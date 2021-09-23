NOTICE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
The following Pine County Tax-Forfeited Properties contains personal property formerly owned by:
Tanya Gebhart: parcel 33.6075.000 and 33.6100.000 and Mary Cooper: 06.5019.000
For arrangements to claim property call Pine County Land Department at (320) 216-4225.
Unclaimed property will be sold or disposed of after October 31, 2021.
Published in the Pine County Courier Sept. 23, 2021
