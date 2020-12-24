NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 28, 2007
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $70,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Billy G. Charpenter, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100053030010879519
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Aegis Wholesale Corporation
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June 25, 2007, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A465388
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Beginning at a point 286 feet West of the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 45, North of Range 18, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, and running South at right angles to the North line of said Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter, a distance of 209 feet; thence East at right angles 209 feet; thence North at right angles 209 feet; thence West at right angles 209 feet to the point of beginning.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5330 Sawmill Road, Kerrick, MN 55756
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 41.0032.000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $59,902.63 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 7, 2021, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 7, 2021, or the next business day if July 7, 2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: October 30, 2020
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Attorneys for Mortgagee
Shapiro & Zielke, LLP
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the Pine County Courier November, 19, 26, December 3, 10, 17, 24, 2020
