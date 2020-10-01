NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor: Penny J. Shelton, a single person

Mortgagee:Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration 

Dated:August 27, 2012

Recorded: October 15, 2012

Pine County Recorder Document No. A503789 

Transaction Agent: N/A

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: N/A

Lender or Broker: Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration 

Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Small Business Administration

Mortgage Originator:  Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration 

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:  PROPERTY 1: 

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE CITY OF STURGEON LAKE. COUNTY OF PINE, STATE OF MINNESOTA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOTS FOUR (4) AND FIVE (5), BLOCK THREE (3), KETTLE SHORES ACCORDING TO THE RECORDED PLAT THEREOF. 

More commonly known as: 87254 KETTLE SHORES LOOP; LOTS 4 AND 5 BLOCK 3, STURGEON LAKE, MN 55783 

PROPERTY 2: 

REAL PROPERTY IN PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: 

LOT THREE (3), BLOCK THREE (3), KETTLE SHORES, ACCORDING TO THE DULY RECORDED PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE PINE COUNTY RECORDER. 

More commonly known as: 87254 KETTLE SHORES LOOP, LOT 3 BLOCK 3, STURGEON LAKE, MN55783

This is Abstract Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.:  315031000

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

87254 KETTLE SHORES LOOP

STURGEON LAKE, MN 55783

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:  Pine

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:  $169,600.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $142,552.72

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:  November 19, 2020, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE:  Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:  The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is May 19, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.   If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.  

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:  NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL   DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: September 22, 2020

ADMINISTRATOR, U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION, AN AGENCY OF THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT, Mortgagee

By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.

Attorneys for:

ADMINISTRATOR, U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION, AN AGENCY OF THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT, Mortgagee

101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626

St. Paul, MN 55101

651-291-8955

651-228-1753 (fax)

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT.  ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

MN10427

(Published in the Pine County Courier October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, November 5, 2020)

