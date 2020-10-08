NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Charles and Barb Kannegaard are requesting a variance at 78200 Rutabaga Rd, Sandstone (Pine Parcel 20.0292.002); Section 35, Township 43, Range 16, (New Dosey Township) as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Section 1.6 of the Pine County Zoning Ordinance. The variance would allow them to have a 1423 square foot guest cottage, though the Ordinance limits guest cottages to 700 square feet.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. In-person attendance is limited to 10, therefore, RSVPs will be required.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA WEBEX
To join online with web based audio/video connection, request a link from caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Toll Free meeting number: +1-650-215-5226
Meeting number (access code): 163 024 7213
Password: PCZB22
Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the Chair of the Pine County Zoning Board, and may be sent to the Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, Hwy 23, Sandstone, MN 55072. Full application materials concerning the above request(s) are available for viewing at the Pine County Planning and Zoning Office, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, and on the Planning and Zoning Department section of the Pine County website: www.co.pine.mn.us.
Caleb Anderson (320.591.1657)
Land and Resources Manager
