NOTICE
OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 20, 2013 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $108,191.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Charles R. Magnuson, an unmarried man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Cole Taylor Bank TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100880800010396915 SERVICER: Fifth Third Bank LENDER: Cole Taylor Bank, an Illinois Chartered Bank DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Pine County Minnesota, Recorder, on January 8, 2014, as Document No. 512590. ASSIGNED TO: Fifth Third Bank, National Association by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 04/25/2022 and recorded on 05/09/2022 as Document No. A569561. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Commencing at the center of Section 35, Township 45, Range 18, and running East 2 rods along the quarter line between the Northeast 1/4 and Southeast 1/4 of said Section; thence South at right angles 2 rods to the point of beginning of the land to be described; thence continuing South 20 rods on a line parallel with and 2 rods East of the quarter line between the Southeast 1/4 and Southwest 1/4 of said Section 35; thence running East at angles a distance of 16 rods; thence North at right angles a distance of 20 rods; thence West at right angles a distance of 16 rods to place of beginning; said tract containing 2 acres and all being within the Northwest 1/4 of Southeast 1/4 of Section 35, Township 45, North of Range 18, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian. Also an easement for right-of-way for road purposes on a strip of land 2 rods wide along the South side of the quarter line between the Northeast 1/4 and Southeast 1/4 of said Section 35, starting at the center of the Section and running East, a distance of 40 rods. The Northwest corner of said strip being the center of Section 35.PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5374 OAK LN, KERRICK, MN 55756 PROPERTY I.D: 41.0037.000 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Six Thousand Six Hundred Fifty-Six and 19/100 ($106,656.19) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on September 29, 2022 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Lobby, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Ste.100, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 29, 2023, or the next business day if March 29, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. “Dated: August 11, 2022 Fifth Third Bank, National Association Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/MortgageeEdinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00146-1 A-4756268 08/11/2022, 08/18/2022, 08/25/2022, 09/01/2022, 09/08/2022, 09/15/2022
Published in the North Pine County News on August 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 15, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 18, 2004
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $69,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Robert Myhre, single
MORTGAGEE: Ameriquest Mortgage Company
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Ameriquest Mortgage Company
SERVICER: NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed March 18, 2004, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 430792, thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on July 20, 2017 as Document Number A534428
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: CitiFinancial Mortgage Company, LLC; thereafter assigned to Ditech Financial LLC F/K/A Green Tree Servicing, LLC; thereafter assigned to Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC; thereafter assigned to US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot One (1), Block Two (2), Royal River Woods
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5134 Royal River Rd, Braham, MN 55006
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 295113000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $20,632.01
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 20, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 20, 2023, or the next business day if October 20, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: August 22, 2022
US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on August 25, September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 7, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $69,285.00
MORTGAGOR(S): James L Erickson, an unmarried person
MORTGAGEE: Northview Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: November 10, 2014 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-517532
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Dated: November 7, 2014
Recorded: November 10, 2014 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-517533
Re-recorded Assignment of Mortgage:
Assignor: Northview Bank
Assignee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (MERS)
Dated: February 5, 2015
Recorded: February 10, 2015
Document No.: A-518965
Ref. Doc. No.: A-517532
*Re-recorded Assignment A-517533 to add the reference number
And assigned to: Origin Bank
Dated: July 12, 2022
Recorded: July 25, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A571100
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Northview Bank
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Origin Bank
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 6312 Kirke Alle, Askov, MN 55704
Tax Parcel ID Number: 34.5012.000; 34.5011.001
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 57.5 feet of Lot 8 and the North 12.5 feet of Lot 9, of Block 2, of the Townsite of Partridge (now Village of Askov) and the North 5.00 feet of the South 62.5 feet of Lot 8, Block 2, of the Townsite of Partridge (now Village of Askov), Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $74,454.13
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on April 27, 2023, or the next business day if April 27, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: September 2, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Origin Bank
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050930-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on September 8, 15, 22, 29, October 6, 13, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated June 25, 2012, executed by Rodney C. Sycks, a single person, as mortgagor(s), to Woodlands National Bank, a corporation existing under the laws of the United States of America, as mortgagee, in the original or maximum principal amount of Forty Four Thousand Four Hundred ($44,400.00) Dollars, recorded with the Pine County Recorder, State of Minnesota, on August 10, 2012, as Document. No. A-502453; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon, including taxes, if any, paid by mortgagee, the sum of Eighteen Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety-Five and 11/100 ($18,995.11) Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, the mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit:
Lot 4, Block 166, Original Townsite of Hinckley, Pine County, Minnesota
AND
The North Twelve (12) feet of Lot Five (5), Block One Hundred Sixty-six (166), Original Townsite of Hinckley, Pine County, Minnesota
Property address: 406 Dunn Avenue South, Hinckley, MN 55037
Parcel I.D. #: 40.5293.000
Transaction Agent: N/A
Transaction agent’s Mortgage Identification Number: N/A
Mortgage Originator: Woodlands National Bank, a corporation existing under the laws of the United States of America
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None.
