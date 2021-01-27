NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Sandstone, will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Sandstone City Hall, 119 Fourth Street, Sandstone, MN to consider the following action: amending the Sandstone City Code by amending Section 515 of City Code as follows:
Amend and Renumber Section 515.29 Recreational Vehicle Park
Adding Section 515.30 Manufactured Home Park
Amend and Renumber Section 515.31 Residential Planned Unit Development
Amend and Renumber Section 515.32 Commercial Planned Unit Development
Renumber 525 Heliport Overlay District to 515.33
A copy of the proposed amendment is on file at City Hall for public review.
All persons desiring to be heard with reference to the above matter may do so at the public hearing. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, some or all of the Planning Commission members may be participating via Zoom Video Conference. Members of the public may participate in the meeting via telephone by calling 312-626-6799 and entering the Meeting ID 899 0811 0843 and the Passcode 481503.
If you are unable to attend the meeting but wish to comment, you may submit a letter to the Planning Commission, City of Sandstone, at the above address or you may send an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com no later than 5:00 p.m. on the date of the hearing. Any such communications will be forwarded to the Planning Commission at the public hearing.
Dated January 22, 2021
/s/ Kathy George, City Administrator
Published in the Pine County Courier January 28, February 4, 2021
