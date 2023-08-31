PUBLIC HEARING
Pine City Notice of Hearing on Improvement
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given that the city council of Pine City will meet in the council chambers of the city hall at 6:30 (p.m.) on September 6, 2023, to consider the making of the 2024 Street Improvements. Improvements on 10th Street SW between its north terminus at the Snake River and the centerline of 8th Avenue SW, 2nd Avenue SW between the center line of 10th Street SW and the centerline of 9th Street SW, 4th Avenue SW between the centerline of 14th Street SW and the centerline of 10th Street, pursuant to Minn. Stat. §§ 429.011 to 429.111. The estimated cost of the improvement is $3,110,000. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting.
Scott Hildebrand
City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 24, 31, 2023
REQUEST FOR BID
Pine County Request for Bids
BIDS CLOSE Sept. 12, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 12, 2023, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2304
SAP 058-609-016 CSAH 9 Bridge #58560 over the Snake River
Major quantities ofwork (combined): 81 CY ROCK EXCAVATION; 639 LIN FT TYPES (TL-4) 36” BARRIER CONC (3S52); 775 CY STRUCTURAL CONCRETE; 249,574 LBS REINFORCEMENT BARS; 12,814 CY BRIDGE SLAB CONCRETE (3YHPC-M); STRUCTURE EXCAVATION (1 LS); FOUNDATION PREPARATION (4 LS); 13,520 SY BRIDGE DECK PLANING; 1880 LIN FT PRESTRESSED CONCRETE BEAMS; 191 SY BRIDGE APPROACH PANELS; REMOVE EXISTING BRIDGE (1 LS).
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners .
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Aug, 17, 24, 31, 2023
REQUEST FOR BID
ADVERTISEMENT FOR RE-BIDS
The City of Henriette, MN., Pine County is taking sealed bids for approximately 3 miles of dirt roads, to be surveyed for elevation and right of way. Widen all roads to state code. Clean all ditches to flow, level with topsoil and seed, silt fence for all working areas and replace 10 culverts 15” X 36’.
Bids in City office by September 11, 2023, (view map of City at City Hall)
119 Main St. S,
Henriette, MN.
320-679-1138
The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities there in, and to award the contract in the best interest of the City.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 31, 2023
PROBATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-65
Estate of
Brian Joseph Swanson,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 10/17/23, at 10:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Jennifer A. Swanson, whose address is 8851 Goodrich Road, #302, Bloomington, MN, 55437 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated August 11, 2023
Jason Steffen
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Adam J. Kaufman
Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd.
6900 Wedgwood Road, Suite 200
Maple Grove, MN, 55311
Attorney License No: 0328868
Telephone: (763) 560-5700
FAX: (763) 560-0119
Email: akaufman@hennsnoxlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 24, 31, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-69
Estate of
JAMES DAVID RITTMILLER JR.,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 23, 2023, a hearing will be held in this Court at 9:00 a.m., Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, March 3, 2018, and codicils to the will, dated March 3, 2018, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Bryant Rittmiller, whose address is 1502 N. Glen Ellyn Street, Independence, KS, 64056, and Crystal Brace, whose address is 301 SW Stonewood Court, Blue Springs, MO 64014 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated August 11, 2023
Jason Steffen
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Richard Baum
Safe Harbor Estate Law
3240 Rice Street
Saint Paul, MN, 55126
Attorney License No: 237140
Telephone: (612) 615-9535
FAX: (651) 691-2001
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 31 Sept. 7, 2023
NOTICES
City of Brook Park
City of Brook Park Regular Council Meeting normal start time will be 6:00 p.m. starting September 11, 2023 and continuing indefinitely. Council meetings are held at City Hall 206 3rd Ave Brook Park, MN 55007.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 24, 31, 2023
Brook Park Township Notice of Annual Meeting to be Reconvened
Please be advised that the Brook Park Township will reconvene the annual meeting on Tuesday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Brook Park Town Hall. The purpose of the meeting will be to set the township levy. The regular monthly meeting will be held immediately following the adjournment of the annual meeting.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 31, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation,
Plaintiff,
vs.
Monty Miels,
Defendant.
Case Type: Contract
Court File:
Judge:
SUMMONS
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO Monty Miels.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
50 South Sixth Street, Suite 1500
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1498
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
Dated: June 16, 2023
DORSEY & WHITNEY LLP
By /s/ Evan Livermore
Monica Clark (#028211X)
Evan Livermore (#0398450)
Jeffrey Merritt (#0403124)
50 South Sixth Street, Suite 1500
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Telephone: (612) 340-2600
Attorneys for Plaintiff
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 24, 31, Sept. 7, 2023
Rock Creek City Council Summary Minutes
July 6, 2023
Mayor Dick Johnson called the Council meeting to Order at 7 p.m.
Members Present: Dan Saumer, Ronnie Berdan, Sam Christenson, Don Ramberg and Dick Johnson.
Others present: Curt Kubesh, Amy Thompson, Darin Schmidt, Stephanie Schmidt, Chris Wiorek, Ashley Rauschnot, Oliver Rauschnot, and Don Burger.
Don Ramberg motioned seconded by Ronnie Berdan to approve the June 1, 2023 minutes as sent. Motion passes with all ayes.
Sam Christenson motioned seconded by Ronnie Berdan approval of Interim Use Permit, IUP-23-001 / Chris Wiorek with the conditions listed in the Finding of Fact and Decision. Motion carried all ayes.
Don Ramberg motioned seconded by Ronnie Berdan to add 13-yard roll offs to Darin Schmidt’s Low Impact Business permit LIB-22-002. This is NOT to allow any garbage service to take place, no disposal of materials allowed at the property. Motion carried all ayes.
Dan Saumer motioned seconded by Don Ramberg not to donate to the Initiative Foundation. Motion passed with all ayes.
Ronnie Berdan motioned seconded by Don Ramberg approval of application LIB-23-003 for a Low Impact Business/Dalton Prokott for a Lawn Maintenance Business. Motion carried all ayes.
Dan Saumer motioned seconded by Don Ramberg to terminate Conditional Use Permit 3-CUP-03/Larry Heineman. Motion carried all ayes.
Sam Christenson motioned seconded by Don Ramberg to approve payment of check’s #16782 -16821 and e-transfers totaling $48,756.12. Motion passes with all ayes.
Dan Saumer motioned seconded by Ronnie Berdan to adjourn at 8:58PM. Motion passed with all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 31, 2023
