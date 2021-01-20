NOTICE FOR BIDS
HINCKLEY-FINLAYSON
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
I.S.D. 2165
Hinckley, MN
Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools - ISD #2165, Hinckley, Minnesota, will receive sealed bids for Hinckley-Finlayson
Schools to improve our facilities in our transportation department until 3:00 PM, Monday, February 1, 2021. Bids will be received by the Director of Maintenance – Mr. Joe France, Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools - ISD #2165 District Office, 201 Main Street, Hinckley, MN 55037. There is no agent for the receipt of bids other than the Director of Maintenance. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the time and place specified herein. All bidders shall meet the requirements as defined under the Responsible Contractor Law, Statutes Section 16C.285. A signed statement, under oath, verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria shall be included with the bid submission.
Bid Packages will consist of:
1. Remove existing 20x24 garage including the slab.
2. Remove and or salvage the west side chain link fence.
3. Expand the existing bus lot 90’ x 140’ to the west. This will include the stripping and removing the topsoil and replacing it with a 4” recycled asphalt base that is sloped to the south east.
4. Install new fencing equivalent to the existing fence or better, to enclose the new expanded 90x140’ area. Include all wire, posts, top rail, top wire, and materials to match the existing fencing.
5. Remove the existing electrical plug in boxes along the existing west fence line. Install 4 new bus plug in boxes along the new north fencing. Evenly space them to allow two buses to plug into one box. Include all the necessary wiring and dirt work to have working boxes.
6. Repair or replace any of the broken or missing hardware of the existing fence. This may include: straightening/replacement of existing line rail posts, replace/straighten existing top rail, repair/replace missing or damaged top rail hardware wire supports, restring and replace missing top strands of barbed wire, reset gates and make sure they are operational.
Call Mr. Joe France at 320-279-2413 if you would like to meet on site or to answer any questions.
Bids shall be submitted on the bid form provided in the specifications, at the date and time specified. The complete bid form shall be submitted without alterations, additions or erasures. Envelopes containing bids must be sealed and marked “Hinckley-
Finlayson Public Schools - ISD #2165 – Addition & Renovations Bid” with the name and address of the bidder, and the date and hour of the opening. Bids shall be delivered to:
Director of Maintenance – Mr. Joe France Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools - ISD #2165 District Office 201 Main Street
Hinckley, MN 55037 Lump sum bids for this work are solicited from contractors specializing in, or highly experienced in this work.
Each bid of $10,000 or greater shall be accompanied by a bid bond, or certified or cashier’s check in the amount of at least five (5%) percent of the bid amount made payable to Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools - ISD #2165 as bid security that, if the bid is accepted, the contractor will execute the contract and file the required performance and payment bonds within the allotted time period after notice of award of contract.
The Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or parts of bids and waive any formalities or irregularities in the bidding. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after bid opening without consent of the Board of Education.
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2165 Hinckley, Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Hinckley News January 21, 2021
