resource Officers, can use. The most effective way to ensure the highest level of safety for the schools is to cancel the four existing SRO contracts.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to cancel the School Resource Officer contract with the following school districts: East Central School District, Hinckley – Finlayson School District, Willow River School District, and Pine City School District, effective upon full execution of document by all parties. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Sheriff’s Office and Jail
Dispatch/Grants/Emergency Management Denise Anderson, Sheriff’s Office Supervisor
-204-Dispatch --Budget request $829,365
No change in staffing (9 full-time, 4 part-time)
205-State Boat & Water
206-Snowmobile Grant
208-ATV Grant
211-Chaplain
215-Federal Boat & Water
227-E-911
281-Emergency Management
Sheriff’s Office – JailJail Administrator Rod Williamson
-Jail Operations
o Requesting an increase of $485,995 increase from 2023 (10.9%) if staffed at 100%
-Court Security
o Requesting an increase of $15,197 increase from 2023 (16.6%); court schedule is increasing.
Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Jeff Nelson
-201 Sheriff Operations: Requesting $6,010,548
o One-time public safety aid of - $825,752
o The request includes addition of a lieutenant
o $50,000 for handgun replacements
o $50,000 for less lethal weapons
o $35,000 for All Terrain (side by side) Vehicle
-210-Gun Permits
-212-Canine
-214-Gun Range
o $50,000 for gun range improvements / burn house
-216-Drone
Chair Hallan called a recess at 2:35 p.m.
Meeting reconvened at 2:45 p.m.
General Budget Discussion
The board asked for better comparative data from surrounding counties for deputies; a closed session for discussion of this data will be held at the regular county board meeting on September 19, 2023.
Cameras and lights were discussed for installation at the Bruno Transfer Station.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 3:30 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to County Board
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Sept. 14, 2023
COUNTY OF PINE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
ORDINANCE No.: 2023-40
ORDINANCE REGULATING THE USE OF CANNABIS AND CANNABIS DERIVED PRODUCTS IN PUBLIC PLACES THE PINE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEREBY ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1. PURPOSE AND INTENT
This Ordinance is adopted by the Pine County Board of Commissioners for the purpose of protecting public health and safety by regulating/prohibiting the use of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in public places and places of public accommodation within Pine County (“the County”).
By enacting 2023 Session Law, Chapter 63, H. F. No. 100 (“State Legislation”), the Minnesota Legislature passed the adult-use cannabis bill. Under that bill, the adult use, possession, and personal growing of cannabis will become legal August 1, 2023.
State legislation authorizes adoption of a local ordinance establishing a petty misdemeanor offense for public use of cannabis. See State Legislation Sec. 19, MINN. STAT. § 152.0263 subd. 5, or successor statute.
The County wishes to be proactive in protecting public health and safety by enacting regulations that will mitigate threats presented to the public by the public use of cannabis.
The County recognizes the risks that unintended access and use of cannabis products present to the health, welfare, and safety of youth in Pine County.
SECTION 2. DEFINITIONS
Except as may otherwise be provided or clearly implied by context, all terms shall be given their commonly accepted definitions. The following words, terms, and phrases, when used in this Ordinance, shall have the meanings ascribed to them except where the context clearly indicates a different meaning.
(a) Adult-use cannabis flower. “Adult-use cannabis flower” means cannabis flower that is approved for sale by the Office of Cannabis Management or is substantially similar to a product approved by that office. Adult-use cannabis flower does not include medical cannabis flower, hemp plant parts, or hemp-derived consumer products.
(b) Adult-use cannabis products. “Adult-use cannabis products” means a cannabis product that is approved for sale by the Office of Cannabis Management or is substantially similar to a product approved by that office. Adult-use cannabis product includes edible cannabis products but does not include medical cannabinoid products or lower-potency hemp edibles.
(c) Cannabis flower. “Cannabis flower” means the harvested flower, bud, leaves, and stems of a cannabis plant. Cannabis flower includes adult-use cannabis flower and medical cannabis flower. Cannabis flower does not include cannabis seed, hemp plant parts, or hemp-derived consumer products.
(d) Cannabis product. “Cannabis product” means any of the following:
(1) cannabis concentrate;
(2) a product infused with cannabinoids, including but not limited to tetrahydrocannabinol, extracted, or derived from cannabis plants or cannabis flower; or
(3) any other product that contains cannabis concentrate.
