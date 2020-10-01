NOTICE OF STATE LAND SALE
BY MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
Notice is hereby given that the Commissioner of Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources hereby offers state lands for sale, located in Pine County and described below. As required by Minn. Stat. Ch. 92 and 94, the lands will be sold by a sealed bid auction open to the public.
The Department of Natural Resources Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4045, must receive sealed bids by 4:00 pm CST on Thursday, November 5, 2020. In-person deliveries will not be accepted. A virtual bid opening will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am CST. Participation in the virtual bid openings is optional, but you must register to attend.
Prior to participating in the sealed bid auction, bidders are advised to obtain property data sheets and be familiar with the properties, prices, and terms and conditions of sale. The public can visit mndnr.gov/landsale to obtain a bid form, property data sheets, or instructions for participating in the sealed bid auction. Call (651) 259-5432, (888) 646-6367 or email min.landsale@state.mn.us with questions about a specific property.
Lands in Pine County to be sold at this event are as follows:
Property 58132: Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter in Section 2, Township 44 North, Range 20 West, Pine County, Minnesota.
Property 58179: A strip of land 2 rods wide along the north line of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section 36, Township 45 North, Range 21 West, Pine County, Minnesota.
Property 58197: The Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter in Section 28, Township 40 North, Range 20 West, Pine County, Minnesota.
General Statement of Terms of Sale: The following is a summary of terms: Please obtain the document Instructions for Sealed Bid Auction, Terms and Conditions of Sale on the DNR Land Sale web page, or by email or phone as outlined above. The property data sheet details the comprehensive terms and conditions of sale. Bids for each parcel will start at the minimum bid, which is the appraised value plus sale costs. Any bid for less than the minimum stated on the property data sheet will be rejected. The successful bidder must pay 10% of the bid amount at the time of the auction. The balance of the purchase price must be paid within 90 days from the date of the auction.
Published in the Hinckley News on October 1, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.