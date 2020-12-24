NOTICE OF FILING FOR TOWN OFFICES TO BE ELECTED
NEW DOSEY TOWNSHIP
Notice is hereby given that a town election will be held in the Township of New Dosey, Pine County, Minnesota, on the 9th day of March, 2021. The first day for filing affidavits of candidacy will be Tuesday, December 29th, 2020. The last day will be Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at 5:00p.m. (Filing office will be closed January 1st, 2021 for New Year’s Day.) Filing may be made with the Clerk of the township, Tamara Miritello by appointment only. You can make an appointment by calling 320-242-0021. Filing fee $5.00. Masks are recommended and social distancing rules will apply. This is NOT a mail ballot election. The election will be held at New Dosey Town Hall. The following term is expiring:
Supervisor Seat (3-year term)
Treasurer Seat (2-year term)
Given under my hand this 9th day of December, 2020. Tamara Miritello, Clerk, New Dosey Township
(Published in the Pine County Courier December 24, 2020)
