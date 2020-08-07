STATE OF MINNESOTA

PINE COUNTY

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File Number: 58-FA-20-137

Notice  of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order For

Protection by Publication

(Minn. Stat.  § 518B.01, subd. 8)

In the Matter of:

Michael Alexander Carpenter

on behalf of minor child

Petitioner

Vs.

Brandon David Francis

Respondent

To Respondent named above:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address:

Pine County District Court

635 Northridge Drive NW Suite 320

Pine City Minnesota 55063

Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.

July 29, 2020   

Amy Issacson, 

Court Administrator 

/s/ Heather Powell

By: Heather Powell,

Court Operations Associate

Filed in District Court

State of Minnesota

Dated: July 29, 2020

(Published in the Pine County Courier August 6, 2020)

