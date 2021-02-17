NOTICE OF
ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS
NICKERSON TOWNSHIP
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Nickerson Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday March 9, 2021. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March in which case notices will be posted.
The Election poll hours will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at which time the voters will elect:
One Supervisor for a 3 year term.
One Treasurer for a 2 year term.
The Annual Meeting will begin at 8:15 p.m. following the election to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
The Election and Annual Meeting will be held at the following location:
Nickerson Town Hall, 94218 Main St. Nickerson
Barb Mercer
Nickerson Township Clerk
Published in the Askov American on February 18, 25, 2021
