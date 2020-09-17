NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR SPECIAL ASSESSMENT OF UNPAID UTILITY BILLS
City of Sturgeon Lake
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Sturgeon Lake will meet by video/telephone conference per MN State Statute 13D.021 at 7:00 (p.m.) on October 13, 2020, to consider, and possibly adopt, the proposed assessment for delinquent water and sewer bills. Instructions for joining the meeting will be available at the front of City Hall.
The total amount of the proposed assessments is $21,951.10.
Written or oral objections will be considered at the meeting. No appeal to district court may be taken as to the amount of an assessment unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner is filed with the municipal clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. The council may upon such notice consider any objection to the amount of a proposed individual assessment at an adjourned meeting upon such further notice to the affected property owners as it deems advisable.
Under Minn. Stat. §§ 435.193 to 435.195 the council may, in its discretion, defer the payment of this special assessment for any homestead property owned by a person 65 years of age or older, one retired by virtue of a permanent and total disability, or a member of the National Guard or other reserves ordered to active military service for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments. When deferment of the special assessment has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided in that law, all amounts accumulated plus applicable interest become due. Any assessed property owner meeting the requirements of this law, may, within 30 days of the confirmation of the assessment, apply to the city clerk for the prescribed form for such deferral of payment of this special assessment on his/her property.
An owner may appeal an assessment to district court pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the clerk of the city within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within ten days after service upon the clerk.
(Published in the Askov American September 17, 2020)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.