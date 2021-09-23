NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor: Mary P Kozisek, a single person
Mortgagee: United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture
Dated: August 3, 2012
Recorded: August 3, 2012
Pine County Recorder Document No. A502328
Lender or Broker: United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture
Residential Mortgage Servicer: USDA, Rural Development
Mortgage Originator: United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture
Lender or Broker: United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture
Residential Mortgage Servicer: USDA, Rural Development
Mortgage Originator: United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Nine (9), Block Twenty-eight (28), Original Townsite of Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 425239000
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
335 9th St SW
Pine City, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $85,500.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $127,510.31
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 21, 2021, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is April 21, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: August 25, 2021
United States of America, acting through Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
United States of America, acting through Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, Mortgagee
101 Fifth Street East,
Suite 2626
St. Paul, MN 55101
651-291-8955
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the Pine County Courier Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Oct. 7, 2021
