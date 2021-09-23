NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor: Mary P Kozisek, a single person

Mortgagee: United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture

Dated: August 3, 2012

Recorded: August 3, 2012

Pine County Recorder Document No. A502328

Transaction Agent: N/A

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: N/A

Lender or Broker: United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture

Residential Mortgage Servicer: USDA, Rural Development

Mortgage Originator:  United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:  Lot Nine (9), Block Twenty-eight (28), Original Townsite of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota

This is Abstract Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.:  425239000

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

335 9th St SW

Pine City, MN 55063

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $85,500.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $127,510.31

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:  October 21, 2021, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:  The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is April 21, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.   If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.  

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:  NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL   DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: August 25, 2021

United States of America, acting through Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, Mortgagee

By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.

Attorneys for:

United States of America, acting through Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, Mortgagee

101 Fifth Street East, 

Suite 2626

St. Paul, MN 55101

651-291-8955

651-228-1753 (fax)

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published in the Pine County Courier Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Oct. 7, 2021

