OGEMA TOWNSHIP
ASSESSMENT NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the
Board of Appeals and Equalization Meeting of the Township of Ogema, in Pine County, MN., will meet at the Ogema Town Hall, 41040 Alma Razor Road, at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether taxable property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor and to determine whether corrections need to be made. If you wish to appeal by telephone, please call 650-215-5226 and use access code 181 882 5007 at the time and date shown above to attend this meeting. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board shall review the valuation, classification, or both if necessary, and shall correct it as needed. Generally, an appearance before your local board of appeal and equalization is required by law before an appeal can be taken to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Given under my hand this 5th, day of April, 2021.
Robert J. Sunstrom
Clerk, Ogema Township
Published in the Hinckley News April 8, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.