(e) Hemp derived consumer products.
(1) “Hemp derived consumer products” means a product intended for human or animal consumption, does not contain cannabis flower or cannabis concentrate, and:
(i) contains or consists of hemp plant parts; or
(ii) contains hemp concentrate or artificially derived cannabinoids in combination with other ingredients.
(2) Hemp derived consumer products does not include artificially derived cannabinoids, lower-potency hemp edibles, hemp-derived topical products, hemp fiber products, or hemp grain.
(f) Lower-potency hemp edible. A “lower-potency hemp edible” means any product that:
(1) is intended to be eaten or consumed as a beverage by humans;
(2) contains hemp concentrate or an artificially derived cannabinoid, in combination with food ingredients;
(3) is not a drug;
(4) consists of servings that contain no more than five milligrams of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, 25 milligrams of cannabidiol, 25 milligrams of cannabigerol, or any combination of those cannabinoids that does not exceed the identified amounts;
(5) does not contain more than a combined total of 0.5 milligrams of all other cannabinoids per serving;
(6) does not contain an artificially derived cannabinoid other than delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol;
(7) does not contain a cannabinoid derived from cannabis plants or cannabis flower; and
(8) is a type of product approved for sale by the office or is substantially similar to a product approved by the Office of Cannabis Management, including but not limited to products that resemble nonalcoholic beverages, candy, and baked goods.
(g) Public place. A “public place”, means a public park or trail, public street or sidewalk, any enclosed, indoor area used by the general public, including, but not limited to, theaters, restaurants, bars, food establishments, places licensed to sell intoxicating liquor, wine, or malt beverages, retail businesses, gyms, common areas in buildings, public shopping areas, auditoriums, arenas, or other places of public accommodation.
(h) Place of public accommodation. “Place of public accommodation” means a business, refreshment, entertainment, recreation, or transportation facility of any kind, whose goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations are extended, offered, sold, or otherwise made available to the public.
(i) Exceptions to public place or place of public accommodation. “A public place” or “a place of public accommodation” does not include the following:
1. a private residence, including the individual’s curtilage or yard.
2. a private property, not generally accessible by the public, unless the individual is explicitly prohibited from consuming cannabis flower, cannabis products, lower-potency hemp edibles, or hemp-derived consumer products on the property by the owner of the property; or
3. on the premises of an establishment or event licensed to permit on-site consumption.
(j) Smoking. “Smoking” means inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying any lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, pipe, or any other lighted or heated product containing cannabis flower, cannabis products, artificially derived cannabinoids, or hemp-derived consumer products. Smoking includes carrying or using an activated electronic delivery device for human consumption through inhalation of aerosol or vapor from the product.
SECTION 3. PROHIBITED ACTS
Subd. 1. No person shall use cannabis flower, cannabis products, lower-potency hemp edibles, or hemp-derived consumer products in a public place or a place of public accommodation unless the premises is an establishment or an event licensed to permit on-site consumption of adult-use cannabis flower and adult use cannabis products. See State Legislation Sec. 9, MINN. STAT. § 342.09 subd. 1(2) or successor statute. See also State Legislation, MINN. STAT. § 342.09 subd.1 (7)(iii) or successor statute, and State Legislation Sec. 19, MINN. STAT. § 152.0263 subd. 5, or successor statute.
Subd. 2. No person shall vaporize or smoke cannabis flower, cannabis products, artificially derived cannabinoids, or hemp-derived consumer products in any location where the smoke, aerosol, or vapor would be inhaled by a minor. See State Legislation Sec. 9, MINN. STAT. § 342.09 subd. 1(7)(b)(9) or successor statute.
SECTION 4. PENALTY
Subd. 1. Criminal Penalty. A violation of this ordinance shall be a petty misdemeanor having a fine payable up to $300. Nothing in this ordinance prohibits the County from seeking prosecution for an alleged violation.
SECTION 5. SEVERABILITY
If any section or provision of this ordinance is held invalid, such invalidity will not affect other sections or provisions that can be given force and effect without the invalidated section or provision.
SECTION 6. EFFECTIVE DATE
This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and publications as required by law.
ADOPTED by the Pine County Board of Commissioners this 5th day of September, 2023.
