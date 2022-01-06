NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

Mortgagor: Dale E Campbell, a single person

Mortgagee: U.S. Bank National Association ND

Dated: July 27, 1999

Recorded: September 2, 1999

Pine County Recorder Document No. 383311

Transaction Agent: N/A

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: N/A

Lender or Broker: U.S. Bank National Association ND

Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator: U.S. Bank National Association ND

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 8, Block 2, Pine Tree Park, Pine County, Minnesota

This is Abstract Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.: 195052000

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

27661 PINE TREE DR

PINE CITY, MN 55063

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $30,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $25,622.64

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/ Assignee of

Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding

has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part

thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold

by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 30, 2021, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and

disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from

the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property

if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed

under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is June 30, 2022 at 11 :59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a

Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11 :59 p.m.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE

WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION

582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE

IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT

PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: November 1, 2021

U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D.,

Mortgagee

By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D.,

Mortgagee

101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626

St. Paul, MN 55101

651-291-8955

651-228-1753 (fax)

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT.

ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

MN10768

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed

to February 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM, Pine County.Sheriffs Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City,

MN in said County and State.

Dated: December 28, 2021

By: Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D., Mortgagee

101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626

St. Paul, MN 55101

651-291-8955

MN10768

Published in the Pine County Courier January 6, 2022

