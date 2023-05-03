NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:March 12, 2009
MORTGAGOR: Richard W. Barth, as a single person.
MORTGAGEE: Frandsen Bank & Trust successor by merger to Rural American Bank.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 24, 2009 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A478939 as modified by Document Dated May 1, 2022 Recorded June 9, 2022 as Document No. A-570178.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Rural American Bank
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Frandsen Bank & Trust
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 11074 550th Street, Rush City, MN 55069
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 430190002
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
THE EAST 300 FEET OF THE WEST 630 FEET OF THE NORTH 1452 FEET OF THE EAST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 38, RANGE 20, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$102,406.05
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$128,020.15
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 27, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: March 22, 2023
Frandsen Bank & Trust
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
78 - 23-001562 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the North Pine County News on March 30, April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 30, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $75,600.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Michael Currie and Nancy Currie, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: February 9, 2018 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-538317
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Quicken Loans Inc.
Dated: March 9, 2020
Recorded: March 17, 2020 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A552115
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100039033946453820
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Quicken Loans Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Rocket Mortgage, LLC
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 402 2nd St SE, Hinckley, MN 55037-8732
Tax Parcel ID Number: 405363000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Except the Easterly 5 feet thereof, Newman`s First Addition to the Village of Hinckley, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $78,765.04
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 01, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 1, 2023, or the next business day if December 1, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: April 3, 2023
MORTGAGEE: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc.
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050662-F2
Published in the North Pine County News on April 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 1, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $93,966.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Ashley Thompson, an unmarried woman, and Eunieke Lindberg, an unmarried woman, joint tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Eagle Home Mortgage, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 13, 2017 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-537262
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated: January 24, 2020
Recorded: February 7, 2020 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-551497
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1000596-0000254792-0
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Eagle Home Mortgage, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 312 Main St W, Hinckley, MN 55037
Tax Parcel ID Number: 405159000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 7 Less the Easterly One-Half of said Lot 7 and all of Lot 8, Block 121, Town of Hinckley aka Original Townsite of Hinckley
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $89,383.59
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 08, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 8, 2023, or the next business day if December 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: April 12, 2023
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 052660-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $170,749.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Kurt D. Wyandt and Brittany Wyandt, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100109835200501390
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 29, 2020, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A-554517, thereafter amended by Amendment to Mortgage recorded November 3, 2022 as Document Number A573158
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 43, RANGE 20, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER 610.50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER 499.46 FEET; THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH SAID NORTH LINE 210.5 FEET; THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH SAID WEST LINE 823 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE WEST ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE 400 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6442 Macarthur St, Finlayson, MN 55735
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 380063000 and 380062000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $178,438.50
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 8, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December 8, 2023, or the next business day if December 8, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: April 11, 2023
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor:Leslie Ann Anderson, A Single Person
Mortgagee:Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage, its successors and assigns
Dated:January 4, 2021
Recorded: January 25, 2021
Pine County Recorder Document No. A558789
Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated:February 7, 2022
Recorded: February 8, 2022
Pine County Recorder Document No. A567759
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:
100139105013224562
Lender or Broker: Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator: Alerus Financial, N.A. dba Alerus Mortgage
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Block 47, Townsite of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 425387000
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
130 6th Ave SE
Pine City, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $143,749.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $151,212.01
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 22, 2023, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is December 22, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: April 13, 2023
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee
1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205
Mendota Heights, MN 55120
801-355-2886
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MN21476.
Published in the North Pine County News on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
PLANNING/ZONING MEETING
Norman Township
Notice is hereby given that the
Norman Township Planning & Zoning Committee will meet at the Norman Township Town Hall at 7 p.m. on May 8, 2023, for general review and discussion of our ordinances.
This notice is given by my hand on this 27th of April, 2023.
