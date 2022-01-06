NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
Mortgagor: Dale E Campbell, a single person
Mortgagee: U.S. Bank National Association ND
Dated: July 27, 1999
Recorded: September 2, 1999
Pine County Recorder Document No. 383311
Transaction Agent: N/A
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: N/A
Lender or Broker: U.S. Bank National Association ND
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator: U.S. Bank National Association ND
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 8, Block 2, Pine Tree Park, Pine County, Minnesota
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 195052000
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
27661 PINE TREE DR
PINE CITY, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $30,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $25,622.64
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/ Assignee of
Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding
has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part
thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold
by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 30, 2021, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and
disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from
the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property
if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed
under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is June 30, 2022 at 11 :59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a
Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11 :59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE
WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION
582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE
IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT
PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: November 1, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D.,
Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D.,
Mortgagee
101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626
St. Paul, MN 55101
651-291-8955
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT.
ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MN10768
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed
to February 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM, Pine County.Sheriffs Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City,
MN in said County and State.
Dated: December 28, 2021
By: Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.
Attorneys for:
U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D., Mortgagee
101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626
St. Paul, MN 55101
651-291-8955
MN10768
Published in the Pine County Courier January 6, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.