STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-FA-20-137
Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order For
Protection by Publication
(Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8)
In the Matter of:
Michael Alexander Carpenter
on behalf of minor child
Petitioner
Vs.
Brandon David Francis
Respondent
To Respondent named above:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address:
Pine County District Court
635 Northridge Drive NW Suite 320
Pine City Minnesota 55063
Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.
July 29, 2020
Amy Issacson,
Court Administrator
/s/ Heather Powell
By: Heather Powell,
Court Operations Associate
Filed in District Court
State of Minnesota
Dated: July 29, 2020
(Published in the Pine County Courier August 6, 2020)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.