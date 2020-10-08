NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor: Penny J. Shelton, a single person
Mortgagee:Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration
Dated:August 27, 2012
Recorded: October 15, 2012
Pine County Recorder Document No. A503789
Transaction Agent: N/A
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: N/A
Lender or Broker: Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Small Business Administration
Mortgage Originator: Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: PROPERTY 1:
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE CITY OF STURGEON LAKE. COUNTY OF PINE, STATE OF MINNESOTA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOTS FOUR (4) AND FIVE (5), BLOCK THREE (3), KETTLE SHORES ACCORDING TO THE RECORDED PLAT THEREOF.
More commonly known as: 87254 KETTLE SHORES LOOP; LOTS 4 AND 5 BLOCK 3, STURGEON LAKE, MN 55783
PROPERTY 2:
REAL PROPERTY IN PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
LOT THREE (3), BLOCK THREE (3), KETTLE SHORES, ACCORDING TO THE DULY RECORDED PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE PINE COUNTY RECORDER.
More commonly known as: 87254 KETTLE SHORES LOOP, LOT 3 BLOCK 3, STURGEON LAKE, MN55783
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 315031000
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
87254 KETTLE SHORES LOOP
STURGEON LAKE, MN 55783
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $169,600.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $142,552.72
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 19, 2020, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is May 19, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: September 22, 2020
ADMINISTRATOR, U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION, AN AGENCY OF THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT, Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
ADMINISTRATOR, U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION, AN AGENCY OF THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT, Mortgagee
101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626
St. Paul, MN 55101
651-291-8955
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MN10427
(Published in the Pine County Courier October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, November 5, 2020)