Judy Nelson, Clerk
Norman Township
Published in the North Pine County News on April 27, May 4, 2023
State of Minnesota
County of Pine
District Court
10th Judicial District
Court File Number: 58-PR-23-28
Case Type: Informal Probate
Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors (Without a Will)
In re the Estate of Patricia Anne McCarty,
Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name: Margaret Inez Robbins
Address: 39759 Fox RD
Hinckley MN 55037
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on April 27, May 4, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Mikayla Kelly &
Tyler Fitzsimmons
7818 671h St CourtS
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated September 17, 2021, to Mikayla Kelly & Tyler Fitzsimmoms., and filed for record October 15,2021, as Document #565214 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Lots 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22, Block 5 and Vacated Alley, Kelsey’s First Addition to the Townsite of Brook Park, Section 15, Township 40, Range 22
PID #35.5021.000 & 35.5022.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on September 17, 2021 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for mthe reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $4,320.00
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 86.40
TOTAL DUE: $4,406.40
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: William Kaper, Jr
300 East Main Street
Barrington, IL 60010
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated October 7,2015, to William Kaper, Jr., and filed for record October 13,2015, as Document #T-18813 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
South Half of the Northwest Quarter (S1/2 of NW1/4) East of Right-of-Way of State Highway 35 and the North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N1/2 of SW1/4) East of Right-of-Way of State Highway 35, all in Section Thirteen (13), Township Forty-four (44), Range Twenty (20).
PID #17.0162.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on October 1, 2015 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 4, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $6,888.25
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 137.77
TOTAL DUE: $7,026.02
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Jesus Muchacho
3339 Huntly Square Dr #84
Temple Hills, MD 20748
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the County Auditor’s Receipt (issued on repurchase pursuant to Laws 194 7, Chapter 490), dated July 21, 2021 to Jesus Muchacho, and filed for record September 17, 2021 as Document# 564503 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Northeast 1/4 of Northeast 1/4, Section Fifteen (15), Township Forty (40}, Range Twenty-one (21)
PID #18.0112.000
The property was repurchased by County Board Resolution dated August 3, 2021, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor-Treasurer has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before JULY 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $ 772.96
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 15.46
TOTAL DUE: $ 788.42
In addition to the amounts shown above, you will also be required to pay the cost of this service, publication, and additional interest owed if paid after May 31, 2023.
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor-Treasurer who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. Since the amounts stated above are subject to increase, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Kamran Mortezaee
15737 Sunset Trail
Pine City, MN 55063
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated October 13, 2021, to Kamran Mortezaee, and filed for record October 13, 2021, as Document #565150 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
That part of Government Lot 7, Section 33, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, and also being part of Lot 1, Auditor’s Subdivision of Section 33, Township 39, Range 21 , Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of said Government Lot 7; thence at an assumed bearing of North along the east line of said Government Lot 7, a distance of 926.86 feet; thence west at right angles bearing North 90 degrees West a distance of 100.00 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence continuing North 90 degrees West 93.50 feet; thence on a bearing of North a distance of 179 feet , more or less, to the shoreline of Cross Lake; thence easterly along said shoreline to the intersection with a line that bears North from the point of beginning; thence on a bearing of South a distance of 193 feet , more or less, to the point of beginning.
PID #42.0242.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on September 17, 2021 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment and 2022 Property Taxes.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31. 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $9,576.00
b) 2022 Taxes $ 718.91
c) 2% of Amount in Default $ 205.90
TOTAL DUE: $10,500.81
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
East Central Schools ISD 2580
Finlayson, MN
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Notice is hereby given that East Central Schools ISD 2580, MN
Requests proposals for:
Group Term Life, Long Term Disability, and Dental Insurance
Specifications will be available from
National Insurance Services, 300 North Corporate Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield WI, 53045, Phone: 800-627-3660
Proposals are due no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at National Insurance Services, 300 North Corporate Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield WI, 53045 or as specified in the RFP.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 4, 11, 2023
ORDER FOR ABATEMENT
In the matter of the Hazardous violations located at 106 Poplar Lane S, Hinckley MN, and legally described as follows:
Sect-24 Twp-041 Range-021
EASTSIDE ADDITION HINCKLEY LOT 4 AND NORTHERLY 25 FT OF LOT 5, BLOCK 7.
