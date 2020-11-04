NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Pine County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 State Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN and can also be attended by telephone or virtually. The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit testimony on following proposed fee changes:
Fees in the Jail:
Fingerprints-2 copies, was $10.00, proposed $20.00
Fingerprints-Additional Costs, was n/a, proposed $1.00
Fees in Solid Waste:
Arm Chair Disposal, was $10.00, proposed $15.00
Couch Disposal, was $20.00, proposed $25.00
Electronics Recycling- Miscellaneous, was $1.50, proposed $2.00
Mattress Recycling, was $6.00, proposed $8.00
Mattress, wet or direct, unable to recycle, was $10.00, proposed $12.00
Tires – Small RV, was $0.50, proposed $1.00
Tires – Auto 17” or less, was $1.50, proposed $2.00
The hearing is open to the public, at which time you may appear and offer testimony regarding the draft ordinance. Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, and may be sent to Kelly.Schroeder@co.pine.mn.us or Kelly Schroeder, County Auditor-Treasurer, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Suite 240, Pine City, MN, 55063.
Kelly Schroeder, County Auditor-Treasurer
(Published in the Pine County Courier November 5, 2020)
