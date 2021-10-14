NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:  June 16, 2017 

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:  $132,456.00 

MORTGAGOR(S):  Vernon Brumbaugh, a single man

MORTGAGEE:  Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. 

TRANSACTION AGENT:  Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#:  1008149-0000146512-4 

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:  Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group, Corporation

SERVICER:  Cenlar FSB

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June 22, 2017, Pine County Recorded, as Document Number A-534029

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:  Assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 39, Range 21, described as follows:  Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of North along the West line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 132.0 feet; thence East a distance of 286.0 feet; thence South a distance of 129.90 feet to the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence South 89 degrees 34 minutes 45 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 286.0 feet to the point of beginning, subject to town road over the West 33 feet thereof

PROPERTY ADDRESS:  17544 Homestead Rd, Pine City, MN 55063

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:  28.0271.000 

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:  Pine 

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:  $151,888.91

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:  December 2, 2021, 10:00AM

PLACE OF SALE:  Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 5 weeks from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:  If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on January 6, 2022, or the next business day if January 6, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: October 1, 2021

AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee 

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

BY

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070

Attorneys for Mortgagee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Published in the Pine County Courier Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28, Nov. 4, 11, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.