Notice of Filing
Partridge Township
Partridge Township Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. has been moved to virtual. Due to the current health emergency we will be meeting remotely using Zoom. You can attend this through Zoom but entering in the Meeting ID: 613 223 4594 and Passcode: 376125, or you can call 1-651-372-8299 and you will use the same Meeting ID and Passcode listed above. This will continue through at least our April 2021 meeting, so 1/6/2021, 2/3/2021(Board of Audit and Monthly Meeting), 3/10/2021 and 4/7/2021 (Reorganization and Monthly Meeting) will all be held virtually. The Township Election will be held in person on 3/9/2021 from 5 – 8 pm at the Askov Community Center, social distancing and masks will be required.
Respectfully,
Anne Stitt, Clerk
Partridge Township
Published in the Askov American on December 17, 24, 2020
