NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 22, 2015
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $343,500.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Estelle B. Anderson, unmarried, as Sole Trustee of the Anderson Family Revocable Living Trust FKA PCS Resources
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1009400-0005031290-0
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGIN-ATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: American Advisors Group
SERVICER: Compu-Link Corporation d/b/a Celink
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June 8, 2015, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A520945
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: American Advisors Group
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of Government Lot One (1) of Section Thirty-five (35), Township Thirty-nine (39), Range Twenty-two (22),,Pine County, Minnesota described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest Corner of Lot 15 of the Plat of Lake View Townsite; Thence on an assumed bearing of South 49 degrees 48 minutes West along the extension of the Northwesterly line of Lot 15, Lake View Townsite a distance of 45.0 feet to the point of beginning of the land to be described; thence continuing South 49 degrees 48 minutes West a distance of 50.0 feet; thence North 40 degrees 12 minutes West a distance of 10.0 feet; thence South 49 degrees 48 minutes West a distance of 106.0 feet; thence South 32 degrees 12 minutes East a distance of 30.0 feet; thence South 52 degrees 48 minutes West a distance of 150 feet to the shore of Pokegama Lake; thence Southeasterly and Northeasterly along the shore of Pokegama Lake a distance of 450 feet more or less to the intersection with a line that bears South 33 degrees 43 minutes East from the point of beginning; thence North 33 degrees 43 minutes West a distance of 170 feet to the point of beginning.
Subject to a 10 foot driveway easement being 10 feet to the left of measured at right angles to and parallel with the following described line; and together with a 10 foot driveway easement being 10 feet to the right of measured at right angles to and parallel with the following described line. Commencing at the Northwest Corner of Lot 15 of the Plat of Lake View Townsite; thence on an assumed bearing of South 49 degrees 48 minutes West along the extension of the Northwesterly line of Lot 15 Lake View Townsite a distance of 95.0 feet; thence North 40 degrees 12 minutes West a distance of 10.0 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence South 49 degrees 48 minutes West a distance of 106.0 feet; thence South 32 degrees 12 minutes East a distance of 30.0 feet; and there terminating.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 9816 Lake Mist Dr, Grasston, MN 55030
PROPERTY IDENTIFIC-ATION NUMBER: 281058000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $255,097.47
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 3, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 3, 2023, or the next business day if February 3, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: August 11, 2021
American Advisors Group
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP F/K/A SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP f/k/a Shapiro & Zielke, LLP
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
