NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 12, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $146,464.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Dana Kitchenmaster, a single woman and Roy Hiler, IV, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1003763-0003089374-5
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Broker Solutions Inc. dba New American Funding
SERVICER: New American Funding
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed January 23, 2019, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A544627
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Broker Solutions Inc. dba New American Funding
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots 10, 11 and 12, Block 15, Original Townsite of Pine City, excepting the East 75 feet thereof
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 900 2nd Avenue SW, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: R42.5103.000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $144,875.96
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 15, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on June 15, 2023, or the next business day if June 15, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: October 17, 2022
Broker Solutions Inc. dba New American Funding
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on October 27, November 3. 10, 17, 24, December 1, 2022
Notice
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)-Construction Services for Investigative Openings, Shoring, and Access-
The City of Sandstone is requesting proposals for Construction Services for Investigative Openings, Shoring, and Access at the historic Sandstone School. These services will be funded, in part, by a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant (“Legacy Grant”). These construction services are required in order for architectural and engineering services to be completed for the design of the roof repair and replacement. Proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022. For full RFP package, e-mail Kathy George, City Administrator: administrator@sandstonemn.com
Published in the North Pine County News on November 3, 10, 17 2022
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)-Architectural and Engineering Services for Design and Construction Documents for Roof Stabilization-
The City of Sandstone is requesting proposals for Architectural and Engineering Services for Design and Construction Documents for Roof Stabilization at the historic Sandstone School. These services will be funded, in part, by a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant (“Legacy Grant”). Proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022. For full RFP package, e-mail Kathy George, City Administrator: administrator@sandstonemn.com
Published in the North Pine County News on November 3, 10, 17, 2022
Notice of Public Hearing
City of Sandstone
Minnesota Small Cities Development
CDAP-18-0040-O-FY19
2022 Program Update
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Sandstone, of Pine County Minnesota will hold a Public Hearing on: Wednesday, November 16th, at 6:00 p.m. at the Sandstone City Hall located at 119 4th Street, Sandstone, Minnesota.
The purpose of the Public Hearing is to provide information and to receive public input and comments on the Sandstone 2019 Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Small Cities Development Program (DEED SCDP) for the 2021 Water System Improvements Project.
All persons interested are invited to attend the Public Hearing to offer comments related to this project. Written comments can also be submitted to the City of Sandstone-119 4th Street, Sandstone, Minnesota 55072 or e-mail administrator@sandstonemn.com
Published in the North Pine County News on November 3, 10, 2022
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
PMC-GATEWAY
IMAGING, LLC
Pursuant to Minnesota Statute § 322C.0704, PMC-Gateway Imaging, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company (the “Company”), hereby publishes notice of its dissolution and requests that persons with claims against the Company present notice of such claims in accordance with this request. Any notice of claim presented must include a brief statement of the nature of the claim, the amount of the claim and the name, address and telephone number (if any) of the claimant. The notice of claim should be sent to:
PMC-Gateway Imaging, LLC
705 Lundorff Drive
Sandstone, MN 55072
Any claim against the Company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced not more than five (5) years after the publication of this notice.
Published in the North Pine County News on November 10, 17, 24, December 1, 2022
Partridge Township Residents:
Change of December 2022 Board Meeting Date
The Township Board meetings will be held on Wednesday 12/14/2022, 1/4/2023, 2/1/2023, 3/1/2023, and 4/5/2023 at 7:00 PM at the Askov Community Center. The Board of Audit will be held 2/1/2023 at 6:30 PM before the regular monthly meeting. The Township Election will be held Tuesday March 14, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with the Annual Meeting following once the election process is complete, the Supervisors will hold the Board of Canvass meeting immediately upon adjournment of the Annual Meeting to verify the election results. The Reorganization meeting will be held 4/5/2023 at 6:30 PM before the regular monthly meeting.
Respectfully posted,
Anne M Stitt
Partridge Township
Published in the North Pine County News on November 10, 17, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-22-82
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
In Re: Estate of
Kermit Nicholas McDonald
a/k/a Kermit McDonald
Decedent.
It is Ordered that on November 30, 2022 at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court VIA ZOOM REMOTE HEARING TECHNOLOGY at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN, 55063, on the petition.
The petition represents that the Decedent died testate more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
• Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time for the hearing.
• Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401(3).
Dated: 10-25-22
/s/ Amy Ericksen
Deputy of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street South, Pine City MN 55063
Telephone: (320) 629-2529
Facsimile: (855) 629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the North Pine County News on November 3, 10, 2022
