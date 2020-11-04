NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 25, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $192,929.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Walter A. Ashley, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Flagstar Bank, FSB, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: May 25, 2018 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-540184
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: FLAGSTAR BANK, FSB
Dated: January 18, 2019
Recorded: January 22, 2019 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A544595
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100052550490171963
Lender or Broker: Flagstar Bank, FSB
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Flagstar Bank, FSB
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 57151 Fox Rd, Sandstone, MN 55072-2671
Tax Parcel ID Number: 12.0108.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Section Four (4), Township Forty-two (42), Range Twenty-one (21), Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $219,972.49
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
Date And Time Of Sale: December 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2021, or the next business day if December 31, 2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: October 30, 2020
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: FLAGSTAR BANK, FSB
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 042307F04
Published in the Askov American November 5, 12, 19, 26, December 3, 10, 2020
