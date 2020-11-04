STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 58-PR-20-81

NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate or

RICHARD ALLEN LABINE a/k/a

Ricky Allen LaBine

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Chanda E. Benjamin, whose address is 27213 Crooked River Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55063 to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate. 

Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. 

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise , the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by decedent. 

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. 

Dated: October 29, 2020, 9:54 a.m.

Peggy Zdon

Registrar

Amy Willert

Court Administrator

SPEAR &SWANSON LAW OFFICE

David Spear

MN #103834

615-3rd Avenue Southeast

Pine City, MN 55063

Telephone: 320-629-7586

Facsimile: 320-629-1065

e-mail: dspear@spearsawnson.com

Published in the Pine County Courier November 5, 12, 2020

