NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 20, 2004
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $122,720.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Chad T. LeMay and Lori J. LeMay, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Decision One Mortgage Company, LLC, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: January 04, 2005 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: 440136
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: HSBC Mortgage Services, Inc.
Dated: May 20, 2006
Recorded: June 30, 2006 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A 456310
And assigned to: U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF8 Master Participation Trust
Dated: September 23, 2013
Recorded: November 04, 2013 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A511494
And assigned to: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of CSMC 2020-RPL2 Trust
Dated: May 11, 2021
Recorded: May 24, 2021 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A561688
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100077910003217110
Lender or Broker: Decision One Mortgage Company, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 10696 Pine Bough Rd, Pine City, MN 55063-4599
Tax Parcel ID Number: 29.0019.001
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The West 290 feet of the North 982 feet of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 38, Range 22, Pine County, MN
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $151,665.67
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 30, 2022, or the next business day if March 30, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: August 06, 2021
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of CSMC 2020-RPL2 Trust
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 029863F04
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for September 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to November 04, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NWPine City, MN 55063 in said County and State.
DATED: September 01, 2021
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of CSMC 2020-RPL2 Trust
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 029863F04
Published in the Askov American on September 23, 2021
