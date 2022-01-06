CITY OF SANDSTONE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Sandstone, will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Sandstone City Hall, 119 Fourth Street, Sandstone, MN to consider the following action regarding the Sandstone City Code as follows:
Amending City Code 515.23, Industrial District, to allow Day Care Center as a Conditional Use
All persons desiring to be heard with reference to the above matter may do so at the public hearing. If you are unable to attend the meeting but wish to comment, you may submit a letter to the Planning Commission, City of Sandstone, at the above address or you may send an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com no later than 5:00 p.m. on the date of the hearing. Any such communications will be forwarded to the Planning Commission at the public hearing.
Dated December 20, 2021
/s/ Kathy George, City Administrator
Publised in the Pine County Courier December 30, 2021 and January 6, 2022