Owned by KAJA HOLDINGS, LLC.
WHEREAS, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 463.15 Subd. 3 and City of Hinckley’s Code of Ordinances Title IX General Regulations, and Title XV Land Usage, the City Council of the City of Hinckley having duly considered the matter, finds the property to be a hazard to public health and safety for the following reasons:
• Failing roofing material on the residence and garage structures.
• Multiple broken or missing windows and doors on both structures.
• No water or sewer service to the property per City utility records (unsanitary condition).
• Buildings not secured from unauthorized entry by the public or nuisance animals.
WHEREAS, pursuant to the foregoing findings of fact in accordance with Minnesota Statutes and said City of Hinckley Code of Ordinances, the Hinckley City Council hereby orders the owner of record and occupant of the property to abate and/or remediate said violations and bring said property into compliance with City Ordinances by completing the following tasks:
1. No residential occupancy of the property until a Certificate of Occupancy is issued by the City;
2. Immediately secure the property from unauthorized entry by the public or nuisance animals;
3. File a plan with the City to raze or repair the structures to remove the potentially hazardous and unsafe conditions from the property within 20 days.
4. Obtain all required building and zoning permits and approvals required prior to conducting any construction work or demolition as required by applicable building and zoning codes.
WHEREAS, the Hinckley City Council further orders that unless action is taken, or an answer is served upon the City of Hinckley within twenty (20) days from the date of service of this order, an action for enforcement of this order will be made to the District Court of Pine County, Minnesota.
WHEREAS, the Hinckley City Council further orders that if the City is compelled to take further action herein, all necessary costs expended by the City will be assessed against the real estate concerned and will be collected in accordance with the City of Hinckley’s Code of Ordinances and Minnesota State Statutes.
WHEREAS, the Mayor, City Administrator, City attorney and other officers and employees of the City are authorized to take such action, prepare, sign and serve such papers as necessary to comply with this order and to assess the costs thereof against the real estate described for collection along with taxes.
Adopted by the City Council of Hinckley this 11th day of April, 2023.
Don Zeman, Mayor
Linda Woulfe, Interim City Administrator
Published in the North Pine County News on May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023
OGEMA TOWNSHIP
Annual Road, Sign,Culvert
Review Meeting.
Ogema Township has scheduled their Annual Road, Sign and Culvert Review on Thursday, May18 th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. starting at the Ogema Town Hall. (41040 Alma Razor Road)
The meeting will continue until all inspections of township road right of ways, township roads, culverts, the need for brush removal of township roads and all traffic signs has been completed.
Supervisor road assessments will be further discussed back at the town hall after the road review for approval of all road gravel and improvements.
Public may follow along if it so desires.
Robert J. Sunstrom
Clerk, Ogema Township
Published in the North Pine County News on May 4, 2023
MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP
ROAD INSPECTION NOTICE
The Mission Creek Township Board of Supervisors will conduct the annual inspection of township roads on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The inspection will begin at the Mission Creek Town Hall at 2:00 p.m.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
Mission Creek Township
Published in the North Pine County News on May 4, 2023
NOTICE OF
ANNUAL ZONING MEETING
AND ANNUAL ROAD REVIEW
BREMEN TOWNSHIP
Notice is hereby given that the
Annual Zoning Meeting
For Bremen Township will be held on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the Bremen Town Hall.
Notice is hereby given that the Annual Road Review For Bremen Township will be held on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 at 9:00 am.
Supervisors will meet at Bremen Town Hall before heading out to look at the roads.
