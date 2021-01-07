Notice of Mortgage FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 30, 2019
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $161,600.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Brian G. Marier and Billie Jo Marier, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on June 10, 2019 as Document Number A546733 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded on April 2, 2020 as Document Number A552346 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 38, Range 22, described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15; thence South, along the East line of said West half of Southeast Quarter, a distance of 690 feet; thence West, deflecting to the right 90 degrees 00 minutes, a distance of 100 feet to the point of beginning of the parcel to be herein described; thence continuing West along the Westerly projection of the last described course, a distance of 330 feet; thence South deflecting to the left 90 degrees 00 minutes, a distance of 580 feet, more or less, to the Northerly right-of-way line of County Highway No. 5 (also known as Brunswick Road); thence Southeasterly, along said Northerly highway right-of-way- line, a distance of 380 feet, more or less, to the point of intersection with a line drawn through the point of beginning of the parcel herein described and parallel with the East line of said West Half of the Southeast Quarter; thence North, along said parallel line, a distance of 770 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and there terminating, Pine County, Minnesota.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 8311 BRUNSWICK RD, PINE CITY, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $172,581.02
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 290164001
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1000730-0108024449-2
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 07, 2021 at 10:00 AM.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on July 7, 2021.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: none
Dated: November 06, 2020
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By: /s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Michael van Muelken, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(20-0732-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Hinckley News November 19, 26, December 3, 10, 17, 24, 2020