will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on November 10, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), his heirs or assigns, within twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 10, 2023, (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday).
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: September 7, 2022
Woodlands National Bank, Mortgagee
Christopher L. Olson, GDO LAW, Attorneys for Mortgagee, 4770 White Bear Parkway, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 (651) 426-3249
Published in the North Pine County News on September 8, 15, 22, 29, October 6, 13, 2022
ORDINANCE No. 10
AN ORDINANCE pertaining to Mobile Homes, Manufactured Homes, and Recreational Vehicles (Campers, Trailers, Tent Trailers, and Motor Homes).
The City Council of Bruno, Minnesota ordains:
Section1. No mobile home or manufactured home shall be installed in the City of Bruno that is 20 years older than the current date. This applies to all new construction and installations.
Section 2. Mobile and manufactured homes less than 20 years old must be installed on a concrete slab foundation that is the same exterior dimension as the mobile or manufactured home. Anchors should be installed at the time the slab poured.
Section 3. Mobile or manufactured homes must be anchored to the concrete slab as specified by the manufacturer. If no manufacture’s recommendations are available, unified building code recommendations should be followed.
Section 4. No mobile or manufactured home shall be placed or installed on bare soil.
Section 5. Manufactured homes many be placed or installed on an appropriately designed basement foundation as long as the side walls are anchored to the basement as the manufacturer and/or the UBC recommends.
Section 6. Currently existing mobile or manufactured homes will be allowed or grandfathered even if they do not meet the qualifications of this ordinance. At such time as these mobile or manufactured homes are replaced, they must meet the new ordinance requirements.
Section 7. No property owner in the City of Bruno shall park or store on his or her property more than one (1) recreational vehicle. This includes campers, camping trailers, tent trailers or motor homes.
Passed by the City of Bruno, Minnesota this 10th day of August, 2022.
/s/ Denny Molgaard
Mayor
/s/ Jeanette Swenson
City Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on September 15, 2022
Ordinance No. 04-2022
Summary
An Ordinance Adopting Parking Regulations Within the City of Hinckley
The Hinckley City Council passed the above reference ordinance at their August 16, 2022 meeting. The ordinance amends Chapter 71 of the City’s Code of Ordinances. This ordinance establishes new Winter Parking regulations within the City of Hinckley.
Chapter 71.03-Subdivision 7-Winter Parking
a. No person shall park any motor vehicle on any City street or alleyway beginning at midnight until snow has been plowed from the street or alleyway from November 1, through April 15.
b. No person shall park any motor vehicle on a city street or alleyway overnight from midnight to 6:00 am, from November 1 through April 15 in the Central Business District (defined as Main Street, 1st St NE, and 1st SE between Lawler Ave and County Highway 61).
Published in the North Pine County News on September 15, 2022
ORDINANCE No. 2022-105
City of Kerrick
Pine County
Minnesota
AN ORDINANCE COMBINING OFFICES OF CITY CLERK AND CITY TREASURER IN THE CITY OF KERRICK, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF KERRICK DOES ORDAIN:
SECTION 1. Combined City Clerk Treasurer. The offices of city clerk treasurer are hereby combined pursuant to Minn. Stat § 412.591.
SECTION 2. Term of Office. The Clerk-Treasurer shall be appointed by the City council for an indefinite term and until a successor is sword in to office.
SECTION 3. Compensation. The City Council shall determine the compensation to be paid to the City Clerk-Treasurer.
SECTION 4. This ordinance becomes effective from and after its passage and publication in accordance with law.