Taylor Bednar, Clerk
Bremen Township
Published in the North Pine County News on May 4, 2023
City of Finlayson Notice
The City of Finlayson is accepting bids for Class 5 aggregate (Aggregate will meet or exceed current MNDOT specification). Approximately 6” top dress to be delivered and applied in TWO 2” lifts approximately 1200 cubic yards to be compacted, bladed, and rolled. Roads to be completed include Front Street, Water Ave, and MacArthur Road within Finlayson city limits. The delivery and application will be completed when road restrictions are lifted, but no later than July 1, 2023. The city will accept sealed bids by mail or personal delivery from interest bidders until 2pm Thursday June 1, 2023. Sealed bids will be opened and presented at the regular Finlayson City Council meeting at 6:30pm Monday, June 12, 2023. Bids shall be submitted to Finlayson City Hall located at 2217 Finland Ave, PO Box 244 Finlayson, MN 55735. The City of Finlayson reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 4, 2023
State of Minnesota
County of Scott
District Court
First judicial district
Court File Number:
70-FA-23-3582
Case Type: Domestic Abuse
Notice of Hearing by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01m subd. 8)
In the Matter of:
Ashley Jean Rakow
Petitioner
vs.
Timothy Wayne Tverberg Jr.
Respondent
To Respondent named above:
An order has been issued directing you to appear remotely on Zoom on May 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should be not be granted.
You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court, and Zoom hearing information from the Scott County Court Administrator’s Office. 952-496-8200.
If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s Order.
Date 4/27/23
/s/ Linda Guimond
Court Administrator/Deputy
Published in the North Pine County News on May 4, 2023
Sandstone City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
April 19, 2023
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Val Palmer, Peter Spartz, Julena Rahier, Cassie Gaede
Members absent: Randy Riley
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George; Community Service Partner Sirena Samuelson
Others present: Fire Chief Chaz Mann, Britt Cummins, Derek Buck Jr., Sheldon Colsrud, Justin Hiler
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to approve the Agenda with the additions of Summer Helper, 409 1st Street, and 329 1st Street. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to open the Public Hearing at 6:05 p.m regarding Ordinance 20230419-01 Repeal City Code 615 – Regulation of Lodging Establishments. Motion carried 4-0. No comments from the public were received.
Motion Gaede, second Spartz to close the Public Hearing at 6:07 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer to adopt Ordinance No. 20230419-01 Repeal City Code 615 – Regulation of Lodging Establishments. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer to open the Public Hearing at 6:08 p.m. regarding Ordinance No. 20230419-02 Repeal City Code 305.23 – Youth Commission. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Gaede to close the Public Hearing at 6:10 p.m. Motion carried 4-0. No comments from the public were received.
Motion Spartz, second Gaede to adopt Ordinance No. 20230419-02 Repeal City Code 305.23 – Youth Commission. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve the minutes from the March 15, 2023 Regular Council Meeting. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to approve immediate abatement of the nuisance at 422 Court Ave N and to direct Building Official Drotning to proceed with the condemnation process. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to approve abatement of the nuisance at 409 1st Street. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to approve abatement of the nuisance at 329 1st Street. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to adopt Resolution No. 20230419-01 Accepting Donations as stated. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier approving the removal of the “No Parking” sign by Arlen Krantz Ford’s east driveway. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Gaede to
hire Garrett Fox as a probationary firefighter pending background check and medical screening. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz approving a leave of absence from the Fire Department for Firefighter Brian Talbot. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier, to approve the contract with Forest Lake Contracting for the Robinson Quarry Park Legacy Grant projects as presented. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Rahier, second Spartz to approve the Special Permit to allow for the use, consumption, display and presence of liquor and beer in Panther Park for a graduation party on June 10th from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. with the condition that no one under the legal age be allowed to consume these beverages and that Panther Park not be closed to the public. Motion carried 3-0, with Gaede abstaining.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to transfer $10,380 from Fund 101 (representing unspent 2022 Library funds) into Fund 486 (Library Construction Fund) to off-set the loan for furniture and fixtures. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer to hire Gerald Erickson to fill the Summer Helper position for $16.00 per hour. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to approve the March financial reports: Cash Balance, Revenue & Expenditure Report; the Total Residual Income/Loss Report; and A/P Clerk Claims in the total amount of $327,348.94. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to adjourn at 8:20 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 4, 2023
EAST CENTRAL ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
April 17, 2023
The East Central School Board held a regular meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023 in the Community Board Room.
