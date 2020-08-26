NOTICE OF MEETING
DATE CHANGE
Birch Creek Township
All residents please be advised of a change of date for September 2020 meeting. Meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Birch Creek Town Hall.
Susan B. Hart, Clerk
Birch Creek Township
(Published in the Askov American August 27 & September 3, 2020)
