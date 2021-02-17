NOTICE OF UPCOMING ELECTION AND MEETING
Birch Creek Township
Notice is hereby given that a Town Election will be held in the Township of Birch Creek, Pine County, State of Minnesota on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The following seats are expiring and will be filled. Supervisor-3 year term, Supervisor 1-year term and Treasurer Seat-2 year term. Ballot will also contain the following question regarding adopting an optional form of Town Government. “Should Birch Creek Township adopt option B form of Town Government”, what this question means is should the Town Board be allowed to appoint(hire) for the position of Clerk and Treasurer as opposed to elect. If passed this does not affect the current Clerk position until that term expires in 2022. If the question fails, the positions will continue to be filled by the Electors of the Township. Polls will be open for voting from 5:00pm-8:00pm and all voting will be at the Town Hall located at 1930 Birch Valley Road, Denham MN. Due to the ongoing Pandemic, face masking will be required and social distancing will apply. The Annual Town Meeting will follow the closing of the polls and the tabulation of the ballots. Meeting to begin @approximately 8:15pm. In the event of inclement weather, the bad weather date for both the Election and the Annual meeting is March 16, 2021. Times remain the same.
Board of Canvas will commence to canvass the results of the election immediately following the closing of the polls and tabulation of the ballots by the Election Board.
Given under my hand this 24th day of January, 2021
Susan B. Hart
Clerk, Birch Creek Township
Published in the Askov American on February 18, 25, 2021