Stephen M. Hallan, Pine County Board Chair
Attest: David J. Minke, Pine County Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Sept. 14, 2023
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Bradley Williams is requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 52146 Oswald Ln, Sandstone (PID: 12.5165.000), Dell Grove Township, Section 21, Township 42, Range 21 as follows:
The applicant has requested a conditional/interim use permit operate a vacation rental, consistent with Section 4.4.3 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
James and Angela Hunt are requesting a variance at 6435 Maplewood Ln, Finlayson (PID: 27.0390.002), Pine Lake Township, Section 24, Township 43, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance from Section 5.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct a mound that does not meet the 150’ Ordinary High Water Level setback from Fish Lake. The applicants have also requested a variance from Section 5.2.1A and 6.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct an enlarged replacement barn that does not meet the 150’ Ordinary High Water Level setback from Fish Lake.
Joel and Susan Krause are requesting a variance at 92400 Frontage Rd E, Sturgeon Lake (PID: 33.5786.000), Windemere Township, Section 8, Township 45, Range 19 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance from Section 5.01 of the Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment and MN 7080.2150 Table VII to construct a mound that does not meet the 20’ structure setback nor the 10’ property line setback.
Jorma and Debra Rahkola requesting a variance at 92428 Frontage Rd E, Sturgeon Lake (PID: 33.5785.000), Windemere Township, Section 8, Township 45, Range 19 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance from Section 5.01 of the Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment and MN 7080.2150 Table VII to construct a mound that does not meet the 20’ structure setback.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Sept. 14, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-JV-23-134
CHIPS - Permanency
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child of:
Brianna Lynn Ziegler
Summons and Notice
Termination of Parental Rights Matter (CHP-115)
NOTICE TO: Cameron Smith, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.
2. This is your notice that this Termination of Parental Rights case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320 Pine City Minnesota 55063, on September 15, 2023 at 9:00am or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above- named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition.
County of: Pine Court File Number: 58-JV-23-134 Judicial District: 10th Judicial District Case Type: CHIPS - Permanency
Dated September 8, 2023
BY: Jessica Howe
Pine County
Court Administration
635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320
Pine City Minnesota 55063 320-591-1500
Published in the North Pine County News on September 14,21,28, 2023
City of Finlayson Notice
The regular city council meeting scheduled for Monday, September 11, 2023 is postponed. The new date of meeting will be Monday, September 25, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.
Published in the North Pine County News on September 14, 21, 2023
Sealed Bid Auction
Willow River Fire Department will be conducting a sealed bid auction for old equipment no longer being used. The items to be bid on include 2 trucks, 2 truck boxes, a truck topper, a skid unit, and other miscellaneous items. For more information please check the city website at www.cityofwillowriver.com. Bids will be reviewed at the October City Council meeting on October 2, at 7 p.m.
Published in the North Pine County News on September 14, 2023
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery
Special meeting about a veterans memorial. Wednesday September 27, 5 p.m. at the cemetery.
Published in the North Pine County News on September 14, 21, 2023
Sandstone EDA Meeting - Motion Summary
August 23, 2023
Call to order: 6:05 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Peter Spartz, Val Palmer, Julena Rahier, Matt Anderson, Cassie Gaede, Tim Schmutzer, Randy Riley
Members absent: None
Staff present: Executive Director Kathy George
Others present: None
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0. Motion Rahier, second Riley to approve the minutes of the June 28, 2023 Regular EDA meeting. Motion carried 7-0. The EDA did not meet in July.
Motion Schmutzer, second Anderson to approve Application for Payment No. 1 from Blackhawk Construction in the amount of $154,548.38 for work on the True Value Construction Project with $8,134.12 held as retainage. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier to approve Change Order No. 1 for Braun Intertec regarding work at the Historic Sandstone School as presented in the amount of $12,652.00. Motion carried 7- 0.
Motion Rahier, second Gaede to approve a 3-month extension of the Initial Option Term in the Exclusive Option to Purchase Property Agreement concerning the Historic Sandstone School. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley to adjourn at 6:40 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.
Attest: Kathy George, Executive Director
Valerie Palmer, President
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on September 14, 2023
PLANNING/ZONING MEETING
Norman Township
Notice is hereby given that the Norman Township Planning & Zoning Committee will meet at the Norman Township Town Hall at 7 p.m. on September 18, 2023, for general review and discussion of our ordinances including a review of the Township’s Comprehensive Plan.
Published in the North Pine County News on September 7, 14, 2023
