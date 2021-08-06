NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Sandstone, will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Sandstone City Hall, 119 Fourth Street, Sandstone, MN to consider the following action regarding the Sandstone City Code as follows:
Amending and Renumbering Section 515.25 Kettle River Wild and Scenic River and
Flood Plain District
Amending and Renumbering Section 515.27 General Shoreland District
All persons desiring to be heard with reference to the above matter may do so at the public hearing. If you are unable to attend the meeting but wish to comment, you may submit a letter to the Planning Commission, City of Sandstone, at the above address or you may send an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com no later than 5:00 p.m. on the date of the hearing. Any such communications will be forwarded to the Planning Commission at the public hearing.
Dated July 23, 2021
/s/ Kathy George,
City Administrator
Published in the Pine County Courier July 29 and Aug. 5, 2021
