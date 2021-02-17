NOTICE OF ANNUAL
MEETING AND ELECTION Norman Township
Notice Is hereby given to the qualified voters of Norman Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and the Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The election polls will be open from 5-8 P.M. at which time the voters will elect: one Supervisor for a three-year term; and One Treasurer for a two-year term. The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the closing of the polls to certify official election results. The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 P.M. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. Open discussion on future election methods will be encouraged. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election will be postponed until March 16, 2021. Social distancing and masks will be required. The Annual Meeting and Election will take place at the Norman Town Hail, 41455 Co. Rd. 43, Willow River, MN.
Judy Nelson, Clerk
Norman Township
Published in the Askov American, February 18, 25, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.