Members Present: Judy Loken, Julie Domogalla, Angie Presley, Pete Brown, Rich Thomsen, Genny Swenson, Stefanie Youngberg. Absent: Doug Ecklund.
Others Present: Carmen Carpenter, Kris Chryst, Kristi Zemke, Jenny Nelson, Becky Maki, Todd Lindstrom, Jennie Carlin, Trent Hippen, Scott Henn, Alexander Gustafson, Kyah Springer and several other high school students.
I. Chair Loken called the meeting to order at 6pm.
II. Open Forum - 10th grader at East Central High School presented concerns to the board about their current online Math program Edmentum. The program is not working for them and students are falling behind.
III. Motion by Thomsen, second by Presley to approve the agenda. Motion unanimously approved.
IV. Motion by Brown, second by Swenson to approve the following consent agenda items. Motion unanimously approved.
A. April Bills
B. Meeting Minutes March 20, 2023
C. Employment
1. Russell Forga, Custodian - AFSCME Class III, Step 4 at 8 hours daily, effective April 10, 2023.
2. Maternity leave - Brianna Richards effective on or about May 25, 2023 through the end of the 2022-23 school year.
3. Maternity leave - Nicole Webinger effective on or about September 4, 2023 for approximately ten weeks.
4. Resignation - Remington Steele as Paraprofessional at New Direction effective at the end of the
2022-23 school year.
5. Resignation - Sara Beise as Paraprofessional effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
6. Jessica Nelson, Elementary Teacher at BA, Step 6 effective for the 2023-24 school year.
V. REPORTS
A. Community Education Director – Becky Maki updated on goals, pool schedule, 3 new lifeguards, WSI training, EC apparel store online, increased after school classes, summer, two drivers ed sessions, marketing strategies and new members for comm ed advisory council.
B. Activities Director – Todd Lindstrom reported on spring cancellations due to weather, numbers steady, brought up two 6th graders in baseball due to numbers, winter sports recap, MSHSL 35 second shot clock official for 2023-24, realign districts for football, spring play PUFFS April 28-29-30.
C. Superintendent Youngberg reported on staffing, spring/summer projects, legislative update, ESSR funds, Lions to host spaghetti feed before the HS band/choir concert, MCA testing issue logging in (Firewall issue) and Great River Conference update.
D. High School Principal reported on MCA testing, reviewing math curriculum, Pow Wow at Hinckley a success, Students of Excellence Awards, Rachel’s Challenge Lock-in, Prom, office therapy dog, master schedule and middle school model idea.
E. Elementary Principal reported on testing, PLC’s vocabulary instruction, reading coaching, upcoming events, certain grades invited for spring play rehearsal and field trips.
F. The Business Manager provided a FY24 preliminary updated budget.
G. School Board Committees
1. Schools for Equity in Education (SEE) – Brown, Loken
2. St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) – Domogalla
3. Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) – Domogalla
4. Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) – Thomsen
5. East Central Minnesota Education Cable Cooperative (ECMECC) – Swenson
6. Safety & Security Committee – Ecklund, Brown - April 20th
7. Facilities Committee - Presley, Thomsen, Brown
8. Finance Committee – Loken, Ecklund, Thomsen
9. Marketing Committee - Domogalla, Presley
10. Student Representative – Payton Marshall (absent)
VI. COMMUNICATIONS
VII. OLD BUSINESS
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Eagle Pride: Thank you to our bus drivers!! They have had a challenging year and we appreciate all they do to get our students to school and keep them safe!
B. Motion by Brown, second by Thomsen to accept the following donations. Motion unanimously approved.
1. Trap Team - MN Deer Hunters Association - Jim Jordan $1500.
2. Youth Softball - donation of 23 pairs of softball pants and socks valued at $645 from Dale & Jennie Carlin.
C. Motion by Brown, second by Loken to approve a one year unpaid parental leave of absence for Matthew McKenney from approximately August 28, 2023 to August 28, 2024. Motion unanimously approved.
IX. Chair Loken adjourned the meeting at 7:14 pm.
Respectfully Submitted,
Angela Presley, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on May 4, 2023