Adopted by the Kerric City Council this 7th day of September, 2022
Published in the North Pine County News on September 15, 22 2022
Ordinance No. 05-2022
An Ordinance to enact a revised chapter 90 of the city of hinckley code of ordinances to include chickens
The Hinckley City Council passed the above reference ordinance at their August 16, 2022 meeting. The ordinance amends Chapter 90 of the City’s Code of Ordinances. This ordinance allows chickens to be kept on single-family residential properties within the City of Hinckley.
A full copy of this ordinance is available at City Hall.
Keeping Chickens Within the City of Hinckley
Single Family Residentail Property
Applicant is property owner or written permission of property owner requried
Site Plan required: include location of structures on property, including coop run/yard area, property dimensions and setbacks from property lines.
Number of Chickens (maximum of 6)
Chicken Coop Required:
• Located in Side or Rear Yard
• Meet setback requrements of 3 feet from rear and 7.5 feet from side property line
• Minimum 12 sq. ft. in area
• Adequate to protect chickens and prevent rodents
• Maintain clean and sanitary conditions
• Fully Enclosed
Run or exercise yard required
Chicken run
• Located in side or rear yard, attached to coop
• Meet setback requirements for coop
• Run size: 16 sq. ft. if attached to exercise yard; 32 sq. ft. without exercise yard
• Fully enclosed, including cover
Chicken exercise yard
• Fully enclosed by fence, used under supervision of owners
• Minimum 32 sq. ft. area
Dead chickens must be disposed of within 72 hours in accordance of MN Board of Animal Health rules (offsite burial, offsite incineration, or offsite composting)
NOT PERMITTED:
CHICKEN FIGHTING
OUTDOOR BUTCHERING
RODENT INFESTATION
UNSANITARY CONDITIONS
Published in the North Pine County News on September 15, 2022
Partridge Township Board Meeting
Partridge Township Residents:
The Township Board meetings will be held on Wednesday 10/5/2022, 11/2/2022, 12/7/2022, 1/4/2023, 2/1/2023, 3/1/2023, and 4/5/2023 at 7:00 PM at the Askov Community Center.
Spring Road inspection will be at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday 5/4/2022 leaving from the Askov Community Center and the regular Board Meeting following the Road Inspection. The Board of
Audit will be held 2/1/2023 at 6:30 PM before the regular monthly meeting. The Township Election will be held Tuesday March 14, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with the Annual Meeting following once the election process is complete, the Supervisors will hold the Board of Canvass meeting immediately upon adjournment of the Annual Meeting
Published in the North Pine County News on September 15, 2022
DELL GROVE VARIANCE HEARING
POSTPONED FROM
SEPT, 6TH
Dell Grove Township will hold a variance hearing at their next monthly meeting,October 4th , 8 pm, at the Dell Grove Lutheran Church, County 27. The variance is for 47677 County Highway 61.
Dell Grove Township
Janet Foss, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on September 15, 2022 pm, at the Dell Grove Lutheran Church, County 27. The variance is for 47677 County Highway 61.
Dell Grove Township
Janet Foss, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on September 15, 2022
REQUESTING BIDS FOR
ROAD GRADING AND SNOW REMOVAL/SANDING
CITY OF STURGEON LAKE
The City of Sturgeon Lake, Pine County, Minnesota, is requesting quotes for road grading and snow removal/ sanding services for streets and public areas. Contractors interested in submitting a sealed quote should either stop by or call the City of Sturgeon Lake City Hall at (218) 372-3391.
Deadline for all sealed quotes: Friday, September 23, 2022, at 4:00 P.M.
Send sealed quotes to: City of Sturgeon Lake, PO Box 98, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
Bids must be submitted before 4:00 P.M. on Friday, September 23, 2022, and will be opened at the Budget City Council Meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 6:00 P.M. at the City of Sturgeon Lake Town Hall, 2084 Farm to Market Road, Sturgeon Lake, MN, 55783. Sealed bid envelopes marked “2022-2024 Road Grading and Snow Removal/Sanding Bid” may be dropped off at the City Hall office located at 3084 Farm to Market Road or be mailed to City of Sturgeon Lake, P.O. Box 98, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783.
The Sturgeon Lake City Council reserves the right to consider all options and to reject any and all quotes.
For additional information or if you have any questions, please contact City Hall at (218) 372-3391, or via email at email SturgeonClerk21@gmail.com.
Published in the North Pine County News September 15, 22 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.